Scientists Cure Down Syndrome With Gene Editing In Groundbreaking First
Smiling young girl with Down syndrome playing outside in yellow shirt, representing gene editing scientific breakthrough.
Curiosities, Science & Technology

Scientists Cure Down Syndrome With Gene Editing In Groundbreaking First

Scientists in Japan have used gene-editing technology to remove the extra chromosome responsible for Down syndrome, at least in lab-grown human cells. 

The project, led by Dr. Ryotaro Hashizume of Mie University, used CRISPR-Cas9 to target the trisomy 21 chromosome, the root cause of Down syndrome, which affects 1 in every 700 births.

Highlights
  • Japanese scientists have successfully removed the extra chromosome that causes Down syndrome in lab-grown human cells.
  • This was the first time CRISPR was used to eliminate an entire chromosome.
  • Experts say this could lead to future therapies, though ethical debates about the potential treatment remain.
    Removing the extra chromosome altered cell behavior dramatically

    Smiling young girl with Down syndrome playing outdoors on a sunny day, representing gene editing breakthrough.

    Image credits: Ermolaev Alexandr/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Down syndrome occurs when a person is born with three copies of chromosome 21 instead of two. 

    That surplus genetic material causes developmental differences and raises the risk for a number of health issues, including heart defects, immune dysfunction, thyroid disease, and Alzheimer’s-related dementia.

    To address this, Dr. Hashizume and his team designed special CRISPR guides that zeroed in on the extra chromosome, and only that one.

    Hand holding tweezers editing DNA strand, representing scientists curing Down Syndrome with gene editing advances.

    Image credits: Nexa/Adobe Stock

    In both stem cells and mature skin cells taken from people with Down syndrome, the gene-editing tool successfully removed the extra chromosome without affecting the healthy ones.

    Once the surplus was gone, the cells began to behave differently, according to aSci Tech Daily report. 

    Genes tied to brain development also became more active. Genes that were previously overactive, such as those linked to inflammation or metabolism, quieted down as well.

    Diagram showing gene editing with CRISPR/Cas9 to cure Down Syndrome by rescuing trisomy 21 in human cells.

    Image credits: thebiomics

    The edited cells even grew faster and divided more normally, suggesting that the excess chromosome had placed some biological strain on them.

    This is the first time CRISPR has been used to erase an entire chromosome

    Comment expressing hope for gene editing advancements in curing Down syndrome and other chromosomal disorders.

    Dr. Hashizume and his team’s study marked the first time scientists have successfully used CRISPR to delete a full chromosome from human cells. 

    The team accomplished this through a process called allele-specific editing, which essentially involves training CRISPR to find only the rogue copy of chromosome 21.

    To improve their odds, researchers temporarily suppressed the cells’ natural DNA repair mechanisms. The strategy paid off, and it made the deletions more consistent.

    Comment from user tequilablackout expressing cautious optimism about gene editing advances by responsible scientists.

    The team’s method worked in differentiated, non-dividing cells, too, not just in embryonic stem cells.

    This hinted at the method’s possible therapeutic potential in older patients.

    It’s not ready for real-world treatment, but the implications are huge

    Scientist wearing blue gloves working with gene editing tools in a laboratory focused on curing Down Syndrome.

    Image credits: CNBC International

    Researchers are quick to stress that this discovery is still years away from being used in humans, since the method could affect good chromosomes, too.

    Still, the study proves something once thought impossible: that a whole chromosome can be removed in a precise manner.

    Dr. Hashizume and his team stated that the next steps will involve refining their method to prevent unintended edits and testing its effects over time. 

    Scientist wearing purple gloves using a pipette with test tubes in a lab focused on gene editing research.

    Image credits: CNBC International

    If successful, the approach could pave the way for regenerative therapies that begin at the genetic root of Down syndrome.

    Some netizens were wary of the scientists’ method.

    “I hope (the) solution is not coming with another problem,” one commenter wrote. 

    Close-up of DNA strand with highlighted gene section representing gene editing used by scientists to cure Down Syndrome.

    Image credits: McGovern Institute

    “The road to h*ll is paved with good intentions,” another wrote.

    “Playing with nature is scary,” another commenter stated.

    Others, however, were excited about the potential of the scientists’ study.

    Comment warning about ethical concerns of gene editing related to designer babies and Down Syndrome cure advancements.

    “I love people with Down Syndrome, and this would be a wonderful blessing!” wrote one commenter. 

    “This will be amazing. Many, and in some countries, most fetuses with Down syndrome are aborted. This will be a great breakthrough,” another wrote.

    The ethics of “erasing” Down syndrome still raise serious questions

    User comment expressing hope about medical breakthrough but concerns about long-term effects and eugenics related to gene editing.

    While the science is promising, the idea of eliminating Down syndrome has sparked deep ethical debate, according to theNew York Post.

    Critics worry that such technologies could devalue the lives of people with the condition.

    Scientist examining samples through a microscope in a lab, researching gene editing for Down syndrome cure.

    Image credits: DC Studio/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Iceland, for example, has practically eradicated the condition, but this was because almost all expectant mothers terminate pregnancies after a positive prenatal Down syndrome screening.

    Such practices have drawn both support and criticism.

    Family walking outdoors holding hands, highlighting breakthrough gene editing for Down Syndrome cure advancements.

    Image credits: Nexa/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    Ástríður Stefánsdóttir, a medical doctor and a professor in applied ethics at the University of Iceland, described these concerns.

    “When we start listening to what people with Down syndrome themselves have to say about this … they find it disturbing … and we hear the same stories from their families,” he said.

    Netizens largely welcomed the developments of Dr. Hashizume and his team’s research

    Text comment about gene editing for Down Syndrome highlighting potential benefits for cognition and Alzheimer's risk reduction.

    Text excerpt discussing ethical concerns around gene editing as a potential cure for Down Syndrome.

    Scientist discussing gene editing advancements aiming to cure Down Syndrome in a groundbreaking medical breakthrough.

    Comment on gene editing and curing Down syndrome mentioning CRISPR and future medical breakthroughs predicted by scientists.

    User comment about CRISPR and gene editing in a plain text format, discussing potential for curing Down Syndrome.

    User comment on gene editing for Down syndrome, expressing support for modifications to ease challenges faced by affected families.

    Comment expressing support for gene editing as a potential cure for Down Syndrome, noting struggles with milestones.

    Comment from Ok-Company8448 expressing hope that gene editing cure for Down Syndrome will save millions of lives soon.

    Scientist explaining gene editing techniques to cure Down syndrome in a laboratory setting with DNA models.

    Comment discussing research on Down Syndrome and gene editing, mentioning 37 trillion human cells and extra chromosomes.

    Person in a casual setting expressing fear, highlighting concerns related to scientific advances in gene editing for Down Syndrome.

    Scientists in a lab using gene editing technology to cure Down syndrome in a groundbreaking medical breakthrough.

    Comment from ElectricianMD discussing potential benefits and concerns about gene editing for Down Syndrome treatment and personality changes.

    Comment discussing working with people with Down Syndrome and reflecting on the impact of gene editing cure for Down Syndrome.

    Comment discussing concerns and hopes about gene editing in curing Down syndrome and its societal impact.

    Comment discussing the ethical concerns and impact of curing Down syndrome with gene editing technology.

    Text discussing ethical conversations about using gene editing like CRISPR to cure Down syndrome and other genetic conditions.

    Comment discussing the potential and ethical concerns of gene editing as a cure for Down Syndrome.

    Text post discussing thoughts on gene editing and CRISPR news related to Down Syndrome scientific advances.

    Commenter expressing strong opinion against eugenics and advocating for rights of people with Down syndrome.

    Down syndrome
    artturf avatar
    XenoMurph
    XenoMurph
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There seems to be confusiion in the comments between abortive eugenics and a possible genetic treatment after birth. Which would be amazing. People not reading the material and having an opinion anyway. The curse of our times.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they can "treat" Down syndrome, this may open Pandora's box to treatments of homosexuality, skin colours, s3x...the so-called "designer babies", just outside instead of insider the womb. Some cultures still want to have a son first; maybe they'll want them to be taller, or faster, or whatever. Some cultures *cough* China *cough* already hothouse some of their children to become athletes (to be fair, their divers are incredible) - imagine what they'll do if they can alter them to be better athletes. I understand why this research is done, but I can already see people thinking of how they can monetise it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    helentart avatar
    HelyerT
    HelyerT
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We use eugenics every day with dog breeding no one says a thing. This can only be good for the health of a child.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
