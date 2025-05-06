ADVERTISEMENT

When we grow up, we often forget what it’s like to see magic in our everyday lives. But if we make it our goal, we can begin to notice it everywhere once again.

Zdenek Cehelsky, also known as Benjamin, is an artist from the Czech Republic who not only sees this hidden magical world but captures it through his unique perspective. He shared that inspiration can strike him everywhere. While on walks, he photographs whatever catches his eye and then later, at home, he adds fantasy elements that bring out a dreamlike dimension. “These days, I draw using a tablet from XP-Pen and the drawing software Clip Studio Paint,” shared Benjamin.

So, without further ado, let’s step into the enchanting world of this amazing artist.

