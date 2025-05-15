ADVERTISEMENT

We’re once again excited to introduce a single-panel cartoon series by a new artist making their Bored Panda debut. George Webster, the creator behind ‘SplitzSense’, brings us comics filled with absurdity—often with a twist of relatability.

As described in his Instagram bio, the series offers “a different Flavour of Humour,” and George sums it up in three words: “Quirky, Offbeat, OldSchool.” If you’re curious to learn more about SplitzSense and want to explore the series further, just keep scrolling.

#1

Single-panel cartoon showing a father and son with a time machine, turning a mundane moment into a surreal story.

    #2

    Surreal single-panel cartoon shows Adam and Eve with a gardener in the Garden of Eden under an apple tree.

    #3

    Surreal single-panel cartoon of God in kitchen turning mundane moment into a pizza base while making bagels.

    #4

    Surreal single-panel cartoon showing jellyfish, one transforming into a swimming cap, blending mundane moments into surreal stories.

    #5

    Cartoon of geese at a grave with one saying no, created by artist turning mundane moments into surreal stories.

    #6

    Single-panel cartoon showing a surreal business class and economy elevator scene with a line of waiting passengers.

    #7

    Surreal single-panel cartoon of mosquitoes singing joyfully above sleeping people, turning a mundane moment into an imaginative story.

    #8

    Cartoon artist turns mundane lab moment into surreal story showing a rat finding enlightenment during experiments.

    #9

    Cartoon of robots hanging like puppets with a scientist labeled Advanced Technologies in a surreal single-panel cartoon style.

    #10

    Two dogs look at a dog rescue webpage on a laptop in a single-panel cartoon turning mundane moments surreal.

    #11

    Single-panel cartoon by artist turning mundane office moments into surreal stories with humor and creativity.

    #12

    Surreal single-panel cartoon of a man surrounded by crash test dummies on a bus, blending mundane moments with surreal stories.

    #13

    Single-panel cartoon shows a witch adding blue butterflies to a steaming cauldron, turning mundane moments into surreal stories.

    #14

    Single-panel cartoon of an ice cream truck serving surreal brain freeze moments to eager customers.

    #15

    Surreal single-panel cartoon showing a pink Botox barrel among ordinary industrial barrels on a wooden pallet.

    #16

    Surreal single-panel cartoon with a man salvaging snacks from a crashed NASA vending machine in a humorous scene.

    #17

    Single-panel cartoon showing a surreal moment with a person searching about a lump turning viral in a humorous way.

    #18

    Surreal single-panel cartoon of green aliens at an interplanetary travel agency discussing Earth's warmth.

    #19

    Surreal single-panel cartoon showing bees on flowers with one reading and others discussing life expectancy of worker bees.

    #20

    Surreal single-panel cartoon of a castaway relaxing on a tiny island with mundane objects turning into quirky tools.

    #21

    Single-panel cartoon showing a surreal story with a future self warning about a test in a control room setting.

    #22

    Cartoon of workers in hazmat suits discussing dress sense, illustrating surreal single-panel cartoons of mundane moments.

    #23

    Single-panel cartoon by artist turning mundane moments into surreal stories shows person using a computer with a funny Facebook light sign.

    #24

    Single-panel cartoon showing an angel teacher warning a student during a surreal exam in a classroom setting.

    #25

    Man opens fridge to find surreal single-panel cartoon penguin Lego figures inside, blending mundane moments with surreal stories.

    #26

    Cartoon of a road worker with surreal single-panel art showing stop and go signs as hand gestures at a construction site.

    #27

    Single-panel cartoon showing surreal office scene with a man emitting steam and a can labeled pain repellent Monday strength.

    #28

    Single-panel cartoon of hikers encountering a talking snake, illustrating surreal stories in mundane moments.

    #29

    Boxers standing on a winner’s podium cartoon, showcasing single-panel cartoons turning mundane moments into surreal stories.

