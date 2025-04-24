ADVERTISEMENT

If asked to name a type of art, most folks might suggest a painting or maybe theater. Poetry and music might also come to mind. But if you stop and think about it, the buildings and monuments around us also have a lot of artistic qualities. Perhaps they were not made to be “art,” but, just like the applied arts, there is a lot of thought and creativity put into everything from churches to bridges.

We’ve gathered some beautiful examples of possibly lesser known architectural wonders from around the world. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts and personal examples in the comments section below.