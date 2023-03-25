6submissions
“Scenes In An Eggshell”: I Made Art From Eggshells While Living In A Small Space With A Toddler (6 Pics)
I made these while living in a small space with a toddler, something I could keep in a shoebox and work on at naptime. Inspired by stage sets, some weird dreams, and my general angst about adulting.
Earthly Delights
Room Of One's Own
Ship Of Fools
Cold, Cold Ground
Wolf At The Door
Tomorrow, Tomorrow
