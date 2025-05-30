Remains Of Missing Family Found Months After “Devastating” Boating Tragedy

ADVERTISEMENT

The human remains of a Texas family of four, whose boat capsized off the coast of south-central Alaska, have been found, nine months after their disappearance.

On August 3, 2024, 42-year-old David Maynard, 37-year-old Mary Maynard, 11-year-old Colton and 8-year-old Brantley boarded a 28-foot aluminum boat with four other people, launching into the water about 16 miles west of the Homer Spit, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Highlights The remains of the missing Texas family of four were found nine months after their boat capsized off Alaska's coast.

Four other passengers survived the boating accident and were rescued shortly after the incident.

Three sets of human remains have been recovered while efforts continue to find the fourth set.

Shortly after its departure, however, the boat reportedly began to take in water at a rapid pace.

RELATED:

The human remains of a Texan family have been found, nine months after they disappeared

Share icon

Image credits: GoFundMe

The search for the family began as news spread. Other ships in the area were notified of the investigation, and another vehicle was able to rescue the other four passengers who had been in the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Days after, on August 6, 2024, a GoFundMe was launched in hopes of finding the family and bringing them home to their loved ones.

Share icon

Image credits: KCENNews

“Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of Lord our God,” said Tanashea Aviles, who organized the fundraiser. $21,000 has been raised in support.

As written by the state’s public safety department, The Coast Guard made their efforts to search Kachemak Bay while Alaska search and rescue crews attempted to use sonar equipment.

Unfortunately, they were not successful. The search was then suspended the next evening as it “pend[ed] the development of new information.” The family remained missing until just earlier this month, with the jury reportedly declaring them deceased in October.

The family went missing on August 3, 2024

Share icon

Image credits: KCENNews

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: KCENNews

ADVERTISEMENT

In April, three private Alaskan companies decided to volunteer their services to the investigation, using their sonar equipment for underwater searches, as stated by Alaska Department of Public Safety on Wednesday, May 28.

They were then able to subsequently locate the missing boat in 180 feet of water in Kachemak Bay near Homer, around 220 miles southwest of Anchorage.

Share icon

Image credits: KCENNews

Three sets of human remains from the sunken vessel were also retrieved by volunteers from Alaska Dive Search, Rescue, and Recovery Team and Alaska Wildlife Troopers. They have since been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to perform autopsies, but no further information — including how long their identification will take — has been released.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next of kin of the missing family has been notified. Volunteer search teams are still on the lookout to recover a fourth set of human remains, troopers said.

The boat was capsized off the coast of Alaska

ADVERTISEMENT

As information was released, those online raised suspicions of the other four passengers who had been on the boat — found alive and uninjured.

“Did they know the other 4 people?” one asked. “It seems so cause they don’t discuss a captain on the boat. There is more to this story.”

Share icon

Image credits: KCENNews

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: KCENNews

Another echoed, “I feel something is missing if the other 4 were found uninjured on a life boat.”

Alaska State Representative Brad Buckley released a statement that encompassed the emotions soaring high through the community.

Four other passengers were found, alive and uninjured

Share icon

Image credits: KCENNews

“While it does not make the loss of the Maynard family any easier to bear, there is relief in knowing that they will be able to be laid to rest in a meaningful way,” he said.

As reported by Anchorage Daily News, Christi Wells — who provided a statement on behalf of Mary Maynard’s parents — said the family usually enjoyed spending time with friends and relatives while they traveled.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: NOAA Fisheries

Mary Maynard was a traveling nurse while her husband David stayed at home with his children and had a lawn care business, she revealed.

Sympathies poured in from the community — and others worldwide

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT