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As much as it would make the world easier to understand, things like career success and advanced degrees don’t always actually mean someone is intelligent. But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to identify someone’s mental abilities.

We’ve collected interesting and sometimes subtle examples of signs that someone is actually super smart from across the internet, from the ability to communicate with anyone to a superhuman skill at grasping new concepts. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section down below.

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#1

A man pointing while arguing with a woman, showing hints about whether a person is secretly very smart. They can talk about politics and religion without getting angry. Lol.

Less-Ad5674 , Yan Krukau Report

8points
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kds avatar
KDS
KDS
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or you could take the southern route and not talk about it at all.

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    #2

    A man speaking, showing hints of being secretly very smart, with intelligent expressions. When they are able to explain what they want to communicate succinctly and clearly, while having an awareness of the knowledge level of the audience they are speaking to.

    I've had it happen in multiple fields that I see a colleague talking to someone outside the industry using industry-specific terms and expecting people to know what the heck they're talking about. I feel that comes from a level of emotional intelligence too to consider the understanding of the listener.

    WhatAreDoGonnaYou , Daiga Ellaby Report

    7points
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    beverlymaderson avatar
    KitchenToto
    KitchenToto
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Good teachers do this all the time and good parents learn to do this with their children

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    #3

    Two women smiling and chatting over coffee, subtly revealing hints that a person is secretly very smart. They know how to listen.

    And they radiate curiosity.

    Sonderbergh , Vitaly Gariev Report

    5points
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    #4

    A man pointing to a whiteboard with math problems, showing hints of being very smart. They can explain things on anyones personal level. From 5 year old to the college graduate.

    TheSmokingLoon , Vanessa Garcia Report

    5points
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    #5

    A diverse group of people in white suits, standing together, hinting at who is secretly very smart. They don't blindly follow groups just to have an identity or because it's close enough.

    Lennyisback81 , cottonbro studio Report

    5points
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    #6

    A thoughtful man, showing hints of being very smart, with a beard and light blue shirt, hand on chin. They change their mind when better info shows up.

    MohamedMohamudMuktar , Lucas Almeida Report

    4points
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    #7

    A woman with curly hair, showing hints of being very smart, gestures while talking at a table. Finding a connection between two VERY VERY unrelated concepts/topics. LIKE YOUR BRAIN REALLY EXPLORED THAT FAR IN A SPLIT SECOND?

    i see this when they're presenting and they just make these really uncommon similes and metaphors that just make them stand out to people.

    good communicators, too, oftentimes... until you let them talk about something they're really passionate about, then it's a lot of rambling and word vomit because they're too excited.

    iMAPness_ , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    4points
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    #8

    A man in glasses and a suit holds a tablet, showing hints of being very smart, sitting by a window. All these answers are just what an average intelligent person would do. Ask questions, don't try to sound smart etc... high intelligence is scary and unsettling when you actually witness it. It's like you realize "yea, we're definitely not created equal". The speed at which they grasp a complicated concept, put their spin on it and come up with new ideas from that concept. Their memory, processing speed and innovation just to name a few things. That usually comes with a few eccentricities though.

    Friendly_Log_1924 , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    3points
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    #9

    A woman giving a thumbs up, revealing hints that show a person is secretly very smart. Someone who doesnt take long to learn things in general

    like i don't have to elaborate or explain much and they'll get it.

    drayawild , Kevin Malik Report

    3points
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    #10

    A person lying on the floor surrounded by books, showing hints of being secretly very smart. They are always learning and curious and never going around spouting off that they are 'high' IQ, or complaining about anyone else's IQ.

    DragonsOfZ , George Milton Report

    3points
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    #11

    A woman with her hand on her forehead, showing a hint of deep thought, a sign a person is secretly very smart. They’re able to understand hypotheticals and analogies. When you’re having a conversation (or debate) with someone and you make an analogy with metaphors, an intelligent person will quickly jump in and continue on the analogy. As soon as someone says ”but X is not Y” or ”but that’s not the same thing”, you know they’re not very bright.

    MrOaiki , Alena Darmel Report

    3points
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    cscutt avatar
    Cerulean
    Cerulean
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree with this only to some extent, bc analogies and metaphors can be traps. A human society is not a single human body ( needing a head etc, eg Leviathan) and your image of the human body may be wrong anyway. An atom is not a solar system at another scale. Cancer is not a human war. I love analogies, but you gotta be d**n careful to watch the built-in assumptions that slip through.

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    #12

    A man laughing and holding a drink, a hint that a person is secretly very smart with a cheerful outlook. This might not be instantaneous, but given time, you can determine intelligence by what someone finds funny.

    PookieBanks , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    3points
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    #13

    Two people engaged in conversation, a hint that a person is secretly very smart by being a good listener. They don't disagree with you and just nod. The only time you will hear their opinion is IF you ask them directly, and when you do, he puts in a lot of disclaimers before he states it. Normally they approach things structurally instead of normal logical progressive thought. They also often start with definitions.

    tanginato , Sophia Richards Report

    3points
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    #14

    Hands typing on a laptop, a hint that a person is secretly very smart through focused work. If a person hears or reads something and it sounds unbelievable, they go to other sources to verify the information.

    Pristine_Giraffe7941 , Danik Prihodko Report

    3points
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    #15

    A diverse group of women engaged in conversation, displaying hints that show a person is secretly very smart. I think EQ is as important as IQ. Showing humility and accountability. Being self aware. Being able to admit when you got something wrong. Reflection. Understanding other people. Being in a room full of others where everyone seems fine but you can read who isn’t fine.

    PrettyGreenEyes93 , RF._.studio _ Report

    3points
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    #16

    Two colleagues, showing hints of being very smart, discussing ideas at a table with a laptop. A type of eye contact during conversation. There is a certain look in a person's eyes when they engage you in conversation that instantly reveals how intelligent they are. Hard to describe, but definitely discernable.

    BigSaac90 , Getty Images Report

    2points
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    #17

    A person with afro hair secretly very smart and thinking, showing hints of intelligence. They treat being wrong as data.

    Dualyeti , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    2points
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    #18

    Two women talking outdoors, one with curly hair, demonstrating hints that a person is secretly very smart. They’re a nice person who isn’t passive aggressive when other people are wrong.

    Richdav1d , Tim Douglas Report

    2points
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    #19

    Two women having a serious conversation on a couch, suggesting hints that a person is secretly very smart. They know when to shut up.

    If you only ever speak on subjects once you're properly familliar with them, you will always look educated.

    TheSilkyBat , Curated Lifestyle Report

    2points
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    #20

    A woman in glasses and a striped shirt talking to another person, giving hints about being secretly very smart. If they can intuitively identify first principles. They might not even know that they’re doing it in the moment, but you can always tell from their questions. These are natural systems thinkers and potential polymaths.

    BasedSage , Vitaly Gariev Report

    2points
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    #21

    A man speaking into a microphone, sharing smart hints about being a secretly very smart person. Lowkey just being well spoken.

    enxlnawe , Henri Mathieu-Saint-Laurent Report

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    #22

    A secretly smart man leading a meeting, displaying hints of strong leadership and intellectual capacity. How and when they choose to correct people.

    Professional-Cow4193 , MART PRODUCTION Report

    2points
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    #23

    A woman with short hair and a contemplative expression, showing hints of being a secretly very smart person. They inherently take into account second and third order of effects. It’s not always some genius idea but rather an idea that takes the consequences and the consequences of the consequences into account with the decisions they make.

    pischunks , George Milton Report

    2points
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    #24

    A man in glasses holding a dictionary to his face, reflecting on hints that show a person is secretly very smart. I’ve found a correlation with intelligence and being able to understand more accents & odd ways of explaining something. Intelligent people are also naturally more cultured.

    yesforevertrying , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    2points
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    #25

    A secretly smart man presenting ideas, indicating his intelligence with clear hints and organized thoughts. Their vocabulary.

    When the other person has a different opinion about a subject with proper arguments.

    MaartenHH , Ketut Subiyanto Report

    2points
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    #26

    A secretly smart man laughing, showing his intelligence and hints of quick wit in a casual setting. Humor. Catching a joke fast means to me they were paying attention, understand multiple angles of a subject, think very quickly, and recognize and appreciate the absurd aspect of something presented as normal.
    If you tell a quick joke and a bystander laughs fast but the person you're talking to takes a while you know which one is sharper.

    Worried_Place_917 , Keira Burton Report

    2points
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    #27

    A woman showing hints of being secretly smart by setting boundaries in a conversation. When they rise above. Example they say something is this way but the “smart” person is adamant to prove them wrong. They will say “oh maybe you are right” because it shows they don’t want to argue and waste their time on a halfwit.

    Glitteryglitters2304 , Keira Burton Report

    2points
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    #28

    A pensive man in glasses holding a pen to his lips, revealing hints of a person who is secretly very smart. They think constantly.

    You can tell from the way they bring something up everyone has missed, have an eureka moment and so on.

    Dunkjoe , Mikhail Nilov Report

    1point
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    #29

    A hand holding a Be Kind note against a cloudy sky, a hint showing a person is secretly very smart. They try atleast to do things with good, kind and clever intent. High positive impact on structure/society/systems, atleast tries to. Often quite kind but no nonsense. Organized, understands what it is like being a beginner at something and learns how to get experience, uses past experiences to adapt in the present. Questions things.

    randomperson32145 , Lisa from Pexels Report

    1point
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    andyfrederick avatar
    Gold Monkey
    Gold Monkey
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I bet this person was describing themselves.

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    #30

    A man with curly hair and glasses looking directly at the camera, showing hints that a person is secretly very smart. They see what others overlook. They possess unusually high-quality thoughts, recognize their own blind spots, and learn faster than expected. They absorb information quickly, adapt constantly, and understand situations at a deeper level.

    A highly intelligent person can walk into a room, read the dynamics, identify what truly matters, and adjust their approach accordingly without needing recognition or showing everyone how much they understand.

    Intelligent-Toe-3540 , cottonbro studio Report

    1point
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    #31

    A therapist talking to a man, illustrating hints that a person is secretly very smart. Perceptive questions. They can get to the heart of an issue pretty quickly.

    gifted_pistachio , Getty Images Report

    1point
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    #32

    A man with a beard and glasses sitting and gesturing, showing hints that a person is secretly very smart. Their statements and opinions are nuanced, they integrate multiple viewpoints yet remain easy to understand and correct.

    SnooRegrets5283 , Vinicius "amnx" Amano Report

    1point
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    #33

    A secretly smart man in glasses with arms crossed, looking intently, showing hints of intelligence. Book smart: when they can tell you for a long time about their favorite subjects in detail
    Social smart: when they tell you what they like and ask what you like?
    Street smart: when they say "who asking"
    Smart people also have a higher chance of becoming crazy.

    pikapiki2006 , Getty Images Report

    1point
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    #34

    A woman shrugging, showing a hint of confusion that a person is secretly very smart. When they understand popular opinions are not always right.

    Vote restore.

    Difficult_Relative33 , Polina Zimmerman Report

    0points
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    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anyone voting for right wing parties like Restore or Reform are the opposite of intelligent.

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