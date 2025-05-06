ADVERTISEMENT

When we grow up, we often forget what it’s like to see magic in our everyday lives. But if we make it our goal, we can begin to notice it everywhere once again.

Zdenek Cehelsky, also known as Benjamin, is an artist from the Czech Republic who not only sees this hidden magical world but captures it through his unique perspective. He shared that inspiration can strike him everywhere. While on walks, he photographs whatever catches his eye and then later, at home, he adds fantasy elements that bring out a dreamlike dimension. “These days, I draw using a tablet from XP-Pen and the drawing software Clip Studio Paint,” shared Benjamin.

So, without further ado, let’s step into the enchanting world of this amazing artist.

More info: Instagram | patreon.com | inprnt.com | redbubble.com | deviantart.com | x.com | foundation.app

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cloud formation over cityscape transformed into a fantastical world by an artist repainting photos with imaginative details.

rykyartofficial Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

We reached out to Benjamin to learn more about him and his works.

First of all, he shared: “I live in a beautiful small town called Prostějov. I’m 32 years old and I've been drawing since I was a child. My other hobbies include music, movies, TV series, and of course, spending time with family and friends. When it comes to drawing, I’m self-taught. I learned everything from other artists on the internet. I draw almost every day. For the past 10 years, I’ve also been making a living from my art, so my hobby has become my job as well.”
RELATED:
    #2

    Storm cloud over a plain transformed into a fantastical world with a giant ethereal figure by a repainting artist.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    Waterfall landscape before and after artist painting a fantastical world by repainting photos in another reality.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We were curious to know what drew Benjamin to the world of artistry.

    He explained: “As I mentioned before, I’ve been drawing since I was a child. I always loved animated cartoons. As a kid, I used to trace my favorites — like Tom and Jerry, then various Disney movies such as Snow White, and later even shows like Totally Spies and The Winx Saga. Later on, when I gained access to the internet, I discovered websites where people shared their own artworks. Through them, I found new and interesting styles that I wanted to explore. I knew that drawing was what I wanted to do in the future — and in life.”
    #4

    View of rocky mountains through a cave transformed into a fantastical world by repainting photos with surreal details.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Clouds transformed by artist into a fantastical world featuring a giant cat playing with glowing fish in the sky.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Benjamin also described the theme behind his drawings to let us better understand what he is trying to express through his work.

    “If I had to describe the theme of my work to someone who hasn’t seen it yet, the word that comes to mind is “another reality” — or maybe rather “the true reality.” I’m inspired by our world and nature, which is beautiful. Many people no longer see the world in such a positive light and miss the wonders around us. As children, most of us could feel that magic, but as we grow up, it seems to fade away. The truth is, it never disappeared — it’s still there, and we just need to learn how to see it again. My work shows the way I see the world and serves as a reminder of the beauty and wonders surrounding us, even if they may be hidden to some.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Rain puddle photo transformed by artist repainting into a magical scene with dancing figures in a fantastical world.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Mountain landscape with clouds transformed into a fantastical world featuring a painted angelic figure with wings.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We mentioned Benjamin’s creative process before, but he went more into detail.

    “My creative process ideally begins with a walk outside, soaking in the inspiration that’s all around me. When I see something that catches my eye — like an interesting cloud formation, a unique rock, or a plant — I take a few photos. At home, I go through them and choose the one that feels the most original, and interesting, and the one where I see the most "magic." I then use that photo as a reference on my computer and start painting based on it. At first, I recreate the photo almost one-to-one, and then I begin adding my own fantasy elements, such as fairies, dragons, and so on.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Night sky transformed into a fantastical world with a giant glowing eye, showcasing artist's skill in repainting photos.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Surreal scene showing fantastical worlds by repainting photos, featuring a glowing sky and a boy fishing from a cloud.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    As for the audience’s takeaway, Benjamin shared: “I hope that looking at my work will offer people a sense of calm and joy — a gentle reminder of the wonder that still exists in the world around us.”

    Lastly, the artist added: “I’d like to thank the readers for taking the time to learn a bit more about me. I also want to encourage them to focus on the simple little things around us. Don’t let the often chaotic and stressful pace of life pull you away from what truly matters. And if you ever feel uninspired, you're always welcome to visit my profile anytime. Thank you!”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Before and after image showcasing fantastical worlds created by artist repainting photos with surreal elements at sunset.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Northern lights over a landscape transformed by an artist revealing fantastical worlds with a glowing giant turtle in the sky.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Desert landscape transformed by artist into a fantastical world featuring a large mystical creature flying above mountains.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Sunset over a river with a city skyline, transformed into fantastical world with painted surreal clouds and animals.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Volcanic eruption transformed into a fantastical world by artist repainting photos to reveal another reality.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Sky clouds transforming into a fantastical wolf shape, showcasing an artist's creative repainting and fantasy world creation.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Comparison of original mountain photo and repainted fantastical world revealing another reality with a glowing figure and flying birds.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Original photo of sunset sky transformed into a fantastical world by artist repainting photos with imaginative details.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Original sunset photo transformed into a fantastical world by repainting, featuring a person and a dragon silhouette at sunset.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Cloud formation transformed into a fantastical mermaid scene by artist repainting photos revealing another reality.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Forest landscape transformed with repainting techniques to reveal a fantastical dragon in an otherworldly scene.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Coastal landscape transformed into a fantastical world with glowing volcanic castle and magical energy by repainting photos.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Northern lights over dark mountains, transformed by artist into a fantastical world with a glowing figure and magical light trails.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Person standing on rock under starry night sky with flashlight beam, then transformed into a fantastical painted cosmic scene.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Fantastical worlds revealed by artist repainting photos showing magical mountain and vibrant sky at sunset.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Sunset sky transformed by artist into a fantastical world with a giant smoky figure, showcasing another reality through repainting photos.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Dark mountain landscape transformed with fantasy art, revealing a glowing eye and mystical creatures in another reality.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Open old book with glowing pages and a small fantasy figure stepping out, showcasing artist's fantastical worlds repainting photos.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Repainted photo reveals fantastical worlds with glowing creatures and vibrant landscapes, showcasing another reality by the artist.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Mountain landscape transformed into a fantastical world by an artist repainting photos to reveal another reality.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Cloud shaped like a fantastical creature over a landscape, artist transforms photo by repainting imaginative worlds.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Bonfire at night transformed into a fantastical world by artist repainting photos with vibrant flames and creative details.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Cloud formation transformed into a glowing dog shape with an imaginative painted fantasy world at sunset.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Northern lights over a lake transformed into fantastical worlds by artist repainting photos with vivid, glowing colors.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Large ocean wave transformed into a fantastical painted scene revealing another reality through artistic photo repainting.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Repainted photo revealing fantastical worlds with glowing fiery explosion over a river under dramatic skies.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Before and after repaint of a photo showing a candle's smoke transformed into a fantastical angelic figure in another reality.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Cityscape at sunset transformed into fantastical world with flying ship and glowing embers in digital repainting art.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Mountain valley transformed by artist repainting photos to reveal a fantastical world filled with dragons and cosmic elements.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Volcanic lava flowing in original photo and transformed into a fiery figure in another reality repaint artwork.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Landscape sunset photo transformed into a fantastical world by an artist repainting photos with vibrant imaginative elements.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    A landscape with clouds transformed into a fantastical dragon in another reality through artistic repainting.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Cloudy sky at sunset transformed by artist into a fantastical world with glowing effects, showcasing creative repainting of photos.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Mountain peak above clouds in nature photo and its transformation into a fantastical world by repainting photos.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Scenic landscape transformed by artist revealing fantastical worlds through repainting photos and imaginative creativity.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Sunset sky transformed by artist painting fantastical worlds, revealing a dinosaur and figure in another reality scene.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Barn owl in flight before and after repainting photo, revealing fantastical worlds with vibrant colors and glowing effects.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Fox portrait transformed by artist into a fantastical world with glowing effects, showcasing repainting photos creativity.

    rykyartofficial Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!