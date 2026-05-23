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There is a dark side to humanity that many of us refuse to talk about. While it is understandable to avoid the doom and gloom, we must acknowledge them as part of our reality.

That’s what many of these people did as they shared their scariest truths on Reddit. They touched on various topics, from the existence of human trafficking to the high likelihood of being diagnosed with cancer.

If you have a fascination for everything bleak and morbid, you may enjoy reading through this list.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Woman working late on laptop under desk lamp anxiety-inducing truths A lot of people seem to actually admire the worst people in history and want to emulate them.

cupacupacupacupacup , Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

6points
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acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
Premium 51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not history we should be worrying about; it''s the fact that so many people seem to admire the worst people in the present time.

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    #2

    People believe in religions. That's scary. Like we live in the 21st century and there's billions of people who believe bronze age mythology to be the actual truth about our universe.

    Suspicious-Beat9295 Report

    5points
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    #3

    Supportive woman comforting patient during therapy session in hospital Your chance of being diagnosed with cancer in your lifetime is one in two.

    Adept_Education9966 , Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Checked that one off my unwanted bucket list.

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    #4

    Doctor examining medical scans for diagnosis anxiety-inducing truths Sometimes the first symptom of an aneurysm is dying from it.

    PourSomeSmegmaInMe , rawpixel.com / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

    5points
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    #5

    Young girl holding newborn baby lying on hospital bed anxiety-inducing truths There used to be a wikipedia article titled "List of Youngest Birth Mothers" with the youngest being only 5 years old.

    The majority of the entries it was also suspected either their father or uncle was responsible.

    Zelfzuchtig , Unknown photographer / Wikipedia Report

    5points
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    #6

    Smiling man working on laptop symbolizing overcoming anxiety with therapy The world is filled with idiots who lack critical thinking skills, who think science and medicine are bad things, and who will believe anything without verifying the information because of confirmation bias.

    writerguy48 , Jose Calsina / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For example Captain Wafflestomper.

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    #7

    Woman covering face expressing anxiety and need for therapy support That 99% and that’s almost ALL of child SA takes place by a friend or family member or someone close to the family. Unlike people who get scared thinking a stranger is going to touch your child when it’s someone they live with or know…very scary and not talked about enough which leads to shame and no awareness.

    Sweaty-Anxiety-1087 , victoriadunn / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    #8

    Everyone is just winging it to the best of their ability.

    NECoyote Report

    4points
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    #9

    Stupid people can vote.

    OldAngryWhiteMan Report

    4points
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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...and sadly we have 70 million dimwits in the US for sure.

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    #10

    Pile of crushed plastic bottles representing environmental anxiety factors Plastic is everywhere and in everything and is just building up in our bodies and water and the land and it's crazy. It's polluting and disrupting all of those things.

    I very recently learned about polyester, like in-depth compared to the basics I knew before, and how it sheds microplastics into the air and when we wash it and I have not been ok.

    IBegYourPotato , greola84 / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We are k*****g this planet. But it is okay as long as people needed make money and spend money and the rich get richer.

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    #11

    Half the population has below average intelligence.

    nick_papagiorgio_65 Report

    4points
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    mariahiller avatar
    Maria Maria
    Maria Maria
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Republicans have 94 on average, whereas the average Democrat has 107.

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    #12

    Shadowy hands on red background depicting anxiety and mental health struggles Human trafficking.

    Redplushie:

    Somewhere there is probably someone that's being held captive against their will in a shed or basement. I think about it often and I get sick every time I let my imagination go wild

    pandora_ramasana , Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    #13

    Large parliamentary assembly in session with officials seated The government doesn’t care for us.

    anon , Marco Oriolesi / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    #14

    Microscopic cells with red markers illustrating anxiety-inducing biological factors Prions. They folded proteins. They also are hard to destroy, and can spread easy, and do really scary stuff.

    nasadowsk , NIAID / Wikipedia Report

    4points
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    #15

    The absolute vastness of the oceans and that there are creatures in there nobody has ever seen.

    Oscardoodke2 Report

    4points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Close-up of coffin being carried at funeral service Of your best friend group, one of you will attend all the funerals. And another will attend none.

    dsm761 , noxos / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    #17

    The Yellowstone caldera could blow at any moment.

    Speedracerfan69 Report

    4points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In this moment in America, I find this kind of comforting....

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    #18

    The stupider someone is, the more confident they are when blatantly wrong.

    Signal_Dragonfly_174 Report

    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Captain Wafflestomper again with his take on biology.

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    #19

    For every serial killer we know about, there are about a half-dozen to a dozen that we don't.

    Due-Cargist1963 Report

    4points
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    #20

    Healthcare workers in protective gear caring for patient in hospital bed That every Covid naysayer I’ve ever offered to tour the ICU on the condition they don’t wear protective gear has declined my offer for some reason (during the pandemic).

    splashmaster31 , DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hah!

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    #21

    That every country that possesses nuclear weapons has a moron running the country.

    SiloRidge3 Report

    4points
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    reddot2337 avatar
    Raymond
    Raymond
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes. Is Macron a moron?

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    #22

    Upset girl sitting on floor ignoring adult woman talking anxiety-inducing truths [TW] How many mothers, upon learning their significant other SA'ed their daughter, will align with the abuser, view the daughter as competition for his affection, fail to protect her, and this in turn will allow the abuse to continue.

    (I work in the field and I've seen this countless times and it never fails to appall me, even decades in).

    elp22203 , peoplecreations / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    #23

    Person typing on laptop keyboard close-up anxiety-inducing truths The overuse of AI is quickly depleting our drinkable water supply, along with lots of other industries.

    AvailableVictory8360 , katemangostar / Magnific (not the actual photo) Report

    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    AI only benefits the business owners. SO does not need wages. We will all be jobless. AI companies should be taxed heavily and the income should be used to set up Universal Basic Income. Why should the income benefit the already rich?

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    #24

    That I may outlive my child who has disabilities. But also that my child who has disabilities may outlive me and who would care for her if that happens.

    anon Report

    4points
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    #25

    AI and greed will make my kids' lives hard or impossible to support themselves.

    catdog944 Report

    3points
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    #26

    That good people I care about and love — and who I got my core values from — cannot see the danger unfolding in front of them right now in America.

    Penandsword2021 Report

    3points
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    reddot2337 avatar
    Raymond
    Raymond
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not my family, but a lot of people I know.

    -1
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    #27

    Wanna know what is terrifying if you really think about it? How small and insignificant we are. The universe is endless and it's expanding! I don't think anyone can really comprehend this.

    adavis3053 Report

    3points
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    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone’s been in the Total Perspective Vortex.

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    #28

    Somewhere, out there, right now, is the worst surgeon in the world. And they are actively seeing and operating on patients.

    RedBaronSportsCards Report

    3points
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    richardgraham avatar
    Richard Graham
    Richard Graham
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What do you call the person who graduated last in the class in Medical School? Doctor.

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    #29

    It’s too late to avoid major climate change.

    leeloolanding Report

    3points
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    reddot2337 avatar
    Raymond
    Raymond
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Climate change is real and has been happening forever. Imminent global disaster is not.

    #30

    Absolutely no one knows what happens to us when we die. We can all speculate, but it's all hearsay with no evidence.

    Extraplayer1955 Report

    3points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I d*e it will be like before I was born. I will not exist to experience it.

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    #31

    There are more cells in your body that belong to other organisms than your own cells.

    And when you die, and your immune system shuts down, they finally succeed at eating you.

    Lovely-sleep Report

    3points
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    lillymemail avatar
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're not sentient and doing it maliciously, and I won't be around to care.

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    #32

    People don't follow the rules due to morals but because they know they will be caught. There are many psychopaths that know how to blend in to society. Which is why for example during a natural disaster when there is no electrical power/law enforcement in immediate area that people will go around committing [crimes].

    Focus_of_nothing Report

    3points
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    #33

    I found out today from a coworker that god used to let humans live to be over 100 until we started sinning so now god is punishing humans with shortened life spans and if medicine gets in the way god hits people with bad luck like a car crash or shooting.

    The true fact that someone believes that is pretty terrifying.

    PenguinTarrifs Report

    3points
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    #34

    Person sitting alone in a dark room showing anxiety and mental health struggle Worldwide, the most dangerous place for a woman is her home.

    Ornery-Culture-7675 , Daniel Martinez / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    3points
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    #35

    I learned at a job that there are a truly frightening number of elderly women who carry their dead husband’s handgun for protection without having any training and being arthritic and shaky. It amazes me there aren’t more accidental shootings or collateral damage from them. I expect they can’t get them out of their handbag fast enough to use them.

    Grace_DanielsWebster Report

    3points
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    #36

    I took part in the war. And there is a funny fact that if you hear the sound of the bomb that means you have already survived. Otherwise you wont hear any noise except when its in the air. You hear the whistle until it explodes. Heard the explosion, you are alive. You have 5-6 seconds during the whistle to find a proper place to hide

    ParadoxSmoker Report

    3points
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    #37

    Ignorance is bliss. People will choose to remain ignorant and not deal with actual issues.

    user0987234 Report

    2points
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    reddot2337 avatar
    Raymond
    Raymond
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    nate…

    #38

    There is a chance that we are alone in the universe because intelligence self destructive.

    ApprehensivePanic757 Report

    2points
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    #39

    The people running the world are not the people everybody thinks is running the world.

    No_Bend8 Report

    2points
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    #40

    Fat cells live for 10 years, can divide and make more fat cells and they remember the set point ( your fattest weight). So if you go on any diet including the GLP-1 drugs, you have to go for a long long time to wait out those fat( full) fat cells to die or they will pester you( signal you to eat) until they reach their original size.

    CraftSpiritual6062 Report

    2points
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    #41

    Everything is relative except birth and death. Blinking in and out of existence with our time spent wrapped in the Zeitgeist we were dealt.

    My thoughts, beliefs, judgememts, desires, none of it is real.

    Balancing this knowledge with compassion and drive, is terrifying.

    Major_You_959 Report

    2points
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    reddot2337 avatar
    Raymond
    Raymond
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    That 2nd paragraph is for you nate…

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    #42

    The number of people older than you walking this earth is the most that it will ever be and that number becomes less every second that passes.

    Not scariest so much as a sobering thought.

    TxTriMan Report

    2points
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    #43

    There is a rare brain eating amoeba found in fresh water, if it gets up your nose it will infect your brain and eat it. There is nothing anyone can do but wait until you die 99% of the time.

    Don't worry it's only been found in very hot conditions, low water levels, like if you dive into a swamp. Just kidding it's been found in tap water .. that's been filtered, treated with sanitizing chemicals, hit with UV light etc... There's a reason when you buy a nasal rinse it says to only use distilled water.

    Possible-Importance6 Report

    2points
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    #44

    Nothing and nowhere is ever truly 100% safe. Everything you know and love, or your very own safety, can be completely ripped away and crushed to shreds at any moment.

    You can live in fear of it, run from it, or decide to embrace joy and happiness in spite of it, but this fact is a universal truth.

    jderd Report

    2points
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    #45

    People with dementia drive.

    Striking_Boat Report

    2points
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    #46

    Healthcare companies will do everything possible to screw you over and don’t care if you or your kids die. They also own ALL politicians.

    Senior-Cantaloupe-69 Report

    2points
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    #47

    The US government is corrupt, in almost every way.

    grubberlr Report

    2points
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    #48

    The systematic eradication of indigenous peoples across history and the world.

    lewdest_loli Report

    2points
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    reddot2337 avatar
    Raymond
    Raymond
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shame on you Canada, Australia, UK.

    -2
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    #49

    We will all be forgotten at some point.

    nalgonpyramidhead Report

    2points
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    #50

    That no matter how much we know now, in 250 years the vast majority of our knowledge as well as written and performed art will be completely inaccessible to anyone other than specialized historians.

    Due to ignorance, laziness, and acceleration caused by the internet, our language is rapidly evolving.

    Try reading an academic essay or book from 150 years ago (or even a work of entertainment written for the common masses) and you'll get an idea of how language can be lost in just a dozen generations.

    eaglesong3 Report

    1point
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