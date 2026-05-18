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Through his project “What’s Wilber Wondering,” the Taiwanese American artist Wilber Lio transforms random observations, parenting chaos, awkward self-awareness, pop culture references, and everyday overthinking into comics that feel both absurdly specific and instantly universal. One strip might revolve around the tiny emotional disasters of raising children, while another turns a passing thought into a perfectly timed visual punchline that makes readers wonder why their own brains work the exact same way.

As a father of two and a UX design leader, Wilber brings a mix of creativity, simplicity, and thoughtful observation into every comic, giving even the most random jokes a strangely human core. Whether he’s joking about parenting struggles, social awkwardness, or the exhausting absurdity of everyday life, the comics leave readers with the comforting realization that maybe none of us are quite as normal as we pretend to be.

More info: Instagram | ko-fi.com

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#1

This Artist Turns Random Thoughts, Parenting Chaos, And Everyday Life Into Comics That Feel Way Too Relatable (25 New Pics)

What’s Wilber Wondering Report

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    This Artist Turns Random Thoughts, Parenting Chaos, And Everyday Life Into Comics That Feel Way Too Relatable (25 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Random Thoughts, Parenting Chaos, And Everyday Life Into Comics That Feel Way Too Relatable (25 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Random Thoughts, Parenting Chaos, And Everyday Life Into Comics That Feel Way Too Relatable (25 New Pics)

    What’s Wilber Wondering Report

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It was 'going like a rabbit" that made him a father ...

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    This Artist Turns Random Thoughts, Parenting Chaos, And Everyday Life Into Comics That Feel Way Too Relatable (25 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Random Thoughts, Parenting Chaos, And Everyday Life Into Comics That Feel Way Too Relatable (25 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Random Thoughts, Parenting Chaos, And Everyday Life Into Comics That Feel Way Too Relatable (25 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Random Thoughts, Parenting Chaos, And Everyday Life Into Comics That Feel Way Too Relatable (25 New Pics)

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    #9

    This Artist Turns Random Thoughts, Parenting Chaos, And Everyday Life Into Comics That Feel Way Too Relatable (25 New Pics)

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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When the student is not ready, the teacher only confuses them more

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    #10

    This Artist Turns Random Thoughts, Parenting Chaos, And Everyday Life Into Comics That Feel Way Too Relatable (25 New Pics)

    What’s Wilber Wondering Report

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is going to take a little longer

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    #11

    This Artist Turns Random Thoughts, Parenting Chaos, And Everyday Life Into Comics That Feel Way Too Relatable (25 New Pics)

    What’s Wilber Wondering Report

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    This Artist Turns Random Thoughts, Parenting Chaos, And Everyday Life Into Comics That Feel Way Too Relatable (25 New Pics)

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    #13

    This Artist Turns Random Thoughts, Parenting Chaos, And Everyday Life Into Comics That Feel Way Too Relatable (25 New Pics)

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Growing up is hard, but I can do it

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    #14

    This Artist Turns Random Thoughts, Parenting Chaos, And Everyday Life Into Comics That Feel Way Too Relatable (25 New Pics)

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is *just like* a good idea, except instead of working, it doesn't. SkreeeeAM!

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    #15

    This Artist Turns Random Thoughts, Parenting Chaos, And Everyday Life Into Comics That Feel Way Too Relatable (25 New Pics)

    What’s Wilber Wondering Report

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    #16

    This Artist Turns Random Thoughts, Parenting Chaos, And Everyday Life Into Comics That Feel Way Too Relatable (25 New Pics)

    What’s Wilber Wondering Report

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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
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    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Low-hanging fruit tastes sweeter ?

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    #17

    This Artist Turns Random Thoughts, Parenting Chaos, And Everyday Life Into Comics That Feel Way Too Relatable (25 New Pics)

    What’s Wilber Wondering Report

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    This Artist Turns Random Thoughts, Parenting Chaos, And Everyday Life Into Comics That Feel Way Too Relatable (25 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Random Thoughts, Parenting Chaos, And Everyday Life Into Comics That Feel Way Too Relatable (25 New Pics)

    What’s Wilber Wondering Report

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    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Correction - "in this house, *you* share"

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    #20

    This Artist Turns Random Thoughts, Parenting Chaos, And Everyday Life Into Comics That Feel Way Too Relatable (25 New Pics)

    What’s Wilber Wondering Report

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it's a good idea on January 3rd, why not start your year then?

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    #21

    This Artist Turns Random Thoughts, Parenting Chaos, And Everyday Life Into Comics That Feel Way Too Relatable (25 New Pics)

    What’s Wilber Wondering Report

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    'Bonus' panel looks too much like POTUS' signature ?

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    #22

    This Artist Turns Random Thoughts, Parenting Chaos, And Everyday Life Into Comics That Feel Way Too Relatable (25 New Pics)

    What’s Wilber Wondering Report

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    This Artist Turns Random Thoughts, Parenting Chaos, And Everyday Life Into Comics That Feel Way Too Relatable (25 New Pics)

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    This Artist Turns Random Thoughts, Parenting Chaos, And Everyday Life Into Comics That Feel Way Too Relatable (25 New Pics)

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dad jokes are international. And timeless.

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    #25

    This Artist Turns Random Thoughts, Parenting Chaos, And Everyday Life Into Comics That Feel Way Too Relatable (25 New Pics)

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    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
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    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I learnt the alphabet this way. it goes "ABC", that's it, apparently.

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