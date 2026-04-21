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Before the future of cars became what we know today, designers were already imagining something far more radical. Across the mid-20th century, concept cars emerged as bold visions of what transportation could become, often looking more like spacecraft than vehicles meant for everyday roads.

Many of these experimental designs were revealed at auto shows as design studies rather than production models, showcasing ideas that pushed far beyond the limits of their time. From unconventional shapes to experimental technologies, they reflected a period when the automotive world was heavily influenced by space-age imagination and optimism about the future.

In this post, shared via the ‘Artist’ Instagram page, we take a look at 17 of these striking concept cars from the past – fascinating designs that show just how differently people once imagined the future of driving.