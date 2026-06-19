The biggest takeaway? As the person who started the thread put it: whatever you think is bad, it’s actually worse. Read on for the most eye-opening confessions.

While many confessions reveal the dirty truths , some former employees also shared positive insider tips, like how to score hidden discounts.

Recently, a Threads user asked people to spill the juiciest secrets from their past jobs, and the answers prove that sometimes the best whistleblowers are the ones who’ve already handed in their resignation letters.

Ever wondered how often hotel pillows are actually washed? Or how some restaurants manage to sell expired sushi?

#1 At this hotel the pillows never get washed unless there’s actually a stain of some sort on it. The sheets, blankets, and pillow cases do get washed but the decorative pillows and blankets never and I mean never have been washed.



If you have hair on your sheets or pillows it’s not because someone was just laying there or they weren’t changed is because the washer and dryer are not being clean correctly and it’s hair coming from the washer and dryer.



The floors are only vacuumed never shampooed. If it’s wet or a stain they just let it dry.



Also anyone who works at a hotel 9 times out of ten they have access to all the rooms so watch what you leave out when you’re not there.



All the hot and fresh breakfast come from a frozen bag and usually stale muffins. Nothing is actually “cleaned” like how it should be.



There’s ALWAYS a discount that can be applied, there are hundreds of codes we can apply and it will give you a discount but you have to ask.



Oh and if the room smells like mold, get out and demand a new room. The ACs are not cleaned ever and the build up/mold on there and in the room would blow your mind.

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#2 Worked in healthcare. I wouldn’t let some of them babysit even a dog.

#3 I worked in the service department at a car dealership. The mark up on everything was absolutely insane.

Keeping secrets is part of the job for millions of people. Doctors and lawyers, psychologists and physicians, government employees, bankers, and even hotel staff often keep confidential information about their clients, products, and workplace practices secret. But while this helps big businesses protect their brand, it actually takes a major toll on the people holding the information in. Recent studies show that keeping secrets wears us down and negatively impacts our mental health. ADVERTISEMENT That is exactly why so many people rush to spill the tea the second they quit. Venting about workplace mysteries can feel freeing.

#4 I worked for a dentist in Albuquerque, NM. I'm a dental hygienist, I was told to not throw away the disposable prophy angles, instead they were soaked in a solution and reused. I never went back and turned that office in to the State dental board.

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#5 Back in Brazil I worked in a restaurant that they just spray some water on the expired sushis to sell them again…

#6 Worked at *the world’s most popular fast food chain* and the inside of that ice cream machine smelled like sweaty gym socks.

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For people still on the clock, speaking up is a massive risk. A recent survey by the Institute of Business Ethics shows the sad reality of modern work culture. Nearly 23% of employees said they noticed illegal or unethical behavior at their job in the past year. Around 33% of those who saw misconduct chose to stay completely silent. A huge 43% worried that speaking up would get them fired, while many others thought management wouldn’t fix the problems anyway. Worse yet, for the brave 67% who actually did speak up, about half faced direct retaliation or personal disadvantage. “If we’re serious about preventing the harmful workplace behaviors that we see constantly hitting the headlines, like harassment and bullying, a safe speak-up culture is crucial. When employees are afraid of retaliation or believe their concerns won’t be acted upon, serious issues can persist unchecked,” said Lauren Branston, CEO of the Institute of Business Ethics.

#7 I worked at a day spa, they had a detox mud bath and advertised that it was some really expensive spa brand. But the owner just had us prepare it w Hershey's chocolate powder & essential oils like lavender, rose or eucalyptus mixed in.

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#8 Scientist here. I've worked with some "scientists" whom I wouldn't trust to prepare my lunch, let alone would I trust them with hazardous chemicals. There are some *incredibly* stupid people who pretend to be very, very smart

#9 Not my past job but tea nonetheless. About 10-15 years ago most of the best clubs on south beach were owned by one group. At one popular club there was a huge door guy who got off on being extra rough with guys he kicked out. One night he body slams this poor kid, breaks his neck i think and puts him in a coma. Family sued, won 6M.



They had to sell the biggest club to pay them off and south beach was never the same.

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The reporting systems designed to protect workers aren’t much better. An analysis found that 54% of COVID-related whistleblower complaints filed with the US Department of Labor were dismissed or closed without investigation. Just 2% were resolved. This shows that even when workers go through official channels, the system largely fails them.

#10 I've met MAYBE 2 caregivers in 5 years that I would let into my home but even then I wouldn't let them take care of anyone 🙃

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#11 Worked in a hotel restaurant in college and one time, on a busy service, watched garbage juice drip onto a burger that a server was holding (she was walking through a doorway on a set of stairs behind someone)



…Was standing next to my manager who turned to me and said, “DONT SAY ANYTHING”

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#12 Not really a secret, but I drove 18 wheelers hauling produce from California back to Texas in refrigerated trailers.



I thought I worked hard.



What I did was nothing compared to those migrant workers who picked the vegetables from the farm fields.



You’d never complain about your job ever again if you saw the conditions those people worked in.

In most U.S. states, public-policy protections make it illegal for employers to fire or retaliate against employees who report workplace safety violations in good faith. However, employers often disguise retaliation by citing attendance issues, poor attitude, or vague policy violations.

#13 I sold auto and home insurance. Commercials are very misleading when companies tell you that they will cover things that other companies won't. Insurance is very tightly regulated, so assuming you have the same coverage limits they all cover the same stuff. The only reason to choose one company over another is price and customer service.

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#14 I was a therapist who worked for a therapy office last year, and the boss stole money from all the women’s paychecks, never deposited our 401k money taken from our checks, and did so much more. Apparently this is common. Employment attorneys, labor board, and therapist board all said they couldn’t do anything. Clients never know what therapists are going through and that sometimes we don’t even get paid.

#15 We google 99.9% of your issues.

There were an estimated 9.9 million foodborne illnesses in the US, according to latest official government data. Now consider how often anyone actually checks. In the US, most restaurants are inspected once or twice a year — high-risk establishments every six months, others annually or even every two years. ADVERTISEMENT That means for the other 363 days, what happens in the kitchen stays in the kitchen. The violations that former workers describe in threads like the one that went viral are the same ones that show up in inspection records across the country. For example, raw chicken stored above ready-to-eat food. Or sauces and soups reheated past their safe window.

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#16 The grocery cart you are using has likely been used to haul the store’s garbage in

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#17 I used to manage an optometry office. I did all the things including dealing with all the frame/contact lens reps. Mark up on frames was at least 300% of the cost. (I didn’t choose that mark up, the optometrist did.)

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In a 2025 survey of fast-food workers across California, 47% said they witnessed at least one serious food safety problem at their workplace in the past year. Issues included cross-contamination, food temperature abuse, rodent infestations, and the serving of expired or spoiled food to customers. In the same survey, workers said they’re likely to face retaliation for speaking up about these issues.

#18 Walmart typically has an Ecoli outbreak once every 3 months or sooner. We take the 2025 lable off the frozen -15 degree turkey and slap on a 2026 lable. So if your Thanksgiving is done at walmart its already a year old.

#19 I worked at a 5 star resort spa. I was given two sponges for my entire day. Every facial I did that day I had to use those same two sponges to remove the cleanser.

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#20 Also EMT’s do in fact send pictures of your loved ones in groups chats with other EMT’s. Don’t recommend trying to get into their Facebook groups.

But the tables are gradually turning, and the internet is giving some employees their power back. With social media’s reach, platforms like Reddit, LinkedIn, and Glassdoor let employees expose the behind-the-scenes truths in a safe environment. It’s easy to reach tons of people through social media, and you also have the option to stay anonymous if you want. A 2023 survey by LinkedIn found that 60% of workers feel confident in sharing their workplace experiences on social media.

#21 I worked for a major computer company and the management would watch the cameras to see how long people were in the bathroom.

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#22 If you get oysters at a restaurant and they are not attached to the shell don’t eat them. The shells are recycled.



They send them right through the dish pit.

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#23 a nurse witnessed a patient begin to have a seizure and leisurely walked down the hall to tell us said patient looked “shaky”. This patient had a history of epilepsy.

These confessions matter because when the public starts paying attention, companies are often forced to fix toxic practices, and make the workplace better — for employees as well as the customers. If someone working in hospitality exposes unsafe kitchen practices like poor hygiene, it might scare away customers and push the company to either clean up its act or go out of business. ADVERTISEMENT As consumers, these secrets can even help us make decisions on how to approach a certain professional, whether to show more empathy or a little healthy suspicion.

#24 I worked for a Perkins Bakery, it was a diner, during the Sunday church rush one of my coworkers got her arm flesh SEARED OFF from opening a coffee maker (boiling hot water on her black skin) and her skin peeled off literally and her arm was disfigured and burned til it was white (again this happened to my black coworker) management gave her a hard time about needing to go to the hospital…

#25 I worked for a large for profit hospital corporation. In my region, they told housekeeping, “if the bathrooms, patient rooms, or any areas look clean, skip cleaning it and move on to save time” instead of hiring more housekeeping staff to properly clean.

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#26 Raising Canes wastes ALOT of food everyday. Food they don’t feel is “good enough” to sell.



Yet will sell pieces of chicken that aren’t as long as your pinky and won’t make up for that by giving you extra pieces.



I WOULD especially because the location I worked at was a predominantly Black customer base, and I know how my people are about buying food that’s worth their coins.



Plus only managers know how to make the sauces, so i got that locked in.

#27 Rachael Ray and Ina Garten are not nice people.

#28 Make someone mad in the drive thru at BK, get a warmed up burger from the waste bucket where we put burgers that sit under the warmer lamps too long.

That was back in the 90’s.

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#29 You would cry if you knew exactly how much food grocery stores throw out. It doesn't all go in the dumpster, most stores also have a big garbage disposal thing for produce.

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#30 MyEyeDr trains their employees to benefit the company most and screw the customer. The most expensive glasses with the worst quality

#31 Worked for an ad agency. The quirky “social media manager” everyone loves to praise online is a whole team of people. Ideas for posts and replies are workshopped amongst the office. Everything is thoroughly vetted before it’s posted. Nothing is spontaneous.

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#32 As a teen, I worked in a tanning salon. We had to do a LOT of clean up after male customers 🤢

#33 When people returned underwear and worn swimsuits to Macys we put the tag back on about back out for sale.

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#34 I worked at 7 brew. They leave milk out in high temps all day, literally saw people use 70 degree half and half to make drinks. Also they “cook” white mocha and Caramel in boiling hot water so it’s easier and faster to pour into scoops. Meaning you’re drinking bacteria constantly since milk over 41 degrees is bad. Also no one washes their hands unless they are told

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#35 I work in restaurant purchasing I’ve done both purchasing and contracts and now doing financial analytics. Everything you consume comes from Sysco, mclane, Ed Don ect ect they buy their food from top 5 companies who own EVERYTHING. Kraft, Tyson, General Mills there are no options it’s all an illusion from blackrock and vanguard

#36 I worked for and trained with an insurance company briefly as an adjuster before leaving to go back to my old job. We were taught how to cut corners when repairing customers’ cars and specifically how to convince customers to accept subpar and/or discounted parts.

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#37 You know those massage franchises that have become so popular over the years? The blanket thay sits on top of the sheets you lay on only gets washed once a week.

#38 Worked at a dental company and they were operating new offices under the insurances of already existing offices until the new licenses came in. #Fraud

#39 Worked at a major tech store that shut down during the pandemic. They threw away hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of perfectly functional tech, fixtures, and furniture. Store employees tried to convince them to donate to local nonprofits but they didn't want to be bothered with the paperwork. Local nonprofits were ✨not✨ informed of the dumpster location.

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#40 About 11ish years ago , got a job at a call center.... The job itself ended up being so easy that it was draining and boring. And we were customer service for ItWorks, an mlm company. None of us knew anything about the products. Also, majority of the calls were people that were upset because they basically got swindled into a 3 month agreement (when they thought they were buying a one time product) that you had to dispute with management to dismiss. I guess the products were trash and so pricey

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#41 I worked at my dad’s dental office back in the day and when he had new patients, it was common for them to present with work that had never been needed. Fillings done on healthy teeth. Unnecessary root canals. The works. He would lose sleep over it, knowing that they had been ripped off by dentists they had trusted.

If you are in doubt about the treatment plan a dentist recommends, PLEASE GET A SECOND OPINION.

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#42 I'm pretty sure I worked for a money laundering front one summer. It was a TacoBell wannabe, and despite being across the street from a college, we had NO customers. I was paid under the table - I made a year's tuition in 2 months.

#43 I worked as a nanny for a family who owned a business.



The boss tried to get me to sleep with him. I never did, but he did leave em cash in random places and bought my first car.



I didn't realize at the time that this was as predatory as I realize it now.



I was like 19.

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#44 i worked at a supermarket people treat like disney world. everything, and i mean everything, comes in prepared or frozen - we filled and frosted frozen cakes, baked frozen loaves of par baked bread, every prepared food (including the salads) came in bagged - before COVID, there were hot bars and you'd literally dump a bag into a hotel pan to sell to customers for $18.99 a pound, now they just dump it into containers. they have a whole kitchen and chefs on staff - and it's all an illusion

#45 not me, but i knew a scientist whose team found a cure for pancreatic cancer. the FDA didn’t approve it because it was a cure and not a treatment.

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#46 All of my old employers "secret recipes" for her salad dressings and lunch entrees were stolen directly from Food Networks website

#47 I worked at a hotel when I was 17 as housekeeping, they wash sheets and pillowcases but never the big comforter blankets 🤢 unless there was something very viable then they would.