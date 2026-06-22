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While puppies tend to dominate adoption campaigns and social media feeds, older dogs remain one of the least adopted groups in shelters. Age often works against them, despite the fact that senior dogs are typically calmer, well-socialized, and just as capable of forming deep bonds with people. Photographer Christian Vieler set out to challenge these perceptions through a portrait series that places aging dogs at the center of attention.

Best known for his dynamic canine photography, Vieler approaches his subjects with a focus on personality rather than perfection. In his ongoing project Frei Schnauze, he turns his lens toward senior dogs, capturing them with the same energy, character, and individuality that have made his work recognizable around the world. The result is a collection of portraits that feels less like pet photography and more like a study of life experience written across a face.

More info: Instagram | vieler-photography.com