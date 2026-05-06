If you think there are other things worth mentioning that aren’t on this list, feel free to add them in the comments below.

It only becomes an issue when the individual in question comes off as obnoxious about their intellectual flaws. Like when they use TikTok as their primary source of information, refuse to hear other opinions , or the many other examples people shared in this recent Reddit thread .

There’s nothing inherently wrong with having low intelligence . Sure, the person may have their fair share of difficulties, particularly when it comes to solving complex problems or managing daily tasks, but a lack of brainpower isn’t morally offensive.

#1 Anyone that uses TikTok as their primary source of information and doesn’t try to look further into any subject.

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#2 Not being able to understand that there is usually a lot of nuance in complicated topics. Believing pseudoscience over actual science is also a big one!

#3 When their type of humor is basically just bullying others.

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#4 When they say “Vaccines cause autism”.

#5 When they try to make a point by just repeating themselves louder and louder.

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#6 When they can't admit they're wrong about something small. Not the big stuff. Everyone struggles with that. But the little things like mispronouncing a word or remembering a date wrong. If you can't just say oh my bad and move on, that tells me you're more interested in being right than being accurate. Smart people are wrong all the time. They just don't stay wrong.

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#7 People that only deal in absolutes. There is gray area in everything.

#8 Having a loud car and revving it down residential roads at night.

#9 Playing music on phone speaker on public transportation.

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#10 Anyone who says "That's ***my*** truth.".

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#11 Racism.

#12 Not being open to discussions and thinking their opinion is the only right thing.

#13 Re-writing reality so they’re always the victim: “I didn’t say that!”.

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#14 Believing in flat earth, moon landing conspiracies. Also refusing to look at evidence and change their ideas.

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#15 Gambling is their investment strategy.

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#16 When they only talk about things that relate directly to them. Where they show no curiosity or desire to learn from the perspective of others.

#17 “I don’t read books”, specifically, by people who can read and say it as a point of pride.

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#18 Inability to understand that others hold a different point of view.

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#19 When english is their first language and they can barely speak.



I don't mean people with disabilities or someone who has had a stroke. I mean fully functioning people that can't put five words together properly.

#20 Littering.

#21 Calling it "World War Eleven".

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#22 They are unable to understand that personal experience is not viable argument for wider and nuanced problems.





There was politician who literally said she does not believe poverty exists because "I was from poor family and we always had huge Christmas meals".

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#23 They lack curiosity.

#24 All those flags on the back of their pickup truck...

#25 When they refuse to listen or consider someone else's perspective during group meetings or projects.

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#26 Standing outside target at 3am awaiting to fight in the store for the newest junk trend.

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#27 Bigotry.



The vast majority of bigots are that way because they’re too dumb to understand any nuance or escape their ignorance.

#28 Using big words, but incorrectly.





Ridiculously loyal to a brand or company.





Schwurbler - conspiracy theorists.

#29 Talking over, not necessarily interrupting, your counter argument rather than waiting for you to finish so they can address the argument in its entirety.

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#30 An inability to entertain other peoples ideas or emotions.

#31 Always looking down on others.

#32 My mother's current bf says I'm stupid all the time. Says he's not stupid. He asks me a question, ignores my answers and asks my mother who says the same thing as me. He wants to calculate something, I give a mental answer. He ignores that and types it in a calculator, I was right.



TL;DR: People who ignore others, even after asking them for an answer!

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#33 Not knowing the difference between you're and your.

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#34 When they think they are always right about everything.

#35 They took things personally and start to get angry when someone else has a different opinion.

#36 When they say they have "mensenkennis". Dutch for "I know how people work". I think: you don't even know yourself.





peace.

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#37 I use ai for everything.

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#38 Being in public and being on a face time call watching a movie or listening to music with out head phones.

#39 Low intelligence is not the same as poorly educated. Someone can be extremely intelligent but not well educated, therefore their grammar, use of certain phrases may not come across as intelligent. I work with a broad variety of the public on a daily basis. For me, I can tell if somebody legitimately is low intelligence or has some cognitive impairment because it seems like they’re trying very hard to understand something but just can’t. I’ll explain something several times and I’ll walk away knowing they are going to try their best but only a little bit is going to be absorbed. I’ve also noticed low intelligence people seem to be attracted to other low intelligence people and vice versa with people of higher intelligence.

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#40 “I asked ChatGPT, and it said…”.

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#41 Arguing loud without knowing the facts.

#42 Bragging about their IQ.

#43 When I say I have ADHD and they instantly begin self diagnosing themselves because they’re always so messy and forgetful. But an ADHD radar works the same way as a gay-radar. I can spot them both from a mile away and I wouldn’t miss one right in front of me.

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#44 Using the word "literally" so much that if they stop they'll drown in their own dimness.

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#45 Calling women "females".

#46 Instantly deciding someone is of low intelligence. People socially present in all kinds of complicated ways based on how they process, culture, stress….

#47 Bad manners.

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#48 They don't have any perspective.

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#49 If they’re anti-vax.

#50 When someone can’t or refuses to comprehend how their or others actions can cascade into different consequences.

#51 Heavily believing in astrology.

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#52 I don’t know if it’s associated with IQ, but flat earthers.

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#53 Homeopathy.

#54 A pattern of bad choices, but blaming everything else. Complaining, but adding more to the bad choice pile. Never has an urge to learn. Asks questions about basic things even in topics or around hobbies they are interested in.

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#55 Believing in pseudo-science



believing that price always correlates with quality.

#56 When they’re right even when they’re wrong. Accepting you were wrong in a debate is a sign of intelligence. Rejecting even the notion shows a lack thereof. You’re not standing up for what you believe in, you’re ignoring any evidence that disproves your original assessment.

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#57 If they get angry over seemingly trivial things.

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#58 Face tattoo.

#59 Constant Interruptions, not answering the question that was asked & answering with "but" and than.

#60 Most social media posts.

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#61 Being militantly religious.

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#62 Someone that only read the headline but is pretending to have read the entire article.

#63 Their opinion is based on personal experience only. Anecdotal fallacies should be the easiest to avoid, I think.

#64 They still support MAGA and the "president".

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#65 Wearing a bright red MAGA hat in public is usually a good sign.



Those stupid hanging “balls” on an oversized pickup as well.

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#66 Voted republican.