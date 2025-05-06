“Another Reality”: Artist Uncovers Fantastical Worlds By Repainting Photos (48 Pics)Interview With Artist
When we grow up, we often forget what it’s like to see magic in our everyday lives. But if we make it our goal, we can begin to notice it everywhere once again.
Zdenek Cehelsky, also known as Benjamin, is an artist from the Czech Republic who not only sees this hidden magical world but captures it through his unique perspective. He shared that inspiration can strike him everywhere. While on walks, he photographs whatever catches his eye and then later, at home, he adds fantasy elements that bring out a dreamlike dimension. “These days, I draw using a tablet from XP-Pen and the drawing software Clip Studio Paint,” shared Benjamin.
So, without further ado, let’s step into the enchanting world of this amazing artist.
We reached out to Benjamin to learn more about him and his works.
First of all, he shared: “I live in a beautiful small town called Prostějov. I’m 32 years old and I've been drawing since I was a child. My other hobbies include music, movies, TV series, and of course, spending time with family and friends. When it comes to drawing, I’m self-taught. I learned everything from other artists on the internet. I draw almost every day. For the past 10 years, I’ve also been making a living from my art, so my hobby has become my job as well.”
We were curious to know what drew Benjamin to the world of artistry.
He explained: “As I mentioned before, I’ve been drawing since I was a child. I always loved animated cartoons. As a kid, I used to trace my favorites — like Tom and Jerry, then various Disney movies such as Snow White, and later even shows like Totally Spies and The Winx Saga. Later on, when I gained access to the internet, I discovered websites where people shared their own artworks. Through them, I found new and interesting styles that I wanted to explore. I knew that drawing was what I wanted to do in the future — and in life.”
Benjamin also described the theme behind his drawings to let us better understand what he is trying to express through his work.
“If I had to describe the theme of my work to someone who hasn’t seen it yet, the word that comes to mind is “another reality” — or maybe rather “the true reality.” I’m inspired by our world and nature, which is beautiful. Many people no longer see the world in such a positive light and miss the wonders around us. As children, most of us could feel that magic, but as we grow up, it seems to fade away. The truth is, it never disappeared — it’s still there, and we just need to learn how to see it again. My work shows the way I see the world and serves as a reminder of the beauty and wonders surrounding us, even if they may be hidden to some.”
We mentioned Benjamin’s creative process before, but he went more into detail.
“My creative process ideally begins with a walk outside, soaking in the inspiration that’s all around me. When I see something that catches my eye — like an interesting cloud formation, a unique rock, or a plant — I take a few photos. At home, I go through them and choose the one that feels the most original, and interesting, and the one where I see the most "magic." I then use that photo as a reference on my computer and start painting based on it. At first, I recreate the photo almost one-to-one, and then I begin adding my own fantasy elements, such as fairies, dragons, and so on.”
As for the audience’s takeaway, Benjamin shared: “I hope that looking at my work will offer people a sense of calm and joy — a gentle reminder of the wonder that still exists in the world around us.”
Lastly, the artist added: “I’d like to thank the readers for taking the time to learn a bit more about me. I also want to encourage them to focus on the simple little things around us. Don’t let the often chaotic and stressful pace of life pull you away from what truly matters. And if you ever feel uninspired, you're always welcome to visit my profile anytime. Thank you!”