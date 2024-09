Review: "This is one of the best letter openers around. The steel is sturdy and extremely smooth; there is not a scratch of stain on it. This is enough reason to get it and it is an excellent gift because it has the feel and look of the highest quality. The way it slides into the lion holder is ingenious. The red dot on the hilt adds a dash of colour and the ruby stone on the top is exquisite and royal." - Hande Z