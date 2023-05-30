Employee Gives 7 Months Notice For Time Off, Is Told That Nobody Gets Vacations During Summer

Summer is approaching with all the inevitability of Thanos snapping his fingers, which means that at least for the entire northern hemisphere of our wonderful planet, an equally wonderful vacation time is coming. And since no boss is so crazy as to let all the employees who want to go on vacation take time off at once (someone still needs to work!), the battle for vacation time becomes no less persistent and fierce than any battle of the Avengers.

Want another example? Voila – here’s a fresh story from the user u/Xeivia, which scored a whopping 7.8K upvotes and almost 1K various comments in the Antiwork community on Reddit. So let’s just read it now.

The author of the post is a college student and a part-time worker at some company

Recently the author got a unique opportunity for a vacation – actually a ‘once in a lifetime’ chance

The employee requested time off for two weeks in summer 7.5 months in advance, but got rejected

However, the author is just adamant in their decision, stating that they could end up being a no show, losing this job

So, the Original Poster (OP) had been with their company for several years and planned to stay there at least until the end of their college years. The author of the post works as a part-timer, and in general they were satisfied with the working conditions. Until it was time to choose a date for this year’s vacation… That’s where it all started!

According to the author themselves, a few months ago they were given a vacation opportunity of a kind that is absolutely impossible to refuse. A unique chance that happens perhaps only once in a lifetime, as the OP themselves admits. So, of course, they did not think about it for a long time and immediately ordered tickets in advance – just in time for the middle of summer. All that was left was “at least” to agree with the manager on the date of vacation.

But with this, as you probably understand, there were some problems. The author, as we said, was a part-timer, so even though they submitted their request a whole 7.5 months in advance, the answer from the higher-ups was a stern no, even despite the fact that actually in two weeks of vacation, the OP would miss only six shifts at work. Now the author pinned all their hopes on a convo with the business owner…

Do you think something changed after talking with the superior boss? Whatever the case, the owner was completely adamant, arguing that one of the full-time employees could ask for leave on the same date, and that priority would then be in their favor. When the OP asked which of the colleagues had already requested a vacation, it turned out that they were the first. But the owner did not think that the ‘first come first serve’ principle was appropriate there.

However, the OP didn’t care. Tickets, as they say, have already been bought, and even if their request for a vacation is denied again, then they’ll just end up being a no show – even at the cost of losing this job. As the author admits, summer is coming, and they just can’t wait for their beautiful long-awaited vacation…

“Of course, I can perfectly understand the business owner in this situation, but the human attitude towards employees should be above all,” says Alexei Shkurat, the founder and owner of the Peach art studio, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment on this case. “It is noteworthy that neither the manager nor the owner even asked why the employee requested the time off so early – and there must be a good reason for this. I think if a person is ready to even lose their job for the sake of such a trip, then it is definitely worth it.”

“It is likely that, having learned about the importance of the trip, someone from the higher-ups would have probably changed their mind. However, such bossy behavior very often backfires, and now, apparently, the company will soon lose a previously completely loyal employee. While all they had to do was to ask a few clarifying questions. After all, we are all people first and foremost, and not just cogs in the corporate machine,” Alexei concludes.

The vast majority of people in the comments, of course, sided with the original poster, also noting that if they submitted a vacation request this far in advance, it was not even a request but a notification. So basically all the OP should be doing, according to the commenters, is to change their vacation back to the original longer time – and then just continue to work until the time of the vacation arrives. And also, as the most witty peeps in the comments believe, the only task that the author now faces is “to send a postcard to that god-damn work place and tell every person there how much of an awesome time you’re having on your vacation!”

Perhaps the last piece of advice is hard to disagree with. After all, in old age, we are likely to remember not countless hours in the office, but exciting travels, interesting people we met in distant lands, and unique opportunities that we used. So ‘carpe diem’, as ancient Romans used to say since these dudes definitely knew how to have a good time! And of course, please write your own comments or stories on this tale below the post!

Folks in the comments simply sided with the employee, advising them to send a postcard from vacation to the now-ex boss