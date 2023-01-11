People have always been wondering what animals were roaming the earth long before humans did. Some have evolved into the animals we know today, while others have been extinct for millions of years.

Graphic artist and illustrator known as Paleorex tries to bring prehistoric animals back to life through his vivid 3D renders. The artist specializes in what he calls “paleoart”, or the art of representing prehistoric creatures.

So, Pandas, are you ready to travel back in time? And don't forget to visit part 1 at Bored Panda as well.

