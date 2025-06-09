ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to The Stoned Age! I’m Zack Rhodes, Northern California-based cartoonist, and I started a new caveman panel featuring the dumb jokes that follow midnight tokes. New cartoons drop every Saturday morning on Instagram. Look out for friends and guests featured once a month.

The inspiration behind The Stoned Age comes from the idea to try something new and independent. Something I could draw for and curate weekly. Displaying modern jokes and themes with primitive characters and settings. All while gettin’ stoned and thinking of dumb stuff. It’s been pretty awesome.

Overall my humor, I think, is influenced by a combination of Mitch Hedberg one-liners and the satirical genius that was Bill Hicks. Jokes that made you laugh and then made you think a little after. I’d like to connect with the readers in that same way.

More info: Instagram

#1

Welcome To The Stoned Age

    #2

    Welcome To The Stoned Age

    #3

    Welcome To The Stoned Age

    #4

    Welcome To The Stoned Age

    #5

    Welcome To The Stoned Age

    #6

    Welcome To The Stoned Age

    #7

    Welcome To The Stoned Age

    #8

    Welcome To The Stoned Age

    #9

    Welcome To The Stoned Age

    #10

    Welcome To The Stoned Age

    #11

    Welcome To The Stoned Age

    #12

    Welcome To The Stoned Age

    #13

    Welcome To The Stoned Age

    #14

    Welcome To The Stoned Age

    Cartoon by Bill DeMain

    #15

    Welcome To The Stoned Age

    #16

    Welcome To The Stoned Age

    #17

    Welcome To The Stoned Age

    #18

    Welcome To The Stoned Age

