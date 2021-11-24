After Spending 10 Days In A Shelter With 500 Dogs, I Had To Go Back To The US, But I Couldn’t Do It Without Bringing A Few Of Them Back With Me

This is part 2 of my story.

I traveled from Chicago, IL USA to Seville, Spain, to spend ten days living in a shelter with 500 plus dogs to photograph many of the Galgos, Podencos, and other breeds that were fortunate enough to make it to their shelter.

The morning I was leaving Fundacion Benjamin Mehnert in Seville, Spain, there was a large transport of dogs heading to Germany, Belgium, and France. I wanted to document the staff’s connection with these dogs that they have cared for and now have to say goodbye to them. They know they will go to loving homes and have a life full of love, but it is bittersweet. This is the final stage of their rescue, a forever home.

Bittersweet: the FBM staff bids farewell to the dogs

The staff and dogs grew accustomed to each other, so it was hard to say goodbye

I headed back to Madrid to prepare for my flight back to Chicago and I would be transporting four Galgo’s back to Chicago. The day before my flight home I had to get a Covid test, the rest of the day I spent going through the 2500 images I shot at the shelter. The next morning, I headed to the airport to meet the volunteer who will be bringing the dogs to the airport

Minon: reserved and will be joining a forever home before Thanksgiving

Andre: adopted

Mago: Reserved and will be joining a forever home before Thanksgiving

Pumba: adopted

Pumba’s new family came to my studio to sign her adoption paperwork and I was able to take a couple images of her

Pumba on left with her new sister (Gretta) and brother (Cubano). She looks like she always was part of their pack