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Sometimes it takes a specific incident to realize that your relationship is on unsteady ground. It’s a lot easier to make that call when looking at another relationship, or, at the very least, the way they communicate.

The “We Should Break Up” Instagram page is dedicated to collecting and sharing text messages from folks whose relationship really doesn’t seem to be working out. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section down below.

More info: Instagram