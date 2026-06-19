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Some comics feel like they belong to a much larger story, even when we only get to see one quiet, carefully chosen moment. That’s exactly the feeling behind Jordan Bolton’s comic series “Scenes From Imagined Films,” where each piece reads like a still from a movie that exists only in the artist’s mind.

Bored Panda has previously featured Bolton’s imagined film scenes, and this new selection continues that same cinematic idea. His comics evoke sensations of long-lost memories and catharsis in an emotional situation one might have lived through, giving readers just enough context to imagine the characters, the conflict, and everything that might have happened before or after the scene.

Take a look at more of Bolton’s “Scenes From Imagined Films” below, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that make you want to know the rest of the story.

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