Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Doesn’t Know What To Do About Roommate’s Boyfriend, Seeks Advice Online
Friends, Relationships

Woman Doesn’t Know What To Do About Roommate’s Boyfriend, Seeks Advice Online

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

When you have roommates, there will inevitably be at least a bit of friction between all of you, whether due to unfinished chores or mismatches in your lifestyle and schedules. However, what’s infuriating is if they have their partner over all of the time and the person contributes (almost) nothing to the household, rent, or utilities. They basically become a new, unexpected (and subsidized) roommate.

Video creator @k3tchhh went viral after sharing her nightmare apartment situation in a video that racked up millions of views online. She explained how her roommate’s boyfriend has been living in her apartment for a whopping 8 months now, and asked the internet for advice. Scroll down for the full story. Bored Panda has reached out to @k3tchhh for further comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

RELATED:

    A woman went viral after opening up online about the bizarre situation at home with her roommate’s partner

    Image credits: k3tchhh

    She felt frustrated that he essentially lived there all the time, for free

    Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Garakta-Studio (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: k3tchhh

    You can watch the viral video in full right over here

    @k3tchhh idk what to do.. #roommates#roommateproblems#rant#roommate#fyp#fypシ#fypシ゚viral#boyfriend#apartment#landlord#advice♬ original sound – k3tch

    The video got over 4.7 million likes at the time of writing, and @k3tchhh later posted a couple more clips as follow-ups about the situation.

    She also started a campaign on GoFundMe where she asked anyone who’s feeling generous to pitch in and donate money to her.

    “You might also be familiar with my bad roommate situation. I have come to the point where I realized I need to get out as soon as possible! I am currently trying to find apartments I can move into right away,” she wrote.

    “This is a very unexpected expense for me and my family. Many of you have been kind enough to express wanting to help me in my situation, so this fund is the best way to do that. Thank you to everyone willing to support me.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    To put it simply, if your roommates’ partners’ names aren’t on the lease, then you need to sit down and come up with some clear rules for how often they can visit. If you get on the same page ASAP, you can avoid a lot of headaches further down the line.

    And, if your roommates’ partners visit incredibly often, you should set out how much they should pitch in with the household chores, the grocery budget, etc.

    Meanwhile, if they want to live at the apartment permanently, they should then talk with the landlord about signing a lease and paying rent and utilities officially.

    Of course, before all of that, they should talk with the other people living there first to get their permission. Sure, you might have signed up to live with a friend or two, but having their partners over as well might make the place incredibly crowded.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Just because someone is a pal of yours doesn’t automatically mean that you’ll instantly click with their boyfriend or girlfriend. You might be completely different people and butt heads all the time. Or they might have super annoying habits. Or they might be perfectly fine, decent people that you’d be fine hanging out with… but not living with.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The situation can feel uncomfortable and chaotic in some cases, especially if the unwanted roommates eat your food, leave a mess at home, use your stuff, and hog your space. It can make someone consider whether they should simply move out altogether.

    To put it bluntly, you should feel comfortable in your own home. And you shouldn’t feel like you’re paying rent on behalf of someone who’s just squatting there. It’s unfair.

    According to Rent.com, a frank but friendly conversation is enough to get things back under control when there’s a cohabitation problem. It’s important to keep an open mind, stay as calm as possible, and avoid getting offended.

    Ideally, everyone who’s living together should be open and honest both about their relationship status as well as their expectations for behavior before anyone signs the lease. It’s good to have some ground rules ahead of time, even if everyone’s single.

    You could, for example, decide on limiting the number of nights per week that everyone’s partners are allowed to come over or sleep over. Meanwhile, you should also talk about noise level expectations after certain hours.

    Next, talk about amenity use (e.g., sitting on the couch, doing laundry, using the shower, etc.), utility fee reimbursement, and how much of a heads up you want before your roommates invite their partners over on a specific day.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some incredibly common roommate issues, as per Rent.com, include:

    • A significant other who stays in the apartment too often;
    • A significant other and a roommate who don’t get along;
    • A significant other who uses common spaces, like the living room, kitchen, and bathroom too often, or to the detriment of roommates’ schedules;
    • A significant other who incurs utility expenses (i.e. takes too many hot showers or leaves lights on) that he or she never chips in to cover;
    • A significant other who eats your food without asking or replacing it;
    • A significant other who makes you feel uncomfortable, whether through insensitive or inappropriate comments or actions;
    • A significant other who makes messes and fails to clean them up.

    Have you ever had issues with your roommates bringing their significant others over? Have you ever been in a nightmare situation where they just started living in your home without paying rent or anything?

    How did you resolve the situation? What are the best and worst roommates that you’ve ever had? Let us know in the comments below!

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    A few internet users disagreed with the woman’s take on the roommate situation

    Comment discussing roommate's boyfriend situation with advice on living arrangements.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on roommate’s boyfriend, with advice about jealousy and sharing space; 66 likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about roommate's boyfriend on advice forum, questioning concern about his presence.

    Comment on roommate's boyfriend advice in an online discussion about living arrangements.

    Online advice comment about roommate's boyfriend situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on roommate's boyfriend advice with user avatar and 56 likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing roommate's boyfriend paying rent; seeks advice online.

    However, many other people were completely on her side and gave her advice

    Comment offering advice for dealing with a roommate's boyfriend, suggesting a playful approach with high engagement.

    Comment suggesting rent be split three ways, related to roommate's boyfriend issue.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing frustration about roommate's boyfriend issue.

    Comment suggesting roommate rent solution, gaining 9295 likes.

    Comment questioning defense of roommate's boyfriend in an online advice post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on relationship advice for roommates dealing with boyfriends, expressing concern.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on roommate's boyfriend issue, highlighting selfish behavior in shared living space, seeking online advice.

    Comment advising woman on roommate's boyfriend issue with suggestion to involve landlord.

    Comment offering advice on dealing with a roommate's boyfriend, emphasizing expense concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on roommate's boyfriend issue, suggesting rent contribution, with 6184 likes.

    Commenter shares advice on handling a roommate's boyfriend issue, suggesting to plan an exit strategy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment suggesting advice for a woman about her roommate's boyfriend and rent issues.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment suggesting splitting bills three ways, related to roommate's boyfriend advice.

    Comment advising a woman on her roommate's boyfriend situation, suggesting she stay at his place.

    Comment suggesting not to pay full rent to resolve roommate's boyfriend issue, with 249 likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment offering advice on handling roommate's boyfriend, with 86 likes.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment sharing roommate boyfriend issue advice online, with user profile image on the left.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    2

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The people saying "he's not bothering you, why do you care?" really missed the point. He's not on the lease, but he's driving up their utility bills by being there constantly. Roommate needs to be paying 2/3 of all utility bills imo but if she's so dense she can't understand why OP is bothered by the constant presence of of the boyfriend I doubt she'll understand that argument either. Honestly, OP needs to either cut her losses and pay to break the lease and move out, or document the boyfriend's constant presence with picture and video, and the management's poor response, so she can have the grounds to argue for a free lease break. I don't see this working out in any way that will allow her to stay in the apartment, and at this point I don't think it's worth fighting to do so.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    productions_jm avatar
    Mark Childers
    Mark Childers
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, that's completely disrespectful of the roommate. I would say one night a week unless the roommate doesn't mind more. The apartment is half the roommate's, and she should get an equal say as to who stays on a constant basis. It's a bad situation, and I hope she manages to get out of it. I don't know why people do this. They have to realize how uncomfortable and unfair it is for a roommate.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The people saying "he's not bothering you, why do you care?" really missed the point. He's not on the lease, but he's driving up their utility bills by being there constantly. Roommate needs to be paying 2/3 of all utility bills imo but if she's so dense she can't understand why OP is bothered by the constant presence of of the boyfriend I doubt she'll understand that argument either. Honestly, OP needs to either cut her losses and pay to break the lease and move out, or document the boyfriend's constant presence with picture and video, and the management's poor response, so she can have the grounds to argue for a free lease break. I don't see this working out in any way that will allow her to stay in the apartment, and at this point I don't think it's worth fighting to do so.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    productions_jm avatar
    Mark Childers
    Mark Childers
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, that's completely disrespectful of the roommate. I would say one night a week unless the roommate doesn't mind more. The apartment is half the roommate's, and she should get an equal say as to who stays on a constant basis. It's a bad situation, and I hope she manages to get out of it. I don't know why people do this. They have to realize how uncomfortable and unfair it is for a roommate.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda