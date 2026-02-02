I Tried To Buy A $1,500 Van After An Accident, And It Turned Into A Legal Nightmare

ADVERTISEMENT

Moderator’s note:

If you find yourself disagreeing with this person’s actions, we encourage you not to downvote the post. Instead, kindly express your opinions in the comments. We recommend maintaining politeness and articulating your thoughts with well-constructed arguments.

My story begins back in 2024. I was on my way to pick my wife up from work one evening when I was struck by another vehicle. The other driver was young and made a mistake – there’s not much more to that part. My beautiful ’95 Buick Park Avenue was totaled, and if I hadn’t been in a Buick, I don’t think I’d be here to tell this story. So, special thanks to the fine folks at Buick.

After a lengthy stint in physical therapy and regular therapy, I was finally ready to get back on my feet.

RELATED:

I was reimbursed for the Buick and started looking for another vehicle

Image credits: Valentin Lacoste (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Obviously, I wanted another Buick, but I had been incredibly lucky with my previous deal – a semi-classic car with under 100k miles for less than $1,000 (perks of small-town life). I didn’t expect to find something like that again.

I browsed a few dealerships and asked friends and family if they knew of anything for sale. Eventually, I came across a van listed for $1,500. When I asked about it, I realized the seller was someone I had known very briefly about 15 years ago. It was the last day of June when I first reached out, and they didn’t reply until July 3rd. I brushed it off – I had no idea what kind of life they were living, so who was I to judge?

They brought the van over for a test drive, and it was absolutely hideous on the inside. The entire dashboard was covered in random paint. There were Post-it notes everywhere with reminders to meet people. The carpet was disgusting, and the sliding doors barely worked. We drove to AutoZone to check the codes, and mechanically, everything checked out. I’m someone who’s willing to put in the work, so I overlooked the cosmetic disaster and decided to buy it.

ADVERTISEMENT

From AutoZone, we went to our local UPS store to have the sale notarized. I paid for everything because the other person didn’t have any money. We agreed that the payment would be completed at the time of the title transfer. Anyone will tell you that title changes, registration, and insurance aren’t free.

Next, we went to Food Lion so I could buy money orders. I purchased $1,300 total – two $500 money orders and one $300 – and handed them directly to the seller. We agreed that I would give them the remaining $200 in cash later that same day after paying for registration and insurance.

We then went to the tag office for the final step

Image credits: Nhân Võ (not the actual photo)

It was still July 3rd, and everything was packed. ATMs were empty, which is why I had to use money orders in the first place. When it came time to pay, the fees were higher than expected. The seller agreed to let me use the cash I had on hand toward those fees, and we agreed that instead of $200, I would pay $300 the next day for the inconvenience.

ADVERTISEMENT

At that point, they already had $1,300 of my money, so there was no reason to think I wouldn’t follow through. Before I could hand the clerk the money, the seller suddenly insisted on putting a lien on the title for the remaining $300. Fine – I was paying them the very next day, so I didn’t see it as a big deal. Everything was signed and agreed upon.

I went home with a gross but functional van. The seller went home with $1,300 and a promise of $300 more

Image credits: Ivan Kazlouskij (not the actual photo)

The next day, I returned to their “home” with $300 in cash and the lien release paperwork. The release had to be signed at the tag office because notarization isn’t free. They got into what was now my van – complete with new tags and fresh insurance – and we went out trying to cash the money orders. Everything had been closed the day before, and since it was now July 4th, finding a place with enough cash was difficult.

ADVERTISEMENT

We ended up at Walmart. They successfully cashed two money orders and now had $800 in cash plus a $500 money order. Walmart told us the last one couldn’t be cashed for 10 days. This upset them because they needed the money to buy another vehicle.

They asked for the $300 cash, and I agreed – on the condition they sign the lien release. That wasn’t acceptable to them. They wanted the cash without signing anything. Wanting to be done with the situation, I took them back home. We agreed to try another Walmart the next day.

For the next week, this continued. I picked them up and drove them around trying to cash that last money order. I didn’t have to do this, but I felt bad and wanted to help. One day, they texted me begging for a ride to McDonald’s for a scheduled visitation with their only child. I was busy preparing for my mom’s return from out of town, but I still agreed.

When I arrived, they kept me waiting in the July heat for 30 minutes

Image credits: Ben Burlaga (not the actual photo)

Eventually, they staggered out, clearly high – they had been inside injecting d***s. They rushed me to drive faster, as if I could make up for their addiction. I obeyed the speed limit. They arrived late, and the foster mother – an absolute saint – left. The seller cried and blamed everyone else.

Once again, they demanded the cash and refused to sign the lien release.

The last time we interacted in person was July 13 – the day they would finally be able to cash the last money order. By then, my mom was back in town and tried to help. We went to her bank, but it was useless since the money order had already been signed over.

That morning, the seller texted me demanding I give them the van back without returning my money. Believing the lien allowed them to steal it, they threatened grand theft auto. I called the sheriff’s office and was told plainly: the van was legally mine, and the lien only entitled them to collect money – not possession.

After the bank failed, I drove them home. They again demanded the van. When I asked for my money back, they admitted they’d spent it all on d***s.

Then things turned violent. From the back seat, they grabbed my keys out of my mother’s hands – she’s 70 years old

Image credits: Jim Luo (not the actual photo)

They yanked so hard the keys snapped, recoiled, and punched themselves in the face. They grabbed the broken key, ran inside, and screamed for us to leave their property.

I called the police. When they arrived, they didn’t ask for ID. They already knew this person. Despite my paperwork proving ownership, money order receipts, tags, and taxes paid, the officer didn’t look at anything. They didn’t run the plates. They ignored the assault and theft. My mom and I were placed in patrol cars and forced away from my van.

The seller claimed I hadn’t paid them anything.

The officer believed them – based solely on my skin color. Yes, the officer and the seller were the same race

Image credits: Alina Rubo (not the actual photo)

I was sent home and gave the seller a choice: pay me back or I sue. They laughed. They thought they could sell my van. What they forgot was that the title had already been signed over.

I sued them. I won.

Serving them was a nightmare. The police claimed they couldn’t find them – until the seller texted me bragging about hiding from the court officer. I showed the texts. They were served. They didn’t show up. Judgment granted.

When I requested a writ of execution, police said the house was too dirty to seize anything of value. The writ was ignored. My mom was a***ulted. I was robbed. The sheriff did nothing.

As of today, I don’t know where my van is

Image credits: Daulet Turubayev(not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The last time I saw it, someone was tearing parts out. Police refused to take a theft report – for the van or the money orders.

The only justice I got was a reward for reporting the d**g den they spent my money at.

I left the state after that. The entire experience destroyed my faith in the justice system.

The lesson I learned? Don’t be Black – because the cops won’t believe a word you say.

Moderator’s note

Please be aware that the images used in this article are illustrative only and do not depict the actual people or events described.

If you’ve experienced something similar or have a story you’d like to share, we welcome submissions from our community, including anonymous ones. You can send your story directly to community@boredpanda.com to be shared anonymously, or upload it through our Bored Panda submission form by clicking here. We review community stories regularly, and some may be featured in upcoming posts.