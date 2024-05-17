How We Chose Our Best Dog Bowls

Today’s Veterinary Business suggests investigating the commonly used materials for canine bowls, and we listened. Product safety was our main focus when choosing the best bowls for our furry friends.

Dogs use their bowl multiple times a day, so continuous exposure to toxic substances like bisphenol A (BPA), lead, and phthalates (a group of chemicals used to make plastics more durable) could result in long-term health issues. Aside from material safety, we also looked at the following features.

Style and Functionality

We searched for dog bowls with stylish and functional designs. We opted for durable, easy-to-use, dishwasher-friendly bowls for small, medium, and large dog breeds. Our criteria included ergonomic design, capacity options, anti-slip bases, and spill-resistant features to make feeding times hassle-free.

Travel Convenience

For pet owners who like to go on day hikes, visit dog parks and beaches, and take their pets on vacations, having a lightweight, durable, and compact pet bowl is essential. We focused mainly on collapsible bowls ideal for outdoor use. These bowls are easy to pack, clean, and carry and are perfect for feeding your furry friends on the go.

Quality Materials

Our favorite dog bowls are crafted from safe, high-quality materials built to withstand daily use without compromising safety or reliability. For this guide, we mainly focused on ceramic and stainless steel dog bowls that are easy to maintain.

Affordability

We looked for the best dog bowl deals, providing the best value for money. Our top picks are crafted from cost-effective materials that don't compromise quality or safety.

FAQ

What is the best bowl for dogs to eat from?

When choosing dog bowls, it’s essential to prioritize functionality and safety. Look for bowls free from BPA, PVC, and phthalates. Dishwasher safety is also important, especially if you have multiple pets. If you opt for stainless steel bowls, make sure they are 18/8 stainless steel.

Do dogs need elevated bowls?

According to Today’s Veterinary Nurse, "Pets with neck or shoulder pain, herniated cervical discs, arthritis of the spine, or other diseases of the head or neck may benefit from elevated dishes."

Why are stainless steel bowls better for dogs?

Stainless steel bowls are durable, easy to clean, and resistant to cracks that often harbor bacteria. They are also resistant to rust.

Why are glass bowls better for dogs?

Glass bowls are popular because they’re non-porous, easy to clean, and you can see when your pet needs a food refill. The downside is that they break and chip easily. We don't recommend glass bowls for aggressive or easily excitable canines.