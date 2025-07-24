Someone asked people to detail some company secrets from their previous workplaces and netizens rose to the challenge. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

Learning “how the sausage is made” is one of those classic parts of growing up and getting a job that still even applies if we take it literally . Generally, your workplace will frown on you giving out “secrets” that make them look bad, but if you don’t work there anymore (and any NDA’s have expired) then it’s fair game.

#1 If you work for princess cruise lines for one summer you can take a cruise anywhere in the world for $10 a day. 😊

#2 Wells Fargo DID open up fake accounts under soooooooo many people

#3 HR is not your ally at all. always save and time stamp everything you send in an email to everyone in case you get fired and need an attorney.

#4 Everyone stole from Charlotte Russe and no one cared or took it seriously and it shocked me to my core. I quit so fast

#5 the only thing fresh from tim hortons is the coffee

#6 GIRLIESSSS b careful when you try to go somewhere to fix ur phones cause they will in fact look at ur pictures!

#7 If any debt collector contact you after 8pm you can sue for $10K

#8 Girl Scout cookies are made by Interbake foods in South Sioux City, NE. Same EXACT cookies are sold and relabeled at Dollar General and packaged as Clover Valley. You can also find Thin Mints at Dollar Tree. Same factory makes them all.

#9 Amazon has to reimburse you $5-$10 if they extend your delivery date. It’s in your terms and conditions

#10 You can quite literally make everything from cava at home it's a huge waste of money

#11 Mc Donald’s ice cream is rarely ever down they are just too lazy to clean it

#12 I was an assistant for Ellen DeGeneres and she was the most horrible person to work for I had to go for therapy because of her and her short temper. She was two faced and pretended to be the most likeable person when she wasn’t she ran me to the ground.

#13 miss your flight because you were running late? no. you had a flat tire. DOT requires flights to be changed for free if you're within 2 hours of scheduled departure

#14 For a mortgage after 6 months ask for the original copy make sure you have yours compare signatures more than likely they copied and pasted your name which is fraud or they dont have both copies is court time for a free house

#15 most police officers dont know their own state laws and regularly break the law unknowingly

#16 Winco is employee owned so if you get caught stealing you’re banned for 99 years.

#17 Philippines here, Century Tuna is not a real tuna. It’s a freaking texurized vegetable protein! 🫠

#18 Tim Hortons chilly comes from a bag, lol and none of the donuts are made from scratch.

#19 Debt collectors STALK your fb and ANY social media looking for clues on how to contact you.. which is illegal.. threaten to sue and they will wipe your debt

#20 Dollar general doesn’t use the charity for actual charity, they use it when the drawers are too short 😭

#21 Daycares are the worst. The teachers are fake when you walk in and talk crazy once you walk out the door. PUT A RECORDER IN YOUR CHILD BAG. You’ll be shocked

#22 Nursing homes don’t care about your grandparents they just want the 10-15k a room

#23 Red lobster biscuits are the exact same as the box in stores but with double the butter.

#24 If you “get hurt” at Walmart as a customer and make a claim in the store, threaten to sue, most of the time the company will pay you 5-10 grand to avoid going to court if it was a minor occurrence.

#25 99% of Black Friday deals are not in fact Black Friday deals. They are the same price they’ve been or higher. You are RARELY actually getting a deal

#26 Worked in HR/recruitment for 7 years. Those ‘employee surveys’ corporate jobs send out and claim your answers will be anonymous….they’re absolutely not anonymous.

#27 Not a big secret, but people forget banks and hospitals are FOR PROFIT!

#28 Most companies that put job openings on Indeed aren’t really hiring, they just want your information to sell it.

#29 At nike you can refurn your shoes until 2 years as long as you use the app even if they are ripped,shredded etc for the same pair or a pair of the same price and if you work there for 5 years..you will get a lifetime discount no matter what.

#30 If you are harassed at work, don’t go to HR. Call an attorney or the EEOC

#31 911 dispatcher- we’re dispatching people within 30 seconds from when we answer the call. Either electronically or via radio while we listen to you. Help is coming but we have to ask you those questions for your safety and the safety of the people we’re sending. But I can’t make them go faster unless you tell me a reason. I can’t up the call priority without a reason.

#32 Don’t put your full address on your resume. The largest closest city to your actual address will do. Some hiring managers will google your address and decide the job isn’t for you - even for remote roles.

#33 If you’re in the process of having your employment history checked and you don’t want your current employer contacted, legally they can’t be contacted and if they are you can sue. For a lot.

#34 All the "handwritten" cards from Chewy are written by machines.

#35 I used to work in auto insurance - black people are charged a higher rate than white people with the same criteria.

#36 The military is using your tax dollars to pay us to sit around and be glorified janitors all day

#37 Former HR manager. Document everything and sue. Dates, times, keep a detailed record and sue. I've won 4 lawsuits for myself and lost a few because of this. Let them do it and document. Stay quiet and sue.

#38 Don’t EVER leave your child alone with the doctor. Trust me on this one!

#39 CPS doesn’t care about you or your kids. If you have a baby, they want to get that baby adopted because babies are a hot commodity they get federal $$$ from every adoption.

#40 i worked at both mcdonald’s and tim hortons, and let me tell you, mcdonald’s has STRICT hygiene policies and tim hortons is basically okay with serving flies in food, expired food, and HUGE lack of hygiene

#41 Bath and Body Works does recycle old scents and call it something different. Sometimes they’ll even trade with Pink/Victoria’s Secret since it’s their sister store 😭

#42 Never be disrespectful to your cleaner there’s a lot of bad things that can happen to your toothbrush

#43 Starbucks is nothing but sugar

#44 When these temp agencies say they can’t go past $22-$24/hour, just know the client is paying invoices @ $40-$50 an hour.

#45 I work in car insurance. Just call 10 of the major companies every 6 months or so and switch. They’re hoping you don’t shop every now and then. Do it. Shop around and see what’s available. The industry is very price competitive

#46 At Shoprite.. we used to repack food past expiry date and reduce the prize to 50% off..😩

#47 if you want to speak to customer service select the Spanish line. the line is way shorter and all the agents are required to know English as well 💕💕

#48 culver’s rootbeer is the ORIGINAL A&W recipe. they sold the recipe to culvers years ago

#49 Nursing homes are filled with neglect. No staff, and owners don’t care.

#50 Having seen a few men under the suit...can we normalize not forcing our kids to sit on the laps of mall santa, easter bunny etc

alot of the time its the sketchy security gaurd 🤭

#51 tim hortons eggs come from a bottle 💔

#52 If your child cannot talk, make frequent surprise visits to their daycare or classroom. Being advocates to IEP meetings. They’re worth every cent

#53 Worked at a an electronics store. When I went to “check the back”, I just stood there for a few mins. We never “had more in the back.”

#54 I worked at Costco and have nothing negative to say besides members being entitled and acting like they’re better than us. Sir your cashier makes 75-80k a yr…

#55 Texas Roadhouse line dances to annoy u and turn tables

#56 i was a correctional officer, call your people & check on them if they’re locked up, too much sneaky stuff & abuse by authority for fun.

#57 From my personal experience, never completely trust a doctor’s advice.

#58 Furniture stores buy a sofa for $399 and sell it to you for $3200. The market up is insane which is why so many are closing AND due to online sales now.

#59 I used to be a baker at Tim Hortons. Absolutely NOTHING is fresh. Every single thing comes in boxes stacked in the freezer and heated to order. Every. Single. Thing. No exceptions.

#60 It's not a secret but be nice to your pharmacy staff at CVS. I'm sure Walgreens it's the same stuff but they are underpaid for what they do and corporate is greedy AF not giving them enough staffing and hours to do work at a healthy pace.

#61 Roadhouse drops steaks on the ground and sells them. There I said it

#62 Not a specific workplace. but alot of companies move managers around rather than fire them for being incompetent and turning their establishment into a revolving door of ppl quitting cuz of their trash management

#63 Not a secret but a fact, amazon delivery drivers get blamed for damaged packages caused by ppl working inside the delivery station

#64 17 years ago I worked at a movie theater in high school. The “butter” had 140 cals per pump.

#65 Bath and body works foam soap is just watered down gel soap. Buy the gel. Add water and instantly get 3x more soap from one bottle

#66 Ex retail worker: generic and name brand really are the same. MK, Marc Jacobs, Kate spade, dkny, Emporioarmani Armani, Armani Exchange, diesel, Burberry, Michele, adidas etc watches/accessories are made by Fossil Inc.

#67 Vision and dental insurance is basically a scam lol. You can get better discounts with cash pay prices a lot of the time.

#68 I still work there. You ever get a medical bill because you spoke to the doctor about a new problem during your annual exam. Call that office and ask for a coding review. You as the the patient has to say those words. Don’t just ask why you got billed. Demand a coding review.

#69 Insurance agent here!! The AGENTS aren’t scamming you—we literally know the industry inside and out. We HELP you to NOT get scammed by the billion dollar companies. If you want the best insurance value, contact an insurance brokerage not a direct company

#70 Mattress Firm: the prices are always the same, they just re-advertise it as a different sale. As long as it’s not Tempurpedic brand, you can negotiate almost any price and ask for free stuff. They want the sale.

#71 I used to work for an eye doctor in Lasik surgery is literally so dangerous because of the fact that it TERRIBLE EFFECTS on mental health if something goes wrong and the possibilities are HIGH. I would never recommend it to anyone✨

#72 a shockingly high number of ob-gyns are secretly anti choice and voted for Trump 😞

#73 Cooks in the kitchens at restaurants wear gloves but will still touch their phones, their hair, other objects outside the line, then will continue cooking/prepping

#74 anna oop (and all "her" side channels) are run by crealon media and they put off paying their freelancers their tiny amount of pay until you threaten to sue them

#75 Wells Fargo has a toxic culture.

#76 If getting a divorced, go to the courthouse and tell them you want to pack it for a free divorce.You are too poor. they will help you fill it out. My divorce costed 4 stamps. 2 for his copy and 2 for mine. don't pay the courthouse all that money.

#77 I worked for a charity call center ..90% of profits dont go to the actual charity

#78 Bloomingdales sends majority of there clothes to marshalls and tj maxx

#79 SUE THEM ALL everybody 😂bc if you look closely somebody always breaking the terms and agreements when the last time yall ever actually read your lease ,subscriptions work contracts etc

#80 i worked at tim hortons as my first job, NEVER eat the food only bagels, doughnuts and coffee that’s it.

#81 Tim hortons chills and soup are boiled while in there plastic bags so u get melted plastic with your soup. And its not fresh everything is frozen 🙄

#82 All of wawa food is frozen and we boil it and serve it

#83 Doctors don’t care.. they look at humans like they’re working an assembly line ..

#84 At Verizon, if you find the higher ups on linked in, they will credit you whatever you want just to leave them alone

#85 me and most RNs would not take the psychiatric medications we give to patients ..because of side effects we have seen😳

#86 Pre made sandwiches and salads sold at supermarkets are sprayed every few days with a water and bleach solution and their expire dates get moved back. Some of that food has been sprayed 15-18 times and is a month old! All FDA permitted.

#87 Donuts aren’t made fresh at Dunkin. They come shipped frozen, add frosting, and bake them at midnight for the next day. Old and stale by morning.