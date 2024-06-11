If you have a work bestie that makes your 40-hour week semi-tolerable, we have just the finds to help you show them how awesome they are! From quirky desk accessories to handy gadgets, these items are perfect for adding a little fun and flair to their workspace. Whether it's for a special occasion or just because, these fabulous finds will make your work bestie feel appreciated and loved. Ready to spoil your bestie rotten? Let’s dive into these must-have office treasures!

#1 This Resin Frog Comes In A Set Of 2, Perfect If You Are Looking To Be Matchy-Matchy Share icon Review: "These are by far my favorite desk accessory. They are made out of ceramic and kind of heavy but the adhesive makes it so it will go absolutely nowhere, even if you knock into it. They are so cute and just the right little work friends I needed." - Mb C



#2 You And Your Bestie Can Split This 12-Pack Of Super Cute Pens Share icon Review: "The cat pens are so cute and write smoothly with a fine line. I would order again." - Lynne P.



#3 You Will Always Be On Your Bestie's Mind When They Look Down At This Rediculous Cat Mousepad Share icon Review: "Very sensitive to mouse, cursor moves easily, and brings a smile; the cat is very similar, a little fatter than one we have." - AdoptAPet



#4 A Surge Protector Power Strip Is Probably The Handiest Thing You Can Buy For A Tech Addicted Person Share icon Review: "Bought several of them to organize electrical system for lamp, eco, ipad, clock etc. Convenient and save space. Stable." - Tom



ADVERTISEMENT

#5 If Your Bestie Is Always Running Late, Maybe Its Time For A Digital Wooden Alarm Clock Share icon Review: "Was looking for a small digital clock to set on my pegboard, found this and couldn’t be happier. It’s sleek and simple. Just the right size." - Joan Ospina



#6 If Your Bestie Is Addicted To Her Carolina Herrera 'Good Girl' Perfum, This Swingline Stapler Is The Perfect Compliment Share icon Review: "Super cute this works great. Also adds a bit of style & personality to my desk at work." - Ada Y



#7 These Ballpoint Pens Are Just As Sarcastic As The Pair Of You Share icon Review: "They are heavier than expected. They write well and are comfortable to hold. The printing on them is clear and easy to read. I can now communicate my anger and frustration, just by lifting my pen." - Shannon Smith



ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Is Only You Had This Advanced Security Roller When You Were Passing Notes At School Share icon Review: "Love this it works great and cheaper than a shredder less bulky and can take it anywhere." - UniqPrity1



ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Keep Your Papers Purr-Fectly Organized With These Cat Binder Clips Share icon Review: "You need to have cats in your life! And this is a simple handy and functional way to do so. These clips are strong and always make people smile." - treë



#10 Save The Drama For Your Llama Stress Relief Toy Share icon Review: "Gave this to a llama-loving friend who is always stressed out. Gave it to her at work and she kept it in her pocket during our shift and everyone had a great time squeezing it." - april kulcsar



ADVERTISEMENT

#11 This Clear Paper Tray Organizer Is A Throwback To The iMac G3! Share icon Review: "I use to keep my home papers together and organized. It is great quality. They stack good." - Anonymous



#12 This Glass Desktop Whiteboard Is Exclusively To Leave Cute Notes On For Your Bestie Share icon Review: "This item works great for an office job to write down little notes that you don't need to keep and can easily erase. We have saved so many post it notes by purchasing one of these! You will not be disappointed I promise!" - Kids World



#13 Word/Excel Windows Shortcut Sticker : Because Now That You Are Old, Cheat Sheets Are Allowed Share icon Review: "Great quality. Easy to read cheat sheet to place on your computer or have at your desk." - Amazon Customer



ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Desk Phone Stand : Now You Can Facetime Your Bestie At Any Hour Of The Work Day Share icon Review: "Fast delivery, easy to install, sturdy, and extremely elegant!" - Patricia



#15 Magnetic Cable Clips Are A Must For Anyone Who Has A Tech Overload On Their Desk Share icon Review: " These clips are easy to install and keep cords organized and accessible. I am happy with my purchase and can recommend this item to everyone. They work as advertised and met my expectations." - CD Norman



#16 You Know The Two Of You Will Get Up To No Good With This Label Printer Share icon Review: "This is a perfect pocket/handheld label machine. It is very user friendly and simple to insert/change label rolls. The app to use the label maker features many different customization factors for keeping an organized look in the way you want! " - Justin Seymour



ADVERTISEMENT

#17 A Large Desk Mat Is Exactly The Kind Of Refinement Your Bestie's Desk Needs Share icon Review: "The color makes the desk look so much bigger and cleaner and organized." - VeryBusy



#18 This Laptop Stand Will Do Wonders For Their Posture Share icon Review: "Seriously- this stand is the best! Super durable, easy to put together, lightweight for traveling, and the perfect height. Helps so much with neck ache you may get from looking down all the time- with this stand, you’re able to be at eye level!" - Jontel



#19 Nano Power Bank : Never Run Out Of Juice While You Are Spilling The Latest Office Tea Share icon Review: "A nice tiny, easy to use power bank that charges at nearly super fast speed." - JRM



#20 This Desk Organizer Easily Transforms From Desk Top To Drawers Share icon Review: "This desk organizer is exactly as described. I chose to place it below the surface of the desk counter and it has been sturdy holding up a few months so far without issues." - Megan



#21 Mini Sandbox : Let Your Bestie Daydream Of Their Next Tropical Vacation Share icon Review: "I bought it for a friend. We work together. Beaches are her happy place. I gave it to her for Christmas. She keeps it on her desk and when she gets stressed/annoyed she plays with the sand. She loves it." - Laura N



#22 You And Your Bestie Can Try Some Archery Practice During Lunch With This Bow Set Share icon Review: "Extremely good price and extremely good bow it was made out of metal and very good. I very much recommend it." - Janet Aschenbrener



#23 Knife Box Cutters : Don't Let Your Bestie Ruin Their Manicure When Opening Amazon Packages Share icon Review: "These are cute and compact. They are great for opening all kinds of packages. They came in a pack of 4 so I can keep them in different locations. They are very handy." - Eileen R.



#24 Gold Desk Organizers : Because Your Bestie Deserves Only The Best Share icon Review: "A place for all my things in my gold desk organizer. Light weight and good material." - Mrs. D



#25 Desk Fan : We Know Your Bestie Is H-O-T, But They Don't Need To Be Sweaty Hot Share icon Review: "This fan is amazing. It's so quiet, looks beautiful, and is compact - taking up less space." - Jessica



#26 Raise A Toast To Your Bestie With This Notester Desktop Organiser With Sharpener Share icon Review: "I originally bought this because I thought it was cute. The fact that the post-it-notes look like bread make it even cuter. The pencil sharpener is also very handy." - DJ Shaw



#27 You Can't Always Be There To Pump Up Your Bestie So Let This The Five Minute Journal Do The Job Share icon Review: "I really like this product. Helps me to keep track myself and keep my mind off for some minutes. I starting to feel thankful for everything in my life and the way that things have been moving around. I really recommend you to check this and see how you feel about." - kella



#28 Let's Leave Neon In The 80s. Try These Pastel Highlighters Instead Share icon Review: "These are my favorite highlighters! Work great for highlighting books because they do not bleed through. Colors are really pretty and they are very smooth. Also the shape of them is very aesthetic and they just look adorable." - Danielle Nickerson



#29 This Mouse Mover Is Essential If You And Your Bestie Love To Waste Time At The Water Cooler Share icon Review: "Happy with the product. Easy to use, comes with its own charging cord and does not need to hook up to your computer in any way. Very pleased." - Gina's Home Finds



#30 You Can Add Your Own Dates To This Daily Planner , Making It Perfect For People Who Like To Skip A Day Of Productivity Share icon Review: "I am addicted to this pad. I have purchased six times. I use these for work on the daily. The paper is thick and so easy to ✍️ on." - Kitty



#31 You Can Keep An Eye On Your Bestie's Hydration Levels With This Glass Water Bottle With Straw Share icon Review: "I love this glass water bottle. It’s just the right amount of my daily water intake." - Awakeninnerlotus



#32 A Mini Screen Cleaner Spray Is An Affordable And Thoughtful Gift You Can Get For Anyone In The Office Share icon Review: "I keep mine on my work desk - works great on phones, monitors, iPads - just spray and swipe! Hit the easy button…" - healthychick



#33 A Cord Winder For MacBook Charger Is Perfect For People Who Need A Little Help Organizing Their Workstation Share icon Review: "I bought this product on the recommendation of a friend. Fast delivery, got what I ordered, and easy to put my computer charger in it. I think I’m really going to enjoy easily wrapping up the cord. And less of a fall hazard!" - Andi



#34 Vertical Laptop Stand : Free Up Some Desk Space For Lunchtime Share icon Review: "This is a great idea that really helps when you have a laptop or two sitting around on the desk that you don't use all the while. It easily takes my personal and work laptops." - Rob B



#35 This Headphone Stand Is Both Sleek And Super Functional Share icon Review: "Its simple and sturdy, decent quality for price and it looks clean." - Skyler



#36 If You Bestie Likes To Burn The Midnight Oil, Gift Them This Sleek LED Desk Lamp Share icon Review: "This desk lamp is AMAZING!! I love the fact that you are able to change how bright the light is!! That is huge!!" - Hannah Berry



#37 Help Your Bestie Get Rid Of Some Work Stress With This Relaxing Shiatsu Back And Neck Massager Share icon Review: "This massager is incredible!! I’ve had another brand and it was ok & made a clicking noise. However, this massager is well made, covers more area, massages deeper, and just has a soft whirling sound. If you’re having back pain….this is the ONE FOR YOU!! Highly recommend!!" - sandi wolfe



#38 If Your Bestie Needs A Little Organizational Help, This Acrylic To Do List For The Wall Is Just The Thing Share icon Review: "Super cute and well made. We ordered the larger board. Looks awesome!" - Salazar



#39 Get All That Cheeto Dust Off Of Your Keyboard With This Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner Share icon Review: "Works great on your computer monitor and keyboard. The combination of this dual cleaner leaves you with more space in your office by combining two different cleanings tools into one." - Jake Williams

