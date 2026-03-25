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Some comics need pages to tell a story… Ivan Ehlers does it in a single panel. His cartoons are filled with modern commentary on society, politics, and daily life, making them as thought-provoking as they are funny.

With a background in professional cartooning for publications like The New Yorker and MAD Magazine, every detail in his work is intentional, and every punchline lands perfectly.

Scroll down to check out some of Ivan’s latest cartoons and see how he turns a single image into clever, surreal reflections on the world we live in today.

More info: Instagram | ivanehlers.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

ivan_ehlers Report

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coreypichler avatar
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1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"But I wanted to hurt other people with my vote, I didn't vote to hurt myself"

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    #2

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    coreypichler avatar
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    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where is the trinket for lying about it?

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    #3

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
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    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In the US, calling what we now have "the regime" grows more ominous and accurate day by day.

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    #4

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    #5

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    43points
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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
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    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Better yet, *WE'LL* just cast your ballot for you! Won't that be *convenient*?"

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    #6

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
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    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But I don’t want to do any of the manual labor that makes my life possible…

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    #7

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    coreypichler avatar
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    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The US Supreme Court is bought and paid for by the rich. Their rulings should be laughed at.

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    #8

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    coreypichler avatar
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    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Giving children millions of dollars for being born lucky doesn't make a whole lot of sense.

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    #9

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    1 day ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Crypto wastes a ton of energy just so people can get rich and be lazy. Crypto is for lazy drains on society who don't want to work for a living.

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    #10

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
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    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mission accomplished.

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    #11

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    #12

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    coreypichler avatar
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    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Capitalism mirrors the Mafia in many ways. Just pay the fine (give the US government a little taste) and you can pollute, steal, or harm anyone.

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    #13

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    #14

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
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    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have hit bottom and started to dig.

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    #15

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
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    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *You* are the *Creation*. *Dr. Frankenstein* is the *Monster*!

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
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    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mexican Spanish phrase meaning 'the d**n border control' or 'the fúcking immigration agents'

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    #17

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
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    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They can also go in the opposite direction. When I was in basic training, the army changed the name of the "starlight scope" to the "night vision device". Thus poetry doth die by degrees.

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    #18

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
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    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nothing is ever enough, and even when it is, its effect doesn't last very long.

    13
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    #19

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
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    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Are you going to believe ME, or a bunch of old photographs that were probably photoshopped for fake news, including the ones you took on vacation?"

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    #20

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    #21

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    amybeckler avatar
    AmyBcat
    AmyBcat
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    Premium     21 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...."Justice" John Roberts?....

    4
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    #22

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
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    22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think my cats are planning to trip me so they can eat my body once I've broken my neck and died. It should keep them fed for a while. 😁

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    #23

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    kuupio69 avatar
    Zanshin
    Zanshin
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    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And she never quit smoking, while paying the tobacco companies $600 a month for 30 years ($216,000), just so she could get cancer and emphysema, and then go bankrupt trying to pay her medical bills.

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    #24

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    werbung_1 avatar
    Talis
    Talis
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    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You're welcome!... Wait, what are you going to do with that glass of red wine?!?"

    3
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    #25

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
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    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Othello 2: Coming Back for Moor"

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    #26

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    derkommissar avatar
    Der Kommissar
    Der Kommissar
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    gag gift or gift that'll make you gag?

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    #27

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    #28

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    coreypichler avatar
    CP
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    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Moderates, the most spineless political people on Earth. "I agree it is wrong, but will do nothing to rock the boat. Stability is all that matters."

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    #29

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
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    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And his name is Bruce...

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    #30

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    #31

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    12points
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    #32

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    coreypichler avatar
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    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The MLB is great. It mirrors true society. The rich can buy championships (companies, patents, IP) and act like they earned or created something.

    5
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    #33

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
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    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "... But you doesn't have to call me Johnson! (If you don't get it, don't worry. The reference is old and relatively obscure. This one's mainly for fellow US Boomers)

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    #34

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    #36

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    #37

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    #38

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    7points
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    #39

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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    7points
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    #40

    These One Panel Comics Deliver Unexpected Twists That Hit Harder Than You Expect (52 New Pics)

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