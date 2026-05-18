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Through his project “What’s Wilber Wondering,” the Taiwanese American artist Wilber Lio transforms random observations, parenting chaos, awkward self-awareness, pop culture references, and everyday overthinking into comics that feel both absurdly specific and instantly universal. One strip might revolve around the tiny emotional disasters of raising children, while another turns a passing thought into a perfectly timed visual punchline that makes readers wonder why their own brains work the exact same way.

As a father of two and a UX design leader, Wilber brings a mix of creativity, simplicity, and thoughtful observation into every comic, giving even the most random jokes a strangely human core. Whether he’s joking about parenting struggles, social awkwardness, or the exhausting absurdity of everyday life, the comics leave readers with the comforting realization that maybe none of us are quite as normal as we pretend to be.

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com