ADVERTISEMENT

Online content choices are endless. After all, approximately 402.74 million terabytes of data on the internet are created each day. Good thing you have the opportunity to choose what to do, and what kind of content you want to consume.

Then how about you choose to learn a little history? With today's list, you'll be able to see historical pictures both in black and white and in color, which gives you a chance to empathize with the past. What's even better is that in this article, you can also learn about the creative process of the artist who made these pictures. So, don't wait up and dive in!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Celebrating The End Of World War 2, Wounded Veteran Arthur Moore Looks Up As He Watches The Ticket Rain Down From New York Buildings. August 14, 1945

Colorized historical photo of a soldier on crutches surrounded by paper debris in a busy urban street scene.
Colorized historical photo of a soldier on crutches surrounded by paper debris in a busy urban street scene.

sebcolorisation Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    A British Sailor On Board Of The Hms Alcantara Uses A Portable Sewing Machine To Repair A Signal Flag During A Voyage To Sierra Leone Photographed By Cecil Beaton In March 1942

    Colorized historical photo of a sailor using a vintage sewing machine to mend a large red fabric.
    Colorized historical photo of a sailor using a vintage sewing machine to mend a large red fabric.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    15-Cent Photo Booth In The Lobby At The United Nations Service Center At Washington, D.c. Photographed By Esther Bubley In December 1943

    Colorized historical photo of a soldier in uniform sitting in a photo booth, showcasing magical historical photos by a viral artist.
    Colorized historical photo of a soldier in uniform sitting in a photo booth, showcasing magical historical photos by a viral artist.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It’s important to learn history. Some might even say we need to study, so it won’t stay behind us. Basically, it helps us to understand how past events made the world into the shape it is today and what we need to do in order not to repeat certain mistakes and not to destroy ourselves. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some people may think that learning history is pretty boring, but they couldn’t be more wrong – you need to find a way that works the best for you. There are plenty to choose from – studying it from a textbook is only the most basic one. 
    #4

    Chrysler Corporation Office Workers Typing Various Forms. Detroit Michigan. Photographed By Arthur Siegel In May 13, 1942

    Women working in an office with typewriters in a colorized historical photo by a talented viral artist.
    Women working in an office with typewriters in a colorized historical photo by a talented viral artist.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Jardin Des Tuileries, Paris May 1923

    Children and adults gathered around a large striped hot air balloon in a magical historical photo colorized by viral artist.
    Children and adults gathered around a large striped hot air balloon in a magical historical photo colorized by viral artist.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Women Workers During Lunch Hour, Bethlehem-Fairfield Shipyards, Baltimore, Maryland Photographed By Arthur Siegel In May 1943

    Three women on a break at a workshop, colorized historical photo showing workers in vintage clothing and industrial setting.
    Three women on a break at a workshop, colorized historical photo showing workers in vintage clothing and industrial setting.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    In a world that’s littered with content of various kinds, it’s not that hard to find something to study history from. From podcasts to short videos to articles – there’s something for everyone. 

    Instead of focusing on the whole plethora of historical learning choices, today we’re focusing on only one – photographs. To be more specific, colorized photographs. All the examples of before and after that you can find in today’s list are credited to the colorist Sébastien de Oliveira, who graciously agreed to talk about his work with Bored Panda
    #7

    Marlene Dietrich And Her Chauffeur Briggs, On A Lunch Break From Filming Shanghai Express In 1931

    Colorized historical photo of a woman in red dress and a man in leather jacket by a vintage car, showcasing magical colorized art.
    Colorized historical photo of a woman in red dress and a man in leather jacket by a vintage car, showcasing magical colorized art.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Computer Lesson In 1972

    Group of young adults using an early computer terminal in a vintage setting, colorized by a talented viral artist.
    Group of young adults using an early computer terminal in a vintage setting, colorized by a talented viral artist.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Moulin Rouge, Paris. Photographed In 1925

    Colorized historical photo of Moulin Rouge music hall and vintage cars on a Paris street from magical historical photos collection.
    Colorized historical photo of Moulin Rouge music hall and vintage cars on a Paris street from magical historical photos collection.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    He explained that in his opinion, “Colorized photos offer the best time machine possible, the colors work as a revelation for us, people from the past were exactly like us, their world was not so different, their sky was as blue as our sky. It gives you a sense of timelessness, the only differences were the clothes and the objects around us but for the main aspect of life, nature, the humanity, they lived like us.” 

    Sébastien also revealed what drew him to this job as a colorist. Apparently, it comes naturally to him because of his passions: history, photography, and painting. The first one brings out “the fascination of no longer existing places and people”, the second gives an ability to freeze aspects of our world in time and the last one is all about searching for complexity in colors. 
    #10

    Demonstration Of The Correct Procedure In Applying Street Makeup In A Home Management Class At Woodrow Wilson High School, Washington, D. C. Photographed By Esther Bubley In October 1943

    Colorized historical photo of women applying makeup and observing, showcasing magical historical photos by a talented viral artist.
    Colorized historical photo of women applying makeup and observing, showcasing magical historical photos by a talented viral artist.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    graigguillotte avatar
    Bored Sailor
    Bored Sailor
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In case anyone else was trying to understand. "In essence, stage makeup is about visibility and character portrayal under performance conditions, while heavy street makeup focuses on personal style and aesthetics for social settings."

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    Beer Wagon At The Charlotte Bowling Center On West First Street. Charlotte, North Carolina. Photographed By John Vachon In March 1943

    Colorized historical photo of a Budweiser horse-drawn wagon and children outside Charlotte Bowling alley.
    Colorized historical photo of a Budweiser horse-drawn wagon and children outside Charlotte Bowling alley.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    A Greyhound Bus Trip From Louisville, Kentucky, To Memphis, Tennessee, And The Terminals. Esther Bubley, September 1943

    Colorized historical photo showing a group of people including a soldier boarding a vintage bus under autumn trees.
    Colorized historical photo showing a group of people including a soldier boarding a vintage bus under autumn trees.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Sébastien’s typical workflow when colorizing photos has a few important steps. Firstly, he has to find the right images to colorize, because, as it turns out, not all of them can be colorized. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Secondly, he cuts out all the different parts that help him to apply the flat basic color. Then, he tries to change these colors by using different greys in the image. After that, he said that he uses certain settings to control the saturation and density of all the different colors. Finally, he uses colored grain for a finish like old autochromes.
    #13

    Girl Posing, 1955

    Colorized historical photo of a woman sitting thoughtfully on urban stone steps with vintage iron railings.
    Colorized historical photo of a woman sitting thoughtfully on urban stone steps with vintage iron railings.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    San Francisco, Photographed By Fred Lyon In 1947

    Colorized historical photo showing vintage cars parked by a McDonough Bros Bail Bonds building on a sunny street.
    Colorized historical photo showing vintage cars parked by a McDonough Bros Bail Bonds building on a sunny street.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Street In New York, 1954, Vivian Maier

    Young man in a yellow shirt feeding pigeons on a busy street, colorized historical photo by a talented viral artist.
    Young man in a yellow shirt feeding pigeons on a busy street, colorized historical photo by a talented viral artist.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    He made it clear that his main goal is “to give the impression that we've been back in time to take a photo from an iPhone." He finished by saying that he does his best to "mimic the beauty and the density of the colors of that time."

    This statement perfectly fits in with our thesis that photographs are a perfect way to learn history – they give us a glimpse into the world that isn’t around today and give us a chance to understand what it was like to live back then.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    San Francisco In The 50’s By Fred Lyon

    Colorized historical photo of a San Francisco cable car on a street with passengers and vintage cars in the background.
    Colorized historical photo of a San Francisco cable car on a street with passengers and vintage cars in the background.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    A Chestnut Vender, Baltimore, Md. Photographed In 1905

    Colorized historical photo of a man working outdoors with a bucket and tools, capturing magical historical moments.
    Colorized historical photo of a man working outdoors with a bucket and tools, capturing magical historical moments.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Two Clowns, Dario And Bario, Photographed In 1945 By Robert Doisneau

    Two clowns in colorful costumes sitting and smiling against a red circus tent in colorized historical photo.
    Two clowns in colorful costumes sitting and smiling against a red circus tent in colorized historical photo.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Omaha Beach Rescue

    Colorized historical photo showing a group of soldiers on a rocky beach during wartime, with emotional expressions.
    Colorized historical photo showing a group of soldiers on a rocky beach during wartime, with emotional expressions.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Driver At The Associated Transport Company Trucking Terminal, Baltimore, Maryland. Photographed By John Vachon In March 1943

    Colorized historical photo of a man driving a vintage truck, showcasing magical historical photos by talented viral artist.
    Colorized historical photo of a man driving a vintage truck, showcasing magical historical photos by talented viral artist.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    New Orleans Sandwich Shop. Orleans Parish, Louisiana. Photographed By Walker Evans In January 1936

    Colorized historical photo of an old grocery and sandwich shop on a street corner with vintage cars nearby.
    Colorized historical photo of an old grocery and sandwich shop on a street corner with vintage cars nearby.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Taxi Of The Marne. Commemoration Of The First Marne Battle Of 1915, Ten Years Later, Paris 1925

    Early 1900s vintage car with American and French flags, photographed by a historical photos colorized artist on cobblestone street.
    Early 1900s vintage car with American and French flags, photographed by a historical photos colorized artist on cobblestone street.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Goat Carriages In Central Park, New York, 1904

    Colorized historical photo of children riding goat-drawn carriages in a park with attendants and onlookers around.
    Colorized historical photo of children riding goat-drawn carriages in a park with attendants and onlookers around.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    « Skid Row » Howard Street, San Francisco, California, Photographed By Dorothea Lange In February 1937

    Two men in hats walking past a Calvary Tabernacle with a vintage storefront in magical historical photos colorized.
    Two men in hats walking past a Calvary Tabernacle with a vintage storefront in magical historical photos colorized.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Trucks In The Wholesale District, At The Chair Exchange On South Howard Street. Baltimore, Maryland. Photographed By John Vachon In March 1943

    Colorized historical photo showing people and vintage trucks near a chair exchange sign on a city street.
    Colorized historical photo showing people and vintage trucks near a chair exchange sign on a city street.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    March 1940. « Young Texas Couple At The Junior Chamber Of Commerce Dance During The San Angelo Fat Stock Show. » Photographed By Russell Lee

    Young couple dancing closely at a formal event, a magical historical photo colorized by a talented viral artist.
    Young couple dancing closely at a formal event, a magical historical photo colorized by a talented viral artist.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    1940 Life Magazine “Miami & Miami Beach Winter Boom”

    Colorized historical photo of women at a beach club showcasing vibrant vintage fashion and summer style.
    Colorized historical photo of women at a beach club showcasing vibrant vintage fashion and summer style.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Unemployed Men, San Francisco, 1937. Photographed By Dorothea Lange

    Group of men wearing hats and coats standing outside a building, colorized historical photo by a viral artist.
    Group of men wearing hats and coats standing outside a building, colorized historical photo by a viral artist.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Train Station Saint Lazare, Paris 1920

    Colorized historical photo showing workers and officers near a steam locomotive at an urban train station platform.
    Colorized historical photo showing workers and officers near a steam locomotive at an urban train station platform.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Street Scene, Baltimore, Maryland. Photographed By John Vachon In March 1943

    Colorized historical photo showing early 20th-century street scene with shops and people interacting outside.
    Colorized historical photo showing early 20th-century street scene with shops and people interacting outside.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Opel Kapitan, 1951

    Vintage red car driving on snowy mountain road with snow-covered trees, colorized historical photo by talented viral artist
    Vintage red car driving on snowy mountain road with snow-covered trees, colorized historical photo by talented viral artist

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Paris 1928

    Colorized historical photo showing 1920s city street with vintage cars, tram, and people dressed in period clothing.
    Colorized historical photo showing 1920s city street with vintage cars, tram, and people dressed in period clothing.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    Steamer Manitou Arriving At Dock, Mackinac Island, Michigan, Photographed In 1905

    Colorized historical photo of a large red and white ship docked with people dressed in early 20th century clothing on the pier.
    Colorized historical photo of a large red and white ship docked with people dressed in early 20th century clothing on the pier.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    After The Shower, The Newspaper Seller Sweeps Up Around Her Kiosk. Photographed In Paris On June 9th 1955

    Woman sweeping outside a shop on a rainy street, vintage cars parked, colorized historical photo by viral artist.
    Woman sweeping outside a shop on a rainy street, vintage cars parked, colorized historical photo by viral artist.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Street Scene In Ambridge, Pennsylvania, Photographed By John Vachon In January 1941

    Five women in colorful vintage coats walking on a snowy street with a classic car, a magical historical photo colorized.
    Five women in colorful vintage coats walking on a snowy street with a classic car, a magical historical photo colorized.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    Children Posing In The Street, Greendale, Wisconsin, Photographed By John Vachon In September 1939

    Four children in vintage dresses outside a house with colorful clothes hanging on a line, colorized historical photo.
    Four children in vintage dresses outside a house with colorful clothes hanging on a line, colorized historical photo.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Store In Franklin, Heard County, Georgia. Photographed By Jack Delano In April 1941

    Colorized historical photo of a worker painting a sign on a bright yellow building with a vintage blue truck parked outside.
    Colorized historical photo of a worker painting a sign on a bright yellow building with a vintage blue truck parked outside.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Street Scene In The Downtown Business Section. Woodward Avenue At Farnsworth Street As Seen From The Maccabees Building. Detroit Michigan, Photographed By Arthur Siegel In July 1942

    Colorized historical photo showing vintage cars and a tram on a city street from a top-down perspective.
    Colorized historical photo showing vintage cars and a tram on a city street from a top-down perspective.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Farmer’s Truck At State Rice Mill, Abbeville, Louisiana. Photographed By Russell Lee In September 1938

    Young man in a straw hat crouching by a vintage green truck in a rural setting, colorized historical photo.
    Young man in a straw hat crouching by a vintage green truck in a rural setting, colorized historical photo.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Miami Beach, Florida, 1962. Photographed By Elliott Erwitt

    Colorized historical photo of a vintage 1960s car parked outside Scotty's BBQ chicken restaurant at night.
    Colorized historical photo of a vintage 1960s car parked outside Scotty's BBQ chicken restaurant at night.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Circulation Near Porte Saint Martin, Paris In 1951

    Colorized historical photo of a traffic policeman directing vintage cars on a tree-lined street.
    Colorized historical photo of a traffic policeman directing vintage cars on a tree-lined street.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Melvin Cash, Truck Driver, Putting Water In His Radiator Along U.S. Highway 29 In North Carolina En Route To Charlotte. Photograhed By John Vachon In March 1943

    Man in leather jacket pouring oil into vintage car engine in a colorized historical photo by viral artist
    Man in leather jacket pouring oil into vintage car engine in a colorized historical photo by viral artist

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Herald Square, 34th Street And Broadway, New York.photographed By Berenice Abbott In July 1936

    Colorized historical photo showing a busy city intersection with vintage cars and crowds in a magical scene
    Colorized historical photo showing a busy city intersection with vintage cars and crowds in a magical scene

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Sarasota, Florida, Trailer Park. Students Coming From School In The Afternoon. Photographed By Marion Post Wolcott In January 1941

    Three women in colorful vintage dresses walking with books near trailers in a magical historical photo colorized by a viral artist.
    Three women in colorful vintage dresses walking with books near trailers in a magical historical photo colorized by a viral artist.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Daughter Of John Yeuser Of Mauch Chunk, A Coal Mining Town In Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley. Photographed By Jack Delano In August 1940

    Young girl in a vintage room standing beside an old gramophone, colorized historical photo by a viral artist
    Young girl in a vintage room standing beside an old gramophone, colorized historical photo by a viral artist

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Gordonton, North Carolina. Country Store On Dirt Road. Sunday Afternoon.photographed By Dorothea Lange. July 1939

    Porch scene of a vintage wooden store with men sitting and standing, colorized historical photo by a viral artist.
    Porch scene of a vintage wooden store with men sitting and standing, colorized historical photo by a viral artist.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Buildings On Main Street Of Ghost Town. Judith Basin County, Montana. Photographed By Marion Pst Wolcott In September 1941

    Colorized vintage photo of a rural grocery store and classic car on a dusty road from magical historical photos collection.
    Colorized vintage photo of a rural grocery store and classic car on a dusty road from magical historical photos collection.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Ile Saint Louis, Paris, 1958 By Philippe Bataillon

    Colorized historical photo of people socializing outside a Paris cafe at night, showcasing magical historical moments recreated.
    Colorized historical photo of people socializing outside a Paris cafe at night, showcasing magical historical moments recreated.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Filling Station On A Highway Out Of Town, Charlotte, North Carolina. Photographed By John Vachon In March 1943

    Colorized historical photo of a vintage Gulf gas station with classic cars and traffic light, showcasing magical historical art.
    Colorized historical photo of a vintage Gulf gas station with classic cars and traffic light, showcasing magical historical art.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Service Station Run By Former Resident Of Oklahoma In Questa, New Mexico. Photographed By Russell Lee In September 1939

    Colorized historical photo of an Oklahoma service station with vintage Texaco gasoline signs and people at the entrance.
    Colorized historical photo of an Oklahoma service station with vintage Texaco gasoline signs and people at the entrance.

    sebcolorisation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!