Looking to add a touch of bohemian flair to your space? Look no further, boho babes and free spirits! We've curated a collection of essentials that scream "Stevie Nicks meets the Olsen twins at a desert festival." Picture this: your living room transformed into a cozy oasis, complete with pampas grass swaying in the breeze, pillow covers adorned with whimsical tassles, and enough macramé to make even the most seasoned hippie jealous. It's like stepping into a Pinterest board curated by a woodland nymph with a penchant for thrift store finds. So go ahead, embrace your inner bohemian goddess – because life's too short for boring décor!

 

#1

Say Goodbye To Generic IKEA Tables And Instead, Invest In This Ultra-Chic Ratan Side Table

Review: "Takes 2 minutes to assemble. Sturdy yet light weight. So cute for a small space." - Amy K.

#2

Nothing Screams Boho Queen Quite Like A Fringed Hammock Lazily Swinging On A Porch

Review: "This hammock is beautiful, comfortable, and easy to hang. I wasn't sure how it would compare to the picture and it exceeded my expectations!" - Nicole A. Vykoukal

#3

Every Boho Babe That Also Sees Herself As A Beach Bum Needs A Good Sunscreen Spray To Get That Golden Glow

Review: "Love this stuff! It works great, and seems to stay on and work for a while. It smells amazing, like that yummy coconut butter beach vacation smell." - Amazonasaurus

#4

What A Throwback! This Disposable Camera With A Flash Will Be Your New Favorite Toy As You Snap Some Flowery Moments

Review: "I’ve been wanting a disposable, since Idk why every time I get a film camera it ends up not working out for me. This was quick and easy too use. You’ll love how the pictures would turn out at the end." - Maia

#5

The Boho Life Is All About Cozy Spaces And This Outdoor Area Rug Is The Perfect Addition To Your Patio

Review: "Great quality! Easy to put down. Was not wrinkled. Looks great on my sunroom floor. Love the feel on my bare feet as well." - D5Mom

#6

Keep It Casual With A Button V-Neck Blouse That Goes With Everything

Review: "This shirt was just as expected. It is very soft and fits loosely which I like. The color is very pretty and a great neutral color. It looks good with the sleeves up or down. I can dress it up with nice pants and jewelry to go out for the evening. But I can also wear it to the beach and it will look great." - SD

#7

No Boho Home Is Complete Without A Random Display Of Objects And This Natural Fir Root Wood Dish Bowl Is Just What You Need For That

Review: "I bought this for my son to display his rock/gem collection. It looks great and works well for what I had planned." - Tanya

#8

Throw Pillows Are The Foundations On Which Boho Is Built And These Stunning Throw Pillow Covers Will Have Your Space Looking Ultra-Chic

Review: "The colors were perfect matches my other pillows ,material good made well very pleased." - Denyse M,Sullivan

#9

Not Everyone Is Blessed With A Green Thumb So No Shade To You If You Have To Opt For This Artificial Fiddle Leaf Fig Plant

Review: "This tree is so beautiful! We all love it! It's so vibrant and adds so much to our meeting room." - Susan Pavon

#10

This Wood And Acrylic Wall Mirror Will Have You Howling At The Moon!

Review: "Love. Added a little something to a boring wall. I applied the round stickers to the moons and let them sit for awhile before I applied them to the wall, just in case. But these are lightweight so they’ll be fine. I liked them better facing outward." - Choice Confections

#11

These Small Artificial Plants Offer The Perfect Pop Of Green To Cozy Up Your Space

Review: "Super cute. Great size to put on my daughter's floating shelves in her bathroom." - Steph Scheppers

#12

Boho Rule #54: No Overhead Lighting! Opt For Soft Lighting Like This Earthy Wall Light For The Ultimate Boho Vibe

Review: "I love how they make my room feel and look! They’re so pretty!" - Grace Ortiz

#13

We Are All About The Botanicals These Days And This Set Of 4 Minimalist Framed Prints Is The Perfect Way To Bring Nature Into Your Home

Review: "This is a lovely wall art set. The colors are beautiful and match my kitchen perfectly. It's wellmade and durable. Has the look of a much more expensive set. Recommend!" - Cl1963

#14

Boho Table Runner For Summer Home Decor

Review: "This table runner is perfect for that boho/farmhouse look! It wasn’t all wrinkly and bunches up when it arrived and I was able to put it rite in my table! The colors are just like in the picture! The price was perfect for what it is!" - Joshua Chipman

#15

You Can Dress The Part But Your Kitchen Still Needs That Boho Touch To Complete The Lifestyle. This 3-Piece Red Canisters Sets Brings The Perfect Touch Of Vintage To Your Kitchen

Review: "Nice and easy convenient for my flower sugar and brown sugar. Love it and purchase at your own leisure." - Ernesto Mendoza

#16

Who Says Boho Can’t Be A Little Funky Too? This Groovy Disco Mushroom Brings Boho To The Ballroom

Review: "Groovy Baby!!! This groovy mushroom disco decor adds a touch of nostalgia wherever it is placed. It is definitely a conversation starter and a pleasurable feeling as you stroll down memory lane." - RICK

#17

Excuse Us While We Run To Grab This Moon Phase Wall Decor. It’s Written In The Stars!

Review: "It's really pretty and just what I needed to balance the placement of my shelves. The round pieces that you hang each side from needed to be secured with jewelry pliers, but it was worth the work for the effect." - Lauren Weakley

#18

This Minimalist Thinker Sculpture Is A Rare Example Of Functional Art

Review: "It's beautiful and I love it!!!! Totally worth every penny! Great quality. A unique piece that will catch every eye." - Amazon Customer

#19

Serve Up Some Fresh Summer Cocktails And A Hummus Dip On This Round Ratan Tray

Review: "I’m so in love with this tray! It came in perfect condition and I love the look and color it added to my coffee table! Got the biggest size and super happy with the final product!" - My-Linh

#20

Can You Even Call Yourself A Boho Girlie If You Don’t Have A Bushel Of Pampas Grass In A Corner?

Review: "This pampas grass is so beautiful!!! This is my very first time using pampas grass for decor and I have to admit I like it!!! I shook them outside to get all the excess shedding out, then took a blowdryer and fluffed them out. I am very pleased with this purchase." - Summer Woods Beauty, LLC

#21

Small Wicker Details Are A Quick An Inexpensive Way To Keep That Boho Theme Strong. Just Take A Look At This Cute Hand Woven Wicker Tissue Holder For Inspo

Review: "I bought this for my main floor half bath, but I loved it so much, I ordered two more for my master and guest bathrooms. The box is sturdy, and the look really dresses up an ordinary box of tissues, and keeps the box from flipping over when you grab for a tissue. I highly recommend this item." - scohen

#22

Give Your Dinner Party The Boho Treatment With This Rustic Set Of Round Woven Placemats

Review: "I’m very happy with this purchase. I have a small space; therefore, I needed small items. I initially bought a standard placement from a department store that took up my entire table. I found these and was hoping for the best. They are beautiful, right size, and gives my dinner table a spacious look. I would definitely recommend to others." - KrasiVayaR

#23

Be Still My Beating Boho Heart! This Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug Is Everything We Could Ever Dream Of For The Perfect Boho Abode

Review: "Wow! I love it! It is exactly what I wanted and to find it for under $20 was the jackpot! Thanks!!! It came quickly, it is soft on bare feet, lays flat and has a very nice natural color. Currently measuring another area!" - Jodi Perry

#24

Every Boho Pinterest Board Has This White Ceramic Vase With Pampas Grass And Dried Flowers Pinned, Guaranteed

Review: "I love this set, I placed it on my coffee table and it looks really cute and modern, the quality of the pampas grass that came with it is superior and after 3 months of having it I can confirm that nothing happened to them. It's defintly elevating the space. I highly recommend it!" - Omar

#25

This Set Of Gin And Tonic Glasses Is The Only Correct Way To Display Your Rosemary Sprigs And Artfully Sliced Cucumber Ribbons

Review: "I really enjoy drinking my gin and tonic from this glass. Perfect to hold without warming the contents." - Roseanna

#26

These Smart Solar Outdoor Lights Will Turn Your Garden Into A Fairy Wonderland

Review: "Absolutely love these lights. I bought two packs of 6 and have been testing out different places to put them to give me the landscape look I am seeking. I plan to buy more and place in the woods around my house. High quality. The colors are beautiful and bright. The quality of the solar is excellent." - Tracie

#27

Grab Your Biggest Cardigan And A Cup Of Camomile And Curl Up On On Your Porch With This Cozy Rocking Chair Cushion Set

Review: "The material feels soft and looks great. Not flimsy or a cheap fabric. Great product for the price. Instructions are included about pinching the fabric, make sure you do not skip this part." - Tyler

#28

Every Boho Girlie Needs A Staple Dress. This Ruffled Vintage Dress Has Got Your Name Written All Over It

Review: "Such a comfy, flowing, beautiful dress! Perfect for my photo session and just for spring or summer! Super lightweight and stretchy!" - Emily Hernandez

#29

The Emo Kids Get The Lace-Up Docs, The Boho Girls Get Dr. Martens Nartilla Sandals

Review: "I sized down to an 8 and I usually wear a size 9 in women’s. They are super cute and so comfortable. I wore them to a concert, so I think that should tell you how comfortable they are." - H & A

#30

This Leather Disk Link Belt Is Giving Olsen Twins Circa 2001 And We Love It!

Review: "Love this belt! So cute! Fits to where I can fasten a little loose or tighten just a little. Good buy! Wear with pretty much anything. Was on time!" - Cari

#31

To Reach Level 6 Boho Goddess You Need To Layer Those Necklaces! This Tribal Turquoise Is The Best Base Layer You Can Ask For.

Review: "I LOVE IT!!! I've gotten so many compliments since I started wearing this necklace. It is well made and it does NOT look cheap. The colors are very pretty and I love how it comes so well packaged, which I really appreciated. I would definitely buy this item as a gift to a friend and I would buy more for myself if they made more styles or color/bead variations." - MCBernice

#32

Basic Golden Hoop Gets A Much Needed Upgrade Thanks To This Set Of Beaded Turquoise Earrings

Review: "These earrings are lightweight, cute and very stylish. I enjoy wearing them." - SusanaM

#33

The Law Of Boho States That Every Home Needs A Dry Flower Arrangement And Where Better To Keep It Than In This Ceramic Rustic Farmhouse Vase

Review: "I am so impressed with the quality of this vase and it looks beautiful on my side table. It has gorgeous texture and is the perfect cream." - hmooney

#34

Don’t Listen To Them, There Is No Such Thing As ‘Too Much Macrame’! This Macrame Ottoman Pouf Is A Non-Negotiable

Review: "This a very nice looking ottoman (a pretty pattern on the exterior) that is a good size and is very lightweight. It is well made and the color is easy to incorporate into any decor. It is a good height for a footstool or a small seat, I'm using it for both." - jotitdown

#35

This Macrame Wall Mirror Is The Official Emblem Of The Boho Community

Review: "I love this mirror! I was afraid it would be too small for this wall space in my master bathroom but it fits perfect. It came boxed very nicely and even came with a comb to brush the tassels out. Nice edition to my wall decor." - Jenae

#36

This Natural Accent Storage Cabinet Strikes The Perfect Balance Between Chic And Earthy, The True Essence Of Boho

Review: "This was very easy to assemble with every piece labeled with numbers and letters. It's very sturdy and strong and looks SO good in person. I would highly recommend this." - Wintersgrace

#37

You Will Hear Cochella Calling When You Hop Into This Boho Romper

Review: "This is so cute on! There is plenty of room for a full chest and super comfy. I’m very long waisted and it doesn’t ride up on me!" - Monica Duncan

#38

It’s Cute. It’s Casual. It’s Effortless. This Matching Stripe Set Is Everything You Need For A Boho Summer!

Review: "Good quality-thick and not see through. Fits oversized as expected. Got ton of compliments in airport and will be buying another color way!!" - Brynlea

#39

Let’s All Say It Together: Chunky Knits Will Never Fade! This Ultra-Soft Throw Blanket Will Get You Through Many Chilly Nights

Review: "I love the blanket it is beautiful and very good Material I choose the largest size because I wanted it to deal over my couch. I would definitely order another one for my bed." - Eva

