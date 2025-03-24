ADVERTISEMENT

Remember those video game cheat codes we once scribbled on notepads? Life doesn't come with a manual, but these brilliant shortcuts are the next best thing. Some are social wisdom that took others decades to learn—like how telling someone to "calm down" has precisely the opposite effect every single time. Others save you money, like letting the employer name the first salary figure during negotiations.

These simple strategies won't help you beat Mario Bros, but they'll make your everyday interactions smoother, your home life easier, and sometimes even keep a few extra dollars in your wallet. From making better pickles to making better impressions, these thirty life hacks feel like someone finally handed you the secret guidebook the rest of us have been using all along.