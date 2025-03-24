Life Gets Noticeably Better When You Start Using These 30 Simple Approaches
Remember those video game cheat codes we once scribbled on notepads? Life doesn't come with a manual, but these brilliant shortcuts are the next best thing. Some are social wisdom that took others decades to learn—like how telling someone to "calm down" has precisely the opposite effect every single time. Others save you money, like letting the employer name the first salary figure during negotiations.
These simple strategies won't help you beat Mario Bros, but they'll make your everyday interactions smoother, your home life easier, and sometimes even keep a few extra dollars in your wallet. From making better pickles to making better impressions, these thirty life hacks feel like someone finally handed you the secret guidebook the rest of us have been using all along.
Instead of telling someone to "calm down", use cooperative and alternative language such as "let's take a moment for now" or "i get you, let's look at it this way..." (nobody in the history of time has calmed down from a "calm down")
There are some people that this approach absolutely will not work on, and will, in fact, make them more enraged/angry XD (looking at you, mom and sis)
When hosting older people, play music from an era when they were in their 20s. My in laws were born in the 30s and the last time we had a gathering, I put on a play list of hits of the 50s. Over the course of the evening, this brought back all kinds of memories and they regaled us with stories of youth we'd never heard before. It was a delightful window into that era of their lives.
When you get good service, tell their boss. Just got off the phone with the office manager of the plumbing service we had out due to a severely blocked pipe. They were great, and I wanted their boss to know. Good companies will listen to complaints; great companies will reward their employees for raves. Those two plumbers are getting bonuses, and that’s just cool. It’s an easy way to make someone’s life better for making your life better.
I've tried to thank the parking enforcement people for keeping the lots rolling over so I can get a space. They are so unaccustomed to gratitude that I usually have to chase them yelling "It's a compliment!"
If someone gives you homemade pickles or similar, give them back the cleaned jar when it's gone. It will make them feel good that you ate it, and they obviously need the jars to make more.
Canned fruit was a bloodsport between my older relatives, with us kids forced to judge. The mere sight of a Ball jar makes me backup. In my experience, the happy canners will not take no for an answer and the only way to get home canners to stop is to throw away the jars. They tend to take "He doesn't like them" as a challenge. What you're aiming for is the "never returns the jars" list.
First time delivering a training or a long speech? Be sure you have a glass of water next to you
Stubborn Spot on Dishes? Try Salt. If you have a dish you are trying to clean with burnt food that won’t come up, sprinkling a generous amount of course salt on your sponge before scrubbing will help lift it up immensely. The abrasiveness will help scrub out the tough spot.
What course should the salt be in, though? Arts? Mathematics? Philosophy? XD
When negotiating salary, always wait for the employer to name a number first. You might get a higher offer than you expected.
For young parents meeting their kids friends parents: Save their kids name in parentheses next to their name. It helped me a ton when kids were starting school and making friends
It is easier to change someone's mind if you explain they were lied to/betrayed than saying "see, I told you so". It's so tempting to gloat when the facts are on your side. It's satisfying in the short term, but does nothing to advance your position.
Don't let the satisfaction of being right obstruct the opportunity to actually change someone's mind.
Make sure someone gets inside safely before driving away. If you're dropping someone off at home, wait until they’ve actually gotten inside before leaving. It’s a small gesture that can make a big difference in their safety and peace of mind.
When reheating rice that has hardened in the microwave, place a damp paper towel over the plate and it will rehydrate. This works for any type of rice (white, brown, fried, etc) and for any dish that contains rice.
Keeping fresh apples in the refrigerator can keep them fresh for months. If you have the room in your refrigerator, apples will keep fresh for months just sitting on a shelf or in a drawer. I don't keep them in a bag, just set them in there. Wash them off when you're ready to eat them. Make sure to check them regularly, and remove any bad ones. Buying in bulk is a good way to save money, and they will stay fresh for quite a while.
If you're bringing a book for a long trip, read the first chapter at home. Otherwise you may be stuck with a dull book and I know from experience, it will be the longest trip ever.
In a pinch, you can shave (your head) with conditioner. Birthed from a recent shower thought when I realized I hadn't packed shaving cream on a work trip. I shave my head daily and turns out the hotel conditioner works like a charm. Maybe even better than my regular shave cream
Keep green onions and herbs like cilantro, parsley in a cup of water like freshly cut flowers
You can remove scratches from hardwood floors by rubbing a walnut on the scratch. Just tried it myself, works like a charm.
If you’re ever feeling overwhelmed, try writing down the 3 things you absolutely need to accomplish today, and focus only on those.
If you have trouble with your grocery orders getting delivered to the wrong address just add a single alcoholic beverage to the order. They are required to check your ID upon receipt of the groceries.
Pin a note in your notes app and add things your partner mentions they like to make gift giving easier. Whenever my wife mentions she’s low on a perfume or sends me a link to something I save it in my notes app. Makes gift giving way easier and she always gets what she wants.
When searching for old work emails, start by looking in your "Sent" folder. It's impossible for this folder to be cluttered by spam and it will always contain things you replied to.
Use the FORD method when you don’t know what to say in conversation.
F - Family (Their S/O, kids, siblings, pets, family traditions)
O - Occupation (What do they do? How did they get into it? Where did they go to school?)
R - Recreation (What do they like to do?)
D - Dreams (Ask about their goals, dreams, and aspirations)
"Don't knock the weather; nine-tenths of the people couldn't start a conversation if it didn't change once in a while." - Kin Hubbard
Put cheese in your hard tacos first. If you put cheese on the bottom of the taco shell, it will melt under the heat of the meat and keep the shell together rather than explode into 1000 fragments when you bite into it.
If it didn't deliciously explode into fragments, was it really a taco?
Laundry - Shake out clothes before putting them in the dryer. Shaking clothes before placing them in the dryer helps eliminate excess water, prevents wrinkles, and ensures clothes tumble freely by separating tangled fabric. This ultimately results in faster drying times.
Write the date on the lid of your leftovers with a whiteboard pen to know how old they are
I write the date that I opened the bottle/packaging of groceries like milk, pasta, etc., so I know how long the container has been open :)
Used coffee grounds aren't trash-they're free deodorizer, scrub, and garden gold. Stop wasting money! Neutralize fridge smells (dry them first!) Mix with coconut oil for a DIY exfoliant. Sprinkle in gardens to deter slugs enrich soil. Your coffee's second act is better than most Netflix sequels.
Struggling to cancel a subscription? Select 'I’m moving to an unavailable country' and it will get instantly canceled. When canceling a subscription online, select " I'm moving to another country where this service isn't avaliable " and often. Your subscription will get instantly canceled , as they can't hassle you with random deals anymore
Store natural peanut butter upside down. The separation of oil in natural peanut butter is inevitable. However, if you store it upside down for a day before you open and stir it, most of the oil will go to the top of the jar, making it easier to integrate. After stirring, keep it stored upside down in the fridge and it will be smooth and buttery when you use it.
If your oatmeal gets stuck to the pot, turn off the heat and put a lid on it. The steam will release it
When ordering pizza for a kids party request square cut instead of standard cut. It will make the slices smaller and also add crust free slices leading to less waste.
Don't randomly drop "can I ask you something or do something" and wait for their reply. Follow it up with your quest immediately. Saying "Can I ask you something?" before actually asking just slows things down. You might even go offline before they reply, making them overthink it and causing unnecessary friction. Instead, get straight to the point-if they don't want to engage or answer, they'll let you know. It makes conversations smoother and more efficient.
This seems rude. Plus, if the person you're asking is presenting a lesson (e.g., a professor/teacher) or is trying to get through a presentation (e.g., boss or co-worker), it seems extremely rude to ask for permission and then not give a sh!t about actually getting permission. Plus, they may be on a time limit and don't have time at that moment to answer your question during the midst of their presentation/lecture. It seems common courtesy to wait for them to say "yes" after asking if you can ask a question.