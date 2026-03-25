40 Single-Panel Cartoons By Ivan Ehlers That Comment On Modern Life (New Pics)
Some comics need pages to tell a story… Ivan Ehlers does it in a single panel. His cartoons are filled with modern commentary on society, politics, and daily life, making them as thought-provoking as they are funny.
With a background in professional cartooning for publications like The New Yorker and MAD Magazine, every detail in his work is intentional, and every punchline lands perfectly.
Scroll down to check out some of Ivan’s latest cartoons and see how he turns a single image into clever, surreal reflections on the world we live in today.
More info: Instagram | ivanehlers.com
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"Better yet, *WE'LL* just cast your ballot for you! Won't that be *convenient*?"
But I don’t want to do any of the manual labor that makes my life possible…
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Crypto wastes a ton of energy just so people can get rich and be lazy. Crypto is for lazy drains on society who don't want to work for a living.
*You* are the *Creation*. *Dr. Frankenstein* is the *Monster*!
Mexican Spanish phrase meaning 'the d**n border control' or 'the fúcking immigration agents'
I think my cats are planning to trip me so they can eat my body once I've broken my neck and died. It should keep them fed for a while. 😁
A lot of these managed to be funny and gut-punches at the same time. If only they weren't so spot-on.
Amen!Load More Replies...
Someone else in my town has adopted a greyhound!
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Cartoons used to be funny...
You created a Bored Panda account just to drag on these cartoons? Are you utterly bored or what?Load More Replies...
A lot of these managed to be funny and gut-punches at the same time. If only they weren't so spot-on.
Amen!Load More Replies...
Someone else in my town has adopted a greyhound!
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Cartoons used to be funny...
You created a Bored Panda account just to drag on these cartoons? Are you utterly bored or what?Load More Replies...