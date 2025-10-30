ADVERTISEMENT

I've created Halloween hay bale art for a local non-profit fundraiser for many years now. It's my favorite time of the year. The event brings families together to make new memories and reminisce about old ones.

I primarily use round hay bales, but incorporated a few square ones as well this year. It took me two weeks to complete this collection.

I'm a grandmother now, and my little ones are old enough to enjoy the hay bales. I made many of this year's bales for them. I hope you enjoy seeing them as much as I enjoy making them. I'll keep doing it as long as I can physically do the work, which I hope will be a very long time.