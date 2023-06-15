We are back with a fresh portion of “Crustacean Singles”. The comic series is created by Andrew and is characterized by visual simplicity, exceptional storytelling, and humor. The author got some inspiration from the well-known "The Far Side” comic strips by Gary Larson, which, as Andrew mentioned, showed him “that it was possible to tell a story in a single panel.”

This time we would like to share with you the most recent "Crustacean Singles" published by the artist. They feature the new stories of characters we already know from Andrew’s previous works: Lobsterman, the Floating Head of Salvador Dalí, and other nameless stick figures. You can click here if you missed the previous Bored Panda post featuring these single-panel comics.

More info: Instagram | webtoons.com | twitter.com | Facebook | crustaceansingles.com | ko-fi.com | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

10points
POST
#2

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

10points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#4

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#5

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

8points
POST
#6

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

7points
POST
#7

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

7points
POST
#8

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

7points
POST
#9

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

7points
POST
#10

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

6points
POST
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Every fitness blog ever

1
1point
reply
#11

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

6points
POST
UnimportantDog (she/her)
UnimportantDog (she/her)
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Go find your glasses and give me my prescription!

0
0points
reply
#12

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

6points
POST
#13

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

6points
POST
#14

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

5points
POST
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know if you know, but what I know you know is not knowing that you know what I know. You know?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

5points
POST
#16

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#17

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

4points
POST
#18

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#19

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

3points
POST
#20

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

3points
POST
#21

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

3points
POST
#22

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

3points
POST
#23

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

3points
POST
#24

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

3points
POST
#25

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

3points
POST
#26

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

3points
POST
#27

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

3points
POST
#28

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

3points
POST
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh how the turns have tabled

0
0points
reply
#29

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

3points
POST
#30

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

3points
POST
#31

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

2points
POST
#32

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

2points
POST
#33

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

2points
POST
#34

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

2points
POST
#35

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

2points
POST
#36

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

2points
POST
#37

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

2points
POST
#38

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

2points
POST
#39

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

2points
POST
#40

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

2points
POST
#41

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

2points
POST
#42

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

2points
POST
#43

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

2points
POST
View more comments
#44

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

2points
POST
#45

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

2points
POST
#46

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

2points
POST
Drinking my Covfefe
Drinking my Covfefe
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yummy lobster meat being opened up😋

0
0points
reply
#47

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

2points
POST
#48

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

2points
POST
#49

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

2points
POST
#50

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

2points
POST
#52

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

2points
POST
#53

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

2points
POST
#54

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

1point
POST
#55

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

1point
POST
#56

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

1point
POST
#57

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

1point
POST
#58

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

1point
POST
Drinking my Covfefe
Drinking my Covfefe
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bird, snake and mouse are bringing you some Snacky Crumbles to cheer you up😄

0
0points
reply
#59

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

1point
POST
#60

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

1point
POST
#62

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

1point
POST
#63

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

1point
POST
#64

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

1point
POST
#65

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

1point
POST
#66

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

0points
POST
#67

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

0points
POST
#68

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

0points
POST
#69

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

0points
POST
#70

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

0points
POST
#72

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

0points
POST
#73

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

0points
POST
#74

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

0points
POST
#75

New Weirdest Comics With Hilariously Unexpected Endings By “Crustacean Singles”

crustaceansingles Report

0points