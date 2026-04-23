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Hi, I’m John Yuskaitis, creator of Saved & Spoiled, a comic about Wilson, a rescue dog, and Dewey, a pedigreed cat, figuring out how to share a home!

Here are 30 more comics from the series, starting with Socks Being You. The strip is inspired by the everyday reality of life with pets, especially the funny, awkward, and sometimes surprisingly sweet adjustment that can happen when a rescue dog enters a home and has to learn the rules, the routines, and the resident cat. These comics are for anyone who loves rescue dogs, cat and dog dynamics, and the strange little moments that come with pet life.

I hope you enjoy them!

More info: savedandspoiled.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com