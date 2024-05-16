“My SIL Begged Her Mom For $10k For An Emergency Surgery And Went And Got A Breast Augmentation”
It’s hard to witness injustice and not be able to do anything about it. So after Reddit user Imstilllost2024 had a hunch that her sister-in-law was trying to scam her mother-in-law, the woman tried her best to warn the lady.
However, as she explained in her post on the subreddit ‘Entitled People,’ it’s difficult to convince a parent not to help their child, especially when it comes to health and surgery. Which are precisely the false pretenses the manipulative sister-in-law used in her cunning plan.
Breast augmentation can be quite expensive
Image credits: guyswhoshoot / Envato (not the actual photo)
In fact, some people even think it’s worth sacrificing their closest relationships for the procedure
Image credits: DC_Studio / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Imstilllost2024
30
0