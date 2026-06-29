We’ve collected interesting and sometimes subtle examples of signs that someone is actually super smart from across the internet, from the ability to communicate with anyone to a superhuman skill at grasping new concepts. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section down below.

As much as it would make the world easier to understand, things like career success and advanced degrees don’t always actually mean someone is intelligent. But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to identify someone’s mental abilities.

#1 They can talk about politics and religion without getting angry. Lol.

RELATED:

#2 When they are able to explain what they want to communicate succinctly and clearly, while having an awareness of the knowledge level of the audience they are speaking to.



I've had it happen in multiple fields that I see a colleague talking to someone outside the industry using industry-specific terms and expecting people to know what the heck they're talking about. I feel that comes from a level of emotional intelligence too to consider the understanding of the listener.

#3 They know how to listen.



And they radiate curiosity.

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 They can explain things on anyones personal level. From 5 year old to the college graduate.

#5 They don't blindly follow groups just to have an identity or because it's close enough.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 They change their mind when better info shows up.

#7 Finding a connection between two VERY VERY unrelated concepts/topics. LIKE YOUR BRAIN REALLY EXPLORED THAT FAR IN A SPLIT SECOND?



i see this when they're presenting and they just make these really uncommon similes and metaphors that just make them stand out to people.



good communicators, too, oftentimes... until you let them talk about something they're really passionate about, then it's a lot of rambling and word vomit because they're too excited.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 All these answers are just what an average intelligent person would do. Ask questions, don't try to sound smart etc... high intelligence is scary and unsettling when you actually witness it. It's like you realize "yea, we're definitely not created equal". The speed at which they grasp a complicated concept, put their spin on it and come up with new ideas from that concept. Their memory, processing speed and innovation just to name a few things. That usually comes with a few eccentricities though.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Someone who doesnt take long to learn things in general



like i don't have to elaborate or explain much and they'll get it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#10 They are always learning and curious and never going around spouting off that they are 'high' IQ, or complaining about anyone else's IQ.

#11 They’re able to understand hypotheticals and analogies. When you’re having a conversation (or debate) with someone and you make an analogy with metaphors, an intelligent person will quickly jump in and continue on the analogy. As soon as someone says ”but X is not Y” or ”but that’s not the same thing”, you know they’re not very bright.

#12 This might not be instantaneous, but given time, you can determine intelligence by what someone finds funny.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#13 They don't disagree with you and just nod. The only time you will hear their opinion is IF you ask them directly, and when you do, he puts in a lot of disclaimers before he states it. Normally they approach things structurally instead of normal logical progressive thought. They also often start with definitions.

#14 If a person hears or reads something and it sounds unbelievable, they go to other sources to verify the information.

#15 I think EQ is as important as IQ. Showing humility and accountability. Being self aware. Being able to admit when you got something wrong. Reflection. Understanding other people. Being in a room full of others where everyone seems fine but you can read who isn’t fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 A type of eye contact during conversation. There is a certain look in a person's eyes when they engage you in conversation that instantly reveals how intelligent they are. Hard to describe, but definitely discernable.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 They treat being wrong as data.

#18 They’re a nice person who isn’t passive aggressive when other people are wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 They know when to shut up.



If you only ever speak on subjects once you're properly familliar with them, you will always look educated.

#20 If they can intuitively identify first principles. They might not even know that they’re doing it in the moment, but you can always tell from their questions. These are natural systems thinkers and potential polymaths.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Lowkey just being well spoken.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 How and when they choose to correct people.

#23 They inherently take into account second and third order of effects. It’s not always some genius idea but rather an idea that takes the consequences and the consequences of the consequences into account with the decisions they make.

#24 I’ve found a correlation with intelligence and being able to understand more accents & odd ways of explaining something. Intelligent people are also naturally more cultured.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Their vocabulary.



When the other person has a different opinion about a subject with proper arguments.

#26 Humor. Catching a joke fast means to me they were paying attention, understand multiple angles of a subject, think very quickly, and recognize and appreciate the absurd aspect of something presented as normal.

If you tell a quick joke and a bystander laughs fast but the person you're talking to takes a while you know which one is sharper.

#27 When they rise above. Example they say something is this way but the “smart” person is adamant to prove them wrong. They will say “oh maybe you are right” because it shows they don’t want to argue and waste their time on a halfwit.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 They think constantly.



You can tell from the way they bring something up everyone has missed, have an eureka moment and so on.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 They try atleast to do things with good, kind and clever intent. High positive impact on structure/society/systems, atleast tries to. Often quite kind but no nonsense. Organized, understands what it is like being a beginner at something and learns how to get experience, uses past experiences to adapt in the present. Questions things.

#30 They see what others overlook. They possess unusually high-quality thoughts, recognize their own blind spots, and learn faster than expected. They absorb information quickly, adapt constantly, and understand situations at a deeper level.



A highly intelligent person can walk into a room, read the dynamics, identify what truly matters, and adjust their approach accordingly without needing recognition or showing everyone how much they understand.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Perceptive questions. They can get to the heart of an issue pretty quickly.

#32 Their statements and opinions are nuanced, they integrate multiple viewpoints yet remain easy to understand and correct.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Book smart: when they can tell you for a long time about their favorite subjects in detail

Social smart: when they tell you what they like and ask what you like?

Street smart: when they say "who asking"

Smart people also have a higher chance of becoming crazy.

ADVERTISEMENT