“I’m Never Going To Do That”: Ridiculous Text From Boss Demanding Money Immediately Goes Viral

What would you do if your boss demanded that you send him money out of nowhere? That’s the question that an anonymous user from Australia had to answer after a $50 contribution was forced upon them for a farewell gift for a colleague.

The text exchange, shared by TikTok Ben Askins, shocked his followers. The boss told the employee the payment was “compulsory,” claiming it wouldn’t be fair if only some employees contributed.

Making things worse, the employee barely worked with their departing colleague and told their boss that the amount was too much for them.

“This is an HR issue. The employee needs to send this text exchange to HR,” one viewer said.

A text exchange from a boss forcing an employee to give them $50 for a gift went viral with more than 2.4 million views

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

Askins, who hosts a TikTok page dedicated to people’s work-related issues, has reviewed over 190 messages in his “Worst Boss Ever” series. He was left baffled by the interaction and labeled it “ridiculous.”

According to him, it is unacceptable for bosses to demand money from their employees under most circumstances—save for emergencies—especially when it comes to gifts or special occasions that should be managed by human resources.

Askins voiced opposition to the idea of mandatory contributions, believing bosses and companies should foot the bill, not individual workers.

His viewers echoed his disbelief, calling the boss’s demand outrageous. One commenter asked, “What on earth are they buying for that price, a pony?”

Viewers were outraged by the boss saying that the contribution was “compulsory” and that it “wasn’t that much” after the employee complained

For Askins, one of the more contentious aspects of the text exchange was that Josh, the employee who was set to receive a gift via his co-worker’s contributions, was a senior staff member and, thus, made more money than most of them.

“I understand, but he makes so much more money than me,” the employee wrote to their boss. “For me to be asked to put in so much feels weird, especially as I never really worked with him.”

The boss’ reply, however, was worrying, as they said that paying the $50 was an obligation. “This is compulsory, I’m afraid,” the boss wrote, offering a veiled threat. “It is not fair for me to ask some people and not others. Besides, it isn’t that much, all things considered.”

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

Askins labeled the last remark “callous” and a clear example of higher-ups not being in touch with their employees’ economic needs. “It might not be much for you, but it’s a lot for this person.”

The TikToker ended his video lamenting that the person eventually caved into their boss’ demands. The person felt threatened by the “compulsory” nature of the request, fearing it could lead to them losing their job or being harassed.

Lawyers explained how the veiled threat present in the text exchange could mean legal trouble for the employer should the situation escalate

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

There are no laws prohibiting employers from asking their employees for money, given the voluntary nature of the act. However, if the refusal leads to threats or other types of harassment, it can open legal avenues for employees to defend themselves.

Derek Smith, a lawyer specializing in workplace discrimination, established three prominent cases in an article published on his website in which an employee could seek legal protection: retaliation, a hostile work environment, and discrimination.

Image credits: Joshua Mayo/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

Retaliation can be argued when the refusal to donate money is followed by threats of being fired in response to exercising a protected right. Refusing to donate a gift doesn’t fall under this classification, but it can help them to establish a case against wrongful termination should it lead to the victim losing their job.

Image credits: Kaboompics.com/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

A hostile work environment is considered when the situation is part of a pattern of behavior that deliberately discriminates against an individual, in such a way that it interferes with their ability to perform their duties, and alters the conditions of their employment.

Finally, discrimination can be invoked if the bullying targets race, religion, color, national origin, gender, orientation, disabilities, ethnicity, military or citizenship status.

Netizens shared the TikToker’s indignation and expressed how they would’ve responded had they been in the position of the affected employee

“My response? ‘I purchased my gift. Thank you,'” one wrote.

“‘It’s not that much’ is a phrase only ever used by the person asking for the money,” another pointed out. “Yeah, if it’s not that much, then you pay my share,” a viewer replied.

“Sending money to someone who’s leaving the company you work for? Yeah, no, I’m never going to do that,” one follower stated.

“I bet they don’t make everyone pay $50 when a lower employee leaves,” another said.

“Employees should never be asked to gift up the food chain!” Viewers were indignant over the boss’s “compulsory” demand for money

