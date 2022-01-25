I’m not allowed to swear so I say stuff like "freaking", "shoot" and most notably "fudgeknuckles" to avoid punishment. I’ve heard stuff like "frubida" and have recently adopted "shiitake" and I’m eager to hear what you say. I also wanted to find out what are the other alternatives people use, so I decided to ask the Bored Panda community: “What is the most ridiculous thing you say so you don’t swear?” Scroll down to see what the answers were.

Swearing is a common way for people to express their emotions and frustrations, but it can also be a source of conflict or discomfort in certain social and professional situations. For some individuals, swearing may be explicitly prohibited by their workplace, religious beliefs, or personal values. In these cases, finding alternative phrases or euphemisms can be a useful way to express oneself without risking offense or punishment.

#1 Sometimes, when I'm really pissed, I moo instead of swearing. Don't ask me why, I don't know either.

#2 1. Mother-father

2. Dog farts

3. Got-dandruff-some-of-it-itches

4. Son of a biscuit

#3 fudge nuggets, gosh dang nabbit and shiitaki mudhrooms.

#4 I would imagine someone swearing in medieval languages, like thou art a cookie or something.

#5 Idiotic brain-damaged booger pickin chicken butt! It’s one sentence.

#6 Holy guacamole!

#7 Pants, shoes, and 'oh for the love of cheese and crackers'.

#8 I just try to run out of momentum before I get to the swear words, so something like, "Dirty rotten lousy miserable pathetic excuse for a..." until I eventually give up.

#9 Dirty poodles. Worked in an animal shelter for a spell and also am certified in pet grooming. Ever try to groom a very dirty poodle?

#10 What in Cthulhu's name and H-E-Single Asgardian Hockey Stick.

#11 Not really bizarre, but I say ‘What the Fred’ and ‘Holy Sharon’.

#12 Grasshole and fudge.

#13 Shirt, like from The Good Place.

#14 I hug my dog instead of swearing. Don't ask why, I don't know.

#15 One time I stubbed my toe in school and went "FFFFFF" and then slowly went "...fructose." The teacher was skeptical. I also really like bull-spit and just any medieval or creative curse, such as beaver dam and God Daniel it.

#16 "Monkeyface". Do you want to hear the evolution of why I say that? If not, too bad.

So, when I was little, I liked Spy Kids. The main character, Carmen, says "Oh, shiitake mushrooms" bc she can't curse. So I started saying it until my mom told me it was an actual curse word (oops).

My mom says "shmonks" when she's trying not to curse, which is a derivative of "shiitake mushrooms". So I started saying "monkeyface".And now when I stub my toe I scream:

‘Holy goodness!’, but the ‘monkeyface’ thing was cool for a while.

#18 "Frickadoodle"

#19 This one was completed by accident... Wanted to say 'son of a b**ch' but it came out 'bunny snitches'. Now my go-to!

#20 Fekkin' is one of my favorites. That and "for the love of ballpoint pens".

#21 Holy crepe

#22 Sweet Baby Pancakes is my "holy s**t." Also, "son of a motherless goat," which is from the Three Amigos.

#23 "Puppies and kittens!!!" and when that's not enough, "Puppies and kittens everywhere!".

#24 You absolute- followed by any word you want. Examples are you absolute dishwasher, you absolute fridge, you absolute chicken-headed dog water. If you want actual swearwords substitutes I’m not that helpful since almost everyone just uses the actual word here.

#25 Ahh, Fudgesicles, and Lollipops!



Not sure how my brain came up with it but it works.

#26 "Blort." A substitute for all the swear words.

Blort!

Holy blort!

What a blort!

I randomly came up with it when I was 10-ish and I still say it :P

#27 My favorite from my brother (who is a Priest) is "Oh for the Lord of Loaves and Fish!".

#28 MotherHell

#29 What the chocolate fudge!

#30 I growl deeply. I dunno why, but I do it all the time. They aren't quiet little growls either.

My poor throat. . .

#31 Rocks!!!!

#32 Fudgknukls

#33 Oh balderdash!

#34 What The Fazuli? or any Ice Cream flavor that comes to mind e.g. Why in the Mint Chocolate Chip would you do that?

#35 Instead of m*****f****** I choose instead to say MOTHER NATURE

#36 Bullgarbage

#37 I was once reading a very old book where, instead of cursing they used the expression "¡Cáscaras!" (Shells, in English - like those from peanuts-). And it got deep rooted in my brain. Now I say "¡Cáscaras!" Whenever I try not to curse.

#38 Racka-frackin’ filibunkin' bortin'.



No one can curse without swearing like Yosemite Sam!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wWYFxekoAsM

#39 Well Spit

Fluff

Where didn't you learn how to drive

Go cuddle a cactus

#40 Son of a motherless baconator is my favorite one

#41 Son of a Biscuit

#42 Shooty la marde. Dagnabbit!

#43 what the fudge cakes?!!!!

#44 I either switch to Spanish or say either piss, cheeky, flying monkey, and hint at the bad word (ex: ahh mother-! Or sonofa-)

#45 i say " holy air fryer!"

#46 I go with zark, because usually the person I'm arguing with hasn't read The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy.

#47 Furgermurger!

Dipped (This one gets shouted to bad drivers. They can't hear me but I still say it.)

#48 Golly whing-whang

Shish kebab

Bullfeathers, bullcrud

Fumbling, flying

Motherflipper

#49 what the fluck-cluck

#50 Fudgesticks! Fudging heck...

#51 Fudgesicles and shishkabobs

#52 Frack.



I watched too much Battlestar Galactica.

#53 DUCK YOU!

(or i just start squealing because i have a broken brain)

#54 Not me, I live by the "Swearing is good for you" camp, but my dad does an angry drawn out "G*d bless Armenia." Instead of G*d D*mn it

(Notes, some religions protest writing the name of the lord and I try to respect them, hence the self censorship)

#55 Pinfeathers and gollyfluff!



Source:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3fyC0MkdtI

#56 I say, "what the heek are you mother flowers doing!"

I've said this when the little kids at school are too loud and obnoxious.

#57 “Cheese!”

#58 Two that I picked up from my husband.



Son of a Biscuit.



And



Mother Puss Bucket.



but since I've been living in the South, "Bless their heart" has come into my vocabulary.

#59 Son of a nutcracker or son of a buttcracker

#60 i say this:



wHy In ThE hAm sAnDwIcH wOuLd U dO tHaT???





and



what the cheesy potato skins are u doing?

#61 Sherbatsci!

#62 wat the hekk is dat huh why u do dat bruh idiotik

#63 Whistle.

My husband learnt it, if I'm whistling, I'm not in agood mood, I'm too mad to be asked if or why I'm angry.

In 5-15 minutes of whistling, it calms me down too.

#64 “Barstools”. “Oh fffff”. “Sugar”. “You little scumble” if it’s a cat I’m cross with. “You little buglers”, again to the cats.

#65 My go-to is fudge-nuggets

#66 Christ on a Cracker!

Oh wait....that's still cussing, isn't it?



Pooper scooper!!

#67 Heckity heck is my favorite, although I also like frick, sometimes I say carp instead of crap, I call people muffinbutts and it’s really fun for some reason… holey jeans, etc etc

#68 Anything in this list with a & after the word means that I don't know if it counts or not.



Sh** = Crap& or Scheisse (Sh** in German)

He** = Heck (Duh)

F-Word = Frigg&



Also stuff like

"shEEEEEEEEEEEOUOUOUTTT

#69 Fut the wuck.

Fudge nuggets.



(My "go to" used to be the F-Bomb.)

#70 Holy Christmas!

#71 I say chupacabra... And no, I don't know why.

#72 instead of calling someone a b***h I call them a piece of bread. My parents still don't know that's what it means.

#73 Very frequently use things like "shoot" "heck" "dang", but I got my more unusual one from a couple of my favorite clean YouTube channels. Both DanTDM and J from the SuperCarlinBrothers just use "BUTTS!!" as a replacement for swearing. So now I say it all the time 🍑

#74 Rat farts or Rats on a stick

#75 Oh fiddlesticks, diddley dang it, Sheeshkabob, You Marshmallow of Satan,

Sometimes I just scream, beep, and make weird sounds too. I have no idea where marshmallows of Satan came from, to be honest.

#76 Oh my gods, schist, do immortales, γαμώ(the f word in Greek), and gods of Olympus. Yeah I’m a pjo fan if y’all couldn’t tell.

#77 “What in the holiness of chicken nuggets” “Freaking Mare” “FRICK” “Shoot” “Crop” “Hoover Dam”

#78 Once hit my knee at work, started to yell sh.. and then changed midword to shinanigans so I wouldn't get in trouble. Stuck with me. Also use Good Gravy and gurgle shmurgle from the movie Black Cauldren.

#79 Not ridiculous per se, but sometimes I start today sh!t, and jut end up going shiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii

#80 Why did no one add Cheesus Crust yet?

#81 Trying to teach my kids not to swear, my youngest son decided to just use that word literally. He looks you dead in the eye and says “swearword”

#82 not me but a friend: sugar me timbers

#83 I say 'mother puss bucket' from Ghostbusters

#84 Son of a fire truck

#85 My husbands says "ratfarts".

#86 "mother-fluffer" and 'razzum-frazum' are my go to's.

#87 Fudge monkeys is a favorite

#88 Son of a dog

Frick you

F**k f**k f**k fecky f**k

dangnabbit

Holy cheese

#89 Add on common things like: what on the chicken nuggets?! For the frickity fracks sake!

#91 Crud monkeys

Holy Cats

Blasted or Blast it depending on the grammar required

#92 "Fiddlesticks"

"N'Luuura" (that is from a book series, same meaning as hell)

"Fuzz and fluffles"

"Fek"

"Rude!"

#93 Son of a nutcracker, Oh my goodie goodie gumdrops, bang dang it Micheal (I don’t even know who Micheal is) and Fiddlesticks.

#94 You Raven Starver!

I also likw Beep

#95 Booger snot when you forget something or something is not cooperating

#96 Fudge-cracken-pots. Altogether just as it sounds. I also had a friend years ago from Spain and she would always say "bananas", it was lovely with her accent. It has been 12 years and I still say it because of her.

#97 I say “holy cats!” Or “for the love of everything pink and purple polka dotted!!”.

#98 S***= shoot or crap

F***= freak/freaking

A**holea**wipe= ozweepay (it’s from an old Saturday night live skit; search it up!)

#99 Long time ago I knew a sweet little old lady whose favoured curse word was phenyle!



Myself, I tend to use thiiiiiit!

#100 Go eat spaghetti out of a shoe!

#101 Krum, mother trucker

#102 oh ffffuuuuun times!

#103 Sugar Honey Ice Tea

#104 Fart-Nugget, Son-of-a-biscut-eater, Fart a Dart, poop nugget, GOD!.....bless America

#105 i remember when i was a smol boi i had just heard the word b*********y (disgusting right) so i was getting mad at the homework i had so i loudly screamed B********Y i had no idea wat it meant but i was still grounded for a week lol

#106 I saw "Crap doodles" a lot. I honestly like it more than swearing. I still swear a lot, but Ive been able to rein it in more by saying that lol.

#107 I have quite a few. Some of them...



Sweet serendipity doo daw day!

Fudge knuckers!

Frog's breath!

Achalavida!

Dag nabbit!

Darn tootin!

#108 it wasn't me, but I heard a lady in the store say " I'm fed up with your shhenanigans" haha good catch lady

#109 what the frick frack diddily dack patty whack snick snack crack pack crackerjack train track quarterback biofeedback thumb tack tic-tac just happened?

#110 GRAVY! I have no idea why.

#111 Too many! I have the classics (frick, heck...) but then there's "holy carp", "holy crudbuckets", "frackdiddlydumptious", "fudgeknuckles", "fudge nuggests", "son of a biscuit", "what the actual flippers", "bullsheepgoatpoop" (don't ask), "oh chiz", "holy cheeseburger", and way too many more...

#112 Usually i just say the first letter or say flip or dang or something like that

#113 i say:



aiefjowjweifjaoeifj;aeiofj;eoifja;eoif

#114 cheese nuggies

#115 Several years ago I started saying "Holy Christmas Trees". Now my adult children say it, too!

#116 Bother! Said Pooh...

#117 "Mickey fricky"



I watched a TV edited version of Spike Lee's Do the Right Thing when I was young. Every time a character said MF, it was edited as mickey fricky. So, to this day, that's what I use when it's inappropriate to curse.

#118 I cuss like a kindergarten teacher on a break, but I am trying so hard to not say GD or JC. Don't ask. I know it makes no sense, but anyway, instead I say Gee-Hay-Zues. I have no idea how I came up with that or what, but it helps. IF I try not to cuss it's usually, Son of a Busicut, or Friggin, or Son of a Beach.

#119 I worked for the government for a while and had to talk to people in the phone all day long, I developed the habit of saying “oh my goodness gracious” instead of “oh ffs!”

Also I have a habit of saying “Christ in a Cream Cheese Sauce” instead of the “f-word”- from a book I read as a teen!

#120 "SSSSSSSSS...." like a snake

#121 For the love of Peter, Paul, and Mary; Jiminy Christmas; What the H. E. Double Hockey Stick

#122 See You Next Tuesday!

#123 BUBBLES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

#124 "Argh! BIG FLAMING PANTALOONS!". Don't ask me why. Blurted it out accidently years ago and it just...stuck.

#125 I turn i to Ned Flanders and say Diddily Darn

#126 In Germany we say „Scheibenkleister“, which roughly translates to „windowpane glue“

#127 Crapples and crudcakes xD

#128 For the love of all things Holy, For the love of guns and ammo (when I am really mad), What the what, Audit you, What the actual idiotic foolery, I hope your pizza is always soggy, Litter lover (no idea where that one came from)

#129 Christopher Columbus.

Great day in the morning.

Jiminy Cricket.

#130 zapatos de rata, which means rat shoes in Spanish

#131 instead of saying jesus christ i say cheez its crisp

#132 What the frickity frack quackity quack

#133 What the chiz??? 😡

Holy chiz- 😳

Oh chiz… 😒



Like “cheese” but fun to say. And it’s not “ch eye z” it’s “ch is z”



Also when insulting I say

You buttface!! 😤

Oh, don’t be a buttface. 🙄

#134 I personally say holy hell weasels

#135 Mother Butler. I heard Melissa McCarthy say it in her Spy movie and it made me laugh. I've used it since then.

#136 When my daughter was young: I’m going to kick your donkey! AND “Shiit”ake mushrooms. To this day - I’m 50 & she’s 26 - we say this regardless of where we are or who we’re talking to/about. Crazy LOL

#137 I have three cats. Since the lockdown, whenever I get mad, I hiss.

#138 What the “flying fudge” is that? Or I don’t give a “flying fudge”

And since I couldn’t add a photo, here is a link

https://www.redbubble.com/i/kids-t-shirt/What-the-FLYING-FUDGE-by-Herefor1reason/31435022.MZ153

#139 Son of a monkey’s butt.

#140 Jiminy Cricket!!!

#141 You freaking android! You son of a toaster! Oh my guacamole! Well darn and drats!