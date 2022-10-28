This Account Is Sharing Horror-Inspired Posts And Here Are 37 Of The Spookiest Ones
All the horror lovers, this one’s for you. Pull your seats closer and get ready to get our blood rate through the roof, because for some, there’s only one Halloween a year, but for us, every day is the spooky night of the year.
This Facebook account named “Weekly Horror” clearly knows that very well. According to the description of the page, “every week is Halloween here” and “If you love the horror genre, you're in the right place!”
So without further ado, let me just leave you with the most wicked, spooky, and fun horror-inspired posts for your entertainment. Don’t forget to upvote your favorite ones as you scroll!
This post may include affiliate links.
Unknown Photographer, Nude Vampire With Gloves, 1864.
This is Murat Palta, a Turkish illustrator, look him up, his work is incredible
Hello Clarice
A great performance by a great actor.
So good in the original American Horror Story!
Dick Warlock and Jamie Lee Curtis on the set of Halloween 2 (1981)
Greatest pencil sharpener ever
Behind the scenes of Batman Returns (1992)
These two images were taken 44 years apart
Jennifer Connelly in “Labyrinth”, 1986.
Stephen King signing a movie poster for a fan, 1985.
I love his horror stories, but the more recent stuff I can't get into.
Promo shot for The Silence Of The Lambs, 1991.
Jessica Chastain and Tom Hiddleston, on the set of Crimson Peak.
The butt! Gary Olsen, Winona Ryder, Keanu Reeves. What’s not to love?! It was great but the wig comments in the papers were hilarious to read.
Japanese poster for Tarsem Singh's underrated “The Cell" (2000)
Gillian Anderson photogrpahed by Mark Seliger.
(That’s X Files creator Chris Carter in the suit)
God she is so amazing!! ....Chris Carter too, of course lol
"Knocker at the window" by Piotr Jablonski
'Trilogy of Terror' (1975) starring Karen Black.
This was a lawn ornament and they're SO HARD TO GET NOW
Teri Garr & Gene Wilder (1974)
"Young Frankenstein"
Albin Grau, Promotional Illustration for Nosferatu, 1922
This is the least frightening Nosferatu I’ve seen lol. He just looks cold and in need of a warm blooded meal.
Fangoria, 1996
I've never seen Neve Campbell in a movie where I actually liked her character. Not her performance, but the character itself.
The great Debra Hill