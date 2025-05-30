Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Remains Of Missing Family Found Months After “Devastating” Boating Tragedy
Family of four posing outdoors near rocky cliffs, related to remains found months after boating tragedy.
News

Remains Of Missing Family Found Months After “Devastating” Boating Tragedy

The human remains of a Texas family of four, whose boat capsized off the coast of south-central Alaska, have been found, nine months after their disappearance

On August 3, 2024, 42-year-old David Maynard, 37-year-old Mary Maynard, 11-year-old Colton and 8-year-old Brantley boarded a 28-foot aluminum boat with four other people, launching into the water about 16 miles west of the Homer Spit, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Highlights
  • The remains of the missing Texas family of four were found nine months after their boat capsized off Alaska's coast.
  • Four other passengers survived the boating accident and were rescued shortly after the incident.
  • Three sets of human remains have been recovered while efforts continue to find the fourth set.

Shortly after its departure, however, the boat reportedly began to take in water at a rapid pace.

RELATED:

    The human remains of a Texan family have been found, nine months after they disappeared

    Family pictured near rocky shoreline, related to remains of missing family found months after devastating boating tragedy.

    Image credits: GoFundMe

    The search for the family began as news spread. Other ships in the area were notified of the investigation, and another vehicle was able to rescue the other four passengers who had been in the accident. 

    Days after, on August 6, 2024, a GoFundMe was launched in hopes of finding the family and bringing them home to their loved ones.

    Family of four smiling on a boat with mountains and water in the background before boating tragedy occurred.

    Image credits: KCENNews

    “Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of Lord our God,” said Tanashea Aviles, who organized the fundraiser. $21,000 has been raised in support.

    As written by the state’s public safety department, The Coast Guard made their efforts to search Kachemak Bay while Alaska search and rescue crews attempted to use sonar equipment.

    Unfortunately, they were not successful. The search was then suspended the next evening as it “pend[ed] the development of new information.” The family remained missing until just earlier this month, with the jury reportedly declaring them deceased in October.

    The family went missing on August 3, 2024

    Family standing by a lake with trees behind, related to remains of missing family found after boating tragedy.

    Image credits: KCENNews

    Fishing boat navigating icy waters near snow-covered mountains in a remote area after a boating tragedy.

    Image credits: KCENNews

    In April, three private Alaskan companies decided to volunteer their services to the investigation, using their sonar equipment for underwater searches, as stated by Alaska Department of Public Safety on Wednesday, May 28.

    They were then able to subsequently locate the missing boat in 180 feet of water in Kachemak Bay near Homer, around 220 miles southwest of Anchorage.

    Satellite map showing location of boat capsized near Homer Spit in boating tragedy where missing family remains were found months later.

    Image credits: KCENNews

    Three sets of human remains from the sunken vessel were also retrieved by volunteers from Alaska Dive Search, Rescue, and Recovery Team and Alaska Wildlife Troopers. They have since been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to perform autopsies, but no further information — including how long their identification will take — has been released.

    Next of kin of the missing family has been notified. Volunteer search teams are still on the lookout to recover a fourth set of human remains, troopers said.

    The boat was capsized off the coast of Alaska

    Facebook comment expressing relief over remains of missing family found after boating tragedy, thanking rescue services.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing heartbreak over remains of missing family found after boating tragedy.

    As information was released, those online raised suspicions of the other four passengers who had been on the boat — found alive and uninjured.

    “Did they know the other 4 people?” one asked. “It seems so cause they don’t discuss a captain on the boat. There is more to this story.”

    Family smiling by the water with the Washington Monument in the background before boating tragedy and remains found months later.

    Image credits: KCENNews

    Family dressed in matching floral outfits and leis, symbolizing the remains of missing family found after boating tragedy.

    Image credits: KCENNews

    Another echoed, “I feel something is missing if the other 4 were found uninjured on a life boat.”

    Alaska State Representative Brad Buckley released a statement that encompassed the emotions soaring high through the community.

    Four other passengers were found, alive and uninjured

    Family of four posing on a boat with scenic water and mountains, related to remains found after boating tragedy.

    Image credits: KCENNews

    “While it does not make the loss of the Maynard family any easier to bear, there is relief in knowing that they will be able to be laid to rest in a meaningful way,” he said.

    As reported by Anchorage Daily News, Christi Wells — who provided a statement on behalf of Mary Maynard’s parents — said the family usually enjoyed spending time with friends and relatives while they traveled.

    Calm waters near a forested shoreline with mountains in fog, related to remains of missing family found after boating tragedy.

    Image credits: NOAA Fisheries

    Mary Maynard was a traveling nurse while her husband David stayed at home with his children and had a lawn care business, she revealed.

    Sympathies poured in from the community — and others worldwide

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment expressing relief about remains of missing family found after boating tragedy.

    Comment expressing condolences and uncertainty about the remains of missing family found after a boating tragedy.

    Facebook comment from DeeDee Haugen Wetzel offering prayers for families after remains of missing family found in boating tragedy.

    User comment on social media expressing sadness and relief after remains of missing family found in boating tragedy.

    Comment expressing heartbreak and prayers for the remaining family and friends after boating tragedy remains found months later.

    Facebook comment by Karen Fuqua Hensley expressing sorrow with the words So very sad regarding remains of missing family after boating tragedy.

    Facebook comment expressing grief and criticism about the search and rescue after remains of missing family found months after boating tragedy.

    Comment from Melissa Freeman expressing questions about a boating tragedy and hope for family closure after remains found.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sympathy for the divers who found remains in a boating tragedy.

    Comment on social media expressing sympathy for missing family whose remains were found after boating tragedy.

    Comment screenshot showing concern about why missing family members were not in the life raft during boating tragedy remains search.

    Comment on social media post expressing sympathy for missing family remains found after boating tragedy.

    Comment from Martha M. Ortega expressing gratitude that remains of missing family from boating tragedy can now be laid to rest.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment questioning why all people were not rescued during a devastating boating tragedy.

    Comment highlighting dangers in Alaska and offering prayers to the family after remains of missing family found months after boating tragedy.

    Comment by Melissa Lacey Elliott expressing hope for the fourth family member to be found after boating tragedy remains discovered months later

    Comment discussing a boating accident and the challenges faced during a devastating boating tragedy involving a missing family.

    ALT text: Screenshot of a social media comment questioning why children were not rescued first in a boating tragedy involving missing family remains.

    Comment by Rachel Hartzell expressing concerns about the delay in retrieving remains of missing family after boating tragedy.

    Comment expressing sympathy as remains of missing family found months after devastating boating tragedy in Alaska.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

