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A single-panel cartoon leaves very little room to hide. With just one image, sometimes accompanied by a few words, the entire idea has to land at once. When it works, the effect is immediate: the viewer understands the situation in a split second, and the humor arrives just as quickly.

Cartoonist Eddie Ward has a talent for that kind of precision. His one-panel comics distill everyday situations into small, sharply observed moments where the logic of daily life suddenly reveals its absurd side.

More info: Instagram | threads.com