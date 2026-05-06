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There’s nothing inherently wrong with having low intelligence. Sure, the person may have their fair share of difficulties, particularly when it comes to solving complex problems or managing daily tasks, but a lack of brainpower isn’t morally offensive. 

It only becomes an issue when the individual in question comes off as obnoxious about their intellectual flaws. Like when they use TikTok as their primary source of information, refuse to hear other opinions, or the many other examples people shared in this recent Reddit thread

If you think there are other things worth mentioning that aren’t on this list, feel free to add them in the comments below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A hand holding a smartphone displaying the TikTok logo. Related to things people of low intelligence do. Anyone that uses TikTok as their primary source of information and doesn’t try to look further into any subject.

Ok-Communication4190 , Solen Feyissa/Unsplash Report

8points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    A young woman in medical scrubs, a face mask, and a hair net. She's a professional, unlike people of low intelligence. Not being able to understand that there is usually a lot of nuance in complicated topics. Believing pseudoscience over actual science is also a big one!

    Resident_Upstairs760 , Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels Report

    8points
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    #3

    Three young men outdoors. Two are interacting, one smiling with headphones, perhaps displaying actions that people of low intelligence do. When their type of humor is basically just bullying others.

    feraldodo , Keira Burton/Pexels Report

    8points
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    #4

    When they say “Vaccines cause autism”.

    Taint_Scholar Report

    8points
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    #5

    A frustrated man in a car, yelling into his phone. Could this be a sign of low intelligence or bad decision-making? When they try to make a point by just repeating themselves louder and louder.

    Mrlin705 , Vitaly Gariev/Pexels Report

    7points
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    #6

    Two people arguing, representing behaviors of low intelligence. The woman gestures while speaking to the man. When they can't admit they're wrong about something small. Not the big stuff. Everyone struggles with that. But the little things like mispronouncing a word or remembering a date wrong. If you can't just say oh my bad and move on, that tells me you're more interested in being right than being accurate. Smart people are wrong all the time. They just don't stay wrong.

    StavrosDavros , Diva Plavalaguna/Pexels Report

    7points
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    #7

    A man in a white shirt and a woman arguing, gesturing emphatically, related to things people of low intelligence do. People that only deal in absolutes. There is gray area in everything.

    Waltf99 , Yan Krukau/Pexels Report

    7points
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    #8

    Having a loud car and revving it down residential roads at night.

    Limp_Warthog_5123 Report

    6points
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    #9

    A hand holds a gray JBL portable speaker. It's a common item, unlike the unusual things people of low intelligence do. Playing music on phone speaker on public transportation.

    Fasterest , Martin_poland/Pexels Report

    6points
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    dojodef454 avatar
    olivejuicedrinker (she/her)
    olivejuicedrinker (she/her)
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    it's not that hard to get a pair of cheap earbuds or headphones

    0
    0points
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    #10

    A man with glasses speaks into a red phone, hand gesturing. His animated expression suggests deep thought about intelligence. Anyone who says "That's ***my*** truth.".

    cwood1973 , fauxels/Pexels Report

    6points
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    #11

    Two hands, one light-skinned and one dark-skinned, hanging by their sides. The image relates to low intelligence behaviors. Racism.

    gingersusie , cottonbro studio/Pexels Report

    6points
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    #12

    Two young people talking; the man gestures expressively. Illustrates behaviors common in people of low intelligence. Not being open to discussions and thinking their opinion is the only right thing.

    Puzzleheaded-Cat1211 , George Pak/Pexels Report

    5points
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    #13

    Man in a plaid shirt with wide eyes and an open mouth, pointing to himself in disbelief, often linked to low intelligence. Re-writing reality so they’re always the victim: “I didn’t say that!”.

    KeiylaPolly , Vitaly Gariev/Pexels Report

    5points
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    #14

    A close-up of a globe, showcasing North America and parts of the ocean. It symbolizes a worldwide perspective on intelligence. Believing in flat earth, moon landing conspiracies. Also refusing to look at evidence and change their ideas.

    -braquo- , Patrik Felker/Pexels Report

    5points
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    #15

    A hand uses a stylus on a tablet displaying stock market data. A sticky note is attached to the screen. People of low intelligence might struggle with interpreting such complex financial charts. Gambling is their investment strategy.

    CoderJoe1 , Jakub Zerdzicki/Pexels Report

    5points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    When they only talk about things that relate directly to them. Where they show no curiosity or desire to learn from the perspective of others.

    MattofCatbell Report

    5points
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    #17

    “I don’t read books”, specifically, by people who can read and say it as a point of pride.

    SookHe Report

    5points
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    #18

    Inability to understand that others hold a different point of view.

    que_he_hecho Report

    5points
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    #19

    When english is their first language and they can barely speak.

    I don't mean people with disabilities or someone who has had a stroke. I mean fully functioning people that can't put five words together properly.

    thats_justice_baby Report

    5points
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    #20

    Littering.

    Immediate_Age Report

    5points
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    #21

    Calling it "World War Eleven".

    Headwallrepeat Report

    5points
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    #22

    A person, possibly homeless, sits with a blanket and a HELP sign, highlighting challenges people of low intelligence might face. They are unable to understand that personal experience is not viable argument for wider and nuanced problems.


    There was politician who literally said she does not believe poverty exists because "I was from poor family and we always had huge Christmas meals".

    HopeSubstantial , MART PRODUCTION/Pexels Report

    4points
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    #23

    A pensive woman with long hair holds a pen to her face, reflecting on common things people of low intelligence do. They lack curiosity.

    Imightbeafanofthis , Sarah Chai/Pexels Report

    4points
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    #24

    An American flag flies from a pickup truck, blurring with motion. Motorcyclists and people on the street are visible in the background, a scene often seen by people of low intelligence. All those flags on the back of their pickup truck...

    Consistent_Path_3939 , Bradyn Shock/Unsplash Report

    4points
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    #25

    When they refuse to listen or consider someone else's perspective during group meetings or projects.

    Trick-Drink-7724 Report

    4points
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    #26

    Standing outside target at 3am awaiting to fight in the store for the newest junk trend.

    qweenbimbo_ Report

    4points
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    #27

    Bigotry.

    The vast majority of bigots are that way because they’re too dumb to understand any nuance or escape their ignorance.

    Faust_8 Report

    4points
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    andyfrederick avatar
    Gold Monkey
    Gold Monkey
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's often because people like to feel better than others. Imagine being a poor redneck. Who are they going to feel superior to? They have to believe that brown people or gay people or women are inferior to them, in other to not feel like losers.

    1
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    #28

    Using big words, but incorrectly.


    Ridiculously loyal to a brand or company.


    Schwurbler - conspiracy theorists.

    Southern_Gur_4736 Report

    4points
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    #29

    Talking over, not necessarily interrupting, your counter argument rather than waiting for you to finish so they can address the argument in its entirety.

    veganpervbuddhist Report

    4points
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    #30

    An inability to entertain other peoples ideas or emotions.

    MrJunk Report

    4points
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    #31

    Always looking down on others.

    Which_Succotash_619 Report

    4points
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    #32

    A man in a yellow shirt covers his face with his hands, displaying frustration, possibly related to things people of low intelligence do. My mother's current bf says I'm stupid all the time. Says he's not stupid. He asks me a question, ignores my answers and asks my mother who says the same thing as me. He wants to calculate something, I give a mental answer. He ignores that and types it in a calculator, I was right.

    TL;DR: People who ignore others, even after asking them for an answer!

    DopamineSage247 , www.kaboompics.com/Pexels Report

    4points
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    #33

    Not knowing the difference between you're and your.

    hepheastus_87 Report

    4points
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    #34

    When they think they are always right about everything.

    BigShrim Report

    4points
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    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But, what if like me, they ARE always right about everything?

    0
    0points
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    #35

    They took things personally and start to get angry when someone else has a different opinion.

    Background_Sport5692 Report

    4points
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    #36

    When they say they have "mensenkennis". Dutch for "I know how people work". I think: you don't even know yourself.


    peace.

    TheRationalPsychotic Report

    4points
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    #37

    I use ai for everything.

    Doomboy911 Report

    4points
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    #38

    Being in public and being on a face time call watching a movie or listening to music with out head phones.

    Fresh_Personality305 Report

    4points
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    #39

    Low intelligence is not the same as poorly educated. Someone can be extremely intelligent but not well educated, therefore their grammar, use of certain phrases may not come across as intelligent. I work with a broad variety of the public on a daily basis. For me, I can tell if somebody legitimately is low intelligence or has some cognitive impairment because it seems like they’re trying very hard to understand something but just can’t. I’ll explain something several times and I’ll walk away knowing they are going to try their best but only a little bit is going to be absorbed. I’ve also noticed low intelligence people seem to be attracted to other low intelligence people and vice versa with people of higher intelligence.

    Little_Return_4948 Report

    4points
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    #40

    “I asked ChatGPT, and it said…”.

    TheGameboy , Emiliano Vittoriosi/Unsplash Report

    4points
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    #41

    Arguing loud without knowing the facts.

    Cheree_Malachi Report

    4points
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    #42

    Bragging about their IQ.

    strangebloke1 Report

    4points
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    #43

    When I say I have ADHD and they instantly begin self diagnosing themselves because they’re always so messy and forgetful. But an ADHD radar works the same way as a gay-radar. I can spot them both from a mile away and I wouldn’t miss one right in front of me.

    indigo-moon24 Report

    4points
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    #44

    Using the word "literally" so much that if they stop they'll drown in their own dimness.

    GlorioUfficiale Report

    4points
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    #45

    A man with curly hair and a light shirt talking, focusing on behaviors that indicate low intelligence. Calling women "females".

    madonnajen , Mike Jones/Pexels Report

    4points
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    #46

    Instantly deciding someone is of low intelligence. People socially present in all kinds of complicated ways based on how they process, culture, stress….

    Responsible-Card-623 Report

    4points
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    #47

    Bad manners.

    Downtown_Badger4256 Report

    4points
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    #48

    They don't have any perspective.

    Particular-Visit-245 Report

    4points
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    #49

    If they’re anti-vax.

    Pins89 Report

    4points
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    #50

    When someone can’t or refuses to comprehend how their or others actions can cascade into different consequences.

    joegetto Report

    3points
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    #51

    Heavily believing in astrology.

    Key_Telephone2336 Report

    3points
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    #52

    I don’t know if it’s associated with IQ, but flat earthers.

    DaHarbinger2000 Report

    3points
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    #53

    Homeopathy.

    RealisticPersimmon Report

    3points
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    #54

    A pattern of bad choices, but blaming everything else. Complaining, but adding more to the bad choice pile. Never has an urge to learn. Asks questions about basic things even in topics or around hobbies they are interested in.

    larsvondank Report

    3points
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    #55

    Believing in pseudo-science

    believing that price always correlates with quality.

    Jygglewag Report

    3points
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    #56

    When they’re right even when they’re wrong. Accepting you were wrong in a debate is a sign of intelligence. Rejecting even the notion shows a lack thereof. You’re not standing up for what you believe in, you’re ignoring any evidence that disproves your original assessment.

    Kinglycole Report

    3points
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    #57

    If they get angry over seemingly trivial things.

    wizenedeyez Report

    3points
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    #58

    Face tattoo.

    Killingfi3lds Report

    3points
    POST
    kallencbt avatar
    GenericElder
    GenericElder
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I knew a very intelligent man once who was also very introverted & got a facial tattoo so most people would avoid him.

    0
    0points
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    #59

    Constant Interruptions, not answering the question that was asked & answering with "but" and than.

    National_Product_224 Report

    3points
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    jeffwhite_2 avatar
    Jeff White
    Jeff White
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ooh ... I hate it when people don't answer the question asked. I had not correlated to low intelligence. Now I will. Thank you.

    0
    0points
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    #60

    Most social media posts.

    RandoBoomer Report

    3points
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    #61

    Being militantly religious.

    Bigjon84 Report

    3points
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    #62

    Someone that only read the headline but is pretending to have read the entire article.

    le_reddit_me Report

    3points
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    #63

    Their opinion is based on personal experience only. Anecdotal fallacies should be the easiest to avoid, I think.

    psychicamnesia Report

    3points
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    #64

    Red MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN hat on an open book, symbolizing how low intelligence might interpret information. They still support MAGA and the "president".

    Five_Slow , Natilyn Hicks Photography/Unsplash Report

    2points
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    #65

    Wearing a bright red MAGA hat in public is usually a good sign.

    Those stupid hanging “balls” on an oversized pickup as well.

    GewdandBaked Report

    2points
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    #66

    Voted republican.

    helloimhere01234 Report

    1point
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    #67

    Cybertruck.

    nmkensok Report

    0points
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