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Some comics feel like they belong to a much larger story, even when we only get to see one quiet, carefully chosen moment. That’s exactly the feeling behind Jordan Bolton’s comic series “Scenes From Imagined Films,” where each piece reads like a still from a movie that exists only in the artist’s mind.

Bored Panda has previously featured Bolton’s imagined film scenes, and this new selection continues that same cinematic idea. His comics evoke sensations of long-lost memories and catharsis in an emotional situation one might have lived through, giving readers just enough context to imagine the characters, the conflict, and everything that might have happened before or after the scene.

Take a look at more of Bolton’s “Scenes From Imagined Films” below, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that make you want to know the rest of the story.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

“To The Person In The Newspaper”

“To The Person In The Newspaper”

Jordan Bolton Report

8points
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    #2

    “To The Cashier Who Asked How I Am Today”

    “To The Cashier Who Asked How I Am Today”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    8points
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    #3

    “Ghosts”

    “Ghosts”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    8points
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    #4

    “To The Two People Waiting Beside The Cash Machine”

    “To The Two People Waiting Beside The Cash Machine”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    7points
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    #5

    “To The Person Who Was Sitting Near Me On The Train”

    “To The Person Who Was Sitting Near Me On The Train”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    6points
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    #6

    “When AI Whispers In Your Ear, Does Your Work Still Sound Like You?”

    “When AI Whispers In Your Ear, Does Your Work Still Sound Like You?”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    6points
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    #7

    “To The Person Who Walked Past The Window”

    “To The Person Who Walked Past The Window”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    5points
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    #8

    “To The Bus Driver”

    “To The Bus Driver”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    5points
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    #9

    “To The Pathologist”

    “To The Pathologist”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    5points
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    #10

    “To The Person Waiting Outside The Restaurant”

    “To The Person Waiting Outside The Restaurant”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    5points
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    #11

    “To The Boy Across The Road”

    “To The Boy Across The Road”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    5points
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    #12

    “To The Person In The Famous Band”

    “To The Person In The Famous Band”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    5points
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    #13

    “To The Skateboarder”

    “To The Skateboarder”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    5points
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    #14

    “To The Taxi Driver”

    “To The Taxi Driver”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    4points
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    #15

    “Furniture Shopping”

    “Furniture Shopping”

    Jordan Bolton Report

    4points
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