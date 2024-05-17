The 12 Best Dog Bowls In 2024
A dog bowl is an essential part of your dog’s daily routine and overall well-being. The bowl must be functional and made from a material that prevents bacterial buildup. Dog bowls with splash protection are fantastic for dogs with long ears, while slow-feeder bowls might be the ultimate solution for canines that gulp their food without chewing.
As we venture into 2024, we’re excited to share our favorite dog bowls so far. Whether you’re searching for a spill-proof option for messy eaters, an elevated bowl to aid digestion or a durable stainless steel bowl, our guide covers it all.
Each dog bowl on our list has undergone rigorous examination and had to meet quality standards set by our research team. We prioritized bowl functionality, bacteria resistance, dishwasher safety, and whether they had an anti-slip base. Thanks to their robust build and resistance to rust, we gave the highest scores to stainless steel bowls.
Our Community Picks
Best Overall: Yeti Boomer 8 $50.00
Runner-Up: HydraPeak Dog Bowl $27.95
Also Great: Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Dog Bowl (2-Pack) $15.38
Best Overall Dog Bowls
We’ve chosen rust-resistant, premium dog bowls that are free from harmful metals such as lead and cadmium. Our top picks provide a combination of simple design and functionality.
Yeti Boomer 8
Dimensions: 8 x 8 x 3.5 inches | Material: 18/8 Stainless Steel | Colors: 14 color options | Sizes: 4 or 8 cups | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Unique Features: Bear foot, non-slip ring, food-safe materials
The Yeti Boomer 8 is our top pick among dog food and water bowls, mainly because it comes in 15 colors, is crafted from 18/8 rust-resistant stainless steel, and features a non-slip bottom.
The Boomer holds eight cups of kibble and works well for water and wet and dry dog food. This puncture-resistant food bowl has an empty weight volume of 1.9 pounds, and denting will take some effort.
One of the Yeti Bowl’s cool features is that it’s heavy and doesn't tip over. Plus, the color options are very generous.
What We Like:
• Dishwasher safe
• Double-wall stainless steel with EVA-molded base
• Food-safe
What We Don’t Like:
• Too heavy for day hiking trips
HydraPeak Dog Bowl
Dimensions: 6.75 x 6.75 x 3 inches | Material: 18/8 Stainless steel | Colors: 14 color options | Sizes: 4 or 8 cups | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Unique Features: Non-slip rubber base, durable powder coating, double wall insulation, food-grade stainless steel
The HydraPeak dog bowl is another popular option among pet parents. It’s crafted with high-quality, insulated 18/8 stainless steel that’s dishwasher-friendly. It also comes in 15 stylish color options and two sizes (32 or 64 ounces) suitable for small, medium, and large dog breeds.
This bowl has a non-slip bottom to keep it in place while your dog eats, and we appreciate how effectively it maintains the temperature of water and food. The HydraPeak also serves as an excellent camping bowl for dogs.
What We Like:
• Crafted with double-wall insulation
• Includes durable powder coating
• Dishwasher safe
• Stable base
What We Don’t Like:
• Annoying stickers that are very difficult to remove
Best Value Dog Bowls
The following selection of dog bowls offers exceptional value without compromising quality and functionality. No matter which option you choose, we ensure you get the best bang for your buck.
Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Dog Bowl (2-Pack)
Dimensions: 10.1 x 10.1 x 2.8 inches | Material: Stainless steel | Colors: Silver | Sizes: Each bowl fits 4.4 cups | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Unique Features: No tip rubber base, rust resistant
The Amazon Basics dog bowl provides excellent value with its no-tip design and rubber base, which protects floors and prevents slipping while your pet eats. This rust-resistant option is easy to clean and doesn't trap bacteria.
We love this bowl because it’s easy to clean and inexpensive, and dogs can't pick it up and walk away with it. The Amazon stainless steel dog food bowls are also rust-resistant and dishwasher-friendly.
What We Like:
• Only $7.70 per bowl
• Includes a one-year warranty
• Rust-proof, non-toxic stainless steel
What We Don’t Like:
• Bowls are lightweight, and large breeds may push them around with their noses fairly easily
Loving Pets Bella Bowl
Dimensions: 9 x 9 x 3 inches | Material: Stainless steel, polyresin | Colors: 9 | Sizes: Small, medium, large, and extra large | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Unique Features: Removable rubber base, spill-proof design
Loving Pets Bella Bowl is another budget-friendly dog bowl that looks stylish and can hold up to 54 ounces of food. We like Bella Bowl because the stainless steel interior and polyresin exterior make cleaning easy.
This dishwasher-safe dog bowl from Loving Pets is available in four sizes and nine color options. It is resistant to rust, cracking, and pitting.
What We Like:
• Polyresin exterior
• Non-slip rubber base
• Excellent value
What We Don’t Like:
• Nothing to report
Best Slow Feeder Bowls for Dogs
These innovative bowls feature unique designs that encourage dogs to eat slower, reducing the risk of bloating, indigestion, and obesity.
Lickimat Wobble
Dimensions: 6.5 x 3.15 x 6.5 inches | Material: Rubber | Colors: 4 | Sizes: One size | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Unique Features: Plant-based rubber, dental health optimized texture
The LickiMat Wobble is a durable, dishwasher-safe bowl made from safe, recyclable rubber in four colors. It’s lightweight and portable, making it the perfect travel companion.
You can smear bananas on the sides, add doggie peanut butter and yogurt, and fill it with their favorite blueberry apple snack for a tasty treat. The wobbling action creates an extra challenge during mealtime, and dogs seem to enjoy it.
The Wobble has no silicone, and its textured surface promotes dental health by helping to scrape gunk off your dog’s tongue. You can also freeze the bowls with your pup’s favorite foods and treats to keep them entertained longer. Wobble bowl is a must-have product for dog owners with pets that gulp their food down in seconds.
What We Like:
• Developed by vets to promote slow feeding
• Effectively reduces gulping
• Textured surfaces boost oral hygiene
• Dishwasher safe
• No BPA, PVC, or Phthalates
What We Don’t Like:
• The bowl feels a little flimsy
Outward Hound Slo Bowl
Dimensions: 8.75 x 8.75 x 2.25 inches | Material: Plastic | Colors: 10 | Sizes: Small, medium, and large | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Unique Features: Suitable for wet or dry dog food, non-slip base
The Outward Hound slow feeder enhances mealtime with mental stimulation and is suitable for all dog breeds. You can choose between four sizes and ten fun color options. The bowl is approved by vets and helps to slow down eating by up to 10 times; it is perfect for dogs with obesity, bloating, and poor digestion.
The brand offers three slow-level options, from widely spaced ridges to very closed ones. You can opt for the slow tray, the challenging maze, and the extra hard maze for super-fast eaters.
What We Like:
• Slows down fast eating habits
• Dishwasher safe
• Long-lasting, non-toxic material
What We Don’t Like:
• It may be too lightweight for some breeds
Best Collapsible Dog Bowls
For this category, we checked how well these dog bowls performed for travel and opted for bowls with fun, summery color options.
SLSON Collapsible Dog Bowl (2-Pack)
Dimensions: 5.1 x 3.5 x 2.1 inch | Material: Plastic | Colors: 14 | Sizes: 2 | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Unique Features: Loop attachment for hiking
The SLSON collapsible bowl is perfect for enjoying outings at the dog park, beach, or on day hikes. It is made from soft plastic and can easily be attached to a hiking backpack buckle or strap. When stretched, it measures 2.1 inches, or 0.5 inches when collapsed.
SLSON bowls come in two sizes — small and large — and are available in 14-color pack options. They are also dishwasher-safe, so no more handwashing your pet’s bowls.
What We Like:
• Each bowl holds up to 12 fluid ounces of water or 1.5 cups of kibble
• Dishwasher safe
What We Don’t Like:
• The bowl wears down with long-term use
Bonza Collapsible Dog Bowl
Dimensions: 7.48 x 7.48 x 0.78 inches | Material: Aluminum, silicone | Colors: 5 | Sizes: 4 | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Unique Features: Reinforced rim
The Bonza retractable bowls are designed to keep dogs hydrated outdoors. These bowls have a strong, reinforced rim, are made from BPA-free material, and come in five sizes to suit every breed.
These collapsible bowls are tough, save space, and are easy to take on the go. Crafted from 100% BPA-free food-grade silicone with no harmful phthalates, this portable pet bowl also comes with a water bottle holder and an aluminum carabiner clip, making it easy to attach to any hiking leash or dog backpack.
What We Like:
• 100% BPA-free food-grade silicone
• Contains no harmful phthalates
• Dishwasher safe
• Extremely durable
What We Don’t Like
• The carabiner isn't as durable as the bowl
Best Elevated Dog Bowls
Our elevated, double-bowl feeders have a stainless steel interior and adjustable base, with sizes suitable for small, medium, and large dog breeds.
Pet Zone Elevated Dog Bowls
Dimensions: 20 x 10.63 x 6 inches | Material: Stainless Steel | Colors: Expresso black | Sizes: 3 | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Unique Features: Adjustable height
Pet Zone elevated dog bowls are the perfect solution for every dog breed. They have an adjustable bowl stand that’s very easy to assemble. The raised design helps reduce joint stress because you can adjust the height as your puppy grows.
What We Like:
• Adjustable food stand for all breeds
• Legs can be removed for easy storage or travel
• Reduces joint stress and aids with digestion
What We Don’t Like:
• No color options
Neater Feeder Mess-Proof Pet Feeder
Dimensions: 19.5 x 12.7 x 10 inches | Material: Stainless steel, plastic, rubber feet | Colors: 4 | Sizes: 3 | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Special Features: Mess proof, anti-slip
The Neater Feeder is a mess-proof cat and dog feeder designed to catch food and water, keeping your floors clean. It is available in four colors and comes in small, medium, and large sizes.
The raised sides prevent spills, and the feeder features rubber feet to prevent skidding and floor damage. The small size suits dogs under 9 inches at the shoulder and 18 pounds, while the medium to large size suits dogs over 9 inches and 18 pounds.
What We Like:
• Includes a splash guard
• Dishwasher safe
• BPA and phthalate-free
What We Don’t Like:
• Reported issues with leg extension compatibility
Best Ceramic Dog Bowls
Ceramic dog bowls offer a stylish and durable option. We love their elegant appearance, easy cleaning, and resistance to scratching. Plus, ceramic bowls help keep water colder for longer.
Bone Dry Paw and Patch Ceramic Pet Collection
Dimensions: 6 x 2 x 6 inches | Material: Ceramic | Colors: 7 | Sizes: 3 | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Special Features: Non-slip rubber
The Bone Dry set includes two dog feeding bowls for wet and dry food. These ceramic bowls are our top choice because they comply with California Prop 65 and FDA food safety standards. Each bowl can hold up to 1.5 cups of food, making them suitable for medium to large cats and dogs.
The ceramic bowls have a smooth finish and are resistant to chipping, even when dogs push them around. They are available in seven colors and three sizes, and you can purchase them separately or as a set.
What We Like:
• Non-slip bottom
• California Prop 65 compliant
• FDA approved
• Beautiful design
What We Don’t Like:
• Buyers reported the bottom rubber ring coming off with time
SPUNKYJUNKY Ceramic Bowl with Wooden Stand
Dimensions: 10.6 x 10.6 x 5.9 inches | Material: Ceramic | Colors: 20+ | Sizes: 1.7, 3.6, and 7.6 cups | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Special Features: Non-slip feet, modern stand
The SPUNKYJUNKY bowl is crafted from high-fire ceramic and features a stylish natural bamboo wooden stand. These pet bowls are exceptionally durable and resistant to chipping. The large bowl measures 10.6 inches and can hold 7.6 cups of kibble.
It weighs considerably heavily and is equipped with anti-slip pads to prevent it from sliding around during mealtimes. This dog bowl’s modern minimalist design sets it apart, making it a stylish addition to any home.
What We Like:
• High-fire ceramic
• Cadmium and lead-free
• Includes anti-slip pads
What We Don’t Like:
• Buyers complained about the durability of the wooden stand
How We Chose Our Best Dog Bowls
Today’s Veterinary Business suggests investigating the commonly used materials for canine bowls, and we listened. Product safety was our main focus when choosing the best bowls for our furry friends.
Dogs use their bowl multiple times a day, so continuous exposure to toxic substances like bisphenol A (BPA), lead, and phthalates (a group of chemicals used to make plastics more durable) could result in long-term health issues. Aside from material safety, we also looked at the following features.
Style and Functionality
We searched for dog bowls with stylish and functional designs. We opted for durable, easy-to-use, dishwasher-friendly bowls for small, medium, and large dog breeds. Our criteria included ergonomic design, capacity options, anti-slip bases, and spill-resistant features to make feeding times hassle-free.
Travel Convenience
For pet owners who like to go on day hikes, visit dog parks and beaches, and take their pets on vacations, having a lightweight, durable, and compact pet bowl is essential. We focused mainly on collapsible bowls ideal for outdoor use. These bowls are easy to pack, clean, and carry and are perfect for feeding your furry friends on the go.
Quality Materials
Our favorite dog bowls are crafted from safe, high-quality materials built to withstand daily use without compromising safety or reliability. For this guide, we mainly focused on ceramic and stainless steel dog bowls that are easy to maintain.
Affordability
We looked for the best dog bowl deals, providing the best value for money. Our top picks are crafted from cost-effective materials that don't compromise quality or safety.
FAQ
What is the best bowl for dogs to eat from?
When choosing dog bowls, it’s essential to prioritize functionality and safety. Look for bowls free from BPA, PVC, and phthalates. Dishwasher safety is also important, especially if you have multiple pets. If you opt for stainless steel bowls, make sure they are 18/8 stainless steel.
Do dogs need elevated bowls?
According to Today’s Veterinary Nurse, "Pets with neck or shoulder pain, herniated cervical discs, arthritis of the spine, or other diseases of the head or neck may benefit from elevated dishes."
Why are stainless steel bowls better for dogs?
Stainless steel bowls are durable, easy to clean, and resistant to cracks that often harbor bacteria. They are also resistant to rust.
Why are glass bowls better for dogs?
Glass bowls are popular because they’re non-porous, easy to clean, and you can see when your pet needs a food refill. The downside is that they break and chip easily. We don't recommend glass bowls for aggressive or easily excitable canines.