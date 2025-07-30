ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you’re climbing the steps of the Acropolis, sipping rosé along the Amalfi Coast, or strolling through the winding streets of Lisbon, the right footwear can make or break your trip. Our team tested over 30 pairs of sandals, slides, and vacation-ready heels to find the most comfortable and stylish options to pack for your European adventure.

These are the shoes that kept our feet happy, our outfits on point, and our step count soaring. From sporty explorers to chic dinners out, we’ve got every moment of your itinerary covered.

Skechers Slip-ins: BOBS Desert Kiss – Golden Lily

For Full Days of Sightseeing

If you’re planning to log serious miles on cobblestones, promenades, and uneven terrain, start with the Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins: BOBS Desert Kiss – Golden Lily. Our team loved how this breezy sandal balances ease and style. The crossed linen upper with a stretch gore strap adds a hint of rustic charm, while the memory foam contoured footbed delivers serious cushion all day long. The jute-wrapped espadrille midsole feels light on your feet, and the innovative Heel Pillow ensures your foot stays secure without rubbing.

Dr Scholl’s Women’s Timeless Fun Casual Sandal

Another sightseeing hero is Dr. Scholl’s Timeless Fun Casual Sandal. This sporty, strappy sandal delivers on both support and aesthetics. Built with anatomical cushioning and low-chemical faux leather, it kept us pain-free through full days of museum-hopping and market-wandering. We also appreciated the hook-and-loop ankle closure, which gave us a secure yet adjustable fit. The flex grooves in the sole made every step feel lighter, and the subtle design details (like the chic buckle) make these easy to pair with anything from linen dresses to cropped trousers.

Sketchers Go Walk Flex Sandal- Sssophia

When You’re Going Sporty

Planning to explore ancient ruins or trek up to a scenic lookout? You’ll want a secure, non-slip sandal like the Skechers GO WALK Flex Sandal – Sssophia. It has all the ease of a slip-in (no bending down!) with the added support of Skechers’ signature Goga Mat footbed and ultra-lightweight cushioning. We especially loved how the athletic style hugged the foot, no flopping or sliding, and how easy they were to get on and off during those quick beach breaks or temple visits. They’re ideal for travelers juggling strollers, cameras, or an Aperol spritz in one hand.

Sketchers BOBS Desert Kiss Low – Peak Look

For Island-Hopping and Coastal Strolls

Beach towns and island ports call for something casual but cute, and the BOBS Desert Kiss Low–Peak Look from Skechers delivers. With its fashion-forward metallic strap and cork-trimmed midsole, it looks elevated without trying too hard. But what really impressed us was the Plush Foam footbed that molded beautifully to our arches. Slip them on, slip them off, they’re the perfect companion for seaside lunches, boat rides, and spontaneous boardwalk detours. Bonus: They’re crafted from 100% vegan materials and support pet adoption programs through BOBS.

Rothy’s The Light Weight Wedge Sandal

For Elevated Moments (Without the Pain)

When your itinerary calls for a touch of glam like rooftop brunches, vineyard tastings, or chic Mediterranean dinners, reach for a flatform. Our top picks are the Rothy’s Lightweight Wedge Sandals, available in classic black or neutral camel with whipstitch detailing. These knit sandals added just the right amount of height (2.25 inches to be exact) without tipping into discomfort territory. The cushioned footbed felt surprisingly plush, and the straps held up through long dinners and photo ops. While slightly heavier than others we tested, the comfort was undeniable. Just maybe not the pair for a day packed with uphill walking.

Rothy’s The Criss–Cross Lightweight Wedge Sandal

Aetrex’s Julia Arch Support Platform Sandal

For a slightly more supportive flatform, we fell in love with Aetrex’s Julia Arch Support Platform Sandal. The subtle espadrille styling paired with braided straps gives them a summery, artisanal vibe, while the built-in orthotic support offers structure and balance. Fair warning: If you’ve never worn orthotic shoes before, they might feel a little stiff at first. But after breaking them in, they became one of the most foot-friendly fashion picks of the bunch. We especially appreciated the hook-and-loop closure that made adjustments effortless.

Aetrex’s Vania Arch Support Platform Sandal

If you’re looking for a wider strap option, Aetrex’s Vania Platform Sandal offers the same fantastic arch support in a slightly more robust design. These genuine leather sandals felt secure, cushioned, and flexible, perfect for dressier afternoons where you still need to move with ease.

Vionic Samara Heeled Sandal

For those wanting a refined heel, the Vionic Samara Heeled Sandal gave us just enough lift with none of the usual soreness. The curved block heel feels stable, and the cushioned footbed with orthotic support molds to your step over time. These are the shoes we reached for when transitioning from day to night, chic enough for the office, comfortable enough for dinner al fresco.

Rothy’s The Ballet Mary Jane

Honorable Mentions

While not technically a sandal, the Rothy’s Ballet Mary Jane deserves a shoutout. Our testers adored the style, the grommet strap adds a playful edge, and the In Love Insole made short walks feel effortless. But be warned, that strap can dig in after a few hours. For full-day wear, we recommend opting for one of Rothy’s classic flats without the strap. Either way, you’ll love how lightweight and odor-resistant these are, even in the summer heat.

Aetrex Izzy Adjustable Slide Sandal

Another stylish slide we tested was the Aetrex Izzy Adjustable Slide Sandal. While we swooned over the light gold hue and plush footbed, the lack of a heel strap meant these were better suited for low-impact days like hotel breakfasts or evening gelato runs. Still, they looked luxe and felt great in short bursts.

A Few Final Tips from Our Testers

Break them in before your trip: Especially if you’re trying orthotic-friendly brands like Aetrex or Vionic. They offer exceptional support, but your feet might need time to adjust.

Hands-free slip-ins are a game-changer: If you have mobility challenges or just hate bending over to tie or buckle a shoe, Sketcher’s hands-free technology was unanimously loved by our testers.

Flatforms give you height without the hurt: Just be mindful of weight. Some styles, like Rothy’s wedges, feel heavier than traditional sandals but win in the style and comfort departments.

Pack variety: Between beach slides, dressier flatforms, and sporty sandals, having a few go-to options can be a lifesaver (and photo-saver) on your trip.

Wherever your European summer takes you, your feet will thank you for packing the right pairs. After logging miles across ancient streets, coastal paths, and cobblestone cafés, we can say with certainty: these sandals walk the talk.