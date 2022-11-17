Server Vents In This TikTok Video About A Couple Who Sat At The Restaurant For 6 Hours And Left A 10% Tip

In many countries in the world, you are not expected to tip a person that has provided you with a service because it’s their job and their employer is paying them to do it. But everyone has probably already heard that that’s not how it works in the US.

Even though it’s not mandatory to tip there, you’re pretty much forced to do it because you know how little the servers get paid because employers take into account the tips their employees get. And when you don’t, servers are pretty irritated as they often depend on those tips and want to be rewarded for their good service.

This TikTok user shared her experience of serving a couple and dedicating her whole attention to them just to get a small tip, so she shared her frustration with the internet and made a follow-up video explaining why she expected more.

The TikToker is named Kristina Withers and she has been a waitress for almost 15 years, having started when she was 14. Even though being a server isn’t Kristina’s full-time job, she likes it because of how quickly she can earn money from tips.

Because she has worked as a server for so long, she is confident in her skills and knows that she does a good job, so for that, she would like to be compensated. So she gave her all for this one couple who arrived even before she came to work and sat there until the restaurant closed but didn’t leave the standard 20 percent tip.

The couple came into the restaurant even before Kristina started work at 5:30pm. They were already checked out and were just sitting there, but at 7 o’clock, they asked if they could get a server as they wanted to order more.

As Kristina was working until closing time, she took their table and served them. They ate their tacos and finished their drinks and continued sitting at the table without ordering more. The restaurant was already empty and Kristina gave them her whole attention as she didn’t have anything else to do.

Finally, the couple left, but what Kristina was angry about was that after this exceptional service, the customers left a 10 percent tip which, for some, might seem generous, but in the US, it is considered small.

However, Kristina was happy to even get that because it meant that the couple was leaving, despite being frustrated that they occupied the table for so long and didn’t even order that much.

Not everyone who saw the video understood where this frustration was coming from, so Kristina made another video. She explained that servers know that tipping is not mandatory and that employers should make sure that the servers are receiving a decent wage, but in the current system, that responsibility falls on the customer.

In her opinion, if a customer doesn’t want to tip a server, the server has the right to not give their best service. But customers wouldn’t announce it in advance because they know that no tip means mediocre service.

That said, Kristina realizes that not everyone can afford to tip and she personally would still give such people good service if they confessed it right away and were pleasant people. She has the biggest problem with people who are both rude, annoying, demanding and don’t tip on top of making the server work more.

In a different video Kristina made an analogy by comparing restaurant servers with other workers such as the ones that come to work on your house. They are getting paid not only for the materials they use, but also for their labor.

It’s the same with tips, according to the waitress. The food in this case would be the materials and the service is the labor. Only in this case, you can choose what amount you want to pay. Kristina lists that you are paying for the server’s recommendations, exceptional service and a fun time.

The woman repeats again that she knows tips are not mandatory and it would be great if employers paid a decent wage, but that’s not the way it is right now. She explained further, “There is federal minimum wage and there is tipped federal minimum wage. Server minimum wage or “tipped minimum wage” is significantly less than the regular minimum wage line because they factor in that with tips, we should be making at or more money than minimum wage. That’s how they get away with paying us less.”

It is true that most states don’t require minimum wage for employees whose job specifically includes tips. According to the law, an employee is considered to be a tipped employee if they regularly receive at least $20-$35 per month in tips depending on the state.

The tipped minimum wage is the lowest amount that an employee can earn per hour. It is determined by state, but it can’t be lower than $2.13 per hour, which is set by federal law. In addition to that, if employees don’t reach the federal minimum wage, which is $7.25, even when they take into account the actual tips, the employer has to compensate for the difference.

However, servers usually do reach the federal minimum wage with tips and almost 60 percent of their wage actually is paid by the customers in tips. Obviously, the tips depend on what industry, what state and what city you work in, but according to Adia, the median average of tips per day is $100 in the US. By hour they earn from $5.77 to $23.80.

Tips initially were introduced as motivation and incentive. It was a way for a customer to show that they liked the server and wanted to reward their effort and skills. But recently it became the only way working people can actually survive. Now if customers don’t tip, servers feel like they’ve wasted their time.

Do you find the tipping culture and the way that it is implemented in the laws in the US problematic? Do you feel that Kristina has a point and if you get good service, you should leave a good tip? Do you agree with people who say that good service is in their job description and it isn’t the customer who should pay their wages? We would love to hear your thoughts and if you’ve ever worked in the industry, don’t hesitate to share your view.