Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

After Spending 10 Days In A Shelter With 500 Dogs, I Had To Go Back To The US, But I Couldn’t Do It Without Bringing A Few Of Them Back With Me
84points
User submission
62
1K+
Dogs4 hours ago

After Spending 10 Days In A Shelter With 500 Dogs, I Had To Go Back To The US, But I Couldn’t Do It Without Bringing A Few Of Them Back With Me

1k+views

Travis Patenaude
Community member

This is part 2 of my story.

I traveled from Chicago, IL USA to Seville, Spain, to spend ten days living in a shelter with 500 plus dogs to photograph many of the Galgos, Podencos, and other breeds that were fortunate enough to make it to their shelter.

The morning I was leaving Fundacion Benjamin Mehnert in Seville, Spain, there was a large transport of dogs heading to Germany, Belgium, and France. I wanted to document the staff’s connection with these dogs that they have cared for and now have to say goodbye to them. They know they will go to loving homes and have a life full of love, but it is bittersweet. This is the final stage of their rescue, a forever home.

More info: Instagram | Facebookstinkeyephotography.com

Bittersweet: the FBM staff bids farewell to the dogs

After Spending 10 Days In A Shelter With 500 Dogs, I Had To Go Back To The US, But I Couldn't Do It Without Bringing A Few Of Them Back With Me

After Spending 10 Days In A Shelter With 500 Dogs, I Had To Go Back To The US, But I Couldn't Do It Without Bringing A Few Of Them Back With Me

After Spending 10 Days In A Shelter With 500 Dogs, I Had To Go Back To The US, But I Couldn't Do It Without Bringing A Few Of Them Back With Me

After Spending 10 Days In A Shelter With 500 Dogs, I Had To Go Back To The US, But I Couldn't Do It Without Bringing A Few Of Them Back With Me

After Spending 10 Days In A Shelter With 500 Dogs, I Had To Go Back To The US, But I Couldn't Do It Without Bringing A Few Of Them Back With Me

After Spending 10 Days In A Shelter With 500 Dogs, I Had To Go Back To The US, But I Couldn't Do It Without Bringing A Few Of Them Back With Me

After Spending 10 Days In A Shelter With 500 Dogs, I Had To Go Back To The US, But I Couldn't Do It Without Bringing A Few Of Them Back With Me

After Spending 10 Days In A Shelter With 500 Dogs, I Had To Go Back To The US, But I Couldn't Do It Without Bringing A Few Of Them Back With Me

After Spending 10 Days In A Shelter With 500 Dogs, I Had To Go Back To The US, But I Couldn't Do It Without Bringing A Few Of Them Back With Me

The staff and dogs grew accustomed to each other, so it was hard to say goodbye

After Spending 10 Days In A Shelter With 500 Dogs, I Had To Go Back To The US, But I Couldn't Do It Without Bringing A Few Of Them Back With Me

I headed back to Madrid to prepare for my flight back to Chicago and I would be transporting four Galgo’s back to Chicago. The day before my flight home I had to get a Covid test, the rest of the day I spent going through the 2500 images I shot at the shelter. The next morning, I headed to the airport to meet the volunteer who will be bringing the dogs to the airport

After Spending 10 Days In A Shelter With 500 Dogs, I Had To Go Back To The US, But I Couldn't Do It Without Bringing A Few Of Them Back With Me

Minon: reserved and will be joining a forever home before Thanksgiving

After Spending 10 Days In A Shelter With 500 Dogs, I Had To Go Back To The US, But I Couldn't Do It Without Bringing A Few Of Them Back With Me

Andre: adopted

After Spending 10 Days In A Shelter With 500 Dogs, I Had To Go Back To The US, But I Couldn't Do It Without Bringing A Few Of Them Back With Me

Mago: Reserved and will be joining a forever home before Thanksgiving

After Spending 10 Days In A Shelter With 500 Dogs, I Had To Go Back To The US, But I Couldn't Do It Without Bringing A Few Of Them Back With Me

Pumba: adopted

After Spending 10 Days In A Shelter With 500 Dogs, I Had To Go Back To The US, But I Couldn't Do It Without Bringing A Few Of Them Back With Me

Pumba’s new family came to my studio to sign her adoption paperwork and I was able to take a couple images of her

After Spending 10 Days In A Shelter With 500 Dogs, I Had To Go Back To The US, But I Couldn't Do It Without Bringing A Few Of Them Back With Me

After Spending 10 Days In A Shelter With 500 Dogs, I Had To Go Back To The US, But I Couldn't Do It Without Bringing A Few Of Them Back With Me

Pumba on left with her new sister (Gretta) and brother (Cubano). She looks like she always was part of their pack

After Spending 10 Days In A Shelter With 500 Dogs, I Had To Go Back To The US, But I Couldn't Do It Without Bringing A Few Of Them Back With Me

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

1k+views

Share on Facebook
Travis Patenaude
Travis Patenaude
Author, Community member

In 2012 my wife and I were blessed to be rescued by a Galgo named Leena. This scared little white Galgo inspired my wife and I to start Love Hope Believe Galgo Adoption (www.adoptagalgo.com) in 2013. When our group was first starting out, we were lucky enough to have a member of Hearts Speak (www.HeartsSpeak.org) take photographs of our adoptable Galgos. In 2014 I took up photography and joined HeartsSpeak to pay it forward. Internationally renowned dog photographer Travis Patenaude of Stink-Eye Photography creates unique portraits that foster an emotional connection between the subject and the viewer...

Read more »
Titas Burinskas
Titas Burinskas
Moderator, Community member

This dude right here? He works as a Community Manager at Bored Panda. Has no back-story, cause his spine works just fine. He writes about himself in third-person, and in first-person about others. Fell in love with storytelling and cannot let that love go. Now, he's here to help you make your own story simply beautiful. Secretly makes cute music samples and writes stories in the dark that nobody has ever heard of before.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Share your thoughts
POST
Rebecca O’Donnell
Rebecca O’Donnell
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am glad this was posted to Bored Panda. This rescuing information needs to get into the news mainstream. The photography is excellent and shows the beauty of these gorgeous canines. These dogs are so loving and eager to please. I don’t think a lot of people know what happens to these dogs if not rescued. (It is heinous!) My thanks to all involved.

5
5points
reply
Joan Zatorski
Joan Zatorski
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your documentation of this transport is very moving. Thank you for sharing your images with us.

5
5points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
Rebecca O’Donnell
Rebecca O’Donnell
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am glad this was posted to Bored Panda. This rescuing information needs to get into the news mainstream. The photography is excellent and shows the beauty of these gorgeous canines. These dogs are so loving and eager to please. I don’t think a lot of people know what happens to these dogs if not rescued. (It is heinous!) My thanks to all involved.

5
5points
reply
Joan Zatorski
Joan Zatorski
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your documentation of this transport is very moving. Thank you for sharing your images with us.

5
5points
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda