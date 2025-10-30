ADVERTISEMENT

I've created Halloween hay bale art for a local non-profit fundraiser for many years now. It's my favorite time of the year. The event brings families together to make new memories and reminisce about old ones.

I primarily use round hay bales, but incorporated a few square ones as well this year. It took me two weeks to complete this collection.

I'm a grandmother now, and my little ones are old enough to enjoy the hay bales. I made many of this year's bales for them. I hope you enjoy seeing them as much as I enjoy making them. I'll keep doing it as long as I can physically do the work, which I hope will be a very long time.

#1

Kermit

Green hay bale art painted with a smiling face, displayed outdoors among trees for Halloween hay bale art.

    #2

    Frankenstein's Monster

    Halloween hay bale art painted and shaped as a large green Frankenstein monster head displayed outdoors in a park.

    #3

    Spongebob Squarepants & Pineapple

    Halloween hay bale art depicting a pineapple house and cartoon character in a sunny park setting with trees and grass.

    #4

    Ghostbusters Logo

    Halloween hay bale art painted with a ghost and red no symbol, displayed outdoors among trees and grass.

    #5

    Jack O'lantern

    Large Halloween hay bale art painted as a jack-o'-lantern with a green stem outdoors on grass.

    #6

    Sally

    Halloween hay bale art painted with a cartoon face featuring big eyes and stitched smile in an outdoor grassy area.

    #7

    Casper

    Halloween hay bale art featuring a friendly ghost face painted in blue and white on a round hay bale outdoors.

    #8

    Stitch

    Colorful Halloween hay bale art painted with a playful cartoon face featuring large eyes and sharp teeth outdoors on grass.

    #9

    Winnie The Pooh

    Hay bale art of a bear in a red shirt inside a yellow "Hunny" pot, a creative Halloween hay bale decoration outdoors.

    #10

    Miss Piggy

    Pig face Halloween hay bale art with blue eyes and blonde hair displayed outdoors in a park setting for kids and families.

    #11

    Jack

    Halloween hay bale art featuring a spooky skull face, set outdoors in a sunny, tree-filled area.

    #12

    Hello Kitty

    Halloween hay bale art featuring a painted Hello Kitty face with pink background in an outdoor grassy area.

    #13

    Labubu

    Hay bale art painted as a Halloween character with closed eyes and bunny ears in an outdoor grassy area.

    #14

    Nemo

    Halloween hay bale art featuring a colorful fish design in an outdoor park setting with trees and grass surrounding it.

    #15

    Spiderman

    Large Halloween hay bale art painted as Spider-Man face with red, black, and white colors outdoors on grass under trees.

    #16

    Dory

    Halloween hay bale art shaped like a colorful blue fish with yellow fins displayed outdoors on a sunny day.

    #17

    Lilo

    Halloween hay bale art featuring a smiling face with painted eyes, pink lips, and a pink bow in an outdoor park setting.

