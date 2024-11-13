This Rescue Dog Adopted A Stray Kitten, And Their Friendship Is Adorable

ADVERTISEMENT

A beautiful friendship was born when Tessa, a rescue dog herself, found an abandoned stray kitten meowing in the bushes.

Tessa had endured a rough start in life before her owners rescued her, but despite her traumatic past, Tessa is now an energetic and happy dog.

One day, during a walk, Tessa heard a faint meowing coming from the bushes, where they discovered a kitten no one in the family could resist. Once Circe, the kitten, became part of their family, Tessa assumed the role of a caring mother figure.

Over time, Circe started mirroring Tessa’s behavior, eventually acting more like a dog than a cat. They played together, napped side by side, and even shared toys and food, which touched their owners’ hearts as well as those of people on the internet.

Meet Tessa, a rescue dog that found a little kitten in distress and without hesitation adopted her

Image credits: tessa.travels

Bored Panda reached out to Tessa’s owners, who shared a little bit more about her.

“Tessa is very charismatic. She loves people, and she has this beautiful energy about her. She loves to go out and see new things, she gets bored very easily, so she loves to experience new things.”

Initially, Tessa and her owners were on a walk when they heard a cat meowing

Image credits: tessa.travels

They couldn’t pinpoint the kitten’s location, but Tessa was not about to give up. She soon found Circe, who at the time looked very scared and confused

Image credits: tessa.travels

We wanted to learn more about the initial encounter and how long it took for them to decide and adopt Circe.

Tessa’s owner shared: “We kept hearing meowing coming from this bush, and we just couldn’t find where the sounds were coming from so we let Tessa go find her, and she found her immediately. We had no clue it was going to be such a small and young kitten, but when I saw her with her eyes shut and looking so scared, I knew immediately that I wanted to take her home and give her a better life.”

Image credits: tessa.travels

Image credits: tessa.travels

Soon after, Circe became a new family member, and Tessa was immediately attached to her

Image credits: tessa.travels

The owner also commented more about the bond that they had from the start.

“You could tell that Tessa felt immediately attached to this cat like when we were carrying the kitten home, Tessa was just right by her side, trying to smell her and make sure she was all right, and when we brought her into the house, Tessa was just by her side the whole time And when we eventually let Circe roam around the house it was the same thing. Tessa was right by her side to make sure she didn’t do anything that would get her hurt.”

Image credits: tessa.travels

Image credits: tessa.travels

“Tessa is very protective with her and normally in the past she’s very protective about her food and her treats but with Circe, she’s never snapped at her or tried to guard her food”

Image credits: tessa.travels

“I think that she kind of feels like whatever is hers she’ll share.”

Image credits: tessa.travels

Tessa became a mother figure to Circe as Circe began adopting dog-like behaviors. They often roughhouse together, and the way they play resembles typical dog interactions

Image credits: tessa.travels

We were wondering if there were any specific ways Circe’s personality has changed under Tessa’s influence and what are some of the ‘dog-like’ behaviors she’s picked up.

The owner responded: “Circe plays a lot like a dog. She will grab things around the house and put them in her mouth, and you can throw things to her and she’ll catch it in her mouth. She also rough houses a lot with Tessa and the way they play is very dog-like like, it’s not the typical way a Cat usually plays with a dog.”

Image credits: tessa.travels

This is them now

Image credits: tessa.travels

Image credits: tessa.travels

“I know this might sound gross, but I’ll let them out together sometimes and when Circe catches a lizard, she always gives it to Tessa”

Image credits: tessa.travels

The owner also shared some of their favorite memories of Tessa and Circe’s interactions.

“I think it’s so sweet the way they share everything with each other when Tessa is trying to eat sometimes Tessa will take food out from her bowl for Circe. They’re just really cute together. They share all their toys, and I love it when they play together.”

Lastly, the owner added: “I’ve always said the best thing that you can do for your animals is figure out their personalities and what they truly enjoy and just try to make their life the best life you can possibly give them.”

Here is what people had to say about their story:

Image credits: zeegracol

Image credits: pets4

Image credits: jobegupe

Image credits: galaxy812

Image credits: pat_proo