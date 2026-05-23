If you have a fascination for everything bleak and morbid , you may enjoy reading through this list.

That’s what many of these people did as they shared their scariest truths on Reddit . They touched on various topics, from the existence of human trafficking to the high likelihood of being diagnosed with cancer .

There is a dark side to humanity that many of us refuse to talk about. While it is understandable to avoid the doom and gloom, we must acknowledge them as part of our reality.

#1 A lot of people seem to actually admire the worst people in history and want to emulate them.

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#2 People believe in religions. That's scary. Like we live in the 21st century and there's billions of people who believe bronze age mythology to be the actual truth about our universe.

#3 Your chance of being diagnosed with cancer in your lifetime is one in two.

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#4 Sometimes the first symptom of an aneurysm is dying from it.

#5 There used to be a wikipedia article titled "List of Youngest Birth Mothers" with the youngest being only 5 years old.



The majority of the entries it was also suspected either their father or uncle was responsible.

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#6 The world is filled with idiots who lack critical thinking skills, who think science and medicine are bad things, and who will believe anything without verifying the information because of confirmation bias.

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#7 That 99% and that’s almost ALL of child SA takes place by a friend or family member or someone close to the family. Unlike people who get scared thinking a stranger is going to touch your child when it’s someone they live with or know…very scary and not talked about enough which leads to shame and no awareness.

#8 Everyone is just winging it to the best of their ability.

#9 Stupid people can vote.

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#10 Plastic is everywhere and in everything and is just building up in our bodies and water and the land and it's crazy. It's polluting and disrupting all of those things.



I very recently learned about polyester, like in-depth compared to the basics I knew before, and how it sheds microplastics into the air and when we wash it and I have not been ok.

#11 Half the population has below average intelligence.

#12 Human trafficking.



Redplushie:



Somewhere there is probably someone that's being held captive against their will in a shed or basement. I think about it often and I get sick every time I let my imagination go wild

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#13 The government doesn’t care for us.

#14 Prions. They folded proteins. They also are hard to destroy, and can spread easy, and do really scary stuff.

#15 The absolute vastness of the oceans and that there are creatures in there nobody has ever seen.

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#16 Of your best friend group, one of you will attend all the funerals. And another will attend none.

#17 The Yellowstone caldera could blow at any moment.

#18 The stupider someone is, the more confident they are when blatantly wrong.

#19 For every serial killer we know about, there are about a half-dozen to a dozen that we don't.

#20 That every Covid naysayer I’ve ever offered to tour the ICU on the condition they don’t wear protective gear has declined my offer for some reason (during the pandemic).

#21 That every country that possesses nuclear weapons has a moron running the country.

#22 [TW] How many mothers, upon learning their significant other SA'ed their daughter, will align with the abuser, view the daughter as competition for his affection, fail to protect her, and this in turn will allow the abuse to continue.



(I work in the field and I've seen this countless times and it never fails to appall me, even decades in).

#23 The overuse of AI is quickly depleting our drinkable water supply, along with lots of other industries.

#24 That I may outlive my child who has disabilities. But also that my child who has disabilities may outlive me and who would care for her if that happens.

#25 AI and greed will make my kids' lives hard or impossible to support themselves.

#26 That good people I care about and love — and who I got my core values from — cannot see the danger unfolding in front of them right now in America.

#27 Wanna know what is terrifying if you really think about it? How small and insignificant we are. The universe is endless and it's expanding! I don't think anyone can really comprehend this.

#28 Somewhere, out there, right now, is the worst surgeon in the world. And they are actively seeing and operating on patients.

#29 It’s too late to avoid major climate change.

#30 Absolutely no one knows what happens to us when we die. We can all speculate, but it's all hearsay with no evidence.

#31 There are more cells in your body that belong to other organisms than your own cells.



And when you die, and your immune system shuts down, they finally succeed at eating you.

#32 People don't follow the rules due to morals but because they know they will be caught. There are many psychopaths that know how to blend in to society. Which is why for example during a natural disaster when there is no electrical power/law enforcement in immediate area that people will go around committing [crimes].

#33 I found out today from a coworker that god used to let humans live to be over 100 until we started sinning so now god is punishing humans with shortened life spans and if medicine gets in the way god hits people with bad luck like a car crash or shooting.



The true fact that someone believes that is pretty terrifying.

#34 Worldwide, the most dangerous place for a woman is her home.

#35 I learned at a job that there are a truly frightening number of elderly women who carry their dead husband’s handgun for protection without having any training and being arthritic and shaky. It amazes me there aren’t more accidental shootings or collateral damage from them. I expect they can’t get them out of their handbag fast enough to use them.

#36 I took part in the war. And there is a funny fact that if you hear the sound of the bomb that means you have already survived. Otherwise you wont hear any noise except when its in the air. You hear the whistle until it explodes. Heard the explosion, you are alive. You have 5-6 seconds during the whistle to find a proper place to hide

#37 Ignorance is bliss. People will choose to remain ignorant and not deal with actual issues.

#38 There is a chance that we are alone in the universe because intelligence self destructive.

#39 The people running the world are not the people everybody thinks is running the world.

#40 Fat cells live for 10 years, can divide and make more fat cells and they remember the set point ( your fattest weight). So if you go on any diet including the GLP-1 drugs, you have to go for a long long time to wait out those fat( full) fat cells to die or they will pester you( signal you to eat) until they reach their original size.

#41 Everything is relative except birth and death. Blinking in and out of existence with our time spent wrapped in the Zeitgeist we were dealt.



My thoughts, beliefs, judgememts, desires, none of it is real.



Balancing this knowledge with compassion and drive, is terrifying.

#42 The number of people older than you walking this earth is the most that it will ever be and that number becomes less every second that passes.



Not scariest so much as a sobering thought.

#43 There is a rare brain eating amoeba found in fresh water, if it gets up your nose it will infect your brain and eat it. There is nothing anyone can do but wait until you die 99% of the time.



Don't worry it's only been found in very hot conditions, low water levels, like if you dive into a swamp. Just kidding it's been found in tap water .. that's been filtered, treated with sanitizing chemicals, hit with UV light etc... There's a reason when you buy a nasal rinse it says to only use distilled water.

#44 Nothing and nowhere is ever truly 100% safe. Everything you know and love, or your very own safety, can be completely ripped away and crushed to shreds at any moment.



You can live in fear of it, run from it, or decide to embrace joy and happiness in spite of it, but this fact is a universal truth.

#45 People with dementia drive.

#46 Healthcare companies will do everything possible to screw you over and don’t care if you or your kids die. They also own ALL politicians.

#47 The US government is corrupt, in almost every way.

#48 The systematic eradication of indigenous peoples across history and the world.

#49 We will all be forgotten at some point.