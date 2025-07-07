Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Scientists Finally Decipher Mysterious 3,000-Year-Old Text That Reveals The Ancient Roles Of Women
Ancient clay tablet with cuneiform script revealing the deciphered roles of women in a 3,000-year-old text.
Curiosities, History

Scientists Finally Decipher Mysterious 3,000-Year-Old Text That Reveals The Ancient Roles Of Women

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Scientists have used artificial intelligence to piece together ancient cuneiform fragments that belong to the same long-lost text—an ancient hymn of praise to Babylon, once the largest city in the world, founded in Mesopotamia around 2000 BCE.

The deciphered text sheds new light on the daily lives of the Babylonians, particularly the roles of women

Highlights
  • A lost Babylonian hymn praising the city and offering rare insights into ancient life has been deciphered.
  • The hymn reveals Babylon’s architecture and the roles of both men and women, including priestesses.
  • Advanced digital tools are helping researchers piece together fragmented cuneiform texts to preserve and better understand Mesopotamian culture.

Experts were surprised to find references to priestesses and their duties, as no previously known documents described these aspects.

RELATED:

    A Babylonian hymn that had been lost for a thousand years has been deciphered, thanks to AI

    Ancient ziggurat surrounded by Mesopotamian cityscape, linked to deciphered 3,000-year-old text on Ancient roles of women.

    Image credits: William Simpson

    The hymn, etched on clay tablets, consists of no fewer than 20 manuscripts written between the 7th and the 1st centuries BCE.

    Scholars believe it was part of the school curriculum at the time and that literate Babylonians likely knew it by heart.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ancient brick walls under a bright sky representing the site where scientists decipher mysterious 3,000-year-old text revealing women's roles.

    Image credits: Osama Sarm/Wikimedia

    “The hymn was copied by children at school. It’s unusual that such a popular text in its day was unknown to us before now,” said LMU Professor Enrique Jiménez, who collaborated with the University of Baghdad for the study.

    “Using our AI-supported platform, we managed to identify 30 other manuscripts that belong to the rediscovered hymn – a process that would formerly have taken decades.”

    Babylon is described as a city whose “ordinances are perfect” and as a hoard of precious stones of all kinds.

    Babylon, founded around 2000 BCE, was once the world’s largest city and a center of ancient culture

    Ancient 3,000-year-old text with cuneiform script revealing the mysterious roles of women in early societies.

    Image credits: Anmar A. Fadhil

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The text mentions that the city “flourishes in her charms” like a fruit garden, before describing its different components: its star—the “star of Marduk,” named after the city’s patron god—its “gate” and its wall, Imgur-Enlil, and its king, Alulu.

    Then, the poet directs their attention to the river Euphrates, on whose shore Babylon lay at that time. It mentions that water makes the fields bloom, the grain sprout, and the flocks graze on it.

    “This is all the more spectacular as surviving Mesopotamian literature is sparing in its descriptions of natural phenomena,” notes Professor Jiménez, adding that the hymn was written by “a Babylonian who wanted to praise his city.”

    Babylonian writings were etched in cuneiform on clay tablets, many of which survived as only fragments today

    Ancient city scene engraving depicting historical context related to scientists deciphering 3,000-year-old text on women's roles.

    Image credits: Wikimedia

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The poem offers insights into the roles women held in Babylonian society. One passage highlights the duties of various classes of priestesses: ugbakkātu, nadâtu, and qašdātu

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The priestesses are particularly virtuous, but, in contrast to the active role of men in protecting the helpless, the main virtue praised in women is devotion and discretion,”the study reads.

    In ancient Mesopotamia, women were often represented in their relation to men—as mothers, daughters, or wives. However, exceptions existed, including priestesses as well as female authors, scholars, and businesswomen.

    The text reveals surprising details about Babylonian women, especially their roles as priestesses

    Ancient scene depicting women’s roles in society, highlighting insights from scientists deciphering a 3,000-year-old text.

    Image credits: Wikimedia

    The author of the hymn draws a connection between “free citizens” and the priests of Babylon, leadingscholars to believe that he likely belonged to this class. 

    According to the text, the Babylonians were fair, protected the orphan and the humble, followed the divine precepts, and kept justice. They abided by “the original stele, the ancient law,” and respected and pleased one another.

    Ancient archaeological site with eroded ruins, linked to scientists deciphering 3,000-year-old text revealing women's roles.

    Image credits: American Colony (Jerusalem). Photo Dept., photographer.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The findings also shed light on the coexistence of the Babylonians with foreigners. In the hymn, inhabitants are described as being respectful to the foreigners who live among them.

    “The concept of respecting the foreigners has, of course, Biblical connotations, although in our text the foreigners referred to are specifically the foreign priests living in Babylon.”

    The hymn also shows that Babylonian society valued respect for foreigners

    Ancient brick ruins under bright sunlight, related to scientists deciphering mysterious 3,000-year-old text on women’s roles.

    Image credits: Wikimedia

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Additionally, a formula introduces the speech of a god that experts believe is addressed to Marduk, a warrior god. It mentions that Marduk aids the Babylonians by alleviating financial loss, as well as providing food and shelter through vegetation.

    The text associates the divine triad of Anu, Enlil, and Ea—three of the most powerful deities—with three elements: water, fire, and air, which the Babylonians considered the basic constituents of the universe.

    Professor Jiménez toldABC News that he was surprised by “the poetic perfection of the text” and the “abundance of precise details,” including the name of the mythical king of Babylon and the types of priestesses.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Scholars believe that the hymn was widely known in its time and was even copied by children in schools

    Ancient blue and gold brick wall with animal motifs in a museum, highlighting mysterious 3,000-year-old text on women's roles.

    Image credits: Rictor Norton & David Allen/Flickr

    He said the hymn is “a true treasure trove of information” and believes his team has so far recovered two-thirds of the original text.

    “The missing third is surely still waiting to be identified,” he said.

    Ancient stone ruins under a cloudy sky, related to scientists deciphering a mysterious 3,000-year-old text on women’s roles.

    Image credits: Osama Sarm/Wikimedia

    “A few weeks ago, we launched a photography project at the British Museum as part of an effort to digitize around thirty thousand [cuneiform]tablets. I’m confident we will be able to identify more fragments of the text among them.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Today, Babylon lies approximately 85 kilometers (52 miles) south of Baghdad. Its ruins are a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

    Ancient brick wall with carved figures under bright sunlight, related to deciphered 3,000-year-old text on women's roles.

    Image credits: Osama Shukir Muhammed Amin FRCP(Glasg)/Wikimedia

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Using the same technology, Jiménez and his team are also working to recover more fragments from The Epic of the Flood, which he says directly influenced the Biblical account. The literature professor hopes to publish the study in the coming months.

    Social media users reacted to the newly deciphered hymn in praise of Babylon and the Babylonians

    Ancient 3,000-year-old text being studied by scientists that reveals the historical roles of women in society.

    Screenshot of a social media comment with the username Fluid Kaos saying nah put It back in black and white text format.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text from ancient tablet with cuneiform script, related to scientists deciphering mysterious 3,000-year-old text about ancient women's roles.

    Ancient 3,000-year-old text with mysterious symbols revealing the historical roles of women engraved on a stone artifact.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ancient 3,000-year-old text being examined by scientists to reveal the historical roles of women in ancient society.

    Comment box screenshot showing text: Oh great, who are they trying to wake up now? Lol, posted by user chrissy.963.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text discussing AI and lack of progress in deciphering mysterious 3,000-year-old text revealing ancient women's roles.

    Ancient 3,000-year-old text deciphered by scientists revealing the roles of women in ancient societies.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing how AI helps scientists decipher mysterious 3,000-year-old text revealing ancient roles of women.

    Excerpt discussing advances in translations of a 3,000-year-old text revealing the ancient roles of women.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    1

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This comes as a follow-up to the discovery of the frieze at Luxor Temple, where scientists discovered computers could link dissimilar information and discover similarities in texts.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This comes as a follow-up to the discovery of the frieze at Luxor Temple, where scientists discovered computers could link dissimilar information and discover similarities in texts.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about History
    Homepage
    Trending
    History
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in History Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT