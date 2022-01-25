Swearing is a common way for people to express their emotions and frustrations, but it can also be a source of conflict or discomfort in certain social and professional situations. For some individuals, swearing may be explicitly prohibited by their workplace, religious beliefs, or personal values. In these cases, finding alternative phrases or euphemisms can be a useful way to express oneself without risking offense or punishment.

I’m not allowed to swear so I say stuff like "freaking", "shoot" and most notably "fudgeknuckles" to avoid punishment. I’ve heard stuff like "frubida" and have recently adopted "shiitake" and I’m eager to hear what you say. I also wanted to find out what are the other alternatives people use, so I decided to ask the Bored Panda community: “What is the most ridiculous thing you say so you don’t swear?” Scroll down to see what the answers were.

#1

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community Sometimes, when I'm really pissed, I moo instead of swearing. Don't ask me why, I don't know either.

#2

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community 1. Mother-father
2. Dog farts
3. Got-dandruff-some-of-it-itches
4. Son of a biscuit

Got-dandruff-some-of-it-itches 😭🏆

#3

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community fudge nuggets, gosh dang nabbit and shiitaki mudhrooms.

Kira Trepanier (Submission author)
Kira Trepanier
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dang that was supposed to say shiitaki mushrooms 🤣

#4

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community I would imagine someone swearing in medieval languages, like thou art a cookie or something.

September
September
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like using breakfast cereal names to insult people. You GrapeNut, You're being a total Fruitloop, etc...

#5

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community Idiotic brain-damaged booger pickin chicken butt! It’s one sentence.

Paul C.
Paul C.
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jesus, Joseph, Mary and the Wee Donkey!

#6

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community Holy guacamole!

I like donuts (Submission author)
I like donuts
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I Also say "you! You foul loathsome evil little cockroach!" when someone makes me mad To quote Hermione granger

#7

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community Pants, shoes, and 'oh for the love of cheese and crackers'.

Melaney Logue
Melaney Logue
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pucking Frick!!! and Great googly moogily!!!

#8

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community I just try to run out of momentum before I get to the swear words, so something like, "Dirty rotten lousy miserable pathetic excuse for a..." until I eventually give up.

#9

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community Dirty poodles. Worked in an animal shelter for a spell and also am certified in pet grooming. Ever try to groom a very dirty poodle?

Helen Haley
Helen Haley
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Like trying to groom a wiggling cotton ball.

#10

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community What in Cthulhu's name and H-E-Single Asgardian Hockey Stick.

thatmagicgaychick
thatmagicgaychick
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

the second one has got to have a good story behind it

#11

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community Not really bizarre, but I say ‘What the Fred’ and ‘Holy Sharon’.

Chancey
Chancey
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My fav since my name is Sharon!!!

#12

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community Grasshole and fudge.

Kirstin Murphy
Kirstin Murphy
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

'Grasshole' made my brain say 'ditch'..

#13

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community Shirt, like from The Good Place.

IlovemydogShilo
IlovemydogShilo
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sugar Honey Ice Tea. Hey, it worked for Chris Rock! 😊

#14

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community I hug my dog instead of swearing. Don't ask why, I don't know.

Samia Guled
Samia Guled
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

aww! wish i can do that with my fish, but he a hungry boi and can bite, and tries to eat my hands. yet he de size of my thumb

#15

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community One time I stubbed my toe in school and went "FFFFFF" and then slowly went "...fructose." The teacher was skeptical. I also really like bull-spit and just any medieval or creative curse, such as beaver dam and God Daniel it.

Dvd Pr
Dvd Pr
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s a reference to St Peter

#16

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community "Monkeyface". Do you want to hear the evolution of why I say that? If not, too bad.
So, when I was little, I liked Spy Kids. The main character, Carmen, says "Oh, shiitake mushrooms" bc she can't curse. So I started saying it until my mom told me it was an actual curse word (oops).
My mom says "shmonks" when she's trying not to curse, which is a derivative of "shiitake mushrooms". So I started saying "monkeyface".And now when I stub my toe I scream:
‘Holy goodness!’, but the ‘monkeyface’ thing was cool for a while.

#17

#18

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community "Frickadoodle"

#19

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community This one was completed by accident... Wanted to say 'son of a b**ch' but it came out 'bunny snitches'. Now my go-to!

Chiken Nugit
Chiken Nugit
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're like my phone's autocorrect!

#20

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community Fekkin' is one of my favorites. That and "for the love of ballpoint pens".

#21

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community Holy crepe

Freddy Martin (Submission author)
Freddy Martin
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Came from my neighbors a few years ago, was friends with their kid and they didn't like it when I said crap around their them, so it became carp and then eventually crepe

#22

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community Sweet Baby Pancakes is my "holy s**t." Also, "son of a motherless goat," which is from the Three Amigos.

Michele Wintzloff
Michele Wintzloff
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I say son of a motherless goat too

#23

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community "Puppies and kittens!!!" and when that's not enough, "Puppies and kittens everywhere!".

Sara Marie
Sara Marie
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do this! Was always food but then stared watching A Nation an that's their word for zombies and it works well for just about any situation where cussing may be warranted lol. Confuses people too

#24

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community You absolute- followed by any word you want. Examples are you absolute dishwasher, you absolute fridge, you absolute chicken-headed dog water. If you want actual swearwords substitutes I’m not that helpful since almost everyone just uses the actual word here.

#25

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community Ahh, Fudgesicles, and Lollipops!

Not sure how my brain came up with it but it works.

#26

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community "Blort." A substitute for all the swear words.
Blort!
Holy blort!
What a blort!
I randomly came up with it when I was 10-ish and I still say it :P

#27

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community My favorite from my brother (who is a Priest) is "Oh for the Lord of Loaves and Fish!".

Laura Lett
Laura Lett
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is to nice. Unless you say it sarcastically.

#28

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community MotherHell

#29

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community What the chocolate fudge!

#30

What Is The Most Ridiculous Thing You Say So You Don’t Swear?: 150 Responses By Our Community I growl deeply. I dunno why, but I do it all the time. They aren't quiet little growls either.
My poor throat. . .

Sarcastic Cow
Sarcastic Cow
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I´m doing this since my childhood - since my parents banned swearing :D

#31

Rocks!!!!

That nerd Zoe
That nerd Zoe
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah I see a man of culture as well. Does anyone else know where it's from XD

#32

Fudgknukls

#33

Oh balderdash!

#34

What The Fazuli? or any Ice Cream flavor that comes to mind e.g. Why in the Mint Chocolate Chip would you do that?

#35

Instead of m*****f****** I choose instead to say MOTHER NATURE

Samia Guled
Samia Guled
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i say u mother chicken nugget tender idk XD

#36

Bullgarbage

Wendy Justice
Wendy Justice
Community Member
This comment has been deleted.

#37

I was once reading a very old book where, instead of cursing they used the expression "¡Cáscaras!" (Shells, in English - like those from peanuts-). And it got deep rooted in my brain. Now I say "¡Cáscaras!" Whenever I try not to curse.

#38

Racka-frackin’ filibunkin' bortin'.

No one can curse without swearing like Yosemite Sam!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWYFxekoAsM

Laura Lett
Laura Lett
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes i also strat bleeping, like r2 d2. He had a seriously filthy mouth. Bleeped everything he says

#39

Well Spit
Fluff
Where didn't you learn how to drive
Go cuddle a cactus

KiwiBubbles
KiwiBubbles
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"WHERE *DIDN'T* YOU LEARN HOW TO DRIVE" OHMY LORD THIS IS THE BEST THING EVER

#40

Son of a motherless baconator is my favorite one

Laura Lett
Laura Lett
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Son of baconnater is my hubby's.

#41

Son of a Biscuit

#42

Shooty la marde. Dagnabbit!

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
19 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

F***k-a-frack Edit: seriously, BP?

#43

what the fudge cakes?!!!!

#44

I either switch to Spanish or say either piss, cheeky, flying monkey, and hint at the bad word (ex: ahh mother-! Or sonofa-)

#45

i say " holy air fryer!"

#46

I go with zark, because usually the person I'm arguing with hasn't read The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy.

Deutschland Mädchen
Deutschland Mädchen
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You really seem like you know where your towel is

#47

Furgermurger!
Dipped (This one gets shouted to bad drivers. They can't hear me but I still say it.)

#48

Golly whing-whang
Shish kebab
Bullfeathers, bullcrud
Fumbling, flying
Motherflipper

#49

what the fluck-cluck

#50

Fudgesticks! Fudging heck...

#51

Fudgesicles and shishkabobs

#52

Frack.

I watched too much Battlestar Galactica.

#53

DUCK YOU!
(or i just start squealing because i have a broken brain)

#54

Not me, I live by the "Swearing is good for you" camp, but my dad does an angry drawn out "G*d bless Armenia." Instead of G*d D*mn it
(Notes, some religions protest writing the name of the lord and I try to respect them, hence the self censorship)

Unnamed Hooman
Unnamed Hooman
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thank you for that respect, fine user

#55

Pinfeathers and gollyfluff!

Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3fyC0MkdtI

#56

I say, "what the heek are you mother flowers doing!"
I've said this when the little kids at school are too loud and obnoxious.

#57

“Cheese!”

#58

Two that I picked up from my husband.

Son of a Biscuit.

And

Mother Puss Bucket.

but since I've been living in the South, "Bless their heart" has come into my vocabulary.

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes! Bless their heart is one of my top cusses now (thank you Celia Rivenbark)

#59

Son of a nutcracker or son of a buttcracker

#60

i say this:

wHy In ThE hAm sAnDwIcH wOuLd U dO tHaT???


and

what the cheesy potato skins are u doing?

#61

Sherbatsci!

#62

wat the hekk is dat huh why u do dat bruh idiotik

#63

Whistle.
My husband learnt it, if I'm whistling, I'm not in agood mood, I'm too mad to be asked if or why I'm angry.
In 5-15 minutes of whistling, it calms me down too.

Jo Johannsen
Jo Johannsen
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can't whistle...been trying 70 years, have given up.

#64

“Barstools”. “Oh fffff”. “Sugar”. “You little scumble” if it’s a cat I’m cross with. “You little buglers”, again to the cats.

#65

My go-to is fudge-nuggets

#66

Christ on a Cracker!
Oh wait....that's still cussing, isn't it?

Pooper scooper!!

MyOpinionHasBeenServed
MyOpinionHasBeenServed
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How is saying Jesus Christ or Christ still cussing? I said it in work one day and someone cubicles yonder was like "Whoa. Language."

#67

Heckity heck is my favorite, although I also like frick, sometimes I say carp instead of crap, I call people muffinbutts and it’s really fun for some reason… holey jeans, etc etc

CreativeKlutz
CreativeKlutz
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whenever something is starting to go bad I try to stay positive but when I can’t I just go straight to “well… heck”

#68

Anything in this list with a & after the word means that I don't know if it counts or not.

Sh** = Crap& or Scheisse (Sh** in German)
He** = Heck (Duh)
F-Word = Frigg&

Also stuff like
"shEEEEEEEEEEEOUOUOUTTT

#69

Fut the wuck.
Fudge nuggets.

(My "go to" used to be the F-Bomb.)

DuchessDegu
DuchessDegu
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fut the wuck - brilliant!

#70

Holy Christmas!

#71

I say chupacabra... And no, I don't know why.

#72

instead of calling someone a b***h I call them a piece of bread. My parents still don't know that's what it means.

#73

Very frequently use things like "shoot" "heck" "dang", but I got my more unusual one from a couple of my favorite clean YouTube channels. Both DanTDM and J from the SuperCarlinBrothers just use "BUTTS!!" as a replacement for swearing. So now I say it all the time 🍑

MollyJune
MollyJune
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, I use those basics too, but I say darn more than dang.

#74

Rat farts or Rats on a stick

#75

Oh fiddlesticks, diddley dang it, Sheeshkabob, You Marshmallow of Satan,
Sometimes I just scream, beep, and make weird sounds too. I have no idea where marshmallows of Satan came from, to be honest.

Sequoia (Submission author)
Sequoia
Community Member
1 year ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I should probably explain the Marshmallows of Satan since I remembered. I was sitting by a fire, eating marshmallows when my friend compared me to the devil. So I shouted the first thing that came to mind. YOU MARSHMELLOW OF SATAN. I still use it to this day. My friend still teases me to this day.

#76

Oh my gods, schist, do immortales, γαμώ(the f word in Greek), and gods of Olympus. Yeah I’m a pjo fan if y’all couldn’t tell.

Elyce (Submission author)
Elyce
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can’t forget the good ol’ dam. Lmfao. Only pjo fans will get that reference. -__-

#77

“What in the holiness of chicken nuggets” “Freaking Mare” “FRICK” “Shoot” “Crop” “Hoover Dam”

#78

Once hit my knee at work, started to yell sh.. and then changed midword to shinanigans so I wouldn't get in trouble. Stuck with me. Also use Good Gravy and gurgle shmurgle from the movie Black Cauldren.

#79

Not ridiculous per se, but sometimes I start today sh!t, and jut end up going shiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

#80

Why did no one add Cheesus Crust yet?

MollyJune
MollyJune
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Haven't heard that one, but it's pretty similar to "Cheese and Rice!"

#81

Trying to teach my kids not to swear, my youngest son decided to just use that word literally. He looks you dead in the eye and says “swearword”

#82

not me but a friend: sugar me timbers

#83

I say 'mother puss bucket' from Ghostbusters

#84

Son of a fire truck

Report

#85

My husbands says "ratfarts".

#86

"mother-fluffer" and 'razzum-frazum' are my go to's.

Jo Johannsen
Jo Johannsen
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mother came up with chicken f--------, thinking it was less offensive than m-------- f-----. I can't say whether it was, but I laughed whenever she used it.

#87

Fudge monkeys is a favorite

#88

Son of a dog
Frick you
F**k f**k f**k fecky f**k
dangnabbit
Holy cheese

Person (Submission author)
Person
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Note- It may be censored but it was not a swear word (technically)

#89

Add on common things like: what on the chicken nuggets?! For the frickity fracks sake!

#90

Add on common things like: what on the chicken nuggets?! For the frickity fracks sake!

#91

Crud monkeys
Holy Cats
Blasted or Blast it depending on the grammar required

#92

"Fiddlesticks"
"N'Luuura" (that is from a book series, same meaning as hell)
"Fuzz and fluffles"
"Fek"
"Rude!"

#93

Son of a nutcracker, Oh my goodie goodie gumdrops, bang dang it Micheal (I don’t even know who Micheal is) and Fiddlesticks.

Report

#94

You Raven Starver!
I also likw Beep

#95

Booger snot when you forget something or something is not cooperating

#96

Fudge-cracken-pots. Altogether just as it sounds. I also had a friend years ago from Spain and she would always say "bananas", it was lovely with her accent. It has been 12 years and I still say it because of her.

MollyJune
MollyJune
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My brother used to call people "Bananapants" when he was really mad at them.

#97

I say “holy cats!” Or “for the love of everything pink and purple polka dotted!!”.

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You knew my grandmother? For the love of all that's pink and spotty

#98

S***= shoot or crap
F***= freak/freaking
A**holea**wipe= ozweepay (it’s from an old Saturday night live skit; search it up!)

#99

Long time ago I knew a sweet little old lady whose favoured curse word was phenyle!

Myself, I tend to use thiiiiiit!

#100

Go eat spaghetti out of a shoe!

#101

Krum, mother trucker

#102

oh ffffuuuuun times!

#103

Sugar Honey Ice Tea

#104

Fart-Nugget, Son-of-a-biscut-eater, Fart a Dart, poop nugget, GOD!.....bless America

#105

i remember when i was a smol boi i had just heard the word b*********y (disgusting right) so i was getting mad at the homework i had so i loudly screamed B********Y i had no idea wat it meant but i was still grounded for a week lol

Mira Heiman
Mira Heiman
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i am confused. please explain

#106

I saw "Crap doodles" a lot. I honestly like it more than swearing. I still swear a lot, but Ive been able to rein it in more by saying that lol.

#107

I have quite a few. Some of them...

Sweet serendipity doo daw day!
Fudge knuckers!
Frog's breath!
Achalavida!
Dag nabbit!
Darn tootin!

#108

it wasn't me, but I heard a lady in the store say " I'm fed up with your shhenanigans" haha good catch lady

#109

what the frick frack diddily dack patty whack snick snack crack pack crackerjack train track quarterback biofeedback thumb tack tic-tac just happened?

𝙸'𝚖𝚊𝚗𝚘𝚘𝚋!(new account)
𝙸'𝚖𝚊𝚗𝚘𝚘𝚋!(new account)
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ay! I use this!! but I usually use it when I stub my toe or something, cause as I get to the middle of it, I start to laugh and it helps a little with the pain. Gets me distracted

#110

GRAVY! I have no idea why.

#111

Too many! I have the classics (frick, heck...) but then there's "holy carp", "holy crudbuckets", "frackdiddlydumptious", "fudgeknuckles", "fudge nuggests", "son of a biscuit", "what the actual flippers", "bullsheepgoatpoop" (don't ask), "oh chiz", "holy cheeseburger", and way too many more...

#112

Usually i just say the first letter or say flip or dang or something like that

1point
Cherry_Limead
POST
#113

i say:

aiefjowjweifjaoeifj;aeiofj;eoifja;eoif

Report

1point
ツ chihuahua n.
POST
Samia Guled
Samia Guled
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

must be the cuss word babies say

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#114

cheese nuggies

Report

1point
Leslie
POST
#115

Several years ago I started saying "Holy Christmas Trees". Now my adult children say it, too!

Report

1point
Frances Lee
POST
Bill Corbett
Bill Corbett
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Somebody forgot to chlorinate the gene pool again, and I'll bet the Jack that aired you is proud today!

0
0points
reply
#116

Bother! Said Pooh...

A.%20A.%20Milne Report

1point
Completely Hatstand
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#117

"Mickey fricky"

I watched a TV edited version of Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing when I was young. Every time a character said MF, it was edited as mickey fricky. So, to this day, that's what I use when it's inappropriate to curse.

Report

1point
Synsepalum
POST
#118

I cuss like a kindergarten teacher on a break, but I am trying so hard to not say GD or JC. Don't ask. I know it makes no sense, but anyway, instead I say Gee-Hay-Zues. I have no idea how I came up with that or what, but it helps. IF I try not to cuss it's usually, Son of a Busicut, or Friggin, or Son of a Beach.

Report

1point
AzKhaleesi
POST
#119

I worked for the government for a while and had to talk to people in the phone all day long, I developed the habit of saying “oh my goodness gracious” instead of “oh ffs!”
Also I have a habit of saying “Christ in a Cream Cheese Sauce” instead of the “f-word”- from a book I read as a teen!

Report

1point
Anna Stephenson
POST
#120

"SSSSSSSSS...." like a snake

Report

1point
Elliot Fowler
POST
#121

For the love of Peter, Paul, and Mary; Jiminy Christmas; What the H. E. Double Hockey Stick

Report

1point
C C
POST
#122

See You Next Tuesday!

Report

1point
C C
POST
#123

BUBBLES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Report

1point
MARGARET SCHILLING
POST
#124

"Argh! BIG FLAMING PANTALOONS!". Don't ask me why. Blurted it out accidently years ago and it just...stuck.

Report

1point
Karis Ravenhill
POST
#125

I turn i to Ned Flanders and say Diddily Darn

Report

1point
PrincessTheSiameseKat
POST
#126

In Germany we say „Scheibenkleister“, which roughly translates to „windowpane glue“

Report

1point
Alina Walenta
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#127

Crapples and crudcakes xD

Report

1point
Kalmar (she/they)
POST
#128

For the love of all things Holy, For the love of guns and ammo (when I am really mad), What the what, Audit you, What the actual idiotic foolery, I hope your pizza is always soggy, Litter lover (no idea where that one came from)

Report

1point
BooduhCookie
POST
#129

Christopher Columbus.
Great day in the morning.
Jiminy Cricket.

Report

1point
d a
POST
#130

zapatos de rata, which means rat shoes in Spanish

Report

1point
LAS
POST
#131

instead of saying jesus christ i say cheez its crisp

Report

1point
lapis lazuli
POST
#132

What the frickity frack quackity quack

Report

1point
Criminalmindsjunkie
POST
#133

What the chiz??? 😡
Holy chiz- 😳
Oh chiz… 😒

Like “cheese” but fun to say. And it’s not “ch eye z” it’s “ch is z”

Also when insulting I say
You buttface!! 😤
Oh, don’t be a buttface. 🙄

Report

1point
Glittery Panda
POST
#134

I personally say holy hell weasels

Report

1point
Beetlejuice
POST
#135

Mother Butler. I heard Melissa McCarthy say it in her Spy movie and it made me laugh. I've used it since then.

Report

1point
K K
POST
#136

When my daughter was young: I’m going to kick your donkey! AND “Shiit”ake mushrooms. To this day - I’m 50 & she’s 26 - we say this regardless of where we are or who we’re talking to/about. Crazy LOL

Report

1point
Kristi Savage Cook
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#137

I have three cats. Since the lockdown, whenever I get mad, I hiss.

Report

1point
Luis Hernandez Dauajare
POST
#138

What the “flying fudge” is that? Or I don’t give a “flying fudge”
And since I couldn’t add a photo, here is a link
https://www.redbubble.com/i/kids-t-shirt/What-the-FLYING-FUDGE-by-Herefor1reason/31435022.MZ153

Report

1point
Toni Kay
POST
#139

Son of a monkey’s butt.

Report

1point
Panda-riffic
POST
#140

Jiminy Cricket!!!

Report

1point
RicRakNicNak
POST
#141

You freaking android! You son of a toaster! Oh my guacamole! Well darn and drats!

Report

0points
Rylee Evergreen 🇺🇦
POST
#142

No poo Poirot

Report