If asked to name a type of art, most folks might suggest a painting or maybe theater. Poetry and music might also come to mind. But if you stop and think about it, the buildings and monuments around us also have a lot of artistic qualities. Perhaps they were not made to be “art,” but, just like the applied arts, there is a lot of thought and creativity put into everything from churches to bridges.

We’ve gathered some beautiful examples of possibly lesser known architectural wonders from around the world. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and personal examples in the comments section below.

Stari Most "The Old Bridge", Mostar, Bosnia And Herzegovina

Scenic river with a historic bridge, showcasing an architectural wonder against a backdrop of mountains and charming town.

Ramirez Report

I was there in December last year. Absolutely stunning. It's been rebuilt since the Croatians bombed it in the 90's, when they tried to conquer Bosnia. Mostar is a beautiful little city, particularly on the river, where there are nice little hotels and restaurants.

    Trakai Castle, Lithuania

    Red brick castle by a lake, surrounded by trees, exemplifying lesser-known architectural wonders.

    Skelanard (Aleksandr Petukhov) Report

    I got engaged in Trakai in 2019! The castle is very well maintained. I would also recommend seeing Vilnius, the capital of the country.

    Chand Baori, India

    Ancient architectural wonder with intricate stepwell design and carved stone structures.

    Chetan Report

    That water is probably not hygienic for anything. But the structure is really nice looking. I have slight vertigo so I'll be the one tumbling all the way down!!

    Habitat-67, Montreal, Canada

    Unique architectural structure with cubic design and greenery, representing lesser-known wonders.

    Sylvain Pastor Report

    That's not an architectural wonder, that's just plain ugly.

    Palace Of The Parliament Bucharest, Romania

    Imposing architectural wonder with classical design and intricate details, surrounded by greenery under a clear blue sky.

    Jorge Franganillo Report

    This used to be the home of the Ceaușescus. Their own personal home. It’s also the heaviest building in the world because of the amount of marble that was used.

    Wat Rong Khun, Thailand

    Ornate white temple reflected in a serene pond, showcasing one of the architectural wonders not very well-known.

    DSwarthout Report

    Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque, Isfahan, Iran

    Stunning architectural wonder with intricate blue dome and courtyard, showcasing lesser-known heritage.

    Ninara Report

    Baalbek, Lebanon

    Ancient stone structure with tall columns, an example of architectural wonders not very well-known.

    © Vyacheslav Argenberg Report

    Derawar Fort, Pakistan

    Ancient architectural wonder, Cholistan Desert fortress at sunset with dramatic sky.

    Fassifarooq Report

    Vizcaya Bridge, Spain

    Architectural wonders: a stunning red iron bridge over a vibrant blue river, connecting bustling cityscapes under a clear sky.

    Mikemod Report

    Miagao Church, Philippines

    Historic architectural wonder featuring intricate stone facade and towering bell towers under a blue sky.

    Alienscream Report

    Urnes Stave Church, Norway

    A wooden church nestled by a lake, showcasing architectural wonders in a serene landscape.

    Bjorn Erik Pedersen Report

    Meenakshi Amman Temple, India

    Colorful temple tower, an architectural wonder surrounded by trees under a blue sky.

    Viswa2625 Report

    Madurai in South India. This is only the entrance tower. The temple is vast.

    Amiens Cathedral, France

    Gothic cathedral with intricate spires, an example of architectural wonders not very well-known.

    Photo by CEphoto, Uwe Aranas Report

    Tiebele Village, Burkina Faso

    Decorative wall with black and white geometric patterns, a lesser-known architectural wonder.

    Alexander Leisser Report

    Towers Of Bologna, Italy, 12th And 13th Century

    Illustration of a lesser-known architectural wonder showcasing a futuristic cityscape with numerous skyscrapers.

    wikipedia , Toni Pecoraro Report

    Sacsayhuaman Fortress, Cusco, Peru

    Ancient stone architecture with scenic mountain backdrop, depicting one of the lesser-known architectural wonders.

    Apollo Report

    Grand Kasbah Of Ait Benhaddou, Morocco

    Ancient fortress on a desert hill under a blue sky, exemplifying lesser-known architectural wonders.

    cliffwilliams Report

    Yungang-Grottoes, China

    Ancient rock carvings of Buddha sculptures, an architectural wonder, under a clear sky.

    xiquinhosilva Report

    Rila Monastery, Bulgaria

    Architectural wonder with striped arches and domes, visitors exploring, surrounded by mountains.

    Raggatt2000 Report

    The Pyramids Of Meroe, Sudan

    Ancient lesser-known pyramids standing in a desert landscape, showcasing architectural wonders from history.

    hansbirger Report

    Great Mosque Of Djenne, Mali

    Ancient architectural wonder with intricate designs under a clear blue sky.

    Baron Reznik Report

    Ziggurat At Ur Temple, Iraq

    Ancient ziggurat under clear sky, an architectural wonder not very well-known, made of brown bricks with steps.

    jmcfall Report

    Ruins Of The Tachara, Persepolis, Iran

    Ancient architectural wonder with stone columns and ruins under a cloudy sky, showcasing historical grandeur.

    Following Hadrian Report

    My Son Sanctuary, Vietnam

    Ancient brick temple surrounded by trees, showcasing one of the architectural wonders not well-known.

    Chainwit. Report

    Centennial Hall In Wroclaw, Poland

    A lesser-known architectural wonder, a round building with a flag on top, under a clear blue sky.

    Jar.ciurus Report

    Castle Of The Teutonic Order In Malbork, Poland

    Historic architectural wonders with red brick towers and walls by a river, surrounded by greenery.

    DerHexer; derivate work: Carschten Report

    Qasr Amra, Jordan

    Ancient stone structure in a desert landscape, showcasing an architectural wonder that is not well-known.

    Paul Mannix Report

    Castel Del Monte, Italy

    Majestic architectural wonder with octagonal towers, surrounded by greenery under a clear sky.

    Berthold Werner Report

    Holy Trinity Column In Olomouc, Czechia

    Baroque architectural wonder in a European square, surrounded by colorful historic buildings under a cloudy sky.

    Pudelek Report

    Litomysl Castle, Czechia

    A lesser-known architectural wonder with ornate facades and intricate details under a clear blue sky.

    Pudelek Report

    Angkor, Cambodia

    An ancient temple showcasing remarkable, lesser-known architectural wonders with stone carvings and palm trees.

    Marcin Konsek / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0 Report

    Mir Castle Complex, Belarus

    Historic castle with red brick towers and ornate architecture, showcasing a lesser-known architectural wonder.

    Alexxx1979 Report

    The Cathedral Of Christ The Saviour, Ukraine

    Ornate dome building with intricate details, representing an architectural wonder not widely known.

    wikimedia commons Report

    Leshan Giant Buddha, China

    Giant stone Buddha sculpture carved into a red cliff, surrounded by lush greenery, exemplifying architectural wonders.

    xiquinhosilva Report

    Borobudur, Java, Indonesia

    A magnificent, ancient architectural wonder stands under a clear blue sky with visitors exploring the site.

    Jakub Hałun Report

    Temples Valley, Sicily, Italy

    Aerial view of a well-preserved ancient temple set in a lush, green landscape against a bright blue sky, showcasing architectural wonders.

    Ludvig14 Report

    The Torii Gate At Itsukushima Shrine, Japan

    An architectural wonder, a traditional Japanese torii gate stands in the water with mountains in the background.

    JordyMeow Report

    Ho Dynasty's Citadel, Vietnam

    Ancient architectural wonder with stone arches, surrounded by greenery and pathways.

    Nguyen Duc Loi Report

    Taos Pueblo, New Mexico, USA

    Adobe structures against mountain backdrop, exemplifying lesser-known architectural wonders.

    John Fyfe Report

    Antequera Dolmens Site, Spain

    Unseen architectural wonder featuring an ancient entrance embedded in a grassy hill beneath a clear blue sky.

    Effepi93 Report

    Wooden Churches Of Maramures, Romania

    Traditional wooden church with steep, shingled roof, representing lesser-known architectural wonders.

    Rita Willaert Report

    Ruins Of Andesite Sanctuaries And Solar Disk At Sarmizegetusa Regia, Romania

    Unknown architectural wonders featuring ancient stone structures in a grassy landscape surrounded by trees.

    Oroles Report

    Changnyeong Royal Graves, Korea

    Grass-covered burial mounds in a scenic landscape, featuring lesser-known architectural wonders.

    Timothyvail Report

    Monastery Of Batalha, Portugal

    Gothic architectural wonder with intricate details, not very well-known, under a clear blue sky.

    Ingo Mehling Report

    Choghazanbil Ziggurat, Iran

    Ancient architectural wonder, made of mud-brick layers, with a person in the foreground under a clear blue sky.

    Alireza.heydear Report

    Pont Du Gard, France

    Ancient architectural wonder with stone arches spanning a river landscape under a cloudy sky.

    Krzysztof Golik Report

    Bourges Cathedral, France

    Exterior and interior of a Gothic architectural wonder with intricate details and high vaulted ceilings.

    Ymblanter , Ymblanter Report

    Cordouan Lighthouse, France

    A lighthouse by the sea, showcasing an architectural wonder against a clear blue sky.

    Selvejp Report

    Haghpat Monastery, Armenia

    Ancient stone church on a hill with mountains in the background, representing architectural wonders not well-known.

    Diego Delso, delso.photo, License CC BY-SA Report

    1756 Old London Bridge, Longest Inhabited Bridge In Whole Europe

    Historic architectural wonders by the river with boats and bridge, showcasing lesser-known design marvels.

    Walter Thornbury Report

    Because of the amount of piers the bridge needed (19 in total) was the reason why they were able to hold frost fairs on the Thames most winters. Because there were so many and the gaps between the piers wasn’t large, this was able to slow down the flow of the river. That then made it easier for the water to freeze over. And they had proper winters back then! This version of London Bridge stood from 1209 to 1831. Though it was affected by major fires, namely 1633 and 1666, The Great Fire.

    The Louvre Castle, Paris, France, 1622 At The Time Of King Louis XIII

    A historic, lesser-known architectural wonder with intricate designs along a riverbank.

    Theodor Josef Hubert Hoffbauer Report

    Great Wall Of India, Rajsamand District

    Aerial view of ancient architectural wonders in a hilly landscape, showcasing impressive fort walls and historic buildings.

    Varada Phadkay Report

    Ancient City Palmyra, Homs, Syria

    Ancient architectural wonder with scattered ruins and camels under a clear sky.

    Bernard Gagnon Report

    The Lion Gate, Hattusa, The Capital Of The Hittite Empire In The Late Bronze Age, Bogazkale, Turkey

    Ancient stone lion gate, an architectural wonder, with sculpted lion figures under a clear blue sky.

    Following Hadrian Report

    El Mirador La Danta Pyramidal Structure, Guatemala

    Ancient architectural wonders hidden in a lush forest, partially obscured by trees.

    ggallice Report

    Kinderdijk, Netherlands

    Four historic windmills by a river under a cloudy sky, showcasing architectural wonders not very well-known.

    Yannick HEINRICH (ArcturusM51) Report

    The Minaret Of Jam, Afghanistan

    A tall, ancient minaret set in a rocky valley, representing an architectural wonder not very well-known.

    AhmadElhan Report

    Burgos Cathedral, Spain

    Gothic architectural wonder with intricate spires and detailed stonework under a blue sky.

    Jebulon Report

    Studenica Monastery, Serbia

    A historic architectural wonder with stone walls and domed roofs, surrounded by green grass under a cloudy sky.

    Mickey Mystique Report

    Monastery Of Alcobaca, Portugal

    Exterior courtyard and interior arches of a lesser-known architectural wonder, featuring a dramatic sky and tranquil setting.

    Alvesgaspar , Travelholic Path Report

    Himeji-Jo Castle, Japan

    A beautiful, lesser-known architectural wonder with traditional tiered roofs and stone walls stands majestically amidst greenery.

    Bernard Gagnon Report

    Maulbronn Monastery, Germany

    A well-preserved, lesser-known architectural wonder with stone arches and a sloped roof under a clear sky.

    Elke Wetzig (Elya) Report

    Wartburg Castle In Eisenach, Germany

    Historic architectural wonder featuring a stone tower and walls surrounded by lush greenery under a blue sky.

    A.Savin, Wikipedia Report

    Alwyn Court, New York, USA

    Fisheye view of towering skyscrapers and lesser-known architectural wonders in a bustling city intersection.

    Theklan Report

    Gaitor Ki Chhatriyan, Jaipur, India

    Lesser-known architectural wonder with intricate dome and arches set against a hillside background.

    Niharika Sharma Report

    Fontenay Abbey, France

    Historic architectural wonder with arched stone facade and manicured lawns, set against a wooded backdrop.

    Report

    Longmen Grottoes, China

    Rock-carved architectural wonders in a lush green landscape by a river, showcasing intricate historical craftsmanship.

    xiquinhosilva Report

    Stoclet House, Belgium

    Architectural wonders: a unique, lesser-known building with an intricate design, surrounded by greenery and a clear sky.

    Busoni Report

    Roman Ruins Of Djemila, Algeria

    Ancient architectural wonders with stone columns under a clear blue sky.

    Alioueche Mokhtar Report

    Panah Ali Khan's Palace, Azerbaijan

    Historic architectural wonder featuring arches and stonework under a blue sky, not very well-known.

    Golden Report

    Chateau De Peyrepertuse, France

    Ancient architectural wonder on a rugged hilltop, showcasing impressive stone structures surrounded by lush greenery.

    mclcbooks Report

    Monte Alban, Mexico

    Ancient stone pyramids under a cloudy sky, showcasing lesser-known architectural wonders.

    Liliana Saeb Report

    Knossos, Greece

    Ruins of an ancient architectural wonder with red columns and stone walls under a cloudy sky, surrounded by greenery.

    Bernard Gagnon Report

    Cristo Obrero Church, Uruguay

    Curved brick structure against a blue sky, showcasing an architectural wonder not widely known.

    Nicolas Barriola Report

    Royal-Domain-Of Drottningholm, Sweden

    A grand, lesser-known architectural wonder with a classical facade and ornate fountain under a blue sky.

    Photo by CEphoto, Uwe Aranas Report

    Tower Of Hercules, Spain

    Ancient tower and statue on a path, exemplifying architectural wonders in a tranquil landscape with visitors.

    Luis Miguel Bugallo Sánchez (Lmbuga) Report

    Bab Mecca, Old Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

    Aerial view of a lesser-known architectural wonder, featuring a historic stone gateway surrounded by cars and city streets.

    Tahir mq Report

    Hwaseong Fortress, Korea

    Traditional soldiers in front of an architectural wonder with ornate carvings and banners, showcasing cultural heritage.

    Lance Vanlewen Report

    Sanctuary Of Bom Jesus Do Monte, Portugal

    Stone statues overlooking a cityscape at sunset, showcasing lesser-known architectural wonders.

    John Samuel Report

    Anjar, Lebanon

    Ancient stone arches in a lesser-known architectural wonder, with columns casting shadows on a clear day.

    © Vyacheslav Argenberg / http://www.vascoplanet.com/ Report

    Fatehpur Sikri, India

    Unrecognized architectural wonder featuring intricate red stonework and domes under a clear blue sky.

    A.Savin, Wikipedia Report

    Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, India

    Golden temple facade showcasing intricate architectural wonders, with people walking in a bustling street scene.

    Alaison bennny Report

    Chan Chan, Peru

    Ancient architectural wonder with intricate adobe structures and geometric patterns, showcasing lesser-known historical design.

    UNESCO Report

    Chand Baori, India

    Ancient architectural wonder featuring intricate stone carvings and deep stepwell structure.

    Arpita Roy08 Report

    Convent Of Christ In Tomar, Portugal

    Historic architectural wonder with a round tower and stone facade under a clear blue sky, surrounded by trees.

    Berthold Werner Report

    The Round City Of Baghdad, Between 150 And 300 Ah

    Map of ancient Baghdad, showcasing the architectural wonders of the Round City layout, highlighting its districts and waterways.

    William Muir Report

    Mycenae, Greece

    Ancient architectural wonder featuring rustic stone ruins under a clear blue sky with scattered clouds.

    Berthold Werner Report

    Midas Monument, Turkey

    Ancient architectural wonder carved into a large rock formation, featuring intricate geometric patterns.

    Zeynel Cebeci Report

    Mohenjo-Daro, Pakistan

    Ruins of an ancient architectural wonder with brick structures under a clear sky.

    Saqib Qayyum Report

    The script of this civilization hasn't been deciphered yet. Hopefully AI can help. It'll be fascinating to learn more about the people and this civilization.

    Neue Elbbrücke Bridge, Hamburg

    Impressive steel bridge with intricate curves, a lesser-known architectural wonder under a clear blue sky, vehicles passing.

    Uwe Rohwedder Report

    Itchan Kala, Uzbekistan

    Ancient architectural wonder with massive clay walls and a central tower, showcasing historical craftsmanship against a clear sky.

    Bgag Report

    Timgad, Algeria

    Ancient stone arch amidst ruins, illustrating an architectural wonder not widely known.

    Chrisi1964 Report

    Convent Of St. John Mustair, Switzerland

    Historic church and clock tower against a forested hillside, showcasing architectural wonders in a serene setting.

    Wladyslaw Sojka Report

    Rohtas Fort, Pakistan

    Ancient architectural wonder on a rugged landscape at sunset, surrounded by cliffs and greenery.

    Hussain Khalid Report

