We’re Not The Sharks But These 23 Products Are Giving 100% ROI
When Shark Tank contestants pitch their way into our hearts (and wallets), magic happens. We've gathered 23 products that prove sometimes the best ideas come from regular people who looked at everyday problems and thought "I can fix that." From Fresh Patch's real grass solution for apartment pups to Scrub Daddy's color-changing attitude adjustment for dish duty, these innovations transform minor annoyances into "why didn't anyone think of this sooner" moments. Each success story represents someone who dared to swim with the Sharks and emerged with something that actually makes life better.
The true genius of these finds lies in how they solve problems we didn't even realize were solvable. Who knew we needed a spatula specifically designed to rescue every last drop of expensive foundation? Or that a banana filler could save our sandwich game? Between puzzle boxes that keep cats mentally stimulated and body socks that turn anxiety into cozy comfort, these products tackle everything from pet parent problems to self-care solutions. Whether you're learning to crochet with a foolproof starter kit or rocking knee-high slipper socks that make working from home feel luxurious, each item proves that sometimes the best investments are the ones that spark joy in unexpected ways.
Dive Into Comfort With Splash Place Swim Goggles With A Fabric Strap . These Innovative Goggles Feature A Soft, Fabric Strap That's Gentle On Your Hair, Making Them A Total Game-Changer For Swimmers!
Review: "These are so much better than the goggles with plastic bands. They don’t get caught in their hair and they stay on really well. The design hasn’t faded with high use in chlorine. The cloth is high quality and soft." - Laura M
Bring The Great Outdoors To Your Doorstep With This Fresh Patch , A Genius Solution For Dog Owners That Delivers A Patch Of Real, Absorbent Grass To Your Home, Making Potty Time A Whole Lot More Convenient And Pleasant
Review: "This is such a great product! Our dog uses is all the time and it’s super convenient!!!" - Debra Day
Wrap Yourself In A Cocoon Of Comfort With This Hug Sleep Pod Blanket , A Revolutionary Sleep Solution That Provides A Snug, Secure, And Calming Environment For Restful Sleep
Review: "I love this. It is so much lighter than a weighted blanket so I don’t get hot. It is super soft. Easy to get in and out of. It instantly calms my nervous system and I sleep so well. I get so excited to put it on." - a smiley
Get Ready To Put A Price On The Unthinkable With This Pricetitution Card Game , A Hilariously Irreverent Party Game That Challenges Players To Guess The Cost Of Outrageous, Bizarre, And Just Plain Weird Things!
Review: "My family and I used this game with extended family we hadn’t seen in a while. It was a great way to have fun and learn a little about each other too. It is easy and worked in a multi generational group." - Clobear
Step Up Your Outdoor Adventures With Moki Ascent Folding Vehicle Door Step ! This Clever, Compact Step Attaches To Your Vehicle's Door And Provides A Sturdy Boost To Help You Load Gear And Reach High Shelves
Review: "Easy! Sturdy & compact! Makes life easier, very helpful !! Will last many years & lives in my glovebox now for quick access!" - DE
Tame The Beard Beast With Beard Bib Apron . This Ingenious Apron Protects Your Clothes From Stray Hairs And Clippings, Keeping You Tidy And Your Beard Looking Its Best
Review: "My husband is in love with this thing. Our guest bathroom sink has a high frequency of clogging so he bought this to make clean up easier. He said it works so great that he can use it while full dressed under the cape. The suction cups stick to the mirror easily." - ReviewMistress
Make Birthday Wishes A Little Sweeter With Edible Chocolate Birthday Candles . These Delicious, Chocolatey Candles Are The Perfect Treat To Top Off Your Celebration - And They're Totally Safe To Eat!
Review: "These candles are awesome! they are a unique and fun way to celebrate a birthday or other celebration with a candle. I received 3 milk chocolate candles. They were well packaged and arrived intact and safe. They have a daisy type of flower design in the chocolate. There are other designs and there is also dark chocolate available." - labbie1
Scrape And Save With Ease And A Smile With This Spatty Daddy Kitchen Spatula Set , A Set Of Cleverly Designed Spatulas That Make Cleaning Out Jars A Whole Lot More Efficient And Fun!
Review: "Never knew I needed this until I saw it, and now I use it for everything. The small one perfect getting into those tiny make-up bottle holes to get every last drop of foundation out. The larger one is perfect for lotions, condiments, literally anything that comes in a bottle that you don’t want to waste!" - Stefani Bluhm
Shark-approved innovation continues with solutions that blend practicality with pure genius. These next finds showcase how simple ideas, when executed perfectly, can revolutionize daily routines. From clever upgrades to complete game-changers, each product ahead demonstrates why the Sharks chose to bite.
Go Bananas For This Banana Loca , The Ingenious Kitchen Gadget That Cores And Fills Bananas In Seconds, Making Snack Time A Whole Lot More A-Peeling
Review: "Takes a little practice to do it well, but only a little. Lots of fun. I filled bananas with several things including peanut butter, chocolate, Nutella, jelly, and a peanut butter and jelly mixture. It is a little difficult to clean, but the results are worth the trouble." - justajones
Get A Grip On Cleanliness With Grease Monkey Wipes - The Ultimate Sidekick For Any DIY Enthusiast Or Garage Guru!
Review: "These wipes work great & smell delicious." - Amazon Customer