Some artists take hundreds of pages to tell a story, but Ivan Ehlers nails it with just one frame—and every time, it hits hard. His comics are clever, surreal, and full of unexpected twists that make you want to share them with everyone.

Plus, he’s now working on children’s books—stay tuned for even more creativity from this talented artist!

Scroll down to explore a world where nothing is quite what it seems—and that’s exactly what makes it so funny.

More info: ivanehlers.com | Instagram

#1

One-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers showing a cat in boots and whip riding a dog wearing a harness and gag.

ivan_ehlers Report

    #2

    One-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers showing concertgoers recording shaky videos they’ll never watch or share.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #3

    Two women using phones in a one-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers featuring unexpected social media humor.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #4

    Black and white one-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers showing a dentist and patient with a humorous caption about flossing.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #5

    One-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers showing two men discussing a humorous bucket list in winter clothing.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #6

    Elephant in a hat drinking alone at a bar, featured in hilariously unexpected one-panel comics by Ivan Ehlers.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #7

    Two women sitting and talking in a one-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers with a humorous caption about targeted ads.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #8

    Black and white one-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers showing two worried figures looking out a window, capturing anxiety humor.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #9

    Couple walking with a comet streaking over a city skyline in a hilariously unexpected one-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is too true to be funny. And at so many different levels.

    #10

    One-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers showing people at an outdoor movie with a humorous twist on watching conditions.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #11

    One-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers showing a police lineup with a butterfly as the suspect in a humorous scene.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #12

    One-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers showing a woman with snake hair and another woman wanting to touch it.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #13

    Two tennis players on court in a comic style, showcasing hilariously unexpected one-panel comics by Ivan Ehlers.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #14

    One-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers shows two men in suits discussing family differences with dark humor.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #15

    Two alligator characters in a hilariously unexpected one-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers showing comfort and sadness.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Once the dinosaurs had all accepted that feelings are equally as valid as facts, their drive to procreate became less and less with the years.

    #16

    Couple sitting on a couch discussing future plans in a humorous one-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers with unexpected twist.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #17

    Cartoon of two people at a bar on their phones with a witty caption, a one-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #18

    Two women reading Project 2025 books in a humorous one-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers with a surprising twist.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #19

    Two men with beards having a conversation in a comic style, part of hilariously unexpected one-panel comics by Ivan Ehlers.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #20

    Two people holding drinks chat near a bookshelf in a hilariously unexpected one-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #21

    Group of people at dinner table in a one-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers with unexpected humorous dialogue.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #22

    One-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers showing a couple with laptops and suitcases, humorously referencing the Bing chatbot.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #23

    One-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers shows a vampire taking a power nap inside an open coffin.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #24

    Two women with wine glasses in a messy room, a hilariously unexpected one-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #25

    Black and white one-panel comic showing four men in suits discussing cartoonishly inept movie villains, comic by Ivan Ehlers.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #26

    Cartoon shows archaeologists uncovering dinosaur skeletons playing cards at a book signing, a humorous one-panel comic.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #27

    Two dogs standing on a pool table in a hilariously unexpected one-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #28

    One-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers shows Frankenstein asking to be called Monster at a formal party scene.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #29

    One-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers showing two people reacting to Facebook being down with humor.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #30

    One-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers showing a jester handing flyers for a comedy show after a beheading.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #31

    Black and white one-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers showing a crowded scene with soccer fans and humorous commentary on soccer's popularity.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #32

    Woman with muscular arms looking shocked at phone in a hilariously unexpected one-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #33

    One-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers shows a teacher job interview with a humorous twist on combat experience.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #34

    One-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers showing two people watching breaking news on TV with a surprising caption.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #35

    Black and white one-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers showing a couple at a table with an enormous pile of hot dogs, highlighting unexpected humor.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #36

    Two runners in a one-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers, humorously illustrating runner's high with creative surprise.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #37

    One-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers showing a man in stocks with an executioner, humorously highlighting unexpected situations.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #38

    Hilariously unexpected one-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers showing a man thoughtfully interacting with a cat.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #39

    One-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers showing a patient claiming to be Frankenstein's monster on the therapist's couch.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #40

    One-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers featuring dinosaurs humorously considering eating small creatures.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #41

    Three men in robes standing under a star in a desert, featuring a hilariously unexpected one-panel comic gag.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #42

    One-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers showing a family reading a will with a humorous ventriloquism twist.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #43

    One-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers showing a man scolding an invisible person dressed in lingerie and boots.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #44

    One-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers showing a woman leaving a man for a living dirty martini holding her hand.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #45

    One-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers showing a humorous talent show ticket sale with unexpected extra charges.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #46

    Black and white one-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers showing a man serving snacks to a woman on a couch.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #47

    Crowd protesting and holding signs in a one-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers featuring an unexpected surprise element.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #48

    Hilariously unexpected one-panel comic showing two businessmen joined together, illustrating a funny merger situation.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #49

    One-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers showing two cavemen on a small island discussing an editorial process.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #50

    One-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers showing a lemonade stand with unexpected high fees surprising the customer.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #51

    Two crows sitting at a table with wine, featured in hilariously unexpected one-panel comics by Ivan Ehlers.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #52

    Black and white one-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers showing a man advising a young person about careers in the cannabis industry.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #53

    Three people discussing Kanye West's outfit in a hilariously unexpected one-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers.

    ivan_ehlers Report

    #54

    Two men in football jerseys sharing a humorous conversation in a one-panel comic by Ivan Ehlers.

    ivan_ehlers Report

