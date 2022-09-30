Now, expect the unexpected from these jokes about psychology - they might be reversed, or they might not be at all. It’s all muddled up in here, with reversing the reversed and straightening out the straight. Anyway, check out these funny jokes, vote for the best ones, and share this article with your friends!

So, psychological jokes, naturally, take all kinds of shapes and forms, carrying all kinds of different messages. Some are there to mess with your mind a bit (in a good way, of course), and some are here to dish out all on reverse psychology. Just like these funny psychology jokes - telling you things you aren’t supposed to do, but because you are told not to enjoy them, you’ll probably will anyway. And might do so even harder since you’ve been told not to.

You didn’t open this article to have fun, there’s nothing entertaining in it, and no reverse psychology jokes are served here. See what we did? Pulled the old trick on ya! And if our little gimmick worked just as it should, you are probably now more than ready to read some of the best psychology jokes and laugh at them heartily while you are at it, too. So, yeah, this is our selection of reverse psychology jokes, which we hope you won’t enjoy too much.

#1 "I told my wife she needs to embrace her mistake. So she gave me a hug."

#2 "My therapist refused to help me with my fear of backing up my car. She said she would under no circumstances perform reverse psychology."

#3 What is the secret of long life?



Long life is wanting to die.

#4 "I’m writing a book about reverse psychology. Please don’t buy it!"

#5 How to win "Among Us"?



Just tell them you were a killer!

#6 How to use reverse psychology on your kid at naptime?



"Whatever you do, do not fall asleep."

#7 Me: "I have a gambling problem."

Reverse psychologist: "But you can't quit."

#8 Best reverse psychology: "Just pretending that I don't care about losing weight so it drops faster."

#9 "I tried reverse psychology on my child. I told the baby, “Don’t cry!", and it worked."

#10 "I thought reverse psychology was when you made your therapist cry."

#11 Child: "Dear Santa, this year I don't want any gifts. I just want love and peace for my fellow man."

Santa: "Kind of risky, don't you think?"

#12 Mom: "It's bed time! Don't let me catch you reading!"

#13 What did the employee say when his boss asked him if he should hire him as a reverse psychologist?



"I don't think you should."

#14 The best way to find an answer to the question on the internet isn't to ask it. It's actually to post a wrong answer to the question and have people correct you.

#15 "You know women hate when you tell them, "Calm down." So now when she yells at me I just go, "Love your energy."

#16 "I ask my boyfriend did he forgot what important day today was for us and he replied, "You don't know what day today?'"

#17 What is the worst reverse psychology example?



"Remember kids, do not try this at home."

#18 "I wanted to major in reverse psychology. My dream school turned me down. So I wrote them back and told them I wasn't even interested in their stupid program. They sent me a diploma."

#19 Trying out a new joke about reverse psychology. You didn't find this funny.

#20 A man walks into a library and says: "I hope you don’t have a book on reverse psychology."

#21 What is the best reverse psychology advice for siblings?



"Don't close the door on your way out!"

#22 Sometimes you will have good moments with your parents where you think you can share anything with them. Don't. It's a trap.

#23 How do you get her to finally decide what she wants to eat?



Just tell her that for dinner she can choose anything she wants except Mexican food.

#24 What if we use reverse psychology to find love?

#25 "Come and try the worst pizza one guy on trip advisor ever had in his life."

#26 Job interview? Act like you don't want the job.

#27 "I am the only one here who skips a video just because it starts with, 'Watch until the end?'"

#28 "I’ve been in love with the same woman for 41 years. If my wife finds out she will kill me."

#29 "I'm too good for reverse psychology tricks, don't use it on me, please."

#30 Therapist: "Let's try some reverse psychology. Tell my about my mother."

#31 Reverse psychology pick-up lines:



"Hey, what's up baby, what it's your number? I don't want it no more."

#32 If your kids are being too loud, don't tell them to be quiet. Instead, tell them to be louder!

#33 That feeling when you say, "I bet you can't" so they do exactly what you want."

#34 "I don't always use reverse psychology, but when I do, it's accidental."

#35 People who make memes about people begging for upvotes are actually using reverse psychology to get upvotes.

#36 What reverse psychology is?



Imagine you get kidnapped, but you have Stockholm syndrome.

#37 What's a psychologist walking backward?



Reverse psychologist.

#38 If there are buttons that have "Do not press" written on them. Why do they exist?

#39 "Remembering that I tried to use reverse psychology to get out of getting spanked with the belt by pretending to really enjoy it."

#40 "I told the doctor I broke my leg in two places. He said stop going to those places."

#41 "I’m a psychology student and I love it. I guess it’s true that if you do what you love you’ll never work a day in your life."

#42 Andy: "I think it's wonderful that you want to spend more time with your family even though it means letting 25 years of experience and hard work in the corporate world go to waste while we eat up our savings. I'm behind you 100 percent."

Roger: "Thanks, sweetie. Now I know it was the right decision."

Andy: " Boy, when reverse psychology backfires, it really backfires."

#43 My friend asked me how reverse psychology worked. I told him he wouldn't understand. Now he understands!

#44 "I try to lie as much as I can when I'm interviewed. It's reverse psychology. I figure if you lie, they'll print the truth.”

#45 "I don't even have time for a boyfriend right now... Like the last thing on my mind is a man... And like I just hope the universe knows that."

#46 "Talk dirty to me."

"I'm healing my mind and body so I can show up for you with integrity, clearity, protection and love."

#47 "I had sex with this guy on the first night, and it wasn't because I don't respect myself, it was because he looked easy and I didn't respect him."

#48 Reverse psychology is a'Looney Tun es' bit until you have a toddler.

#49 If psychology students read their study material back to the front do they get their degrees in reverse psychology?

#50 "I used reverese psychology. It's not super effective!"

#51 When you were about to wash the dishes but someone told you to do them so now you don't want to.

#52 The best way to get your husband to do something is to suggest that perhaps they are too old to do it.

#53 Me using reverse psychology: "Well yes, but actually yes."

#54 Using reverse psychology on the monster in my closet: "I know you are upset with me."

#55 Me: "Stop running away every time I come close!"

My dog: "You know what? I'm gonna start running even harder."

#56 Parents, eating something they don't want to share: "Hey kids, you want some of this? It's so good you'll love it!"

Kids: Ewww, no!

#57 "I could tell you a joke about reverse psychology, but you wouldn’t want me to."

#58 When did reverse psychology backfire on you?



"I told her you deserve better and she actually believed me."

#59 Scientists: "Don't freak out about Ebola!"

Everyone: *PANIC*

Scientists: "Freak out about climate change."

Everyone: "Passs me some coal."

#60 "I used to like reverse psychology, but now I do."

#61 "I spent four years at college and didn't learn anything. It's really my own fault. I had a double major in psychology and reverse psychology." - BJ Novak

#62 "I watched a video on psychology from the end. I learned about reverse psychology."

#63 How did the husband try reverse psychology on his wife who thought she was always right?



He left her.

#64 "I always cheated on my psychology tests. I don’t know what that says about me."

#65 "My wife has a minor in psychology. I guess you could say she’s a little… Psycho."

#66 "My daughter asked me if she should go for computer science or psychology. I told her that whatever she chooses, it’s going to be a major difference."

#67 "I remember learning about Pavlov’s law in psychology class and thinking "those stupid dogs." Then the bell rang and we all went to lunch."

#68 Me: "Hey, will you make me a sandwich?

Him: "No."

Me: "Fine, I didin't want you to anyway."

Him: "Nice try, but that reverse psychology stuff doesn't work on me."

Me: "Yes, that's because you are too smart and handsome, strong and funny."

Him: "May I make you a sandwich?"

#69 "Do not under any circumstances give me 4 beers."

#70 "Dear paranoid people who check behind their shower curtains for murderers. If you do find one, what's your plan?"

#71 "When life keeps going wrong, so you try to use reverse psychology on the universe. Walking under a ladder, open umbrella in the house, breaking a mirror and spilling the salt."

#72 "What are you studying?"

"Psychology."

"Nice, I studied reverse psychology. My professor was like I really don't want you to take this course."

#73 Interviewer: "So tell me about yourself.

Me: "Did I not send you my CV?"

Interviewer: "You did."

Me: "Did you read it?"

Interviewer: "Yes of course."

Me: "Okay, tell me about myself."

#74 Mom: "Why you're not dating anyone?"

Me: "When I like them, they do not like me, when they like me, I don't like them."

#75 Grandma" "You need to eat 4 more bites since you're 4 years."

Me: "But I'm 5!"

Grandma: "Oh, well I don't think you can eat that much."

Me: *eats 5 bites to prove her wrong.*

#76 "My doctor tried treating me with ygolohcysp. But reverse psychology doesn't work on me."

#77 Have you ever dealt with someone so stupid it feels like reverse psychology?

#78 Why did the psychologist not believe in reverse psychology?



He was a Freud of being fooled.

#79 How to use reverse psychology at work?



Telling a person that no one expects them to be as productive as the next person.

#80 The first rule of reverse psychology club is don't talk about reverse psychology club.

#81 "I think I'm an expert in reverse psychology, but you don't have to agree."

#82 What does a reverse psychologist's "New year list" look like?



"Get fat, never exercise, start smoking."

#83 "Wall sitting strictly prohibited!"



"Hmm, up until now, I never had the urge to sit on a wall."

#84 "What worries me is that I have nothing to worry about!"

#85 "I'd like to tell you about two things: reverse psychology and recycling. But, you wouldn't wanna hear it..."

#86 Guard: "Ygolohcysp."

Prisoner: "Alright I did it I committed the murder. How did you get me to confess so easily man?"

Guard: "I used reverse psychology."

#87 "So I'm thinking about taking reverse psychology next semester. My advisors said I shouldn't, but I think I'm going to now."

#88 "When driving, I like to drive backwards to assert my dominance over other motorists. I call it reverse psychology."

#89 Why didn't the psychology grad learn anything in college?



He minored in reverse psychology.

#90 A wife borrows hubby’s brand-new car. She dents the front bumper. She knows he’ll go mad if she says that she has dented the front bumper. So, instead, she tells him she has smashed the car to pieces.

#91 "When a black cat accidentally crosses my path, I use reverse psychology, saying that I will be lucky three times that day!"

#92 "You are such a fantastic person that it is a pity you are also beautiful as it prevents some people really getting to know you."

#93 "I just don't understand why only good-looking, successful, happy people are buying my book on reverse psychology?"

#94 “I was helping the behavioral scientist from next door get his trailer on the drive. “You’re doing it all wrong", I said, "left is right, and right is left."

I hate reversing a psychologist.”

#95 What does reverse psychology say to the visitor?



"Sometimes I just wish a patient would ask me how I feel."

#96 "I’m planning on going to the reverse psychologist's convention."



"You shouldn’t go. You’d hate it."

#97 Patient: "I've been drinking a lot."

Reverse psychologist: "Have you tried drinking more?"