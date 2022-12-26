Reddit user bleachspot has asked his fellow Redditors what has ruined their Christmas. Loads of people were willing to share! We have combed through the answers and gathered some examples; a few amusing ones, most - gut-wrenchingly unfortunate. Each is due to engage someone who can relate or provide some much-needed emotional support. Scroll down for the stories and feel free to share yours if you wish!

The folklore around Christmas says it’s the most wonderful time of the year. Its jolly ambiance and fairy lights should put anyone in a festive mood, right? Yet to some people, the holidays bring problems ranging from family drama to stomachs rejecting Christmas food, among other things. Therefore, they tend to seek comfort from folks in similar situations. Thankfully, online communities make it easier to relate and offer compassion to others.

#1 My mum told me I wasn’t welcome at Christmas dinner, so I stayed home and got drunk and cried all night. We celebrate on the 24th and my family spent all of the 25th guilt-tripping me for not showing up and telling me how my mum had hoped I would still show all night. So yeah, I am the bad guy no matter what. Proceeded to get drunk on the 25th as well. F**k family.

#2 First Christmas separated. I was able to spend a few hours with my kids and my parents, siblings, etc. but when the kids became bored and were tearing up asking to go home, I broke down. I got them back with their mom, safe and sound, and cried for the next hour and a half. My Christmas want nearly as bad as many here, but I was still surprised at how much heartache I felt today

#3 My mil pining over her grandchildren she can't be with. I've had 3 miscarriages this year, no kids. 4 years of IVF. We're talking about quitting and living child free. It has been the hardest Christmas.

#4 My mom started crying and causing drama because my sisters didn’t stay up until midnight on Christmas Eve to celebrate Christmas early. She decided not to show up for breakfast and gift exchanges this morning and instead messaged us all morning saying no one loves her or cares about her. I love being guilt tripped……

#5 My mom brought up the diary I kept as a teenager years ago. That diary had detailed plans about me offing myself. She brought it up legit an hour ago in front of everyone. have spent the last two hours in my room crying and feeling all sorts of emotions. I’m 25 now but damn I feel all the feelings I left at that time and I don’t know how to feel.

#6 I unexpectedly and suddenly became a widow 30 days ago, leaving me with our special needs 5yo daughter and I'm currently 24w pregnant.



He went to bed and didn't wake up.



Never, ever dreamed I'd be a widow at 39 after 13 years together, 5.5 years married.



No stars out of 5. Do not recommend.

#7 My dad’s anger issues and mom forcing us to pretend nothing is happening.

#8 My grandma asked if I was pregnant because my stomach I guess was sticking out a little. Didn’t appreciate that one.

#9 My grandmother berating my sister and I, in front of our whole family, for not calling her on Christmas. While we were facetiming her...

#10 Husband is a recovering alcoholic and last night on Christmas Eve he relapsed following 1 year sober. I don’t want to go through all that hell again and I’m 8 months pregnant with no job and 1000 miles from home. I seriously don’t know what to do. I think I’m doomed.

#11 My grandma fed my dog (who has serious digestion and other health problems) 5 Christmas cookies, and he not only shat and vomited all over the house, but had to go to the vet.

#12 My dog passed away early Christmas morning. She had been sick for a couple weeks so I knew it was coming but it still f*****g sucks, and she died on Christmas of all days. She was such a nice dog, and now she's gone forever. RIP Daisy.

#13 Being called selfish for having a migraine and "ruining the festivities", and then getting socks, underwear, some pillows and random chocolate my mom and sister "split the cost of because money was tight", while seeing my sister get JBL Bluetooth headphones, a JBL speaker and a JBL clip on speaker my mom single-handedly bought her.



But most of all, a migraine. Those ruin any day.

#14 We were going to my aunts for dinner and took multiple cars. I’m in the house with most of my family, other than my mom. She parks across the street and starts to cross the road to the house. A guy come flying down and nearly hits her. She gets pissed, swears at him and kicks at his car as he passes by.



He stops in the middle of the street, chases her down and shoved her to the ground. She’s 75 and on blood thinners, so the small gash on the back of her head was gushing blood.



My dad and wife saw this go down, so they go flying out of the house yelling at the guy. Dad is standing in front of this guys car yelling and trying to get his plates. The guy gets back in the car and guns it. Dad go rolling over the hood of the car and smashes onto the ground as the guy speeds off. He’s also in his 70s, but is somehow okay.



Multiple paramedics and Sheriffs come. My mom had to get a couple of staples in her head, but all things considered, everyone is fine.



But you know what, we did not let this ruin our Christmas. Mom made it home just in time for an amazing dinner.



This happened 9 hours ago and I’m still on edge. I watched my dad get hit and fly in the air, but couldn’t see the result because of parked cars. There was a split second where I thought I had watched my dad die while I stood there with my 2 year old. Fortunately he’s fine.



This was across from a very famous surf spot, so there are surf cams EVERYWHERE and the cops already have video of the suspects car. Waiting for the news that he’s been found.

#15 My baby was still born at the beginning of December. I'm too heartbroken for Christmas cheer

#16 Pretty sure I got food poisoning last night at dinner so I spent all night in the bathroom with horrible stomach cramps all day today.

#17 my mom told us she has cancer and it’s quite bad

#18 My sister stormed out an hour before the food was ready because she believed we were talking s**t about her or threatening her or something. She’s schizophrenic. None of that was happening. There’s no way to convince her it’s not true.



#19 Found out today my wife of 10 years is cheating on me.



#20 My sister-in-law has been verbally berating her children all day. They're kids. It's Christmas. They're supposed to be hyper and excited.

#21 Certainly not as awful as most stories here, but my son’s pet frog died. He’s 10 and he adored that frog. Poor kid was so sad.

#22 Divorce

#23 Wife wants a divorce and moved out, parents on a cruise.



Up till 2am Xmas eve staring at my reflection in my ipad eating a block of cheese.



I haven't cared about xmas since I was a kid, so why does this suck so hard?

#24 My cousin announcing her pregnancy. She doesn't have a job, bounces from couch to couch, and already has 6 kids that CPS already took from her. She had 3 abortions in high school and had 2 babies pass away only hours after birth because they was born prematurely and addicted to drugs. I might be a feminist but, if anyone should be forced to get a Tubal it's her.

#25 my sister's boss told her they were only open until 5, but they're actually open until 10 and she won't let my sister leave. Surprise 10 hour shift! So now my mom's watching a WWII documentary and I'm on reddit lol.



Merry Christmas!

#26 My mom slipped on a patch of ice on her way into my house for breakfast and gifts this morning. She insisted she was fine, but after a few hours she could barely walk.



Her foot is broken and may require surgery, so it looks like we'll be spending my birthday tomorrow in their hotel room. My Christmas wasn't ruined, but I feel awful that hers and my dad's basically was.



#27 Being raised a Jehovahs Witness, leaving, and then being too broke from all the therapy to celebrate.



Jehovah wins this time; but I’ll get him next year.

#28 Family members testing positive after we had already spent time together.

#29 My mother has the uncanny ability to make me more upset than anyone else in the world. I love her but she is so difficult and can ruin anything.

#30 Girlfriend shaming me for taking a half day off work on Christmas Eve to see my family. Woke up to her making snide comments about how it “must be nice” to sleep in a bit, then told me to “run home to mommy”. This was all unprovoked while I was laying in bed; not as bad as a lot of stories here but it’s put a damper on the whole holidays.

#31 I was reaching for a puzzle piece when something in my body decided to f**k right off, and now I've got immense shoulder/neck/back pain. I keep trying to stretch it gently & move it as much as I can, but I'm pretty out of commission.



A damn PUZZLE PIECE.

#32 My ex. Was married 20 years (had one daughter). Have been divorced for 5. Yesterday she asked to come back “home”. I had to force myself to say no. It was hard and made me sad thinking we could have been together if she hadn’t made the decisions she did 5 years ago.

#33 Came home from the military and seemed like my family had forgotten about me. Not that I needed presents or really even wanted them but the fact that nobody even thought about something as simple as a card kind of hurts when I’m sitting here for an hour watching them pass presents around to each other and I got one for each of them as well. Just feels bad

#34 Mom breaking down about us being a broken family and having an hour long conversation about why we arent close like other families

#35 I got paged (oncall engineer) as the family was getting ready to eat our Christmas dinner. Later, I microwaved my plate and ate on my own before going back to my laptop.



Ruined is a strong word, but I’m bitter about it.

#36 Being on a greyhound bus for 13 f*****g hours