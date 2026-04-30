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If you live in a city, chances are you’re surrounded by buildings that all start to blur together after a while. The same rows of glass offices, identical apartment blocks, and practical but predictable designs that you pass every single day without really noticing. And then, every once in a while, you spot that building. The one that makes you look twice, tilt your head, and maybe even pull out your phone because it’s just too interesting to ignore.

Today, we’re spotlighting those exact kinds of structures; the ones that caught the eye of people over on Reddit’s “Architecture” community. Keep scrolling… because some of these might just make you fall in love with buildings all over again.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Art Nouveau Architecture In Antwerp Be

Architecture lovers will admire this unique building with turquoise windows, ornate balconies, and a ship-shaped balcony.

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    #2

    Office Building In Isfahan, Iran

    Striking architecture of a building with wavy wooden facades and dark glass panels, captivating architecture lovers.

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    michelejrogers avatar
    DaisyGirl
    DaisyGirl
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sadly unlikely still standing. Isfahan received some of thw heaviest bombing by Israel and the US

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    #3

    Non Architect Here, Can Somebody Explain How This Castle Isn’t Eroding Away?

    Aerial view of Mont Saint-Michel, a magnificent island monastery and village surrounded by water. Impressive architecture.

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    pernillewinkel avatar
    Pernille
    Pernille
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is not a castle, and I'm guessing it is built on a rock.

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    Architecture is so much more than just providing a roof over our heads; it’s the silent backdrop to every memory we make. Think about it; the buildings we live, work, and play in shape our moods, influence our productivity, and even dictate how we interact with one another. Because we spend the vast majority of our lives indoors, the quality of our physical environment isn't just a matter of aesthetics; it’s a fundamental part of our well-being and how we understand our place in the world.

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    #4

    Stairs

    Impressive multi-tiered gothic stone staircase with ornate railings, within a large historical building. Architecture lovers will appreciate this.

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    #5

    Just Look Up

    A grand architectural dome with natural light streaming through windows, highlighting intricate details and paintings, an impressive building.

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    #6

    Elements Of Art Nouveau Architecture In Brussels (1893-1914)

    An impressive building with intricate Art Nouveau architecture, featuring colorful stained glass windows and a unique wooden door.

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    When architecture really hits its mark, it moves beyond being a functional container and becomes an experience. This is where architectural phenomenology comes into play. It’s a specialized way of thinking about design that prioritizes human feeling and sensory perception over abstract shapes or cold data. Instead of asking, "What does this building look like?", a phenomenologist asks, "What does it feel like to exist inside it?" It’s an approach that treats architecture as a bridge between our physical bodies and the world around us.

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    #7

    The Dreamy Pool At Château De Sannes, An 18th-Century Castle In The Luberon

    An indoor swimming pool with a glass roof, lush green vines, arched doorways, and a classical statue, showcasing impressive architecture.

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    #8

    Calpe, Spain

    A unique green building with terracotta roofs by the sea, framed by pink and red walls. Impressive architecture.

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    #9

    The Majestic Elegance Of Brick Achieved In The Roman Museum Of Mérida By Rafael Moneo

    Grand hall with a series of brick arches, skylights, and ancient-style sculptures, showcasing impressive architecture.

    archihector Report

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    This philosophy really found its footing as a pushback against the "glass and steel" era of modernism, which many felt had become a bit too clinical and detached. Critics argued that buildings were losing their human touch and becoming interchangeable. Phenomenologists wanted to bring back the "soul" of architecture, focusing on the "lived experience" of a space—the way a room feels cozy on a rainy day or how a grand hall can make you feel small and reflective.

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    #10

    Traditional Iranian Ceiling Architecture

    Intricate muqarnas architecture with blue and purple floral tile patterns. Impressive building design for architecture lovers.

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    #11

    Bath, England

    Aerial view of the Royal Crescent in Bath, a stunning example of impressive building architecture, surrounded by autumn trees.

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    #12

    Les Espaces D'abraxas, Noisy-Le-Grand - France

    An aerial view of a semicircular architecture building with a green roof, lush green courtyard, and a circular plaza.

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    To do this, designers focus heavily on multi-sensory engagement. They realize that we experience a building with our whole bodies, not just our eyes. It’s the way your hand feels on a cool brass railing, the specific scent of cedar wood in a sauna, or the way sound softens when you walk onto a heavy rug. By layering these textures, sounds, and smells, architects can create a deep, immersive atmosphere that resonates on an emotional level.

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    #13

    Grundtvig’s Church, Copenhagen 1940

    An impressive interior of a modern church with towering arches, tall windows, and rows of wooden chairs, showcasing stunning building architecture.

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    #14

    8 Social Housing Units Made In Local Stone - Mallorca, Spain (2021)

    An impressive architecture building with a stone facade, wooden panels, windows, and doors, complemented by bare young trees.

    Kixdapv Report

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    #15

    Some Doors In Grenoble (France)

    An ornate Art Nouveau door with carved stone archway and decorative ironwork windows, showcasing impressive building architecture.

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    michelejrogers avatar
    DaisyGirl
    DaisyGirl
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Def worth clicking on the reddit link

    0
    0points
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    Another core pillar of this approach is the idea of Genius Loci, or the "spirit of a place." Phenomenological architects believe that every site has its own unique story to tell based on its history and landscape. Rather than imposing a generic design, they try to "listen" to the land, using local materials and responding to the specific way the sun moves across that particular patch of earth. This makes a building feel like it truly belongs where it stands.

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    #16

    Swimming Pool At Any Cost

    Impressive architecture: a narrow pool built into a stone cliffside home, overlooking a blue body of water with a boat.

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    #17

    Museum Of Minaakari Heritage, Jaipur, India

    A beautiful, illuminated brown architecture building at dusk, featuring intricate lattice work and an impressive archway.

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    #18

    "To Provide Meaningful Architecture Is Not To Parody History But To Articulate It." - Daniel Libeskind

    Two unique buildings: a duck-shaped structure and a modern, tiered architecture building, both impressive examples of architecture.

    qorfh Report

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    You can see this beautifully in the work of architects like Peter Zumthor. In his famous thermal baths in Switzerland, he didn’t just build a pool; he created a sensory journey using heavy local stone and shadows. When you’re there, the weight of the walls and the steam in the air make you feel grounded and present. It’s a perfect example of how materials can be used to evoke a specific, powerful feeling that stays with you long after you leave.

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    #19

    I'm Obsessed With This Type Of Asian Buildings

    Dusk in a vibrant Japanese street with neon signs and a busy restaurant, showcasing impressive architecture.

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    #20

    Some Unknown Examples Of Pre-Colonial West African Architecture

    Sepia-toned photo of impressive architecture: thatched-roof buildings, tall palms, and a tree with bare branches.

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    #21

    Alwyn Court, New York

    A detailed, ornate building with a rounded corner, showcasing impressive architecture in an urban setting under a cloudy sky.

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    Tadao Ando is another master who uses the simplest materials (like smooth concrete) to create incredible drama. He treats natural light as if it were a physical building material, carving out openings that let the sun "paint" the walls. In his designs, the silence and shifting shadows create a space for reflection, proving that you don’t need a lot of clutter to create a profound emotional impact.

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    #22

    My Abuela In Laws House In Panama

    A unique building interior with a high vaulted ceiling, spiral staircase, and indoor garden, showcasing impressive architecture.

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    #23

    Leonardo Da Vinci - Staircase Design CA. 1516

    Impressive architecture: a grand spiral staircase made of white stone, winding upwards with a central ornate column.

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    #24

    Oriental Architecture

    A breathtaking view of a grand mosque through an elegant arched window, showcasing impressive architecture.

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    michelejrogers avatar
    DaisyGirl
    DaisyGirl
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmmmm looks more Middle Eastern

    0
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    In the end, architectural phenomenology reminds us that we are physical beings, not just "users" of a floor plan. In our increasingly digital world, these spaces offer a much-needed sense of reality and presence. It’s about creating "spatial poetry" that connects us to our senses and reminds us that the buildings we inhabit have the power to move us, calm us, and even inspire us.

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    #25

    Canopy Inside St Peter's Basilica (Vatican), Designed By Bernini, Completed In 1634, 94 Feet Tall (28 M), Tall Like A 6 Story Building

    The Baldachin in St. Peter's Basilica, a masterpiece of architecture, showcasing intricate details and golden ceilings.

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    #26

    Beautiful Doors In Ghent Belgium

    An impressive building with a red brick facade, intricate carved wooden doors with wave-like patterns, and a round window. Architecture lovers will appreciate the unique design.

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    #27

    Is This Legal In Australia

    Stunning architecture building with a pool and mountain views. This impressive building offers a luxurious escape.

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    michelejrogers avatar
    DaisyGirl
    DaisyGirl
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Architectural imagery - not legal in Australia. All pools must have a standalone childproof fence around a pool EVEN when you have a pool in backyard that cant be accessed

    0
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    While phenomenology is all about those "hidden" feelings and the quiet ways a space moves us, the examples in these posts highlight the undeniable visual beauty of buildings that look absolutely spectacular. Whether a building captures your soul through its atmosphere or simply stops you in your tracks with its striking silhouette, it’s that "wow" factor that makes exploring interesting architecture so addictive. Which one of these buildings did you like the most? Is there a specific design that really grabbed your attention? Also, keep an eye out next time you’re out and about—have you come across a building like this while walking to work or just strolling around your neighborhood?

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    #28

    Salt Mines Of Romania Look Like An Imperial Base From Star Wars

    A vast underground space with illuminated walkways, a central lit area, and modern suspended lights. Impressive architecture.

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    #29

    Beautiful Architecture Of Aleppo

    An impressive pink building with intricate architecture, a curved balcony, and palm trees, showcasing a beautiful building.

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    michelejrogers avatar
    DaisyGirl
    DaisyGirl
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No doubt destroyed by Assad's war

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    #30

    Not Even The Restrooms Escape Peter Zumthor's Brilliance. Art House In Bregenz, Austria 1997

    Modern architecture with a glass block wall, black benches, and linear ceiling lights in a minimalist building.

    archihector Report

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    #31

    Italy. Truly No Place Quite Like It. What’s Everyone Favorite Fact About Italy

    A grand building, bathed in golden hour light, showcasing impressive architecture. Cars drive on a street below.

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    #32

    The Barbican, London (Oc)

    Impressive Brutalist architecture with a high-rise building and a multi-tiered structure overlooking a canal. Architecture lovers will appreciate this building.

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    #33

    Majara Residence In Iran, By Zav Architects

    Colorful, dome-shaped architecture near the water, with a person walking up blue stairs. An impressive building.

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    #34

    My Ancestor’s House In Korea

    Traditional Korean architecture with a tiled roof and wooden columns, impressive for architecture lovers.

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    #35

    Starfield Library In Suwon,south Korea

    An impressive library interior showcasing towering bookshelves, multiple levels, and people sitting on wide steps. Architecture lovers will appreciate this design.

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    #36

    Calgary Central Library - Calgary Ab

    Stunning building interior with curved wooden panels and a glass skylight, showcasing impressive architecture.

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    #37

    Youtab Hotel In Shiraz, Iran. Recently Built In Accordance With Classical Iranian Architecture

    An impressive building with intricate brickwork, colorful tiles, stained glass, and a serene courtyard with a blue reflective pool. Architecture lovers marvel at this beauty.

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    #38

    Why Isn't This Style Of Medium Density More Common?

    A striking pyramid-shaped building with terraced balconies overflowing with lush green plants under a clear blue sky. Architecture lovers will be impressed.

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    #39

    Villa Babylon By Farshad Mehdizadeh Fmzd In Iran - Opinions?

    Impressive terraced architecture lovers building with lush greenery integrated into the concrete structure, nestled in a dry, mountainous landscape.

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    #40

    The Renovation Of Tianbao Cave District Of Erlang Town / Jiakun Architects

    An impressive building with a vast glass upper floor and a textured stone lower section, nestled against a lush, rocky cliff. Architecture lovers will appreciate its unique design.

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    #41

    This Is Definitely One Of My Favorite Buildings Of All Time. The Leuven Town Hall, Belgium 🇧🇪

    A magnificent historic building with intricate architecture and many spires, bathed in golden light. Architecture lovers will be impressed.

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    #42

    Optical Glass House

    Modern architecture building with a textured glass facade and wooden lower level, showcasing impressive building design for architecture lovers.

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    #43

    Is This Considered Brutalist Architecture?

    A striking, modern concrete building with triangular patterns and a unique roofline, alongside another complementary structure, for architecture lovers.

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    #44

    Building Entrance, Córdoba, Argentina

    An unusual, angled stairwell with red grid-patterned windows leads to a building entrance labeled 351, impressing architecture lovers.

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    #45

    Retractable Roof, University Of Córdoba, Argentina (1963)

    Architecture lovers will admire this building's indoor courtyard with trees, murals, and a grid-patterned skylight.

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    #46

    What’s The Biggest Crime Against American Architectural Preservation?

    Historic black and white aerial view of a grand building with impressive architecture, surrounded by city streets.

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    #47

    Mercury Tower In Malta By Zaha Hadid

    Striking, modern architecture building with a wavy facade of white panels and dark windows, contrasted against a traditional stone building, impressing architecture lovers.

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    #48

    Japanese Architect Keisuke Oka Spends 20 Years Hand-Building This Building

    A unique, textured concrete building stands out amidst modern glass architecture. An impressive building for architecture lovers.

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    #49

    Zaha Hadid Architects' Metro Station Opens In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

    Aerial view of a unique, wave-like building and surrounding modern architecture, showcasing impressive building design.

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    #50

    Zaha Hadid

    Captivating modern architecture building with a unique ribbed design, curving gracefully under a clear blue sky. Architecture lovers will appreciate this.

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    #51

    Masaryčka Building. Zaha Hadid Architects, 2024. Prague, Czech Republic

    An impressive modern building with curved, dark layered facades and reflective windows, seen from a street, showcasing stunning architecture.

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    #52

    The Lloyd's Building

    Modern architecture building in London, with striking silver metallic details, making it an impressive building for architecture lovers.

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    #53

    Outdoor Café By Kamakanstudio - Shiraz, Iran

    Impressive architecture featuring a textured brick facade and a flowing, curved concrete entryway, truly a building to admire.

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    #54

    I Hope Mass Timber Architecture Will Become Mainstream Instead Of Developer Modern

    Architecture lovers impressed by this stylish interior with curved wood panels, tiered seating, and modern lighting.

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    #55

    Villa By Cedrusstudio, Vinneh Village, Iran

    Stunning architecture featuring a high arched window looking out to mountains, with a person walking towards the exit.

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    #56

    Are There Any Other Extremely Famous Individual Rooms?

    The breathtaking ceiling and wall frescoes of the Sistine Chapel, a true marvel of architecture that impresses all.

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    #57

    Vietnam, "Tropical Modern" Architecture

    A captivating building featuring a geometric grid facade covered in lush green plants, truly impressive architecture.

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    #58

    The Underrated, Protomodernist Churches Built In 1930s Paris

    An upward view of a tall, grey church tower under a blue sky with white clouds, showcasing impressive building architecture.

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    #59

    Shanghai Grand Opera House By Snøhetta. Due For Completion In 2025

    Aerial view of a striking, modern building with vast plazas and lush green spaces, an impressive architecture sight.

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    #60

    Senegal United Nations Building

    An aerial view of a modern, curved building complex surrounded by solar panel arrays and palm trees in a desert landscape. Architecture lovers.

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    #61

    Is Building Under A Huge Rock Like This Safe? My First Thought When I Say This Was Earthquakes

    An impressive building: a modern home built into a rocky cliff with large windows, a hot tub, and outdoor seating. Architecture lovers will appreciate this unique design.

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    #62

    Beijing City Library By Snøhetta, 2024

    A modern building with a wavy roof and glass walls, showcasing impressive architecture. People walk outside, admiring the beautiful building.

    adventmix Report

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    #63

    The New Gelphus Airport In Bhutan

    Modern architecture interior with patterned beams, large windows, and people waiting, showcasing impressive building design.

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    #64

    La Chalmeta Housing Cooperative - Barcelona, Spain - Vivas Arquitectos (2021)

    An impressive modern white building with multiple balconies and a transparent upper facade, showcasing stunning architecture.

    Kixdapv Report

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    #65

    Vietnam Has One Of The World’s Highest Concentration Of Modernist Buildings

    An impressive building facade with balconies and planters, showcasing unique architecture, with a person pushing a cart below. Architecture lovers.

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    #66

    San Fransisco, CA

    Architecture lovers will appreciate this impressive building with its striking circular window, curved bay, and unique garage doors.

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    #67

    How To Keep Old Buildings From Leaning Together

    Narrow alley with old brick buildings connected by arched bridges, showcasing impressive architecture in an intriguing way.

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    #68

    Old And New Juxtaposition

    Impressive building with a wavy glass top and brick base by the water, showcasing unique architecture.

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    #69

    Renovation Of Captain's House / Vector Architects

    An impressive building with a curved roof on a cliffside, overlooking the ocean and rocky shoreline. Architecture lovers will appreciate it.

    roundshirt19 Report

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    #70

    Tokyo Architecture

    Black and white photo showcasing contrasting architecture: a curved building in the foreground and a towering skyscraper in the background. Architecture lovers will appreciate this.

    Khadiija_Abshir Report

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    #71

    Why Don't Our Cities Look Like This?

    A monochrome, foggy cityscape with ornate buildings connected by bridges, an impressive architecture, and a large airship.

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    #72

    The Us Air Force Academy’s New Visitor Center Looks Like An Airplane Taking Off

    Two images show an impressive building design: a digital rendering of the completed architecture and its real-world construction site.

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    #73

    Princess Nora’s University For Girls In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

    Majestic building with a dome, illuminated at dusk, surrounded by palm trees and fountains. Impressive architecture.

    whateverusername739 Report

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    #74

    Very Cool Apartment Design In Chengdu

    A multi-story building, sectioned into open-air living spaces with balconies, stairs, and people. Impressive architecture.

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    #75

    One River North By Mad Architects, 2024. Denver, Colorado

    Modern glass architecture building with a wavy cut-out, illuminated at dusk, showcasing impressive architecture.

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    #76

    Strange, Apparently Functionless Tower In Komazawakoen, Tokyo

    Modernist architecture building with stacked platforms, a clock, and a water feature. Impressive for architecture lovers.

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    #77

    Turkmenistan's Capital, Ashgabat, Has Some Fascinating Architecture

    Modern architecture with a golden globe building and a teardrop-shaped skyscraper against a clear sky, showcasing impressive buildings.

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    #78

    Two Apartments By Firouzarchitects - Tehran, Iran

    Impressive architecture with a brick facade and rounded arches, featuring balconies with lush green plants.

    Technical_Soil4193 Report

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    #79

    Ahead Of Its Time

    Black and white photo of an impressive modernist building with wood siding, large windows, and an integrated garage. Architecture lovers will appreciate the design.

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    #80

    What’s The Most Controversial Building In Your City?

    An impressive, unique architecture building with a wide upper section supported by angled pillars, standing tall among other buildings.

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    #81

    Motion

    Impressive architecture with modern wooden box-like extensions on a multi-story building, an interesting sight for architecture lovers.

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    #82

    My Favorite Wtc Photos Of All Time

    Impressive modern architecture building with striking vertical lines and unique base supports, inspiring architecture lovers.

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    #83

    Egypt’s New Administrative Capital

    Symmetrical modern building with minimalist architecture, light facade, and dark windows, impressing architecture lovers.

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    #84

    Biblioteca Vasconcelos, Mexico City

    Vast library with soaring shelves, natural light, and people browsing, a building that impresses with its architecture.

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    #85

    Wanted To Share My 6th Year Architecture Project

    A modern architecture building with bright interior lights shining through large windows at dusk.

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    #86

    Sheats-Goldstein

    Architecture lovers will appreciate this view of a geometrically patterned concrete roof extending over a pool with a city panorama.

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    #87

    Brand New Mixed Use Building In Manhattan

    Street view of a curved, modern building in a city, with cars and street signs visible. Impressive architecture.

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    #88

    Pyramid Hut, Okinawa, Japan, 2024

    A striking concrete and wood architecture, forming a minimalist building with a sloping roof. Architecture lovers will appreciate its unique design.

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    #89

    The Bitter Reality Of Architecture

    A striking, modern building with an impressive geometric glass and gold facade under construction, showcasing inspiring architecture.

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