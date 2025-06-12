ADVERTISEMENT

Some artists take hundreds of pages to tell a story, but Ivan Ehlers nails it with just one frame—and every time, it hits hard. His comics are clever, surreal, and full of unexpected twists that make you want to share them with everyone.

Plus, he’s now working on children’s books—stay tuned for even more creativity from this talented artist!

Scroll down to explore a world where nothing is quite what it seems—and that’s exactly what makes it so funny.

More info: ivanehlers.com | Instagram