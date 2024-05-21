"Such A Horrible Story": Woman's Final Moments Before Being Eaten Alive By 13-Ft Shark Revealed

ADVERTISEMENT

The spine-chilling story of a 63-year-old woman in Australia being eaten alive by a 13-foot shark has left the internet in shock.

Christine Armstrong tragically lost her life in a shark attack on April 3, 2014. Her final moments were re-told in a video uploaded by FIERCE on YouTube last week.

“Within seconds, Christine was gone. She hadn’t let out a yell or struggled on the surface, waving her arms for help. Instead, the enormous shark had consumed her whole,” the narrator said in the May 16 video.

The incident occurred near Tathra Beach, a popular swimming spot on the New South Wales south coast, where Christine and her husband, Rob, were regular swimmers.

Christine Armstrong, 63, was fatally attacked by a 13-foot shark during her regular morning swim at Tathra Beach

Share icon

Image credits: Mile Ribeiro / Pexels

On April 3, 2014, the couple married for 44 years joined a group of swimmers who went on a morning swim from the Tathra Wharf to the beach, sprawling over 200 miles south of Sydney.

During the swim, the victim was separated from the group and eaten by the 13-foot-long aquatic beast. Her swim cap and goggles washed up on the shore the next day, along with some human remains.

“Christine didn’t know it at the time, but she was swimming straight for the Marine predator. In an instant, it came up and grabbed her. She was dragged below the surface, held in its huge powerful Jaws. It would have felt like being hit by a bus,” the FIERCE video said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The internet expressed shock after the tragic death was retold in a YouTube video last week

The comments section of the YouTube video was flooded with people describing the death as a horrible way to go.

“A horrible nightmare to think of being swallowed whole into the dark anatomy of a 13-foot shark. I imagine she was most likely conscious, if for only a matter of moments, when the shark swam away,” one comment said.

“I’m sorry but I’m not getting in any water where I am the main course,” read another comment, while a third said, “That’s such a horrible story. But there are chances we take when we go into the sharks world.”

Bereaved husband Rob Armstrong revealed that he and his wife made a pact to “live on” if either of them “went”

Memorial held for shark attack victim Christine Armstrong http://t.co/9MGM0wGnTa pic.twitter.com/yBlsvxdxjS — SBS News (@SBSNews) April 14, 2014

“Being killed by a shark is one of the worst ways to die known to man,” said another comment.

At the time of her death, Rob spoke about his wife and said, “Chris only knew one way in life and that was love. Everybody loved her.”

“We made a pact, Chris and I, many years ago that if either one of us went we would live on,” news.com.au quoted the bereaved husband’s words. “(But) it’s going to be tough.”