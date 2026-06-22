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While puppies tend to dominate adoption campaigns and social media feeds, older dogs remain one of the least adopted groups in shelters. Age often works against them, despite the fact that senior dogs are typically calmer, well-socialized, and just as capable of forming deep bonds with people. Photographer Christian Vieler set out to challenge these perceptions through a portrait series that places aging dogs at the center of attention.

Best known for his dynamic canine photography, Vieler approaches his subjects with a focus on personality rather than perfection. In his ongoing project Frei Schnauze, he turns his lens toward senior dogs, capturing them with the same energy, character, and individuality that have made his work recognizable around the world. The result is a collection of portraits that feels less like pet photography and more like a study of life experience written across a face.

More info: Instagram | vieler-photography.com

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#1

A cute brown and black senior dog with a white feather playfully balanced on its head, photographed by Christian Vieler.

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Many of the dogs photographed for the project come from shelters and rescue organizations, where senior animals are frequently overlooked in favor of younger ones. By presenting them in striking, character-driven portraits, Vieler invites viewers to look beyond age and consider the qualities that often make older dogs exceptional companions.

The series also serves as a reminder that dogs do not lose their capacity for joy as they grow older. They still seek connection, enjoy play, and thrive on affection. Through these portraits, Vieler offers a different perspective on aging, one that values experience over novelty and character over youth.
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    #2

    Christian Vieler captures a touching portrait of a senior dog with soulful eyes, celebrating love and loyalty.

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    #3

    Christian Vieler captures a humorous portrait of a senior dog with its tongue playfully sticking out, celebrating love.

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    jls36sclmda avatar
    JSL
    JSL
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    AWWW....love me the frosty faces.

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    #4

    A charming senior dog with humorous, wind-blown fur, embodying love and loyalty by Christian Vieler.

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    #5

    Christian Vieler captures an excited senior dog catching a treat, celebrating love and loyalty.

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    #6

    An expressive senior dog with an open mouth and wide eyes, reflecting loyalty in Christian Vieler's photo.

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    #7

    A close-up of a senior pug with a gentle, aged face, celebrating love and loyalty as captured by Christian Vieler.

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    #8

    An endearing portrait of a senior wire-haired dog with expressive eyes, celebrating love and loyalty by Christian Vieler.

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    #9

    A small, scruffy senior dog with big eyes, dark fur with grey, by Christian Vieler, conveying love and loyalty.

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    #10

    A shaggy black senior dog with expressive brown eyes and a white patch on its chest, tilting its head.

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    #11

    A happy senior dog with a grey and black coat, captured by Christian Vieler, showing love and loyalty.

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    #12

    A senior dog with brown fur, eyes wide with excitement, and mouth open catching a treat, a joyful photo by Christian Vieler.

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    #13

    A senior dog with striking grey and black fur and warm brown eyes, captured in a touching photo by Christian Vieler.

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    #14

    A surprised senior dog with wide eyes and an open mouth, a loyal companion in a Christian Vieler photo.

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    #15

    A friendly senior dog lying down, showcasing love and loyalty, in a photo by Christian Vieler.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A happy senior dog, captured by Christian Vieler, with a warm, loyal expression on a dark background.

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    #17

    A black and white senior dog with big, warm eyes looking directly at the camera, taken by Christian Vieler.

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    #18

    A senior dog with long, shaggy brown and white fur, big expressive eyes, and its tongue slightly out, captured by Christian Vieler.

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    #19

    Christian Vieler captures a joyful portrait of a brown senior dog with an open mouth, celebrating love and loyalty.

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    #20

    Christian Vieler captures a charming portrait of a black and white senior dog sitting, celebrating love and loyalty.

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    #21

    A small, light-colored beagle mix senior dog sitting on a dark background, looking curiously with one ear perked.

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    jls36sclmda avatar
    JSL
    JSL
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is this a puppy or a very pocket beagle?

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    #22

    A regal black Doberman Pinscher senior dog with tan markings, looking calmly at the camera.

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    #23

    A small, white and black senior dog with wide eyes and an open mouth, appearing to bark or growl playfully.

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    #24

    A senior dog with reddish-brown fur and a white muzzle, looking directly at the camera with its tongue slightly out.

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    jls36sclmda avatar
    JSL
    JSL
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    gorgeous coloring

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    #25

    A charming close-up of a senior long-haired chihuahua, celebrating love and loyalty in a portrait by Christian Vieler.

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    #26

    A soulful close-up of a senior black dog with a wise expression, celebrating love and loyalty by Christian Vieler.

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    #27

    A close-up portrait of a senior boxer dog with a white muzzle, celebrating love and loyalty by Christian Vieler.

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    #28

    A senior dog making a funny face, chocolate brown with a grey muzzle, captured by Christian Vieler, displaying love and loyalty.

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    #29

    A senior dog with one ear up and one down, dark fur with grey patches, by Christian Vieler, portraying love and loyalty.

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    #30

    A senior dog with a concerned expression, brown and white fur, photographed by Christian Vieler, illustrating love and loyalty.

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