Seth Macfarlane Admits Ted Season 2 Could Be The End As Release Date Nears

Created by Seth MacFarlane, Ted serves as a prequel to the writer-director’s film series of the same name.

Set during John Bennett’s teenage years, it explores his experiences with the titular sentient teddy bear.

The series was renewed for a second installment in May 2024, and it is set to premiere this week. Despite scoring positive reviews in its first entry, the comedy is set to end with its sophomore outing.

Highlights Seth MacFarlane’s prequel comedy returns with eight episodes as John and Ted enter senior year in 1994.

Despite strong reviews, the live-action series may end with season 2 due to high production costs.

MacFarlane has already revealed the next chapter in the Ted franchise with Mark Wahlberg’s return.

Ahead of season 2’s release, MacFarlane teased what’s in store for the franchise, and a third season might not be in the cards.

Ted season 2 release date and time

Image credits: Peacock

Ted season 2 is scheduled to premiere on March 5, 2026, at 3 am ET / 12 am PT.

The second season is expected to include eight episodes, one more than the inaugural installment. All episodes will drop together so that fans can binge them.

Season 2 is likely to be the final chapter of the live-action series. In a March 2026 interview with ScreenRant, creator Seth MacFarlane confirmed that “as of now, there are no direct plans” to continue the live-action show.

Where to watch Ted season 2

Image credits: Peacock

Ted season 2 will stream exclusively on Peacock.

Viewers can also catch up on the seven-episode first season by subscribing to the service. The first installment was a success for the platform, becoming its most-watched original title just days after its premiere.

An ad-supported subscription to the service costs $7.99/month or $79.99/year. A premium subscription without ads is priced at $10.99/month or $109.99/year, while a premium plus package charges $16.99/month or $169.99/year.

Ted season 2 cast: Who is returning?

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

There are no major shakeups, and the core cast for season 2 remains the same.

MacFarlane returns as the voice of Ted, the titular anthropomorphic teddy bear.

Max Burkholder plays John Bennett, a younger version of Mark Wahlberg’s character in the films.

Image credits: Peacock

The rest of the main cast includes:

Alanna Ubach as Susan Bennett, John’s mom.

Scott Grimes as Matty Bennett, John’s dad.

Giorgia Whigham as Blaire Bennett, John’s cousin.

What to expect from Ted season 2

Image credits: Peacock

The second installment is set in 1994, during John’s senior year of high school. It will follow Ted and John as they try to finish the latter’s final school year with as many adventures as possible.

Given MacFarlane’s recent comments, the series is likely to conclude with John’s graduation.

The second installment almost did not happen, as Puckreported in August 2024 that the series was on the verge of cancellation due to high production costs.

In a chat with ComicBook on March 3, MacFarlane admitted that the live-action show was expensive to produce because of its heavy use of CGI. As a result, the creative team turned its attention to an animated series serving as a sequel to the films.

While the follow-up does not have a confirmed release date, MacFarlane announced that Mark Wahlberg and Amanda Seyfried will return to voice their characters from the movies.

Like the live-action series, Ted: The Animated Series is expected to stream on Peacock.