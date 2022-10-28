All the horror lovers, this one’s for you. Pull your seats closer and get ready to get our blood rate through the roof, because for some, there’s only one Halloween a year, but for us, every day is the spooky night of the year.

This Facebook account named “Weekly Horror” clearly knows that very well. According to the description of the page, “every week is Halloween here” and “If you love the horror genre, you're in the right place!”

So without further ado, let me just leave you with the most wicked, spooky, and fun horror-inspired posts for your entertainment. Don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones as you scroll!