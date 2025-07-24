ADVERTISEMENT

Learning “how the sausage is made” is one of those classic parts of growing up and getting a job that still even applies if we take it literally. Generally, your workplace will frown on you giving out “secrets” that make them look bad, but if you don’t work there anymore (and any NDA’s have expired) then it’s fair game.

Someone asked people to detail some company secrets from their previous workplaces and netizens rose to the challenge. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

Couple relaxing on a boat enjoying peaceful ocean views, symbolizing freedom after former employees reveal crazy secrets. If you work for princess cruise lines for one summer you can take a cruise anywhere in the world for $10 a day. 😊

TrumpsOnTheEpsteinFiles , cookie_studio Report

    Man sitting on orange couch with confused expression, illustrating former employees revealing crazy secrets concept. Wells Fargo DID open up fake accounts under soooooooo many people

    Brittney Barr , EyeEm Report

    HR is not your ally at all. always save and time stamp everything you send in an email to everyone in case you get fired and need an attorney.

    𝓃𝒶𝓉𝒶𝓁𝓎𝒶 Report

    Former employee with red hair wearing a purple shirt, looking frustrated while standing in a retail store environment. Everyone stole from Charlotte Russe and no one cared or took it seriously and it shocked me to my core. I quit so fast

    Hannah Lowry , krakenimages.com Report

    Man in casual shirt holding coffee cup, smiling while reflecting on former employees revealing crazy secrets. the only thing fresh from tim hortons is the coffee

    VIOLET🤍 , benzoix Report

    Man in a green turtleneck sitting indoors, intently looking at his red smartphone, revealing employee secrets. GIRLIESSSS b careful when you try to go somewhere to fix ur phones cause they will in fact look at ur pictures!

    Alessandra Milanes , freepik Report

    Man in green shirt on phone looking frustrated, illustrating former employees revealing crazy secrets at work. If any debt collector contact you after 8pm you can sue for $10K

    Honey.dippp , mart production Report

    Girl Scout cookies are made by Interbake foods in South Sioux City, NE. Same EXACT cookies are sold and relabeled at Dollar General and packaged as Clover Valley. You can also find Thin Mints at Dollar Tree. Same factory makes them all.

    dixietodakota Report

    Amazon has to reimburse you $5-$10 if they extend your delivery date. It’s in your terms and conditions

    Honey.dippp Report

    #10

    Blonde woman enjoying food at home, representing former employees revealing crazy secrets from their time working. You can quite literally make everything from cava at home it's a huge waste of money

    quiznospanties , Wavebreak Media Report

    garethirwin_1 avatar
    Gary
    Gary
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well presumably you can make almost any food you like at home, not sure what the point is here.

    Hand holding a soft serve ice cream cone wrapped in a white napkin, illustrating former employees’ crazy secrets. Mc Donald’s ice cream is rarely ever down they are just too lazy to clean it

    Sandy.cheeks , freepik Report

    Woman holding a golden award trophy at a formal event, related to former employees revealing crazy secrets at work. I was an assistant for Ellen DeGeneres and she was the most horrible person to work for I had to go for therapy because of her and her short temper. She was two faced and pretended to be the most likeable person when she wasn’t she ran me to the ground.

    leah , Images Alight Report

    Young woman in sunglasses sitting with luggage, talking on phone, representing former employees revealing secrets. miss your flight because you were running late? no. you had a flat tire. DOT requires flights to be changed for free if you're within 2 hours of scheduled departure

    Bailey , prostooleh Report

    acd76dca avatar
    IORN
    IORN
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds more like an urban myth. Hard to believe I'd get a free flight if I oversleep.

    Young woman in a white cardigan thoughtfully reflecting while holding a notebook, representing former employees revealing secrets. For a mortgage after 6 months ask for the original copy make sure you have yours compare signatures more than likely they copied and pasted your name which is fraud or they dont have both copies is court time for a free house

    Ceologist Coates , freepik Report

    most police officers dont know their own state laws and regularly break the law unknowingly

    Confesora Report

    Winco is employee owned so if you get caught stealing you’re banned for 99 years.

    kalea Report

    Philippines here, Century Tuna is not a real tuna. It’s a freaking texurized vegetable protein! 🫠

    Delayyyy (Cute Version 😛) Report

    Tim Hortons chilly comes from a bag, lol and none of the donuts are made from scratch.

    𝓡𝓪𝓪𝓲𝓲 ❥ Report

    Debt collectors STALK your fb and ANY social media looking for clues on how to contact you.. which is illegal.. threaten to sue and they will wipe your debt

    🍒Dallas🍒 Report

    Dollar general doesn’t use the charity for actual charity, they use it when the drawers are too short 😭

    AYKAY47🎀 Report

    Daycares are the worst. The teachers are fake when you walk in and talk crazy once you walk out the door. PUT A RECORDER IN YOUR CHILD BAG. You’ll be shocked

    Kimberly Report

    Nursing homes don’t care about your grandparents they just want the 10-15k a room

    jessicawallace20 Report

    Red lobster biscuits are the exact same as the box in stores but with double the butter.

    Liv Report

    If you “get hurt” at Walmart as a customer and make a claim in the store, threaten to sue, most of the time the company will pay you 5-10 grand to avoid going to court if it was a minor occurrence.

    Unholy_x_afterlife Report

    99% of Black Friday deals are not in fact Black Friday deals. They are the same price they’ve been or higher. You are RARELY actually getting a deal

    Kyle Report

    Worked in HR/recruitment for 7 years. Those ‘employee surveys’ corporate jobs send out and claim your answers will be anonymous….they’re absolutely not anonymous.

    Kayla White | Social Report

    Not a big secret, but people forget banks and hospitals are FOR PROFIT!

    _itsdanielleb Report

    Most companies that put job openings on Indeed aren’t really hiring, they just want your information to sell it.

    Kelley Holley Report

    At nike you can refurn your shoes until 2 years as long as you use the app even if they are ripped,shredded etc for the same pair or a pair of the same price and if you work there for 5 years..you will get a lifetime discount no matter what.

    𝕬 𝕻 𝕽 𝖎 𝕷. Report

    If you are harassed at work, don’t go to HR. Call an attorney or the EEOC

    Introverted_crowdsurfer Report

    911 dispatcher- we’re dispatching people within 30 seconds from when we answer the call. Either electronically or via radio while we listen to you. Help is coming but we have to ask you those questions for your safety and the safety of the people we’re sending. But I can’t make them go faster unless you tell me a reason. I can’t up the call priority without a reason.

    Anna Report

    Don’t put your full address on your resume. The largest closest city to your actual address will do. Some hiring managers will google your address and decide the job isn’t for you - even for remote roles.

    Kimmykimberkim Report

    If you’re in the process of having your employment history checked and you don’t want your current employer contacted, legally they can’t be contacted and if they are you can sue. For a lot.

    Chiapanean Report

    Tabby cat wearing a blue bandana sitting inside a Chewy box, revealing playful and curious former employee secrets. All the "handwritten" cards from Chewy are written by machines.

    Lovely , Chewy Report

    Pensive person leaning on couch near window, reflecting on former employee secrets and workplace experiences. I used to work in auto insurance - black people are charged a higher rate than white people with the same criteria.

    naenia , freepik Report

    Man with glasses and camouflage jacket sitting outdoors at a wooden table, reflecting on former employee secrets. The military is using your tax dollars to pay us to sit around and be glorified janitors all day

    Devin Rudisail , ASphotofamily Report

    Serious businessman in glasses interviewing a former employee revealing office secrets in a modern workspace. Former HR manager. Document everything and sue. Dates, times, keep a detailed record and sue. I've won 4 lawsuits for myself and lost a few because of this. Let them do it and document. Stay quiet and sue.

    mccra024 , freepik Report

    Don’t EVER leave your child alone with the doctor. Trust me on this one!

    Loloast39 Report

    CPS doesn’t care about you or your kids. If you have a baby, they want to get that baby adopted because babies are a hot commodity they get federal $$$ from every adoption.

    AdequateSizeAttache Report

    i worked at both mcdonald’s and tim hortons, and let me tell you, mcdonald’s has STRICT hygiene policies and tim hortons is basically okay with serving flies in food, expired food, and HUGE lack of hygiene

    emma🌈 Report

    Bath and Body Works does recycle old scents and call it something different. Sometimes they’ll even trade with Pink/Victoria’s Secret since it’s their sister store 😭

    bubblegumbaby413 Report

    #42

    Never be disrespectful to your cleaner there’s a lot of bad things that can happen to your toothbrush

    Vivvii_65 Report

    Starbucks is nothing but sugar

    💕 RYLEE 💕 Report

    When these temp agencies say they can’t go past $22-$24/hour, just know the client is paying invoices @ $40-$50 an hour.

    lizzzzzzzzzz Report

    I work in car insurance. Just call 10 of the major companies every 6 months or so and switch. They’re hoping you don’t shop every now and then. Do it. Shop around and see what’s available. The industry is very price competitive

    jaygee6156 Report

    At Shoprite.. we used to repack food past expiry date and reduce the prize to 50% off..😩

    Billy Covers🎤🇿🇦🇬🇧 Report

    if you want to speak to customer service select the Spanish line. the line is way shorter and all the agents are required to know English as well 💕💕

    texasholdem13 Report

    culver’s rootbeer is the ORIGINAL A&W recipe. they sold the recipe to culvers years ago

    meg Report

    Nursing homes are filled with neglect. No staff, and owners don’t care.

    Jessica Report

    Having seen a few men under the suit...can we normalize not forcing our kids to sit on the laps of mall santa, easter bunny etc
    alot of the time its the sketchy security gaurd 🤭

    abcSARAHxyz ⎚⩊⎚ Report

    tim hortons eggs come from a bottle 💔

    christina🪽 Report

    goobernmooch avatar
    Brazen
    Brazen
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is absolutely not true for the store my niece works at. I know more about Tim's than I probably wanted to.

    If your child cannot talk, make frequent surprise visits to their daycare or classroom. Being advocates to IEP meetings. They’re worth every cent

    letsrewire Report

    Worked at a an electronics store. When I went to “check the back”, I just stood there for a few mins. We never “had more in the back.”

    TysonT89 Report

    I worked at Costco and have nothing negative to say besides members being entitled and acting like they’re better than us. Sir your cashier makes 75-80k a yr…

    allgasnofocus Report

    Texas Roadhouse line dances to annoy u and turn tables

    🤬😡🤬 Report

    i was a correctional officer, call your people & check on them if they’re locked up, too much sneaky stuff & abuse by authority for fun.

    Vannah Report

    From my personal experience, never completely trust a doctor’s advice.

    Libs are hypocrites Report

    Furniture stores buy a sofa for $399 and sell it to you for $3200. The market up is insane which is why so many are closing AND due to online sales now.

    ophelia 🦋 Report

    I used to be a baker at Tim Hortons. Absolutely NOTHING is fresh. Every single thing comes in boxes stacked in the freezer and heated to order. Every. Single. Thing. No exceptions.

    drmoustafakorayem Report

    goobernmooch avatar
    Brazen
    Brazen
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eggs are fresh. Bacon is fresh. Not sure what this person is talking about....unless they just mean the baked goods.

    It's not a secret but be nice to your pharmacy staff at CVS. I'm sure Walgreens it's the same stuff but they are underpaid for what they do and corporate is greedy AF not giving them enough staffing and hours to do work at a healthy pace.

    🖤 𝓐𝓵𝓲𝓬𝓮 🩷 Report

    Roadhouse drops steaks on the ground and sells them. There I said it

    Lexy Ramirez Report

    #62

    Not a specific workplace. but alot of companies move managers around rather than fire them for being incompetent and turning their establishment into a revolving door of ppl quitting cuz of their trash management

    Bad SD drivers Report

    Not a secret but a fact, amazon delivery drivers get blamed for damaged packages caused by ppl working inside the delivery station

    I Am Jay🙂‍↕️ Report

    17 years ago I worked at a movie theater in high school. The “butter” had 140 cals per pump.

    Andrew S. Report

    Bath and body works foam soap is just watered down gel soap. Buy the gel. Add water and instantly get 3x more soap from one bottle

    Cassie 💙🐾💙 Blue Report

    Ex retail worker: generic and name brand really are the same. MK, Marc Jacobs, Kate spade, dkny, Emporioarmani Armani, Armani Exchange, diesel, Burberry, Michele, adidas etc watches/accessories are made by Fossil Inc.

    ✨Ally ✨ Report

    Vision and dental insurance is basically a scam lol. You can get better discounts with cash pay prices a lot of the time.

    tay🪩⚡️💗 Report

    I still work there. You ever get a medical bill because you spoke to the doctor about a new problem during your annual exam. Call that office and ask for a coding review. You as the the patient has to say those words. Don’t just ask why you got billed. Demand a coding review.

    Katie Report

    Insurance agent here!! The AGENTS aren’t scamming you—we literally know the industry inside and out. We HELP you to NOT get scammed by the billion dollar companies. If you want the best insurance value, contact an insurance brokerage not a direct company

    summerabgreen Report

    #70

    Mattress Firm: the prices are always the same, they just re-advertise it as a different sale. As long as it’s not Tempurpedic brand, you can negotiate almost any price and ask for free stuff. They want the sale.

    Ellie 💖 Report

    I used to work for an eye doctor in Lasik surgery is literally so dangerous because of the fact that it TERRIBLE EFFECTS on mental health if something goes wrong and the possibilities are HIGH. I would never recommend it to anyone✨

    888femmefatale Report

    a shockingly high number of ob-gyns are secretly anti choice and voted for Trump 😞

    merrryleo Report

    Cooks in the kitchens at restaurants wear gloves but will still touch their phones, their hair, other objects outside the line, then will continue cooking/prepping

    🫗 Report

    anna oop (and all "her" side channels) are run by crealon media and they put off paying their freelancers their tiny amount of pay until you threaten to sue them

    lady macmeth Report

    Wells Fargo has a toxic culture.

    Sammie Report

    If getting a divorced, go to the courthouse and tell them you want to pack it for a free divorce.You are too poor. they will help you fill it out. My divorce costed 4 stamps. 2 for his copy and 2 for mine. don't pay the courthouse all that money.

    nadina Report

    I worked for a charity call center ..90% of profits dont go to the actual charity

    ˖⋆ ݁𖢻˚. ݁⋆ʙᴋʟʏɴ ɴʏ ⋆. ݁˖𖢻˚⋆˖ Report

    Bloomingdales sends majority of there clothes to marshalls and tj maxx

    Mo1ses__ Report

    SUE THEM ALL everybody 😂bc if you look closely somebody always breaking the terms and agreements when the last time yall ever actually read your lease ,subscriptions work contracts etc

    povfiless Report

    i worked at tim hortons as my first job, NEVER eat the food only bagels, doughnuts and coffee that’s it.

    kayla Report

    Tim hortons chills and soup are boiled while in there plastic bags so u get melted plastic with your soup. And its not fresh everything is frozen 🙄

    Nikkiluvsyou2810 Report

    goobernmooch avatar
    Brazen
    Brazen
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I feel like there are complete idiots where this person worked. They are not boiled in the plastic bag unless their boss was a complete dolt and told them to do this.

    All of wawa food is frozen and we boil it and serve it

    Kasey❤️ Report

    Doctors don’t care.. they look at humans like they’re working an assembly line ..

    Nursekeke Report

    At Verizon, if you find the higher ups on linked in, they will credit you whatever you want just to leave them alone

    Stevie 🎧 Report

    me and most RNs would not take the psychiatric medications we give to patients ..because of side effects we have seen😳

    🇯🇲Mindset🆁🅽GoodKarma Report

    Pre made sandwiches and salads sold at supermarkets are sprayed every few days with a water and bleach solution and their expire dates get moved back. Some of that food has been sprayed 15-18 times and is a month old! All FDA permitted.

    T Cramer Report

    Donuts aren’t made fresh at Dunkin. They come shipped frozen, add frosting, and bake them at midnight for the next day. Old and stale by morning.

    Brandon J Report

