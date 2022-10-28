All the horror lovers, this one’s for you. Pull your seats closer and get ready to get our blood rate through the roof, because for some, there’s only one Halloween a year, but for us, every day is the spooky night of the year.

This Facebook account named “Weekly Horror” clearly knows that very well. According to the description of the page, “every week is Halloween here” and “If you love the horror genre, you're in the right place!”

So without further ado, let me just leave you with the most wicked, spooky, and fun horror-inspired posts for your entertainment. Don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones as you scroll!

#1

Horrorweekly

Unknown Photographer, Nude Vampire With Gloves, 1864.

Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
1 hour ago

Awesome title!

#2

Horrorweekly

Nor
Nor
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is actually quite awesome

#3

Horrorweekly

Holly Stevens
Holly Stevens
Community Member
32 minutes ago

This is Murat Palta, a Turkish illustrator, look him up, his work is incredible

#4

Horrorweekly

Hello Clarice

Alexander
Alexander
Community Member
51 minutes ago

can somebody please explain?

#5

Horrorweekly

A great performance by a great actor.

Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sugar!

#6

Horrorweekly

Annnnd We're Officially In Reverse
Annnnd We’re Officially In Reverse
Community Member
1 hour ago

So good in the original American Horror Story!

#7

Horrorweekly

Dick Warlock and Jamie Lee Curtis on the set of Halloween 2 (1981)

Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
1 hour ago

I thought he was taking a selfie. But then I realized this was in 1981 and now I have no idea what the hell is in his hand.

#8

Horrorweekly

Greatest pencil sharpener ever

Andrew
Andrew
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Want!

#9

Horrorweekly

Behind the scenes of Batman Returns (1992)

Nor
Nor
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ok then, i honestluy thought it was the pope

#10

Horrorweekly

Bart
Bart
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's how the cat used to walk, nothing to worry about

#11

Horrorweekly

These two images were taken 44 years apart

DEW
DEW
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Hey Jamie looks like a grown up picture of herself!!

#12

Horrorweekly

Jennifer Connelly in “Labyrinth”, 1986.

Chucky Cheezburger
Chucky Cheezburger
Community Member
1 hour ago

Chilly downs! Don't lose your head!

#13

Horrorweekly

Stephen King signing a movie poster for a fan, 1985.

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
58 minutes ago

I love his horror stories, but the more recent stuff I can't get into.

#14

Horrorweekly

Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
1 hour ago

Can you imagine having to see that Boston Redsox baseball picture everyday? Terrifying!

#15

Horrorweekly

Promo shot for The Silence Of The Lambs, 1991.

#16

Horrorweekly

Jessica Chastain and Tom Hiddleston, on the set of Crimson Peak.

Shelli LotusFlower
Shelli LotusFlower
Community Member
50 minutes ago

Gothic horror done so well

#17

Horrorweekly

Shelli LotusFlower
Shelli LotusFlower
Community Member
58 minutes ago (edited)

The butt! Gary Olsen, Winona Ryder, Keanu Reeves. What’s not to love?! It was great but the wig comments in the papers were hilarious to read.

#18

Horrorweekly

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
56 minutes ago

No problem! I'll come back next week

#19

Horrorweekly

I'm here
I'm here
Community Member
1 hour ago

Nope.

#20

Horrorweekly

Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
1 hour ago

So Lady Macbeth had her prom ruined too?

#21

Horrorweekly

Japanese poster for Tarsem Singh's underrated “The Cell" (2000)⁣ ⁣

Camilla Koutsos
Camilla Koutsos
Community Member
1 hour ago

I loved this film. I have it on DVD.

#22

Horrorweekly

Gillian Anderson photogrpahed by Mark Seliger.

(That’s X Files creator Chris Carter in the suit)

MissMePhoenix
MissMePhoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago

God she is so amazing!! ....Chris Carter too, of course lol

#23

Horrorweekly

"Knocker at the window" by Piotr Jablonski

Shelli LotusFlower
Shelli LotusFlower
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Haunting

#24

Horrorweekly

Jellicle bat
Jellicle bat
Community Member
1 hour ago

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice...

#25

Horrorweekly

Petro Roos
Petro Roos
Community Member
1 hour ago

That's pretty schweet!

#26

Horrorweekly

Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
6 minutes ago

I loved Joaquin Phoenix’s (character) reaction to this in the movie.

#27

Horrorweekly

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Looks like someone wanted him for a best friend.

#28

Horrorweekly

Petro Roos
Petro Roos
Community Member
1 hour ago

I like that he's getting a receeding hairline

#29

Horrorweekly

'Trilogy of Terror' (1975) starring Karen Black.

Shelli LotusFlower
Shelli LotusFlower
Community Member
51 minutes ago

Horror Queen, Karen Black.

#30

Horrorweekly

Holly Stevens
Holly Stevens
Community Member
30 minutes ago

This was a lawn ornament and they're SO HARD TO GET NOW

#31

Horrorweekly

Teri Garr & Gene Wilder (1974)
"Young Frankenstein"

MissMePhoenix
MissMePhoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago

One of my all time favorites!!!

#32

Horrorweekly

#33

Horrorweekly

Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
59 minutes ago

Yep, my yearbook photos always looked like that.

#34

Horrorweekly

Albin Grau, Promotional Illustration for Nosferatu, 1922

Shelli LotusFlower
Shelli LotusFlower
Community Member
48 minutes ago

This is the least frightening Nosferatu I’ve seen lol. He just looks cold and in need of a warm blooded meal.

#35

Horrorweekly

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Tarantino loooves his little references. :)

#36

Horrorweekly

Fangoria, 1996

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
52 minutes ago

I've never seen Neve Campbell in a movie where I actually liked her character. Not her performance, but the character itself.

#37

Horrorweekly

The great Debra Hill

Mistiekim
Mistiekim
Community Member
45 minutes ago

I don’t care what anyone says - I liked Halloween III

