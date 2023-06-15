We are back with a fresh portion of “Crustacean Singles”. The comic series is created by Andrew and is characterized by visual simplicity, exceptional storytelling, and humor. The author got some inspiration from the well-known "The Far Side” comic strips by Gary Larson, which, as Andrew mentioned, showed him “that it was possible to tell a story in a single panel.”

This time we would like to share with you the most recent "Crustacean Singles" published by the artist. They feature the new stories of characters we already know from Andrew’s previous works: Lobsterman, the Floating Head of Salvador Dalí, and other nameless stick figures. You can click here if you missed the previous Bored Panda post featuring these single-panel comics.

