54 Hilariously Unexpected One-Panel Comics By Ivan Ehlers That Take You By Surprise
Some artists take hundreds of pages to tell a story, but Ivan Ehlers nails it with just one frame—and every time, it hits hard. His comics are clever, surreal, and full of unexpected twists that make you want to share them with everyone.
Plus, he’s now working on children’s books—stay tuned for even more creativity from this talented artist!
Scroll down to explore a world where nothing is quite what it seems—and that’s exactly what makes it so funny.
More info: ivanehlers.com | Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
This is too true to be funny. And at so many different levels.
Once the dinosaurs had all accepted that feelings are equally as valid as facts, their drive to procreate became less and less with the years.