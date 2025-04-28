ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, the simplest jokes hit the hardest! The same goes for comics — while multi-panel strips can leave us chuckling with their unexpected and hilarious twists at the final panel, it’s often the single-panel cartoons that deliver an instant burst of laughter.

Eddie Ward, whose work you might remember from our previous posts featuring "The Ward Brothers" collaboration, now creates his own series, which is mainly made up of single-panel cartoons. His comics capture both relatable and absurd situations, filled with sharp humor — a perfect recipe to instantly brighten your day.

Scroll down and explore the selection of Eddie’s cartoons we've chosen for you today!

More info: Instagram | threads.net

#1

Single-panel comic by Eddie Ward featuring a humorous scene with a haloed man and surprised onlookers.

eddwardie Report

    #2

    Comic by Eddie Ward featuring a memory foam mattress with a face being loaded into a van by two workers.

    eddwardie Report

    #3

    Airport scene with tired travelers under a beach ad, featuring work by Eddie Ward in a single-panel comic.

    eddwardie Report

    #4

    Traffic jam in front of a billboard titled "Freedom to Move." Single-panel comic by Eddie Ward.

    eddwardie Report

    #5

    Two bees using a pizza box as a table, illustrating a humorous single-panel comic by Eddie Ward.

    eddwardie Report

    #6

    Two men at Apple charging station with an incompatible car cable, illustrating a humorous single-panel comic by Eddie Ward.

    eddwardie Report

    #7

    Two dogs humorously discussing a man as a breed. Comic by Eddie Ward.

    eddwardie Report

    #8

    Bird artist painting another bird on a tree branch in a single-panel comic by Eddie Ward.

    eddwardie Report

    #9

    Elderly woman on park bench surrounded by ducks, with comic text by Eddie Ward.

    eddwardie Report

    #10

    A humorous Eddie Ward single-panel comic showing two women talking and an older man in the background holding a tray.

    eddwardie Report

    #11

    Two women chatting in a cafe, laughing, and holding cups, illustrating a single-panel comic by Eddie Ward.

    eddwardie Report

    #12

    Single-panel comic by Eddie Ward showing park and shopping center seating contrast.

    eddwardie Report

    #13

    Woman examines herself at self-checkout mirror; a humorous single-panel comic by Eddie Ward.

    eddwardie Report

    #14

    Birds using a tree bus stop while more birds sit on a buffalo, part of single-panel comics by Eddie Ward.

    eddwardie Report

    #15

    Two people in a gallery observing artwork forming the word "HELP," by Eddie Ward, a single-panel comic.

    eddwardie Report

    #16

    Two people absorbed in their phones while walking in a park, featured in a single-panel comic by Eddie Ward.

    eddwardie Report

    #17

    A single-panel comic by Eddie Ward featuring a humorous conversation between a man and a woman at a restaurant.

    eddwardie Report

    #18

    Single-panel comic by Eddie Ward showing a humorous funeral eulogy with a portrait of a grumpy man.

    eddwardie Report

    #19

    Comic by Eddie Ward showing men under a spaceship waiting for the windscreen to defrost, ready for action.

    eddwardie Report

    #20

    Frog in a virtual meeting, confused by background, with Eddie Ward's comic style.

    eddwardie Report

    #21

    Spider holding coffee cups in a web, drawn by Eddie Ward in a single-panel comic.

    eddwardie Report

    #22

    A humorous single-panel comic by Eddie Ward shows two monsters on a rooftop with cityscape background.

    eddwardie Report

    #23

    Two people on a deserted island see a familiar swimmer and a sinking ship, with the text: "As if this couldn’t get any worse... it’s your mother." Comic by Eddie Ward.

    eddwardie Report

    #24

    Superhero in a hoodie floating by window, humorous single-panel comic by Eddie Ward.

    eddwardie Report

    #25

    Woman giving a talk to teddy bears in a bedroom setting, titled "TED TALK." Comic by Eddie Ward.

    eddwardie Report

    #26

    Zombie and man in a humorous single-panel comic by Eddie Ward, depicting a funny moment in a living room setting.

    eddwardie Report

    #27

    Bald man angrily confronting three others in a humorous single-panel comic by Eddie Ward about a mistaken identity mix-up.

    eddwardie Report

    #28

    Dinosaur holding toy cars in an Eddie Ward comic, with a city skyline in the background, featuring a playful caption.

    eddwardie Report

    #29

    Comic by Eddie Ward shows iconic characters sharing a lively moment in a diner booth, enjoying drinks and conversation.

    eddwardie Report

    #30

    Person recording a video indoors, encouraging viewers to engage in the comments; single-panel comic by Eddie Ward.

    eddwardie Report

    #31

    Space-themed single-panel comic by Eddie Ward, with a captain and crew discussing shields and air-conditioning.

    eddwardie Report

    #32

    A father reads a bedtime story to a worried child in this Eddie Ward comic.

    eddwardie Report

    #33

    Man grilling, surprised by two giant bees, from Eddie Ward's single-panel comics.

    eddwardie Report

    #34

    Single-panel comic by Eddie Ward: a patient tilts hospital bed, a man confused by remote, TV volume and armchair visible.

    eddwardie Report

    #35

    Single-panel comic by Eddie Ward showing diners discussing deceptive restaurant reviews.

    eddwardie Report

    #36

    Single-panel comic by Eddie Ward depicts a desert landscape with two figures and a building, captioned about Arrakis.

    eddwardie Report

    #37

    Caveman and giant guard a cave entrance with cheese, from Eddie Ward's single-panel comics.

    eddwardie Report

    #38

    Peacock family cartoon by Eddie Ward, with a father peacock displaying feathers humorously.

    eddwardie Report

    #39

    Single-panel comic by Eddie Ward featuring adults and playful children in a classroom setting.

    eddwardie Report

    #40

    Two buffaloes in a comic by Eddie Ward, one looking confused with daisies on its head.

    eddwardie Report

    #41

    Donkey cartoon in DNKY hat and shoes by Eddie Ward, amusing single-panel comic to brighten your day.

    eddwardie Report

    #42

    Single-panel comic by Eddie Ward featuring four men discussing a coffee mug ring stain in a humorous setting.

    eddwardie Report

    #43

    A comic by Eddie Ward showing the Grim Reaper as the life of the party, surrounded by smiling people.

    eddwardie Report

    #44

    Store mannequins using smartphones, a humorous single-panel comic by Eddie Ward.

    eddwardie Report

    #45

    Detectives at a crime scene with a trash can and humorous outline, from Eddie Ward's single-panel comic series.

    eddwardie Report

    #46

    A humorous single-panel comic by Eddie Ward of two people in a store, reacting to a floral dress.

    eddwardie Report

    #47

    A man stands confused with chips on a beach path surrounded by seagulls riding small bicycles.

    eddwardie Report

    #48

    Two women at a table, with a ghost hovering between them, referencing a "phone died" joke. Eddie Ward single-panel comic.

    eddwardie Report

    #49

    Single-panel comic by Eddie Ward featuring a phone and car GPS debating arrival times animatedly.

    eddwardie Report

    #50

    Cartoon by Eddie Ward showing two hooded figures holding a man near a kitchen with plates, adding humor to brighten your day.

    eddwardie Report

    #51

    Dorian Gray holding a smartphone with his portrait as a profile picture, illustrated by Eddie Ward in a comic style.

    eddwardie Report

    #52

    A single-panel comic by Eddie Ward showing a couple watching a movie based on a book, sparking a surprised reaction.

    eddwardie Report

    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are there books based on films though? Apart from The Wicker Man.

    #53

    Two pigeons on a branch over a car covered in droppings, with a person observing from a window. Comic by Eddie Ward.

    eddwardie Report

    #54

    SEO single-panel comic by Eddie Ward showing a coach pointing at a player named Wally during a strategy discussion.

    eddwardie Report

    #55

    Comic by Eddie Ward: A man at "Click & Collect" with groceries; a caveman in "Hunt & Gather" parking spot.

    eddwardie Report

    #56

    Single-panel comic by Eddie Ward featuring two people walking past parked cars, one saying “Well, this is me” in a humorous scene.

    eddwardie Report

    #57

    Single-panel comic by Eddie Ward featuring outdated gym equipment being used humorously.

    eddwardie Report

    #58

    Royal couple on a throne, tired of jesters, contemplating going to bed. Single-panel comic by Eddie Ward.

    eddwardie Report

    #59

    Ghosts in a bedroom, one in bed and two floating, with the caption "Where is he?" Comic by Eddie Ward.

    eddwardie Report

    #60

    Single-panel comic by Eddie Ward: two guests on a talk show couch discuss funny hypothetical bug questions.

    eddwardie Report

    #61

    Man excitedly sits in convertible, mimicking a child on a coin-operated car ride, cartoon by Eddie Ward.

    eddwardie Report

    #62

    Single-panel comic by Eddie Ward showing a humorous scene in the Saudi Pro League with a royal theme.

    eddwardie Report

    #63

    Single-panel comic by Eddie Ward showing a chaotic classroom scene with children and teachers interacting humorously.

    eddwardie Report

    #64

    Family enjoying time together; parents having snacks while kids play with blocks and balls, single-panel comic by Eddie Ward.

    eddwardie Report

    #65

    Comic by Eddie Ward: Woman at ATM standing next to a helmeted figure in a cape.

    eddwardie Report

