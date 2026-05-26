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Sometimes it takes a specific incident to realize that your relationship is on unsteady ground. It’s a lot easier to make that call when looking at another relationship, or, at the very least, the way they communicate.

The “We Should Break Up” Instagram page is dedicated to collecting and sharing text messages from folks whose relationship really doesn’t seem to be working out. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section down below.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Text message about thinking of someone and funny reply about grilled cheese in painful relationship texts

weshouldbreakup Report

7points
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sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
Premium 15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dump them!

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    #2

    Text message with emojis and an upset reply in painful relationship texts

    weshouldbreakup Report

    6points
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    #3

    Text about feeling nauseous and weight loss response in relationship texts

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    6points
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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very unsympathetic, you should drop them

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    #4

    Breaking up text with cold reply in painful relationship texts

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    5points
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    #5

    Text messages with mistaken 'I miss you' and apology in painful relationship texts

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    #6

    Awkward relationship text about wrong text mentioning another woman

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    #7

    Funny relationship text confusing Hawaii as a driveable place

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    5points
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    #8

    Relationship texts showing emotional messages asking about love

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    5points
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    #9

    Text comparing missing someone to missing McRib with relationship texts

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    #10

    Text exchange mentioning national proposal day in relationship

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    5points
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    #11

    Text messages with insult calling someone an idiot in relationship

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    5points
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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If that's true then fair enough

    -1
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    #12

    Text message exchange showing mutual love in painful relationship texts

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    5points
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    #13

    Text asking for picture with awkward smiling face photo reply

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    5points
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    #14

    Text about graph of conversation quality with knife emoji in relationship texts

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    #15

    Text exchange where one partner ignores and other insists on talking

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    5points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Blue text messages expressing missing and crying in painful relationship texts

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    #17

    Romantic text request met with a funny broke response and flower emoji

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    5points
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    #18

    Empty toilet paper roll with text thanking partner in painful relationship texts

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    5points
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    #19

    Text message joking about tampons and bleeding in painful relationship texts

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    5points
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    #20

    Text conversation showing confusion about relationship status with friend zone mentioned

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    4points
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    #21

    Painful relationship text about not being a girlfriend surprises recipient

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    4points
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    #22

    Text accusing cheating with image of Goldfish crackers in relationship texts

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    #23

    Text conversation showing a caring definition of love in painful relationship texts

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    #24

    Relationship texts pleading for toilet paper with urgent code red message

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    4points
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    #25

    Text exchange confusing Taco Bell with store request in relationship texts

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    4points
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    #26

    Message about never sitting in Taco Bell drive-thru for a man with loving reply

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    4points
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    #27

    Relationship text with a cat and hot dogs asking to work through issues

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    #28

    Funny relationship text about needing a new boyfriend and tampons

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    #29

    Relationship text showing one ignoring messages while other questions it

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    4points
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    #30

    Relationship text inviting to paintball party as a healthy way to shoot each other

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    4points
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    #31

    Pile of clothes with text about throwing away ugly clothes in painful relationship texts

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    4points
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    #32

    Painful relationship text about being punched and told cat is loved more

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    3points
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    #33

    Text exchange with nothing wrong but typing indicator relationship texts

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    3points
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    #34

    Text message saying jerk store is running out of you painful relationship texts

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    3points
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    #35

    Relationship texts revealing sudden jealousy and escalation

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    3points
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    #36

    Text requesting a break with a sarcastic 20-minute break reply

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    3points
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    #37

    Text message asking to come down this weekend with shocked reaction meme reply

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    3points
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    #38

    Text message saying I want you and funny laughing image response in painful relationship texts

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    3points
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    #39

    Conversation about breaking up with denial in relationship texts

    weshouldbreakup Report

    3points
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    #40

    Brief boyfriend identity text in painful relationship texts

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    3points
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    #41

    Text exchange with a sarcastic warning about STDs in relationship texts

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    3points
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    #42

    Text conversation showing conflict and dismissal in a relationship

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    3points
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    #43

    Father's Day text with a threatening reply about driving into traffic

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    3points
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    #44

    Text exchange with sarcastic reply about ruining the week in painful relationship texts

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    3points
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    #45

    Text messages revealing tension in relationship over lack of reciprocal love expression

    weshouldbreakup Report

    2points
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    #46

    Text message exchange about being awake late in painful relationship texts

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    2points
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    #47

    Painful relationship texts showing apology and upset responses in text messages

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    2points
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    #48

    Playful relationship text discussing sleepover and love

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    2points
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    #49

    Funny relationship text calling someone a chicken nugget but theirs

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    #50

    Apology text for kicking partner with explanation in relationship texts

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    2points
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    #51

    Relationship text about blood test results showing no herpes transmission

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    #52

    Text conversation about unwashed hair and coming over relationship texts

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    2points
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    niklas-landwust avatar
    Snowhater
    Snowhater
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    30 minutes is plenty of time to shower.

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    #53

    Hateful text messages with plea not to post on Instagram relationship texts

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    #54

    Text conversation about breakup and plea not to break up

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    2points
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    #55

    Text message apologizing for not talking for six days in painful relationship texts

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    #56

    Text messages discussing wanting a family and drinking in painful relationship texts

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    2points
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    #57

    Suspicious I love you message in relationship texts

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    2points
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    #58

    Confused period shower conversation in relationship texts

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    2points
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    #59

    Text exchange showing rude Starbucks offer in relationship texts

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    2points
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    #60

    Late night 3am hey text in painful relationship texts

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    2points
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    #61

    Humorous relationship text about calling oneself a blob and agreeing to it

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    2points
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    #62

    Message thanking for a good time and reply noting falling asleep

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    #63

    Relationship text messages with demands and insults mentioning needing chocolate

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    2points
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    #64

    Text conversation showing excessive heart emojis and a reply asking to stop the noise

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    2points
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    #65

    Text argument about pouting and rudeness in painful relationship texts

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    2points
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    #66

    Conflicted text exchange about feelings in painful relationship texts

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    1point
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    #67

    Text exchange with mean words and apology for being drunk

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    1point
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