I made these while living in a small space with a toddler, something I could keep in a shoebox and work on at naptime. Inspired by stage sets, some weird dreams, and my general angst about adulting.

#1

Earthly Delights

Maggie Marrelli
#2

Room Of One's Own

#3

Ship Of Fools

#4

Cold, Cold Ground

#5

Wolf At The Door

#6

Tomorrow, Tomorrow

