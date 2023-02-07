Now, grab a quill and a piece of parchment because you’ll definitely want to write some of these awesome Shakespearean insults down, if not memorize them by heart. Although all of these swear words and sayings are a blast to read, some of them might just reverberate your heartstrings more; in that case, give them your vote! And lastly, share the absolute best insults by Shakespeare with anyone who’s into cursing like a real snob.

#1 "He has not so much brain as ear-wax." - "Troilus and Cressida" (Act 5, Scene 1).

#2 “Away, you three-inch fool! “ - "The Taming of the Shrew" (Act 4, Scene 1).

#3 “You are as a candle, the better burnt out.” - "Henry IV Part 2" (Act 1, Scene 2).

#4 “You have such a February face, So full of frost, of storm, and cloudiness.” - "Much Ado About Nothing" (Act 5, Scene 4).

#5 "They have a plentiful lack of wit." - "Hamlet" (Act 2, Scene 2).

#6 "Away, you mouldy rogue, away!" - "Henry IV, Part 2" (Act 2, Scene 4).

#7 “What, you egg?” - "Macbeth" (Act 4, Scene 2).

#8 "Thou slander of thy heavy mother's womb!" - "Richard III."

#9 “Thou damned and luxurious mountain goat.” - "Henry V" (Act 4, Scene 4).

#10 “You starvelling, you eel-skin, you dried neat’s-tongue, you bull’s-pizzle, you stock-fish–O for breath to utter what is like thee!-you tailor’s-yard, you sheath, you bow-case, you vile standing tuck!” - "Henry IV Part 1" (Act 2, Scene 4).

#11 “Your brain is as dry as the remainder biscuit after voyage.” - "As You Like It" (Act 2, Scene 7).

#12 "If you spend word for word with me, I shall make your wit bankrupt." - "Two Gentlemen of Verona" (Act 2, Scene 4).

#13 "You are not worth another word, else I’d call you knave." - "All’s Well That Ends Well" (Act 2, Scene 3).

#14 "I do desire that we may be better strangers." - "As You Like It" (Act 3, Scene 2).

#15 "Eater of broken meats!" - "King Lear" (Act 2, Scene 2).

#16 “Men from children nothing differ.” - "Much Ado About Nothing."

#17 "You do unbend your noble strength, to think so brainsickly of things." - "Macbeth."

#18 “A most notable coward, an infinite and endless liar, an hourly promise breaker, the owner of no one good quality.” - "All’s Well That Ends Well" (Act 3, Scene 6).

#19 “I am sick when I do look on thee.” - "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" (Act 2, Scene 1).

#20 “Peace, ye fat guts!” - "Henry IV Part 1" (Act 2, Scene 2).

#21 “There’s no more faith in thee than in a stewed prune.” - "Henry IV Part 1" (Act 3, Scene 3).

#22 “Thou art as fat as butter.” - "Henry IV Part 1" (Act 2, Scene 4).

#23 “Thy tongue outvenoms all the worms of Nile.” - "Cymbeline" (Act 3, Scene 4).

#24 “You poor, base, rascally, cheating lack-linen mate!” - "Henry IV Part II" (Act 2, Scene 4).

#25 “No longer from head to foot than from hip to hip, she is spherical, like a globe; I could find countries in her.” - "The Comedy of Errors" (Act 3, Scene 2).

#26 "You, minion, are too saucy." - "The Two Gentlemen of Verona" (Act 1, Scene 2).

#27 "Drunkenness is his best virtue, for he will be swine drunk, and in his sleep he does little harm, save to his bedclothes about him." - "All’s Well That Ends Well" (Act 4, Scene 3).

#28 "You are now sailed into the north of my lady’s opinion, where you will hang like an icicle on a Dutchman’s beard." - "Twelfth Night" (Act 3, Scene 2).

#29 "I do wish thou were a dog, that I might love thee something." - "Timon of Athens" (Act 4, Scene 4).

#30 "Her face is not worth sunburning." - "Henry V" (Act 5, Scene 2).

#31 "Thou hateful wither’d hag!" - "Richard III" (Act I, Scene 3).

#32 “You basket-hilt stale juggler, you!” - "Henry IV Part 2."

#33 “I’d beat thee, but I should infect my hands.” - "Timon of Athens."

#34 “Thou art a very ragged wart.” - "Henry IV" (Act 3, Scene 2).

#35 "In civility thou seem'st so empty." - "As You Like It."

#36 "That kiss is as comfortless as frozen water to a starved snake." - "Titus Andronicus."

#37 “Come, come, you froward and unable worms!” - "The Taming Of The Shrew" (Act 5, Scene 2).

#38 “His wit’s as thick as a Tewkesbury mustard.” - "Henry IV Part 2" (Act 2, Scene 4).

#39 “If thou wilt needs marry, marry a fool; for wise men know well enough what monsters you make of them.” - "Hamlet" (Act 3, Scene 1).

#40 “I scorn you, scurvy companion.” - "Henry IV Part II" (Act 2, Scene 4).

#41 “Methink’st thou art a general offence and every man should beat thee.” - "All’s Well That Ends Well" (Act 2, Scene 3).

#42 “My wife’s a hobby horse!” - "The Winter’s Tale" (Act 2, Scene 1).

#43 “The rankest compound of villainous smell that ever offended nostril.” - "The Merry Wives of Windsor" (Act 3, Scene 5).

#44 “The tartness of his face sours ripe grapes.” - "The Comedy of Errors" (Act 5, Scene 4).

#45 “Thou art a boil, a plague sore.” - "King Lear" (Act 2, Scene 2).

#46 “Thou cream faced loon.” - "Macbeth" (Act 5, Scene 3).

#47 “Thou leathern-jerkin, crystal-button, knot-pated, agatering, puke-stocking, caddis-garter, smooth-tongue, Spanish pouch!” - "Henry IV Part 1" (Act 2, Scene 4).

#48 “Thou lump of foul deformity.” - "Richard III" (Act 1, Scene 2).

#49 “Thou subtle, perjur’d, false, disloyal man!” - "The Two Gentlemen of Verona" (Act 4, Scene 2).

#50 “Thy sin’s not accidental, but a trade.” - "Measure For Measure" (Act 3, Scene 1).

#51 “Villain, I have done thy mother” - "Titus Andronicus" (Act 4, Scene 2).

#52 “Out of my sight! Thou dost infect mine eyes.” - "Richard III" (Act 1, Scene 2).

#53 "Your abilities are too infant-like for doing much alone." - "Coriolanus" (Act 2, Scene 1).

#54 "Thou art the cap of all the fools." - "Timon of Athens" (Act 4, Scene 3).

#55 "A fool, an empty purse. There was no money in’t." - "Cymbeline" (Act 4, Scene 2).

#56 "A rare parrot-teacher!" - "Much Ado About Nothing" (Act 1, Scene 1).

#57 "O you beast! I’ll so maul you and your toasting-iron, That you shall think the devil is come from hell." - "King John" (Act 4, Scene 3).

#58 "You should be women, and yet your beards forbid me to interpret that you are so." - "Macbeth" (Act 1, Scene 3).

#59 "Thou flea, thou nit, thou winter-cricket thou!" - "The Taming of the Shrew" (Act 3, Scene 3).

#60 “You starveling, you eel-skin, you dried neat’s tongue, you bull’s pizzle, you stock-fish!” - "Henry IV Part 1."

#61 “I am pigeon-liver’d and lack gall.” - "Hamlet" (Act 2, Scene 2).

#62 “Was the Duke a flesh-monger, a fool and a coward?” - "Measure For Measure" (Act 5, Scene 1).

#63 “Like the toad; ugly and venomous.” - "As You Like It" (Act 2, Scene 1).

#64 "Foul spoken coward, that thund’rest with thy tongue, and with thy weapon nothing dares perform." - "Titus Andronicus" (Act 2, Scene 1).

#65 "Threadbare juggler!" - "The Comedy of Errors" (Act 5, Scene 1).

#66 "She hath more hair than wit, and more faults than hairs, and more wealth than faults." - "Two Gentlemen of Verona" (Act 3, Scene 1).

#67 "By mine honour, if I were but two hours younger, I’d beat thee." - "All’s Well That Ends Well" (Act 2, Scene 3).

#68 "Thou art a base, proud, shallow, beggarly, three-suited, hundred-pound, filthy worsted-stocking knave; a lily-liver’d, action-taking, whoreson, glass-gazing, superserviceable, finical rogue; one-trunk-inheriting slave; one that wouldst be a bawd in way of good service, and art nothing but the composition of a knave, beggar, coward, pandar, and the son and heir of a mongrel b***h." - "King Lear" (Act 2, Scene 2).

#69 "Bloody, bawdy villain! Remorseless, treacherous, lecherous, kindless villain!" - "Hamlet" (Act 2, Scene 2).

#70 “Sweep on, you fat and greasy citizens!” - "As You Like It."

#71 “You common cry of curs, whose breath I hate, as reek o’ the rotten fens.” - "Coriolanus."

#72 “Away, you starvelling, you elf-skin, you dried neat’s-tongue, bull’s-pizzle, you stock-fish!” - "Henry IV Part 1" (Act 2, Scene 4).

#73 “I’ll beat thee, but I would infect my hands.” - "Timon of Athens" (Act 4, Scene 3).

#74 “More of your conversation would infect my brain.” - "Coriolanus" (Act 2, Scene 1).

#75 “Thine forward voice, now, is to speak well of thine friend; thine backward voice is to utter foul speeches and to detract.” - "The Tempest" (Act 2, Scene 2).

#76 “That trunk of humours, that bolting-hutch of beastliness, that swollen parcel of dropsies, that huge bombard of sack, that stuffed cloak-bag of guts, that roasted Manningtree ox with pudding in his belly, that reverend vice, that grey Iniquity, that father ruffian, that vanity in years?” - "Henry IV Part 1" (Act 2, Scene 4).

#77 “Thine face is not worth sunburning.” - "Henry V" (Act 5, Scene 2).

#78 “Here is the babe, as loathsome as a toad.” - "Titus Andronicus" (Act 4, Scene 3).

#79 “Thou art unfit for any place but hell.” - "Richard III" (Act 1 Scene 2).

#80 “Thou clay-brained guts, thou knotty-pated fool, thou whoreson obscene greasy tallow-catch!” - "Henry IV Part 1" (Act 2, Scene 4 ).

#81 “Thou elvish-mark’d, abortive, rooting hog!” - "Richard III" (Act 1, Scene 3 ).

#82 “That poisonous bunch-back’d toad!” - "Richard III" (Act 1, Scene 3).

#83 “Thou sodden-witted lord! Thou hast no more brain than I have in mine elbows.” - "Troilus and Cressida" (Act 2, Scene 1).

#84 “Thou whoreson zed, thou unnecessary letter!” - "King Lear" (Act 2, Scene 2 ).

#85 “Would thou wert clean enough to spit upon.” - "Timon of Athens" (Act 4, Scene 3).

#86 “Would thou wouldst burst!” - "Timon of Athens" (Act 4, Scene 3).

#87 “You scullion! You rampallian! You fustilarian! I’ll tickle your catastrophe!” - "Henry IV Part 2" (Act 2, Scene 1).

#88 “Heaven truly knows that thou art false as hell” - "Othello" (Act 4, Scene 2).

#89 "Four of his five wits went halting off, and now is the whole man governed with one: so that if he have wit enough to keep himself warm, let him bear it for a difference between himself and his horse; for it is all the wealth that he hath left, to be known a reasonable creature." - "Much Ado About Nothing" (Act 1, Scene 1).

#90 "It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing." - "Macbeth" (Act 5, Scene 5).

#91 "Away thou rag, thou quantity, thou remnant." - "The Taming of the Shrew" (Act 4, Scene 3).

#92 "Saucy lackey!" - "As You Like It" (Act 3, Scene 2).

#93 "Dissembling harlot, thou art false in all." - "The Comedy of Errors" (Act 4, Scene 4).

#94 "Bottled spider!" - "Richard III" (Act 1, Scene 3).

#95 "Come, come, you froward and unable worms!" - "The Taming Of The Shrew" (Act 5, Scene 2).

#96 "A weasel hath not such a deal of spleen as you are toss’d with." - "Henry IV, Part 1" (Act 2, Scene 3).

#97 “Thou crusty batch of nature!” - "Troilus and Cressida."

#98 “Why, thou clay brained guts, thou knotty pated fool, thou whoreson obscene greasy tallow catch!” - "Henry IV Part 1."

#99 “A foul and pestilent congregation of vapours. What a piece of work is man!” - "Hamlet."