Remember those video game cheat codes we once scribbled on notepads? Life doesn't come with a manual, but these brilliant shortcuts are the next best thing. Some are social wisdom that took others decades to learn—like how telling someone to "calm down" has precisely the opposite effect every single time. Others save you money, like letting the employer name the first salary figure during negotiations.

These simple strategies won't help you beat Mario Bros, but they'll make your everyday interactions smoother, your home life easier, and sometimes even keep a few extra dollars in your wallet. From making better pickles to making better impressions, these thirty life hacks feel like someone finally handed you the secret guidebook the rest of us have been using all along.

#1

Two people in casual outfits exchanging gestures outdoors, suggesting life improvement through communication.

Instead of telling someone to "calm down", use cooperative and alternative language such as "let's take a moment for now" or "i get you, let's look at it this way..." (nobody in the history of time has calmed down from a "calm down")

Direct_Bid_6559 , Keira Burton

LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
8 minutes ago

There are some people that this approach absolutely will not work on, and will, in fact, make them more enraged/angry XD (looking at you, mom and sis)

    #2

    Elderly couples dancing in a cozy room, illustrating simple approaches to enhancing life quality.

    When hosting older people, play music from an era when they were in their 20s. My in laws were born in the 30s and the last time we had a gathering, I put on a play list of hits of the 50s. Over the course of the evening, this brought back all kinds of memories and they regaled us with stories of youth we'd never heard before. It was a delightful window into that era of their lives.

    VulgairesMachine , Kampus Production

    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    34 minutes ago

    Me in the old folks' home, tapping my toes to "Sympathy for the Devil".

    #3

    Smiling woman on phone holds plant, embodying simple approaches to enhance life.

    When you get good service, tell their boss. Just got off the phone with the office manager of the plumbing service we had out due to a severely blocked pipe. They were great, and I wanted their boss to know. Good companies will listen to complaints; great companies will reward their employees for raves. Those two plumbers are getting bonuses, and that’s just cool. It’s an easy way to make someone’s life better for making your life better.

    Hesitation-Marx , Blue Bird

    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    6 minutes ago

    I've tried to thank the parking enforcement people for keeping the lots rolling over so I can get a space. They are so unaccustomed to gratitude that I usually have to chase them yelling "It's a compliment!"

    #4

    A person looking at four jars of pickled vegetables on a table, illustrating simple lifestyle approaches.

    If someone gives you homemade pickles or similar, give them back the cleaned jar when it's gone. It will make them feel good that you ate it, and they obviously need the jars to make more.

    hickfield , Micah Tindell

    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    10 minutes ago (edited)

    Canned fruit was a bloodsport between my older relatives, with us kids forced to judge. The mere sight of a Ball jar makes me backup. In my experience, the happy canners will not take no for an answer and the only way to get home canners to stop is to throw away the jars. They tend to take "He doesn't like them" as a challenge. What you're aiming for is the "never returns the jars" list.

    #5

    A hand holding a clear glass of water, highlighting the benefits of simple approaches for a better life.

    First time delivering a training or a long speech? Be sure you have a glass of water next to you

    falfai , Lisa from Pexels

    #6

    Wooden spoon with salt, illustrating simple approaches for better living.

    Stubborn Spot on Dishes? Try Salt. If you have a dish you are trying to clean with burnt food that won’t come up, sprinkling a generous amount of course salt on your sponge before scrubbing will help lift it up immensely. The abrasiveness will help scrub out the tough spot.

    WhiskeyDreamer28 , Tara Winstead

    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    7 minutes ago

    What course should the salt be in, though? Arts? Mathematics? Philosophy? XD

    #7

    Two hands exchanging US dollar bills, illustrating simple approaches to improve life.

    When negotiating salary, always wait for the employer to name a number first. You might get a higher offer than you expected.

    UpsetInvestigator538 , Photo By: Kaboompics.com

    #8

    Family enjoying a simple moment together on a park bench, highlighting better life through connection.

    For young parents meeting their kids friends parents: Save their kids name in parentheses next to their name. It helped me a ton when kids were starting school and making friends

    iknowimlame , RDNE Stock project

    #9

    Two women sitting by a lake, enjoying a sunset, symbolizing how life gets noticeably better with simple approaches.

    It is easier to change someone's mind if you explain they were lied to/betrayed than saying "see, I told you so". It's so tempting to gloat when the facts are on your side. It's satisfying in the short term, but does nothing to advance your position.
    Don't let the satisfaction of being right obstruct the opportunity to actually change someone's mind.

    ethanthesimpleton , Mental Health America (MHA)

    #10

    Two people walking towards a yellow house, showcasing simple approaches to improve life.

    Make sure someone gets inside safely before driving away. If you're dropping someone off at home, wait until they’ve actually gotten inside before leaving. It’s a small gesture that can make a big difference in their safety and peace of mind.

    SaffronVelvet39 , Ron Lach

    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    38 minutes ago (edited)

    Do tell the driver to wait. If they do, you know that they're caring. If they refuse, you know that they're uncaring. Some drivers, especially young ones might not think about your safety unless you tell them.

    #11

    A bowl of steaming white rice on a table, exemplifying simple approaches to enhance daily life.

    When reheating rice that has hardened in the microwave, place a damp paper towel over the plate and it will rehydrate. This works for any type of rice (white, brown, fried, etc) and for any dish that contains rice.

    majwaj , pillepriske

    #12

    A frosty apple sitting on a shelf, illustrating simple approaches to a better life.

    Keeping fresh apples in the refrigerator can keep them fresh for months. If you have the room in your refrigerator, apples will keep fresh for months just sitting on a shelf or in a drawer. I don't keep them in a bag, just set them in there. Wash them off when you're ready to eat them. Make sure to check them regularly, and remove any bad ones. Buying in bulk is a good way to save money, and they will stay fresh for quite a while.

    Anadyne , pratik prasad

    #13

    A woman with a hat smiling while reading, enjoying simple approaches for a better life outdoors.

    If you're bringing a book for a long trip, read the first chapter at home. Otherwise you may be stuck with a dull book and I know from experience, it will be the longest trip ever.

    SR_RSMITH , Mental Health America (MHA)

    #14

    Man shaving with cream, using a mirror, as part of simple approaches to improve life.

    In a pinch, you can shave (your head) with conditioner. Birthed from a recent shower thought when I realized I hadn't packed shaving cream on a work trip. I shave my head daily and turns out the hotel conditioner works like a charm. Maybe even better than my regular shave cream

    89colbert , Photo By: Kaboompics.com

    #15

    Fresh green onions and assorted vegetables, showcasing simple approaches to improve life.

    Keep green onions and herbs like cilantro, parsley in a cup of water like freshly cut flowers

    Subject-Gas-4552 , Engin Akyurt

    #16

    Cracked walnut on wooden table, symbolizing how life gets better with simple approaches.

    You can remove scratches from hardwood floors by rubbing a walnut on the scratch. Just tried it myself, works like a charm.

    NicoR0bin , Wouter Supardi Salari

    #17

    Notebook open to a page labeled "Today," featuring a list format, emphasizes simple approaches for better life organization.

    If you’re ever feeling overwhelmed, try writing down the 3 things you absolutely need to accomplish today, and focus only on those.

    Electrical_Initial87 , Suzy Hazelwood

    #18

    Person smiling while unpacking paper bags, showcasing simple approaches to enhance daily life.

    If you have trouble with your grocery orders getting delivered to the wrong address just add a single alcoholic beverage to the order. They are required to check your ID upon receipt of the groceries.

    bash_M0nk3y , Thirdman

    #19

    Notes app icon on a smartphone screen, highlighting simple approaches for better organization.

    Pin a note in your notes app and add things your partner mentions they like to make gift giving easier. Whenever my wife mentions she’s low on a perfume or sends me a link to something I save it in my notes app. Makes gift giving way easier and she always gets what she wants.

    SplinterBum , Brett Jordan

    #20

    Icons on a computer dock with a mail app notification, illustrating simple approaches to improve life.

    When searching for old work emails, start by looking in your "Sent" folder. It's impossible for this folder to be cluttered by spam and it will always contain things you replied to.

    BleedingRaindrops , hostreviews

    #21

    Ford logo on a vehicle, close-up with a shiny metallic finish.

    Use the FORD method when you don’t know what to say in conversation.
    F - Family (Their S/O, kids, siblings, pets, family traditions)
    O - Occupation (What do they do? How did they get into it? Where did they go to school?)
    R - Recreation (What do they like to do?)
    D - Dreams (Ask about their goals, dreams, and aspirations)

    kurosen , cameramandan83

    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    3 minutes ago

    "Don't knock the weather; nine-tenths of the people couldn't start a conversation if it didn't change once in a while." - Kin Hubbard

    #22

    Close-up of delicious tacos with fresh cilantro and onions, a simple approach to enhance your life.

    Put cheese in your hard tacos first. If you put cheese on the bottom of the taco shell, it will melt under the heat of the meat and keep the shell together rather than explode into 1000 fragments when you bite into it.

    Healthy_Let_4425 , Jeswin Thomas

    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    2 minutes ago

    If it didn't deliciously explode into fragments, was it really a taco?

    #23

    Person using a washing machine to load clothes, demonstrating simple approaches for better daily life.

    Laundry - Shake out clothes before putting them in the dryer. Shaking clothes before placing them in the dryer helps eliminate excess water, prevents wrinkles, and ensures clothes tumble freely by separating tangled fabric. This ultimately results in faster drying times.

    hcubed3 , cottonbro studio

    #24

    Meal prep containers with colorful, healthy ingredients promote simple approaches to better life.

    Write the date on the lid of your leftovers with a whiteboard pen to know how old they are

    florestanQ , Ella Olsson

    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    4 minutes ago

    I write the date that I opened the bottle/packaging of groceries like milk, pasta, etc., so I know how long the container has been open :)

    #25

    A pile of roasted coffee beans, illustrating a simple approach to enhance life.

    Used coffee grounds aren't trash-they're free deodorizer, scrub, and garden gold. Stop wasting money! Neutralize fridge smells (dry them first!) Mix with coconut oil for a DIY exfoliant. Sprinkle in gardens to deter slugs enrich soil. Your coffee's second act is better than most Netflix sequels.

    trending_zone , Adam Lukac

    #26

    Remote in hand pointing at a TV screen displaying Netflix, suggesting simple approaches to enhance life quality.

    Struggling to cancel a subscription? Select 'I’m moving to an unavailable country' and it will get instantly canceled. When canceling a subscription online, select " I'm moving to another country where this service isn't avaliable " and often. Your subscription will get instantly canceled , as they can't hassle you with random deals anymore

    frankipranki , freestocks

    #27

    Creamy peanut butter in a jar, surrounded by peanuts, enhancing life with simple pleasures.

    Store natural peanut butter upside down. The separation of oil in natural peanut butter is inevitable. However, if you store it upside down for a day before you open and stir it, most of the oil will go to the top of the jar, making it easier to integrate. After stirring, keep it stored upside down in the fridge and it will be smooth and buttery when you use it.

    turnerhooch , Towfiqu barbhuiya

    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    1 hour ago

    Natural peanut butter? Does this mean that there is such an abomination as artificial peanut butter?

    #28

    Preparing oatmeal in a pot outdoors, highlighting simple approaches for a better life.

    If your oatmeal gets stuck to the pot, turn off the heat and put a lid on it. The steam will release it

    GnarLStine , Taryn Elliott

    #29

    Kids enjoying pizza together in a relaxed setting, illustrating simple approaches to better life moments.

    When ordering pizza for a kids party request square cut instead of standard cut. It will make the slices smaller and also add crust free slices leading to less waste.

    Lindsey1151 , Max Fischer

    #30

    People in a casual meeting, one raising a hand, suggesting simple approaches for better life.

    Don't randomly drop "can I ask you something or do something" and wait for their reply. Follow it up with your quest immediately. Saying "Can I ask you something?" before actually asking just slows things down. You might even go offline before they reply, making them overthink it and causing unnecessary friction. Instead, get straight to the point-if they don't want to engage or answer, they'll let you know. It makes conversations smoother and more efficient.

    reddit.com , Andrea Piacquadio

    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    1 minute ago

    This seems rude. Plus, if the person you're asking is presenting a lesson (e.g., a professor/teacher) or is trying to get through a presentation (e.g., boss or co-worker), it seems extremely rude to ask for permission and then not give a sh!t about actually getting permission. Plus, they may be on a time limit and don't have time at that moment to answer your question during the midst of their presentation/lecture. It seems common courtesy to wait for them to say "yes" after asking if you can ask a question.

