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Hi, I’m John Yuskaitis, creator of Saved & Spoiled, a comic about Wilson, a rescue dog, and Dewey, a pedigreed cat, figuring out how to share a home!

Here are 30 more comics from the series, starting with Socks Being You. The strip is inspired by the everyday reality of life with pets, especially the funny, awkward, and sometimes surprisingly sweet adjustment that can happen when a rescue dog enters a home and has to learn the rules, the routines, and the resident cat. These comics are for anyone who loves rescue dogs, cat and dog dynamics, and the strange little moments that come with pet life.

I hope you enjoy them!

More info: savedandspoiled.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

30 More Saved & Spoiled Comics About Life With A Rescue Dog And A Very Spoiled Cat

Saved & Spoiled by John Yuskaitis Report

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yoink is such an expressive word

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    lindacowley avatar
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mate, if it's cashmere you won't make it past lunchtime

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