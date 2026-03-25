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Some comics need pages to tell a story… Ivan Ehlers does it in a single panel. His cartoons are filled with modern commentary on society, politics, and daily life, making them as thought-provoking as they are funny.

With a background in professional cartooning for publications like The New Yorker and MAD Magazine, every detail in his work is intentional, and every punchline lands perfectly.

Scroll down to check out some of Ivan’s latest cartoons and see how he turns a single image into clever, surreal reflections on the world we live in today.

More info: Instagram | ivanehlers.com