95 Architectural Wonders That Are Sadly Not Very Well-Known
If asked to name a type of art, most folks might suggest a painting or maybe theater. Poetry and music might also come to mind. But if you stop and think about it, the buildings and monuments around us also have a lot of artistic qualities. Perhaps they were not made to be “art,” but, just like the applied arts, there is a lot of thought and creativity put into everything from churches to bridges.
We’ve gathered some beautiful examples of possibly lesser known architectural wonders from around the world. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and personal examples in the comments section below.
Stari Most "The Old Bridge", Mostar, Bosnia And Herzegovina
Trakai Castle, Lithuania
Chand Baori, India
Habitat-67, Montreal, Canada
Palace Of The Parliament Bucharest, Romania
This used to be the home of the Ceaușescus. Their own personal home. It’s also the heaviest building in the world because of the amount of marble that was used.
Wat Rong Khun, Thailand
Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque, Isfahan, Iran
Baalbek, Lebanon
Derawar Fort, Pakistan
Vizcaya Bridge, Spain
Miagao Church, Philippines
Urnes Stave Church, Norway
Meenakshi Amman Temple, India
Amiens Cathedral, France
Tiebele Village, Burkina Faso
Towers Of Bologna, Italy, 12th And 13th Century
Sacsayhuaman Fortress, Cusco, Peru
Grand Kasbah Of Ait Benhaddou, Morocco
Yungang-Grottoes, China
Rila Monastery, Bulgaria
The Pyramids Of Meroe, Sudan
Great Mosque Of Djenne, Mali
Ziggurat At Ur Temple, Iraq
Ruins Of The Tachara, Persepolis, Iran
My Son Sanctuary, Vietnam
Centennial Hall In Wroclaw, Poland
Castle Of The Teutonic Order In Malbork, Poland
Qasr Amra, Jordan
Castel Del Monte, Italy
Holy Trinity Column In Olomouc, Czechia
Litomysl Castle, Czechia
Angkor, Cambodia
Mir Castle Complex, Belarus
The Cathedral Of Christ The Saviour, Ukraine
Leshan Giant Buddha, China
Borobudur, Java, Indonesia
Temples Valley, Sicily, Italy
The Torii Gate At Itsukushima Shrine, Japan
Ho Dynasty's Citadel, Vietnam
Taos Pueblo, New Mexico, USA
Antequera Dolmens Site, Spain
Wooden Churches Of Maramures, Romania
Ruins Of Andesite Sanctuaries And Solar Disk At Sarmizegetusa Regia, Romania
Changnyeong Royal Graves, Korea
Monastery Of Batalha, Portugal
Choghazanbil Ziggurat, Iran
Pont Du Gard, France
Bourges Cathedral, France
Cordouan Lighthouse, France
Haghpat Monastery, Armenia
1756 Old London Bridge, Longest Inhabited Bridge In Whole Europe
Because of the amount of piers the bridge needed (19 in total) was the reason why they were able to hold frost fairs on the Thames most winters. Because there were so many and the gaps between the piers wasn’t large, this was able to slow down the flow of the river. That then made it easier for the water to freeze over. And they had proper winters back then! This version of London Bridge stood from 1209 to 1831. Though it was affected by major fires, namely 1633 and 1666, The Great Fire.