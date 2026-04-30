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If you live in a city, chances are you’re surrounded by buildings that all start to blur together after a while. The same rows of glass offices, identical apartment blocks, and practical but predictable designs that you pass every single day without really noticing. And then, every once in a while, you spot that building. The one that makes you look twice, tilt your head, and maybe even pull out your phone because it’s just too interesting to ignore.

Today, we’re spotlighting those exact kinds of structures; the ones that caught the eye of people over on Reddit’s “Architecture” community. Keep scrolling… because some of these might just make you fall in love with buildings all over again.